SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

June 11

Kimberly I. Trujillo, dob: 9/23/85; Zillah. Charge: DUI, hit and run unattended property.

June 12

Jorge L. Sanchez, dob: 4/25/90; Sunnyside. Charge: criminal trespass 2nd degree, disorderly conduct.

June 14

Michael E. Edmonson, dob: 3/22/95; Sunnyside. Charge: assault 4th degree - DV.

Victor M. Lopez-Paredes, dob: 9/18/93; Sunnyside. Charge: two charges of assault, 4th degree – DV.

Jesus J. Cienfuegos, dob: 3/7/91; Granger. Charge: assault, 3rd degree

June 15

Amparo G. Razo-Martinez, dob: 3/22/87; Wapato. Charge: Assault, 4th degree, assault, 4th degree DV.

Gustavo N. Guerrero, dob: 2/2/82; Sunnyside. Charge: theft 3rd degree.

Desiree L. Theisen, dob: 3/29/95; Mabton. Charge: theft 3rd degree.

Steven S. Baldonado, dob: 1/6/91; Sunnyside. Charge: criminal trespass, 2nd degree.

June 16

Bernal N. Thomas, dob: 5/17/73; Mabton. Charge: DUI, theft 3rd degree, reckless endangerment.

Arturo Ramos-Hernandez, dob: 2/1/98; Sunnyside. Charge: assault, 2nd degree.

Latoia K. Zavala, dob: 11/7/78; Mabton. Charge: material witness.

June 17

Santiago I. Toledo, dob: 9/8/00, Sunnyside. Charge: assault 4th - DV, assault 2nd .

June 18

George E. Garza, dob: 1/12/77; Mabton. Charge threats to do harm.

Rafael M. Tijerina, dob: 12/15/71, Sunnyside. Charge: threat to do harm, disorderly conduct.

June 19

Omar Madera, 7/22/97; Sunnyside. Charge: violation of DV protection order, disorderly conduct, offender accountability act.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

June 9

Public assist at 300 block of S. 5th Street.

Aid call at 300 block of Wilson Highway.

Aid call to 2000 block of W. 5th Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of N 4th Street.

Aid call to the 11100 block of SW Crescent Avenue.

Aid call to the 800 block of S. 4th Street.

Aid call to the 300 block of Cedar Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of E. South Hill Road.

Aid call to Wine Country Road west of Griffen Road.

Aid call to the 200 block of Wanity Park Drive.

Aid call to the 300 block of North Street.

June 10

Aid call to the 200 Snipes Canal Road.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue.

Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.

June 14

Aid call the 700 block of Pleasant Ave.

Aid call to the 1500 block of S.6th St.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries on South 1st St.

Aid call to the 600 block of Arrowsmith Road.

June 15

Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.

Aid call to the 300 block of E 4th Street.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2700 block of E. Edison Avenue.

Fire in a structure other than a building in the 600 block of Murray Road.

Aid call to the 400 block of E Homer St.

Aid call the 1500 block of S 6th St.

June 16

Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.

Aid call the 1300 block of Wine Country Road.

Aid call the 3200 block of Picard Place.

Aid call the 2200 block of Lewandowski Road.

Aid call to the 600 block of Grandridge Road.

Aid call to the 400 block of Grandview Avenue.

Aid call to 2000 block of W 5th St.

Aid call to the 900 block of Buena Road.

Aid call to the 500 block of S 7th St.

Aid call to the 300 block of S 5th St.

Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.

June 17

Aid call to the 900 block of North Avenue.

Aid call to the Adams Avenue.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.

Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.

Aid call to the 900 block North Avenue.

June 18

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.

Aid call to the 500 block of E. Concord Ave.

Aid call to the 700 block of Randel Road.

Aid call to the 200 block of N. Grey Road.

Aid call to 163601 W. 12.

Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.

Unauthorized burning in the 1700 block of Allen Road.

Aid call to the 3500 block of Waneta Road.

Aid call the 1500 block of Federal Way.

Aid call to the 700 block of Bagley Drive.

June 21

Aid call to the 600 block of Wine Country Road.

Aid call to the 500 block of South St.

Aid call to the 1800 block of Young St.

Grass fire in the 800 block of Cemetery Rd.

Aid call to the 600 block of Wine Country Rd.

Aid call to the 1300 block of S 9th St.

Aid call to the 1500 block of S 1st St.

Aid call to the 600 block of Arrowsmith Rd.

Aid call the 6100 block of Van Belle Rd.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Rd.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.

Aid call to the 600 block of Arrowsmith Rd.

Aid call the 3600 block of Sheller Rd.

Aid call the 1500 block of Oak St.

June 22

Aid call to the 400 block of Nicka Road.

Aid call to the 100 block of Rader Road.

Aid call to the 200 block of 1st St.

Aid call to the 500 block of Crescent Drive.

Aid call to the 4000 block of Hudson Road.

Grass fire in the 800 block of Cemetery Rd.

June 23

Aid call to the 600 block of S 12th

Aid call the 100 block of Pleasant Ave.

Aid call to the 700 block of Harrison Ave.

Aid call to the 700 block of McClain Drive.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

June 16

Welfare Check BECKNER ALLEY

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE

Accident Hit & run PICARD PL

Animal Problem DAYTON DR

Animal Problem E KEARNEY AVE

Traffic Offense MIDVALE RD & BISHOP RD

Civil Matter W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Trespassing TACOMA AVE

Found Property SCOON RD

Citizen Assist W MAPLE AVE

Assault ALLEN RD

Traffic Hazard REEVES WAY

Welfare Check S 7TH ST

Theft S 6TH ST

Threats W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Civil Matter E EDISON AVE

Unwanted Guest IDA BELLE LN

Sex Crime PARKLAND DRIVE

Assault S 12TH ST

Wanted Person E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Alarm Business E EDISON AVE

Welfare Check S 7TH

Welfare Check ISMO LOOP

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

June 17

Noise Complaint REEVES WAY

Alarm Business WASHINGTON CT

Suspicious Circ MIDVALE RD

Trespassing FEDERAL WAY

Code Enforce S 6TH ST

Mental Subject SAUL RD

Trespassing S 6TH ST

Traffic Offense BLK MIDVALE RD

Lost Property YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Code Enforce E EDISON AVE

Traffic Offense E LINCOLN

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Accident Hit & run S 6TH ST & E FRANKLIN AVE.

Civil Matter S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE

Suicidal Person E DECATUR AVE

Trespassing YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Suspicious Circ SHELLER RD

Traffic Stop VAN BELLE RD & ALBRO RD

Suspicious Circ MILLER AVE

Noise Complaint S 9TH ST

June 18

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Animal Noise S 8TH ST

Welfare Check BAGLEY DR

Disorderly YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

June 21

Traffic Hazard SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY

Alarm Resident W NICOLAI AVE

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Mal Mischief HEFFRON RD & SW

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE;

Traffic Stop E EDISON AVE,

Solicitor N 13TH ST & YAKIMA VALLEY

Traffic Hazard S 4TH ST & HAWTHORN DR,

Agency Assist S 1ST ST

Citizen Assist YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Civil Matter E LINCOLN AVE

Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST

Noise Complaint ISMO LOOP

Animal Problem S 8TH ST

Fireworks CEMETERY RD

Alarm Business GREGORY AVE

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE

Fireworks REEVES WAY

Suspicious Circ PARK DR

Suspicious Circ FAIRVIEW AV,

Fireworks NW CRESCENT AVE & RIDGEWAY

Noise Complaint FEDERAL WAY

Noise Complaint S 9TH ST

Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD

Harassment N 9TH ST;

June 22

Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR; 38,

Shots Fired FAIRVIEW AVE & ISMO LOOP

Burglary GREGORY AVE

Theft E CUSTER AVE

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE

Alarm Business S 5TH ST

Animal Problem S 8TH ST

Agency Assist MP 77 I-82

Burglary S 15TH ST

Agency Assist HUDSON RD, OUTLOOK

Code Enforce S SAN CLEMENTE AVE

Burglary E EDISON AVE

Code Enforce W GRANDVIEW AVE

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE

Welfare Check E ALEXANDER RD

Welfare Check E DECATUR AVE

Theft MIDVALE RD

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST

Alarm Resident OAK ST

Juvenile Probm CASCADE WAY

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY

Runaway Juv E FRANKLIN AVE

Accident No Inj Midvale Rd/off ramp

Animal Bite S 13TH ST

Welfare Check S 11TH ST,

Agency Assist GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON

Sex Crime PARKLAND DR

Traffic Hazard WANETA RD

Fireworks PARKLAND DR; 114

Noise Complaint S 10TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE

Noise Complaint S 10TH ST

Welfare Check YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & MAPLE

Traffic Hazard S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE

June 23

Alarm Business GREGORY AVE

GRANDVIEW POLICE

June 16

Animal Problem AVENUE E

Mental Subject W 2ND ST

Mal Mischief W 5TH ST

Theft-Vehicle WASHINGTON ST

Citizen Assist BUTTERNUT RD

Animal Problem E WINE COUNTRY RD

Agency Assist GRANDRIDGE RD

Animal Problem BLK GRANDRIDGE RD

Record Stolen W 2ND ST

Welfare Check BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD

Animal Problem BLK ESPERANZA CT

Court Order Vio BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD

Information W WINE COUNTRY RD

Information W 2ND ST

Domestic ROCKY FORD RD

Domestic N ELM ST

Weapon Offense WILSON HWY

June 17

Suspicious Circ E CONCORD AVE

Welfare Check BETHANY RD & E STOVER RD

Information W 5TH ST

Suicidal Person HILLCREST RD

Theft CHERRY LN

Suspicious Circ NICKA RD

Vehicle Prowl GRANDRIDGE RD

Theft E 2ND ST

Citizen Assist HILLCREST RD

Vehicle Prowl E 4TH ST

Suspicious Circ N 5TH ST

Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD

June 18

Utility Problem CONESTOGA WAY

Suspicious Circ BLK BIRCH ST

Suspicious Circ BLK DIVISION ST

June 21

Trespassing AVENUE F

Welfare Check HILLCREST RD; B4,

Trespassing W 4TH ST

Theft DIVISION ST

Alarm Business E WINE COUNTRY RD

Alarm Business E WINE COUNTRY RD

Robbery ELM ST

Recovrd Stolen ELM ST

Suspicious Circ WILSON HWY

Suicidal Person ARTEAGA CIR

Fireworks JESSICA CT,

Welfare Check S EUCLID RD

June 22

Suspicious Circ GRANDRIDGE RD

Trespassing S EUCLID RD

GRANGER POLICE

June 16

Theft-Vehicle E 5TH ST

Information MAIN ST

June 17

Traffic Stop BAILEY AVE & 4TH AVE

Suspicious Circ WEST BLVD S

Suspicious Circ BARKER AVE

Intoxication MAIN ST

Domestic 2ND ST

June 18

Suspicious Circ E 2ND ST

MABTON POLICE

June 21

Theft 2ND AVE

Citizen Assist MAIN ST

Alarm Resident ROSE ST

Alarm Business WASHINGTON ST

June 22

Agency Assist SOUTH ST

WAPATO POLICE

June 9

Lewd Conduct W 1ST ST

Abuse Neglect S SIMCOE AVE

Agency Assist PHILLIP JOHN RD & N TRACK

Suspicious Circ S WAPATO AVE

Agency Assist MAMACHAT LN

June 15

Theft S YAKIMA AVE

Agency Assist SR 97 & JONES RD

Welfare Check DONALD RD;BRIDGE

Suicidal Person E ELIZABETH ST

Harassment S KATERI LN

Mal Mischief S WAPATO AVE

Agency Assist KAYS RD

Domestic N TRACK RD & N WASCO AVE

June 16

Recovrd Stolen S WAPATO AVE

Suspicious Circ S KATERI LN

June 17

Mal Mischief W ELIZABETH ST

Domestic DONALD WAPATO RD

Suspicious Circ BLK JONES RD

June 18

Suspicious Circ SOUTHPARK DR

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

June 16

Agency Assist THORP RD, MOXEE

Recovrd Stolen ALEXANDER EXTENSION RD, Grandview

Livestock Incid FACTORY RD; SUNNYSID

Livestock Incid FACTORY RD, SUNNYSIDE

Parking Problem KNOWLES RD, OUTLOOK

Vehicle Prowl N GRANGER RD, GRANGER

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & OUTLOOK

Animal Bite WOODWORTH RD, GRANDVIEW

Alarm Resident CHEYNE RD, ZILLAH

Suspicious Circ VAN BELLE RD;

Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & VAN BELL

Domestic CREWPORT RD, GRANGER

June 17

Burglary NIGHTINGALE RD, WAPATO

Vehicle Prowl APRICOT RD GRANDVIEW

Theft-Vehicle GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON

Court Order Vio HOLADAY RD, MABTON

Civil Matter DIVISION RD, ZILLAH,

Theft VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Burglary ELMORE RD, ZILLAH

Suspicious Circ GILBERT RD, ZILLAH

Shots Fired SUN ACRES RD, ZILLAH

Citizen Assist VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Accident No Inj YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, GRANGER

Livestock Incid MURRAY RD, MABTON

Domestic DONALD WAPATO RD

Mal Mischief NELSON RD, GRANGER

Warrant Service THORP RD, MOXEE

Suspicious Circ E ST, OUTLOOK

Accident No Inj WANETA RD & FORSELL RD, GRANDVIEW

Suspicious Circ HIGHLAND DR & HOUGHTON RD

Information 2ND AVE, OUTLOOK

Suspicious Circ GRANDVIEW PAVEMENT RD, GRANDVIEW

Noise Complaint SCOON RD, SUNNYSIDE

June 18

Alarm Business KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO

June 21

Abandoned Vehic INTERSTATE 82 RAMP

Civil Matter VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Animal Problem SHELLER RD

Unwanted Guest BAGLEY DR

FLAGSTONE LN & SCOON RD

Citizen Assist CHERRY HILL RD, GRANGER

Domestic CHAPELLE RD, OUTLOOK

Accident Hit and run HARRISON RD & E EDISON RD

Welfare Check LOWRY RD, OUTLOOK

June 22

Domestic LOWRY RD, OUTLOOK

Noise Complaint MOUNTAINVIEW RD, Grandview

Suspicious Circ SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD

Suspicious Circ HUDSON RD, OUTLOOK

Citizen Dispute STATE ROUTE 241, SUNNYSIDE C3E INA

20C10447 11:25:23 06/22/20 Suspicious Circ ROZA DR, ZILLAH,

Suspicious Circ STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW

Trespassing E ZILLAH DR, OUTLOOK

Burglary VINTAGE RD, ZILLAH

Mental Subject 1ST AVE, OUTLOOK

Suspicious Circ BECKNER ALLEY & BAGLEY DR

Accident No Inj VAN BELLE RD & YAKIMA VALLEY

Court Order Vio SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD

Citizen Complaint DONALD WAPATO RD, WAPATO

Unwanted Guest GREEN VALLEY RD, MABTON

Court Order Vio SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD

Animal Problem OUTLOOK RD & N OUTLOOK RD

Civil Matter VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE

June 23

Citizen Assist VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE

ZILLAH POLICE

June 16

Animal Bite MERCLYN LN

June 17

Agency Assist W 1ST AVE; TOPPENISH

Unwanted Guest PARK ST

Traffic Stop ZILLAH WEST RD

Fraud ZILLAH WEST RD

Citizen Assist 1ST AVE

Agency Assist 2ND ST, GRANGER

