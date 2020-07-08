Sunnyside Fire
June 28
Aid call to the 800 block of N. County Line Rd.
Aid call to the 700 block of Broadway Dr.
Aid call to Lemley.
A call to the 600 block of Camp Ln.
Aid call to the 400 block of Westridge Dr.
Aid call to the 1400 block of Ida Belle Ln.
Aid call to the 1700 block of Gregory Ave.
June 29
Aid call to the 900 block of E. Ida Belle St.
Aid call to the 1200 block of Sage Court.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the 1200 block of W. 3rd St.
June 30
Aid call to the 1300 block of S. 6th St.
July 1
Aid call to the 1400 block of State Route 223.
Aid call to the 800 block of Upland Drive.
Aid call to the 500 block of W. Yakima Valley Hwy.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Rd.
Aid call to the 2000 block of W. 5th St.
Aid call to the 400 block of E. Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Railroad Ave.
Aid call to the 5400 block of Sunnyside-Mabton Road.
Grass fire in the 1600 block of E. Lincoln Ave.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Vista Dr.
July 2
Aid call to the 1900 block of W. 2nd St.
Aid call to the 2000 block of W 5th St.
Aid call to the 1800 block of Status Longhouse Rd.
Aid call to the 2000 block of W. 5th St.
Aid call to the 700 block of W. 5th St.
Aid call to the 200 block of Birch St.
Aid call to the 600 block of S. 6th St.
Aid call to the 100 block of Waneta Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Rd.
Aid call to the 5600 block of Van Belle.
July 3
Aid call to the 900 block of Vintage Valley Parkway.
Brush-brush/grass fire in the 1000 S 10th St.
Aid call to the 1000 block of McClain Drive.
Aid call the 700 block of S.700 6th St.
Aid call to the 40th block of Sand Hill Road.
Aid call the 600 block of E. Wind Country Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of Ash St.
Aid call to the 2600 block of E. Lincoln Ave.
July 4
Brush or brush and grass mixture fire. BR72 and SS11 rigs responded to 700 block of Waneta Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call to the 500 block of Buena Way.
Aid call to the 300 block of N. 16th St.
Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 700 block of E. Yakima Valley Highway.
System malfunction in the 700 block of E. Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of S. 9th Street.
July 5
Aid call to the 800 block of S. County Line Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of E. Washington St.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the 100 block of Annahat Road.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
June 16
Mitigation Hearing
Echo Benita Garcia, dob: 11/20/63; charge: speeding 16 mph over limit in a 40 or under zone. Committed, fined $210. Operating motor vehicle without license. Committed, fined $250.
Fredy Lujan Mendez, dob: 10/10/92. Charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance. Committed, fined $250.
Paulina Galvez Morales, dob: 7/29/66, Speeding nine miles over the limit in a 40 or below zone., Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Committed, fined $139.
Alejandra Navarro Ceja, dob: 7/4/80; charge: speeding in a school zone, 6-10 mph over the limit, no driver’s licenses on person. Committed, Fined $237. dismissed.
Miguel Angel Corona, dob: 1/15/92; charge: possession of open alcohol container in vehicle. Committed, fined $100.
Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; charge: speeding 15 mph over limit 40 or under. Committed, fined $169.
Arraignments
Jose Alberto Bautista , dob: 6/5/90; charge: criminal trespass, 2nd degree.
Angelica De La Fuentes, dob: 9/5/79; charge: theft 3rd degree.
Laura M. Garces, dob: 8/5/89; charge: obstructing law enforcement officer.
Cecibel Estevez, dob: 8/5/89; charge: no valid operator’s license with ID. Dismissed
Jose Pablo Garcia, dob: 11/20/94: charge: DUI, driving while license suspended, impeding traffic. .
Alfonso Magallanes Gonzalez, dob: 12/15/83; charge: theft 3rd degree, no contact/protection order violation.
Jesus Francisco G. Gonzalez, dob: 11/11/83; driving while license suspended.
Jessica Natalia Lopez, dob: 4/24/99; charge: assault 4th degree.
William Martinez Jimenez, dob: DUI, no valid operator’s license without identification, hit and run accident/injury attempt, obstructing law enforcement officer
Samuel Dan R. Olney, dob: 12.19.73; charge: driving while license suspended, 3rd degree.
Gabriela Ortega, dob: 5/30/90; charge; driving while license suspended.
Pedro S. Villanueva Ramos, dob; 8/4/01; hit and run attended vehicle.
Seager Thomas Storment, dob: 9/10/99; charge: DUI.
Ruben Flores Vijarro, JR., dob: 11/27/68; charges: assault 4th degree.
Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; driving while license suspended, amended to an infraction. Fined $250.
Pre-Trial Conference
Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; charge: driving while license suspended, 3rd degreed. Amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Lucio Bautista-Bautista, dob: 3/2/95; charge: driving while license suspended, amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Esperanza Raquel Perales, dob: 2/13/88; charge: driving while license suspended. Dismissed. Second charge of DWLS 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Emanuel Vazquez Lopez, dob: 8/4/94; charge: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.
Pre-trial with Summons
Raquel Elena Garcia, dob: 11/19/83; charge: two charges of driving while license suspended, each amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Oscar Ernesto Hernandez, dob: 1/30/93; charge: driving while licenses suspended. 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Compliance Diversion
Jennifer Gonzalez, dob: 1/4/99; charges: theft 3rd degree. Dismissed.
Indalecio Ledesma, dob: 5/14/99. Charges: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.
Tommy Lee Privett, dob: 1/7/59;charge: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.
Judge Steven Michels
June 18
Stimulation Order of Compliance
Gregory Edward Gray, dob: 3/12/70; charge: theft, 3rd degree. dismissed.
Pre-Trial Conference
Maria Alcaraz Vazquez, dob: 4/6/94; Charge: disorderly 3rd degree. amended to an infraction, committed, Fined $25.
Maria Pura Cantu, dob: 5/19/66; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. amended to an infraction, fined $250, second charge: failure to transfer title within 45 days, dismissed.
Rogelio Ruiz Torres, dob: 1/3/64; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. amended to an infraction Fined $250.
Rogelio Ruiz Torres, dob: 1/3/64; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. amended to infraction. Fined $250.
Jimmy A. Valdez, dob: 11/26/01; charge: DWLS , 3rd degree; amended to an infraction. Fined $250.
Jimmy A. Valdez, dob: 11/26/01; charge: DWLS , 3rd degree; amended to an infraction. Fined $250.
Mitigation Hearing
Rogelio Ruiz Torrez, dob: 1/3/64; charge: deflective windshield, committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553.
Judge Steven Michels
June 23
Mitigation with Summons
Angelica Maria Cardenas, dob: 5/29/95; charge: failed to yield at yield sign/intersection. Committed. Fined $100.
Norma A. Garibay, dob: 8/28/83; Charge: following vehicle too closely, committed, fined $100.
Alexis Nunez, dob: 12/8/00; charge: speeding 15 mph over limit in a 40 or under speed zone, committed, fined $210; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Marissa Elizabeth Pantoja Nunez, dob: 5/28/88; charge: dog running at large uncontrolled., committed, fined $250.
Dwight Bruce Riney, dob: 7/5/61; charge: negligent driving second degree, committed fined $100; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Frank None Salinas, Jr., dob: 7/15/64; charge: speeding in school zone, 1-5 mph over limit, committed, fined $217.
Angela Marie Sanchez, dob; 7/6/89; charge speeding in a school zone 6-10 mph, committed, fined $237.
Jocelyn Abigail Trejo Salgado, dob: 9/2/92; charge: failure stop at stop sign/intersection committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553.
Pre-trial Conference with Summons
Luis Antonio Birrueta, dob: 9/9/93; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree; amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Jose Casas Araujo, dob: 3/9/90; charge: DWLS 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, reset; failure to transfer little within 45 days, dismissed.
Contested Hearing with Summons
Regino Landeros, dob: 5/24/00; no driver ‘s license on person. Dismissed.
Mitigation Hearing
Alec Leonardo Lepe, dob: 12/10/01; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553; failure to stop at signal marking, committed, fined $139.
Monique Alexis Pena, dob: 5/28/88; charge: speed to fast for conditions, committed, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $250.
Nancy S. Vargas, dob: 4/8/02; charge: failure to yield left turn motor vehicle, committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance; committed fined, $553; open alcoholic beverage container, committed fined $139.
Nancy S. Vargas, dob: 4/8/02; charge: negligent driving, 2nd degree, committed fined $500; no valid operator license with valid ID, committed, fined $553.
Jose Manuel Martinez, dob: 6/17/1980; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance, Dismissed.
Freddie Wes Perales, dob: 3/6/72; chare: Operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed. Fined $250.
Stimulation order of Compliance
Israel Ceja Fajardo, dob: 7/6/00; charge: malicious miscellaneous 3rd degree; physical damage DV; dismissed.
Jose Manuel Martinez, dob: 6/17/80; DWLS, 3rd degree; operated vehicle without ignition interlock, dismissed.
Pre-trial Conference
Freddie Wes Perales, dob: 3/6/72;DWLS, 3rd degree; amended to an infraction, Fined $200.
Arraignment
Freddie Wes Perales, dob: 3/6/72; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree, amended to an infraction. Fined $200.
Judge Steven Michels
June 24
Pre-trial with Summons
Jorge Arriaga-Galvez, dob: 4/28/98; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree; amended to an infraction. Fined $250.
Judge Steven Michels
June 30
Stimulation Order of Compliance
Gerald Ricky Jordan, dob: 5/17/98; charge: threats to do harm; no contact protection order. Dismissed.
Jose Carlos Ortiz Maysonet, dob: 12/26/94; charge: malicious mischief-3rd degree physical damage. Dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.