SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
May 31
Luis F. Lopez Ramirez, dob: 1/7/93, Prosser. Charge: driving while license suspended.
June 1
Amy L. Loza, dob: 9/28/86, Richland. Charge: theft, 3rd degree.
Mary K. Meza, dob: 5/7/85, Sunnyside. Charge: theft, 3rd degree.
June 2
Cesar N. Osorio, dob: 9/18/91, Sunnyside. Charge: Assault 4th degree.
Female juvenile offender, dob: 4/28/04; Sunnyside. Charge: unlawful possession of a firearm.
Male juvenile offender, dob: 7/28/03, Sunnyside. Charge: assault 4th degree.
Female juvenile offender, dob: 11/16/05, Sunnyside. Charge: assault 4th degree.
June 3
Maria I. Castro, dob: 9/21/93; Sunnyside, charge: driving with no valid operator’s license without id.
June 5
Marc A. Aguilar, dob: 2/26/97; Sunnyside, charge: driving license; suspended.
June 6
Ismael V. Barragan, dob: 8/15/96; Grandview; charge: possession of a stolen motor vehicle, hit and run, attended, resisting arrest, DUI, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Lee Troy
June 2
Mitigation with Summons
David Ayala Campos, dob: 1/17/65; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance. Committed.
Juan Carlos Campos, dob: 9/10/00; charge: defective exhaust first offense. Operating motor vehicle without insurance. Committed, dismissed.
Rafael Fuerte dob: 6/8/83; charge: altered/make plate illegible/obscured. Failed to appear.
Guadalupe Selena Gonzales, dob: 6/25/95; charge operating motor vehicle without insurance. Committed.
Maria Rebecca Gonzalez, dob:6/3/73; charge improper lane usage. Failed to appear.
Damonede Katreal Harris, dob: 10/1/70; charge: speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under) Committed.
Michelle M. Hernandez, dob: 11/16/76; charge: failure to yield at sign/intersection; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Failed to appear.
Luis Alberto Martin, dob: 10/21/64; charge: defective tail lamps, using personal electronic device while driving. Dismissed/ Committed.
Denise Arai Rosas, dob: 10/10/01; charge: no valid operator license with valid id.
Daniel Ivan Torres, dob: 4/26/02; violation of instruction permit. Speeding 5 mph over a limit (40 miles or under).Failed to appear.
Maria Zapien, dob: 7/23/60; charge: animal license required, dangerous dogs on premises, animal license requires. Dismissed/committed.
Arraignment
Jaimie Sylvanio Guzman, dob: 3/6/92; charge: theft 3rd degree. Dismissed.
Daniel Wayne Hudson, dob: 6/4/68; charge: DWLS 3rd degree. Dismissed.
Isidro Vargas, dob: 6/1/00; charge: use/delivery drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.
Sunnyside Fire
June 5
Arching, shorted electrical equipment to the 1300 S. 11th Street.
Aid call to the 300 block of Wilson Highway.
Aid call to the 1300 block of S 9th Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of W. 5th Street.
Aid call to the 2200 block of N. Country Line.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
June 6
Assist police in the area of South 16th Street.
Aid call to the 600 block of Lenseigne Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Aid call to the 7300 block of E. Zillah Drive.
Aid call to the 200 block of Willowcrest Drive.
Aid call to the 900 block of North Avenue.
June 7
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West 5th Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of Woods Road.
Aid call to 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Harrison Avenue.
Aid call to the 10 0block of E. Maple Way.
Aid call to the 1300 Saul Road.
June 8
Aid call to the 2200 block of E. Edison Avenue.
Attempted burning in the 100 block of E. Maple Way.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2000 block of W 5th Street.
June 9
Aid call to the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of W. 4th Street.
Aid call to the 600 block of S. Division Street.
Aid call to the 2300 block of Waneta Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
