SUNNYSIDE POLICE

July 21

Noise Complaint S 9TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSC4 CLO

Fraud S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Assault SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 ACT

Code Enforce IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO

Intoxication W SOUTH HILL RD; BI-MART, SSW5 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO

Theft E EDISON AVE; pelons taco SSHY3 ACT

Animal Problem S 9TH ST; B, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem S 16TH ST & IRVING AVE, SU SSE3 CLO

Administrative ACT

Suspicious Circ SAUL RD; #3 WILLOW PARK AP SSS2 CLO

Code Enforce W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO

Unwanted Guest ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; 2G, SUNNY SSW5 ACT

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Abandoned Vehic AYRSHIRE ST; IN FRONT OF, SSW5 CLO

Citizen Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO

Unwanted Guest HILZER ALY, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Domestic HILZER ALLEY; U:7, SUNNYSI SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW6 CLO

Assault SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO

Animal Problem PARKLAND DR; 149, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO

Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

July 22

Suspicious Circ CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Traffic Stop N 1ST ST & SCOON RD, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT

Weapon Offense W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Alarm Business N 9TH ST;CONNELL OIL, SUNN SSC2 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Code Enforce S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT

Domestic MCCLAIN DR;G, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 CAA

Sex Crime HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO

Noise Complaint E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT

Civil Matter YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA BARA SSHY1 ACT

Alarm Business E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO

Threats S 3RD ST; U:16, SUNNYSIDE, SSW1 CLO

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Citizen Assist PARKLAND DR #54, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW6 CLO

Citizen Assist S HAMILTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO

Alarm Business DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Agency Assist i82; mp 68; eb, SUNNYSIDE, CLO

Runaway Juv CEMETERY RD #A2, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO

Shots Fired E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT

July 23

Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; Neighborhood C SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ VALLEY VIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO

Burglary E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT

Unwanted Guest YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER V SSHY1 CLO

Abandoned Vehic BLK N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO

Civil Matter HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO

Animal Problem W MADISON AVE & W NICOLAI SSW4 CLO

Lost Property S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Funeral Escort S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 CLO

Accident Hitrun MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT

Civil Matter YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CLO

Accident No Inj S 1ST AVE #A; SUNNYSIDE CH SSW6 ACT

Theft E EDISON AVE; EVERGREEN TR SSE2 ACT

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Noise Complaint BLK E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

Theft-Vehicle VAN BELLE RD #3, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Animal Bite W MAPLE AVE; 63, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT

Domestic WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 EAN

Traffic Offense S 16TH ST; BLK, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CAA

Shots Fired S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 UNF

July 24

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY C3E CLO

Fireworks ROUSE RD #12; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 CLO

Utility Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Parking Problem SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO

Burglary E EDISON AVE; TACOS EL PEL SSHY3 CLO

Abandoned Vehic S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Trespassing N 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Abandoned Vehic BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 ACT

Abandoned Vehic BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 ACT

Traffic Offense BLK E LINCOLN,

Sex Crime W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT

Agency Assist W I 82; MP63 W, OUTLOOK, W C3E CLO

Traffic Stop TAYLOR ST & COLUMBIA AVE, SSH2 ACT

Alarm Resident SIMCOE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #3, SU SSE2 ACT

Code Enforce E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO

Animal Problem W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO

Unwanted Guest TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT

Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO

Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Code Enforce HEFFRON RD & SW CRESCENT A SSH2 CLO

Welfare Check S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Alarm Resident UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Welfare Check S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT

Utility Problem E EDISON AVE & YAKIMA VALL SSHY3 UNF

Citizen Assist E SOUTH HILL RD; CENTENIAL SSW6 ACT

Dui S 1ST AVE #A; SUNNYSIDE CH SSW6 CAA

Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Traffic Offense S 8TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CJA

Traffic Hazard S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO

Dui BLK E EDISON; BLK, SUNNYSI CAA

Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN; c106, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO

Intoxication S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO

July 25

Theft FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CLO

Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Suspicious Circ K&U PARKING LOT, SUNNYSIDE CLO

Alarm Business WASHINGTON CT; INSPIRE, SU SSW5 CLO

Traffic Offense ALLEN RD & WANETA RD, SUNN SSS3 CAA

Welfare Check HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO

Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR;34, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Noise Complaint S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Alarm Resident S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 INF

Civil Matter COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Welfare Check PICARD PL; PANDA GARDEN, S SSS3 CLO

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PROEBST SSHY2 UNF

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JC PE SSE2 CLO

Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; Parr Lumb SSW6 CLO

Parking Problem S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST; SUNNYSIDE FIRE S SSS1 ACT

Civil Matter PARKLAND DR; 132, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT

Shots Fired upland park, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Agency Assist WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E TRA

Domestic S 6TH ST #H, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

July 26

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 ACT

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO

Disorderly S 6TH ST; MEADOWS APARTMEN SSS2 UNF

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT

Alarm Resident S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO

Found Property S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Theft SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Accident Fatal INDEPENDENCE RD & SCOON RD C3E CLO

Burglary E RAILROAD AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO

Burglary E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 ACT

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO

Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT

Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SECON SSN2 ACT

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SECON SSN2 ACT

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; CARLS SSHY3 CLO

Agency Assist S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO

Accident No Inj S 11TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 ACT

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Agency Assist MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO

Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSHY1 ACT

Fireworks W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Burglary E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT

Suspicious Circ SOUTH ST & BOUNTIFUL AVE, SSS2 CLO

Animal Noise E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 ACT

Civil Matter PICARD PL; QUALITY INN; 21 SSS3 ACT

Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE & S 9TH ST, SSS2 UNF

Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE #36, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT

Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY & N 1ST ST, SSHY1 ACT

Traffic Stop E ZILLAH AVE & S 1ST ST, S SSW2 ACT

July 27

Recovrd Stolen BLOCK N OUTLOOK, OUTLOOK, ACT

Vehicle Prowl S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 ACT

Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO

Dui S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Agency Assist BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT

Theft MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO

Found Property WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:28, S SSHY1 CLO

Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Theft S 11TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC4 CLO

Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT

Welfare Check TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO

Trespassing E CUSTER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Animal Problem S 9TH ST & BARNES CT, SUNN SSC4 CLO

Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA

Court Order Ser TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ALBRE SSHY2 CLO

Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; U:36, SUNNY SSC8 CAA

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; hospital bus SSC4 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO

Suspicious Circ S 3RD ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO

Domestic CASCADE WAY #6, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CAA

Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT

Suspicious Circ E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 CLO

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO

Agency Assist FEDERAL WAY #8, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 TRA

Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD #12; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 CLO

July 28

Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

Citizen Assist N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT

Unwanted Guest PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO

Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO

Burglary E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BIG S SSHY2 ACT

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.