SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
June 11
Kimberly I. Trujillo, dob: 9/23/85; Zillah. Charge: DUI, hit and run unattended property.
June 12
Jorge L. Sanchez, dob: 4/25/90; Sunnyside. Charge: criminal trespass 2nd degree, disorderly conduct.
June 14
Michael E. Edmonson, dob: 3/22/95; Sunnyside. Charge: assault 4th degree - DV.
Victor M. Lopez-Paredes, dob: 9/18/93; Sunnyside. Charge: two charges of assault, 4th degree – DV.
Jesus J. Cienfuegos, dob: 3/7/91; Granger. Charge: assault, 3rd degree
June 15
Amparo G. Razo-Martinez, dob: 3/22/87; Wapato. Charge: Assault, 4th degree, assault, 4th degree DV.
Gustavo N. Guerrero, dob: 2/2/82; Sunnyside. Charge: theft 3rd degree.
Desiree L. Theisen, dob: 3/29/95; Mabton. Charge: theft 3rd degree.
Steven S. Baldonado, dob: 1/6/91; Sunnyside. Charge: criminal trespass, 2nd degree.
June 16
Bernal N. Thomas, dob: 5/17/73; Mabton. Charge: DUI, theft 3rd degree, reckless endangerment.
Arturo Ramos-Hernandez, dob: 2/1/98; Sunnyside. Charge: assault, 2nd degree.
Latoia K. Zavala, dob: 11/7/78; Mabton. Charge: material witness.
June 17
Santiago I. Toledo, dob: 9/8/00, Sunnyside. Charge: assault 4th - DV, assault 2nd .
June 18
George E. Garza, dob: 1/12/77; Mabton. Charge threats to do harm.
Rafael M. Tijerina, dob: 12/15/71, Sunnyside. Charge: threat to do harm, disorderly conduct.
June 19
Omar Madera, 7/22/97; Sunnyside. Charge: violation of DV protection order, disorderly conduct, offender accountability act.
SUNNYSIDE FIRE
June 9
Public assist at 300 block of S. 5th Street.
Aid call at 300 block of Wilson Highway.
Aid call to 2000 block of W. 5th Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of N 4th Street.
Aid call to the 11100 block of SW Crescent Avenue.
Aid call to the 800 block of S. 4th Street.
Aid call to the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of E. South Hill Road.
Aid call to Wine Country Road west of Griffen Road.
Aid call to the 200 block of Wanity Park Drive.
Aid call to the 300 block of North Street.
June 10
Aid call to the 200 Snipes Canal Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
June 14
Aid call the 700 block of Pleasant Ave.
Aid call to the 1500 block of S.6th St.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on South 1st St.
Aid call to the 600 block of Arrowsmith Road.
June 15
Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.
Aid call to the 300 block of E 4th Street.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2700 block of E. Edison Avenue.
Fire in a structure other than a building in the 600 block of Murray Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of E Homer St.
Aid call the 1500 block of S 6th St.
June 16
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call the 1300 block of Wine Country Road.
Aid call the 3200 block of Picard Place.
Aid call the 2200 block of Lewandowski Road.
Aid call to the 600 block of Grandridge Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of Grandview Avenue.
Aid call to 2000 block of W 5th St.
Aid call to the 900 block of Buena Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of S 7th St.
Aid call to the 300 block of S 5th St.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
June 17
Aid call to the 900 block of North Avenue.
Aid call to the Adams Avenue.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 900 block North Avenue.
June 18
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call to the 500 block of E. Concord Ave.
Aid call to the 700 block of Randel Road.
Aid call to the 200 block of N. Grey Road.
Aid call to 163601 W. 12.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Unauthorized burning in the 1700 block of Allen Road.
Aid call to the 3500 block of Waneta Road.
Aid call the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the 700 block of Bagley Drive.
June 21
Aid call to the 600 block of Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of South St.
Aid call to the 1800 block of Young St.
Grass fire in the 800 block of Cemetery Rd.
Aid call to the 600 block of Wine Country Rd.
Aid call to the 1300 block of S 9th St.
Aid call to the 1500 block of S 1st St.
Aid call to the 600 block of Arrowsmith Rd.
Aid call the 6100 block of Van Belle Rd.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Rd.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.
Aid call to the 600 block of Arrowsmith Rd.
Aid call the 3600 block of Sheller Rd.
Aid call the 1500 block of Oak St.
June 22
Aid call to the 400 block of Nicka Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of Rader Road.
Aid call to the 200 block of 1st St.
Aid call to the 500 block of Crescent Drive.
Aid call to the 4000 block of Hudson Road.
Grass fire in the 800 block of Cemetery Rd.
June 23
Aid call to the 600 block of S 12th
Aid call the 100 block of Pleasant Ave.
Aid call to the 700 block of Harrison Ave.
Aid call to the 700 block of McClain Drive.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
June 16
Welfare Check BECKNER ALLEY
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE
Accident Hit & run PICARD PL
Animal Problem DAYTON DR
Animal Problem E KEARNEY AVE
Traffic Offense MIDVALE RD & BISHOP RD
Civil Matter W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Trespassing TACOMA AVE
Found Property SCOON RD
Citizen Assist W MAPLE AVE
Assault ALLEN RD
Traffic Hazard REEVES WAY
Welfare Check S 7TH ST
Theft S 6TH ST
Threats W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Civil Matter E EDISON AVE
Unwanted Guest IDA BELLE LN
Sex Crime PARKLAND DRIVE
Assault S 12TH ST
Wanted Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Alarm Business E EDISON AVE
Welfare Check S 7TH
Welfare Check ISMO LOOP
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
June 17
Noise Complaint REEVES WAY
Alarm Business WASHINGTON CT
Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD
Trespassing FEDERAL WAY
Code Enforce S 6TH ST
Mental Subject SAUL RD
Trespassing S 6TH ST
Traffic Offense BLK MIDVALE RD
Lost Property YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Code Enforce E EDISON AVE
Traffic Offense E LINCOLN
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Accident Hit & run S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE.
Civil Matter S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE
Suicidal Person E DECATUR AVE
Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Suspicious Circ SHELLER RD
Traffic Stop VAN BELLE RD & ALBRO RD
Suspicious Circ MILLER AVE
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST
June 18
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Animal Noise S 8TH ST
Welfare Check BAGLEY DR
Disorderly YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
June 21
Traffic Hazard SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY
Alarm Resident W NICOLAI AVE
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Mal Mischief HEFFRON RD & SW
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE;
Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE,
Solicitor N 13TH ST & YAKIMA VALLEY
Traffic Hazard S 4TH ST & HAWTHORN DR,
Agency Assist S 1ST ST
Citizen Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST
Noise Complaint ISMO LOOP
Animal Problem S 8TH ST
Fireworks CEMETERY RD
Alarm Business GREGORY AVE
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE
Fireworks REEVES WAY
Suspicious Circ PARK DR
Suspicious Circ FAIRVIEW AV,
Fireworks NW CRESCENT AVE & RIDGEWAY
Noise Complaint FEDERAL WAY
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST
Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD
Harassment N 9TH ST;
June 22
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR; 38,
Shots Fired FAIRVIEW AVE & ISMO LOOP
Burglary GREGORY AVE
Theft E CUSTER AVE
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE
Alarm Business S 5TH ST
Animal Problem S 8TH ST
Agency Assist MP 77 I-82
Burglary S 15TH ST
Agency Assist HUDSON RD, OUTLOOK
Code Enforce S SAN CLEMENTE AVE
Burglary E EDISON AVE
Code Enforce W GRANDVIEW AVE
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE
Welfare Check E ALEXANDER RD
Welfare Check E DECATUR AVE
Theft MIDVALE RD
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST
Alarm Resident OAK ST
Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY
Runaway Juv E FRANKLIN AVE
Accident No Inj Midvale Rd/off ramp
Animal Bite S 13TH ST
Welfare Check S 11TH ST,
Agency Assist GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON
Sex Crime PARKLAND DR
Traffic Hazard WANETA RD
Fireworks PARKLAND DR; 114
Noise Complaint S 10TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE
Noise Complaint S 10TH ST
Welfare Check YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE
Traffic Hazard S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE
June 23
Alarm Business GREGORY AVE
GRANDVIEW POLICE
June 16
Animal Problem AVENUE E
Mental Subject W 2ND ST
Mal Mischief W 5TH ST
Theft-Vehicle WASHINGTON ST
Citizen Assist BUTTERNUT RD
Animal Problem E WINE COUNTRY RD
Agency Assist GRANDRIDGE RD
Animal Problem BLK GRANDRIDGE RD
Record Stolen W 2ND ST
Welfare Check BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD
Animal Problem BLK ESPERANZA CT
Court Order Vio BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD
Information W WINE COUNTRY RD
Information W 2ND ST
Domestic ROCKY FORD RD
Domestic N ELM ST
Weapon Offense WILSON HWY
June 17
Suspicious Circ E CONCORD AVE
Welfare Check BETHANY RD & E STOVER RD
Information W 5TH ST
Suicidal Person HILLCREST RD
Theft CHERRY LN
Suspicious Circ NICKA RD
Vehicle Prowl GRANDRIDGE RD
Theft E 2ND ST
Citizen Assist HILLCREST RD
Vehicle Prowl E 4TH ST
Suspicious Circ N 5TH ST
Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD
June 18
Utility Problem CONESTOGA WAY
Suspicious Circ BLK BIRCH ST
Suspicious Circ BLK DIVISION ST
June 21
Trespassing AVENUE F
Welfare Check HILLCREST RD; B4,
Trespassing W 4TH ST
Theft DIVISION ST
Alarm Business E WINE COUNTRY RD
Alarm Business E WINE COUNTRY RD
Robbery ELM ST
Recovrd Stolen ELM ST
Suspicious Circ WILSON HWY
Suicidal Person ARTEAGA CIR
Fireworks JESSICA CT,
Welfare Check S EUCLID RD
June 22
Suspicious Circ GRANDRIDGE RD
Trespassing S EUCLID RD
GRANGER POLICE
June 16
Theft-Vehicle E 5TH ST
Information MAIN ST
June 17
Traffic Stop BAILEY AVE & 4TH AVE
Suspicious Circ WEST BLVD S
Suspicious Circ BARKER AVE
Intoxication MAIN ST
Domestic 2ND ST
June 18
Suspicious Circ E 2ND ST
MABTON POLICE
June 21
Theft 2ND AVE
Citizen Assist MAIN ST
Alarm Resident ROSE ST
Alarm Business WASHINGTON ST
June 22
Agency Assist SOUTH ST
WAPATO POLICE
June 9
Lewd Conduct W 1ST ST
Abuse Neglect S SIMCOE AVE
Agency Assist PHILLIP JOHN RD & N TRACK
Suspicious Circ S WAPATO AVE
Agency Assist MAMACHAT LN
June 15
Theft S YAKIMA AVE
Agency Assist SR 97 & JONES RD
Welfare Check DONALD RD;BRIDGE
Suicidal Person E ELIZABETH ST
Harassment S KATERI LN
Mal Mischief S WAPATO AVE
Agency Assist KAYS RD
Domestic N TRACK RD & N WASCO AVE
June 16
Recovrd Stolen S WAPATO AVE
Suspicious Circ S KATERI LN
June 17
Mal Mischief W ELIZABETH ST
Domestic DONALD WAPATO RD
Suspicious Circ BLK JONES RD
June 18
Suspicious Circ SOUTHPARK DR
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
June 16
Agency Assist THORP RD, MOXEE
Recovrd Stolen ALEXANDER EXTENSION RD, Grandview
Livestock Incid FACTORY RD; SUNNYSID
Livestock Incid FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE
Parking Problem KNOWLES RD, OUTLOOK
Vehicle Prowl N GRANGER RD, GRANGER
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & OUTLOOK
Animal Bite WOODWORTH RD, GRANDVIEW
Alarm Resident CHEYNE RD, ZILLAH
Suspicious Circ VAN BELLE RD;
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & VAN BELL
Domestic CREWPORT RD, GRANGER
June 17
Burglary NIGHTINGALE RD, WAPATO
Vehicle Prowl APRICOT RD GRANDVIEW
Theft-Vehicle GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON
Court Order Vio HOLADAY RD, MABTON
Civil Matter DIVISION RD, ZILLAH,
Theft VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Burglary ELMORE RD, ZILLAH
Suspicious Circ GILBERT RD, ZILLAH
Shots Fired SUN ACRES RD, ZILLAH
Citizen Assist VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, GRANGER
Livestock Incid MURRAY RD, MABTON
Domestic DONALD WAPATO RD
Mal Mischief NELSON RD, GRANGER
Warrant Service THORP RD, MOXEE
Suspicious Circ E ST, OUTLOOK
Accident No Inj WANETA RD & FORSELL RD, GRANDVIEW
Suspicious Circ HIGHLAND DR & HOUGHTON RD
Information 2ND AVE, OUTLOOK
Suspicious Circ GRANDVIEW PAVEMENT RD, GRANDVIEW
Noise Complaint SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE
June 18
Alarm Business KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO
June 21
Abandoned Vehic INTERSTATE 82 RAMP
Civil Matter VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Animal Problem SHELLER RD
Unwanted Guest BAGLEY DR
FLAGSTONE LN & SCOON RD
Citizen Assist CHERRY HILL RD, GRANGER
Domestic CHAPELLE RD, OUTLOOK
Accident Hit and run HARRISON RD & E EDISON RD
Welfare Check LOWRY RD, OUTLOOK
June 22
Domestic LOWRY RD, OUTLOOK
Noise Complaint MOUNTAINVIEW RD, Grandview
Suspicious Circ SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD
Suspicious Circ HUDSON RD, OUTLOOK
Citizen Dispute STATE ROUTE 241, SUNNYSIDE C3E INA
20C10447 11:25:23 06/22/20 Suspicious Circ ROZA DR, ZILLAH,
Suspicious Circ STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW
Trespassing E ZILLAH DR, OUTLOOK
Burglary VINTAGE RD, ZILLAH
Mental Subject 1ST AVE, OUTLOOK
Suspicious Circ BECKNER ALLEY & BAGLEY DR
Accident No Inj VAN BELLE RD & YAKIMA VALLEY
Court Order Vio SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD
Citizen Complaint DONALD WAPATO RD, WAPATO
Unwanted Guest GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON
Court Order Vio SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD
Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD & N OUTLOOK RD
Civil Matter VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE
June 23
Citizen Assist VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE
ZILLAH POLICE
June 16
Animal Bite MERCLYN LN
June 17
Agency Assist W 1ST AVE; TOPPENISH
Unwanted Guest PARK ST
Traffic Stop ZILLAH WEST RD
Fraud ZILLAH WEST RD
Citizen Assist 1ST AVE
Agency Assist 2ND ST, GRANGER
