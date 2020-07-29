SUNNYSIDE POLICE
July 21
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE, SSC4 CLO
Fraud S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Assault SCOON RD; RAMIROS AUTO SER SSN1 ACT
Code Enforce IDA BELLE LN, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS2 CLO
Intoxication W SOUTH HILL RD; BI-MART, SSW5 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CLO
Theft E EDISON AVE; pelons taco SSHY3 ACT
Animal Problem S 9TH ST; B, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem S 16TH ST & IRVING AVE, SU SSE3 CLO
Administrative ACT
Suspicious Circ SAUL RD; #3 WILLOW PARK AP SSS2 CLO
Code Enforce W GRANDVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH2 CLO
Unwanted Guest ISMO LOOP, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD; 2G, SUNNY SSW5 ACT
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Abandoned Vehic AYRSHIRE ST; IN FRONT OF, SSW5 CLO
Citizen Assist SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO
Unwanted Guest HILZER ALY, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Domestic HILZER ALLEY; U:7, SUNNYSI SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW6 CLO
Assault SAUL RD; COMPREHENSIVE MEN SSS2 CLO
Animal Problem PARKLAND DR; 149, SUNNYSID SSW5 CLO
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Citizen Assist S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
July 22
Suspicious Circ CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Traffic Stop N 1ST ST & SCOON RD, SUNNY SSHY1 ACT
Weapon Offense W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Alarm Business N 9TH ST;CONNELL OIL, SUNN SSC2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Code Enforce S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY CGV CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Abandoned Vehic S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE; MAVERIK, SU SSE3 ACT
Domestic MCCLAIN DR;G, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN4 CAA
Sex Crime HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO
Noise Complaint E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC4 ACT
Civil Matter YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LA BARA SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Business E FRANKLIN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Threats S 3RD ST; U:16, SUNNYSIDE, SSW1 CLO
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Citizen Assist PARKLAND DR #54, SUNNYSIDE SSW5 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 CLO
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW6 CLO
Citizen Assist S HAMILTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, SSH1 CLO
Alarm Business DAYTON DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist i82; mp 68; eb, SUNNYSIDE, CLO
Runaway Juv CEMETERY RD #A2, SUNNYSIDE SSN2 CLO
Shots Fired E IDA BELLE ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSS2 ACT
July 23
Alarm Business E ALLEN RD; Neighborhood C SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ VALLEY VIEW LN, SUNNYSIDE, SSW3 CLO
Burglary E EDISON AVE; SUNNYSIDE HI SSE3 ACT
Unwanted Guest YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; LOWER V SSHY1 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK N 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 CLO
Civil Matter HEFFRON ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW4 CLO
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE & W NICOLAI SSW4 CLO
Lost Property S 7TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Funeral Escort S 16TH ST; VALLEY HILLS FU SSC5 CLO
Accident Hitrun MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 ACT
Civil Matter YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVEL SSHY1 CLO
Accident No Inj S 1ST AVE #A; SUNNYSIDE CH SSW6 ACT
Theft E EDISON AVE; EVERGREEN TR SSE2 ACT
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Noise Complaint BLK E DECATUR AVE, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
Theft-Vehicle VAN BELLE RD #3, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Animal Bite W MAPLE AVE; 63, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT
Domestic WEATHERWAX ST, SUNNYSIDE, SSN3 EAN
Traffic Offense S 16TH ST; BLK, SUNNYSIDE, SSE3 CAA
Shots Fired S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 UNF
July 24
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; POPEY C3E CLO
Fireworks ROUSE RD #12; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 CLO
Utility Problem CEMETERY RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ HAWTHORN DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Parking Problem SAUL RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ HARRISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSC6 CLO
Burglary E EDISON AVE; TACOS EL PEL SSHY3 CLO
Abandoned Vehic S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Trespassing N 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Abandoned Vehic BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 ACT
Abandoned Vehic BLK E HARRISON AVE, SUNNYS SSC4 ACT
Traffic Offense BLK E LINCOLN,
Sex Crime W EDISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSW2 ACT
Agency Assist W I 82; MP63 W, OUTLOOK, W C3E CLO
Traffic Stop TAYLOR ST & COLUMBIA AVE, SSH2 ACT
Alarm Resident SIMCOE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #3, SU SSE2 ACT
Code Enforce E JACKSON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 CLO
Animal Problem W MAPLE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW2 CLO
Unwanted Guest TACOMA AVE; SUNNYSIDE COMM SSC4 CLO
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 ACT
Suspicious Circ SW CRESCENT, SUNNYSIDE, WA CLO
Lost Property E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Code Enforce HEFFRON RD & SW CRESCENT A SSH2 CLO
Welfare Check S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Alarm Resident UPLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Welfare Check S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 ACT
Utility Problem E EDISON AVE & YAKIMA VALL SSHY3 UNF
Citizen Assist E SOUTH HILL RD; CENTENIAL SSW6 ACT
Dui S 1ST AVE #A; SUNNYSIDE CH SSW6 CAA
Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Traffic Offense S 8TH ST & HARRISON AVE, S SSS1 CJA
Traffic Hazard S 11TH ST & HARRISON AVE, SSC4 CLO
Dui BLK E EDISON; BLK, SUNNYSI CAA
Suspicious Circ IDA BELLE LN; c106, SUNNYS SSS2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE; GOODWILL, S SSE2 CLO
Intoxication S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CLO
July 25
Theft FAIRVIEW AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSN2 CLO
Suspicious Circ GRANT AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Suspicious Circ K&U PARKING LOT, SUNNYSIDE CLO
Alarm Business WASHINGTON CT; INSPIRE, SU SSW5 CLO
Traffic Offense ALLEN RD & WANETA RD, SUNN SSS3 CAA
Welfare Check HEMLOCK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW3 CLO
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR;34, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Noise Complaint S 11TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Alarm Resident S 10TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC7 INF
Civil Matter COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Welfare Check PICARD PL; PANDA GARDEN, S SSS3 CLO
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; PROEBST SSHY2 UNF
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; JC PE SSE2 CLO
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD; Parr Lumb SSW6 CLO
Parking Problem S 12TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC4 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 8TH ST; SUNNYSIDE FIRE S SSS1 ACT
Civil Matter PARKLAND DR; 132, SUNNYSID SSW5 ACT
Shots Fired upland park, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Agency Assist WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E TRA
Domestic S 6TH ST #H, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
July 26
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; OREILLY AUTO SSHY3 ACT
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO
Disorderly S 6TH ST; MEADOWS APARTMEN SSS2 UNF
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; RODEWAY SSHY1 ACT
Alarm Resident S 15TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC5 CLO
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE; POST OFFICE SSS1 CLO
Found Property S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Theft SKYLINE DR, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Accident Fatal INDEPENDENCE RD & SCOON RD C3E CLO
Burglary E RAILROAD AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSS1 CLO
Burglary E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 ACT
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CLO
Animal Problem W MADISON AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 ACT
Civil Matter HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SECON SSN2 ACT
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; SECON SSN2 ACT
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; CARLS SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC6 CLO
Accident No Inj S 11TH ST & E DECATUR AVE, SSC2 ACT
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Agency Assist MERRICK AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH1 CLO
Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; TRAVE SSHY1 ACT
Fireworks W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Burglary E LINCOLN AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSC7 ACT
Suspicious Circ SOUTH ST & BOUNTIFUL AVE, SSS2 CLO
Animal Noise E RIVERSIDE AVE, SUNNYSIDE SSH1 ACT
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE; KENS AUTO W SSW6 ACT
Civil Matter PICARD PL; QUALITY INN; 21 SSS3 ACT
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE & S 9TH ST, SSS2 UNF
Suspicious Circ SWAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE #36, SUNNYSIDE SSW2 ACT
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY & N 1ST ST, SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Stop E ZILLAH AVE & S 1ST ST, S SSW2 ACT
July 27
Recovrd Stolen BLOCK N OUTLOOK, OUTLOOK, ACT
Vehicle Prowl S 1ST ST; PORTSIDE CONOCO, SSW6 ACT
Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSH1 CLO
Dui S 13TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC3 ACT
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST; US BANK, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Agency Assist BECKNER ALLEY, SUNNYSIDE, C3E ACT
Theft MORGAN RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSE2 CLO
Found Property WANETA RD; OUTPOST, SUNNYS SSS3 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 ACT
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; U:28, S SSHY1 CLO
Mal Mischief S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Theft S 11TH ST & TACOMA AVE, SU SSC4 CLO
Fraud S 6TH ST; HAPO COMMUNITY C SSS1 ACT
Welfare Check TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 ACT
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE, SUNNYSIDE, SSW4 CLO
Trespassing E CUSTER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, W SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem S 9TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Animal Problem S 9TH ST & BARNES CT, SUNN SSC4 CLO
Theft E LINCOLN AVE; WALMART, SU SSE3 CAA
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 CAA
Court Order Ser TAYLOR ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSH2 CLO
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ALBRE SSHY2 CLO
Accident Hitrun E LINCOLN AVE; U:36, SUNNY SSC8 CAA
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE; hospital bus SSC4 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
Suspicious Circ S 3RD ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSW1 CLO
Domestic CASCADE WAY #6, SUNNYSIDE, SSW5 CAA
Theft S 6TH ST; SAFEWAY, SUNNYSI SSS1 ACT
Suspicious Circ E SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE SSW6 CLO
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY Y1 CLO
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNY SSHY3 CLO
Agency Assist FEDERAL WAY #8, SUNNYSIDE, SSC3 TRA
Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD #12; NORTHSTAR MO SSN3 CLO
July 28
Citizen Assist HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
Citizen Assist N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 ACT
Unwanted Guest PICARD PL, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS3 CLO
Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSN2 CLO
Burglary E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; BIG S SSHY2 ACT
