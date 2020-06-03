SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
May 27
Joshua D. Foster, dob: 7/8/85; Sunnyside. Charges: assault 4 DV.
May 28
Steven T. Tipton, dob: 10/9/86; Tacoma. Charges: theft, 3rd degree.
Christopher Martinez, dob: 10/1/98, Grandview. Charge: violation of harassment no contact order - pretrial.
May 30
Ruben A. Bravo, dob: 3/15/97; Sunnyside. Charges: resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement officer.
Male juvenile, dob: 2/27/03. Charge: assault 4th degree.
Female juvenile, dob:12/11/03. Charge: theft, 3rd degree.
Female juvenile, dob: 8/14/02. charge; theft, 3rd degree.
May 31
Seth O. Button-Schott, dob: 10/3/84; Toppenish. Charge: violation of offender accountability act, eluding.
Amy L. Loza, dob: 9/29/86; Richland. Charge: theft, second degree.
Caleb N. Martinez, dob: 4/96; Grandview. Charge: driving while license suspended.
FIRE CALLS
May 31
Aid call to 700 block of McClain Drive.
Aid call to the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
Gas leak in the 1200 block of Villa Real Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 block of West Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 11000 Midvale road.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at the 400 block of Grandview pavement.
Aid call to the 200 block of Wilson Highway.
June 1
Incident call at 610 Grandridge Road.
Aid call to the 307 block of Nealy Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of Wilson Highway.
Aid call to the 2000 block of Sunnyside-Mabton Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
POLICE CALLS
GRANDVIEW
May 26
Suspicious Circ VELMA AVE & KING ST
Animal Problem AVE G & W 2ND ST
Information STASSEN WAY
Unwanted Guest ELM ST
Suspicious Circ VELMA AVE
Traffic Hazard W WINE COUNTRY RD
Agency Assist MISSIMER RD & MCCREADIE RD
Suspicious Circ BLK AVENUE H
Agency Assist W WINE COUNTRY RD
Suspicious Circ VELMA AVE
Agency Assist 2ND AVE, MABTON
Suspicious Circ BLK HILLCREST RD
Juvenile Problem W 5TH ST; DYKSTRA PARK
May 27
Suspicious Circ KING ST & VELMA AVE
Parking Problem BLK AVENUE E;
Animal Noise S EUCLID RD
Animal Problem S EUCLID RD
Traffic Hazard BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD;
Animal Problem PLEASANT AVE & APACHE DR
Information PARK AVE
Animal Problem BLK PLEASANT AVE
Information GRANDRIDGE RD
Citizen Assist VIVIAN DR
Trespassing E 2ND ST
Information W WINE COUNTRY RD
Weapon Offense DIVISION ST
Alarm Resident S EUCLID RD
Agency Assist HILLCREST RD
Domestic AVENUE H
Suspicious Circ OLMSTEAD RD
Parking Problem E WINE COUNTRY RD & FIR ST
Suspicious Circ BLK E 3RD ST
May 28
Domestic DIVISION ST
20 Traffic Hazard STOVER RD & W WINE COUNTRY
Suspicious Circ BLK W 2ND ST
Suspicious Circ W 3RD ST,
Animal Problem WILSON HWY & N 4TH ST,
Civil Matter WILSON HWY; 19
Animal Problem BLK AVENUE F
Domestic INLAND PL, PROSSER
Domestic ARIKARA DR
Theft-Vehicle E BONNIEVIEW RD
Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD
Citizen Assist W 2ND ST;
Domestic E 4TH ST
Welfare Check HILLCREST RD
Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD HIWAY
Suspicious Circ W 5TH ST
May 29
Suspicious Circ BLK CHERRY LN
Suspicious Circ BLK AVENUE G
Emergency Medical HILLCREST RD; #18
Theft-Vehicle ADAMS ST
May 31
Citizen Assist PLEASANT AVE
Shots Fired ELA LOOP & MINOR CT
Accident Hit & run DIVISION ST
Parking Problem BLK AVENUE E
Traffic Stop BLK N 4TH ST
Traffic Hazard WESTRIDGE DR & W 2ND ST
Welfare Check HIGHLAND RD,
Information W 2ND ST;
Domestic STASSEN WAY;
Traffic Hazard HILLCREST RD,
Traffic Hazard E 3RD ST & BIRCH ST
Suspicious Circ BLK CARRIAGE SQUARE DR
Suspicious Circ BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD
June 1
Traffic Hazard WALLACE WAY & STOVER RD
Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD
Eluding W 5TH ST
Accident Hit & run BLK AVENUE H
Wanted Person W 5TH ST,
Trespassing AVENUE H, GRANDVIEW
GRANGER
May 26
Agency Assist 3RD AVE; #8 ZILLAH GARDENS
May 27
Alarm Business MENTZER AVE E
Overdose E AVE
Assault E ST
Citizen Assist 4TH ST
MABTON
May 24
Alarm Business MAIN ST
Missing Person PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE
Traffic Stop ADAMS ST,
Suspicious Circ MAIN ST
May 27
Accident Hit & run WASHINGTON ST
Accident Injury SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD
Information VANCE RD
May 31
Parking Problem 5TH AVE,
Mal Mischief B ST;
Eluding W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW
SUNNYSIDE
May 27
Code Enforce S 4TH ST
Domestic ROUSE
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Citizen Assist ARTHUR ST
Information HOMER ST
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Citizen Assis BRIDGE ST & CRESCENT AVE
Burglary E LINCOLN AVE
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Threats E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ S 12TH ST & TACOMA AVE
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY
Animal Noise RIDGEWAY LOOP
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST
May 28
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Alarm Business SHELLER RD
Suicidal Person YAKIMA AVE
Suspicious Circ SUNSET PL
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE
Mal Mischief S 7TH ST
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE
Animal Noise N 10TH ST
Public Service W LINCOLN AVE
Court Order Viol S 6TH ST,
Agency Assist MORGAN RD;
Citizen Assist HOMER ST;
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT
Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO
Fraud SKYLINE DR
Accident No Inj GRANT AVE & S 16TH ST
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST;
Animal Problem HOMER ST;
Alarm Resident S 4TH ST
Accident Hit & run E EDISON AVE
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY
Agency Assist HOMER ST
Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Citizen Assist SAUL RD
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Citizen Assist MORGAN RD
Alarm Business NORTH AVE
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST
Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD
Juvenile Problem LINDEN WAY
Agency Assist S 1ST ST
Animal Problem S 13TH ST
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Court Order Viol CARNATION DR
Noise Complaint IRVING AVE & S 15TH ST
Noise Complaint TACOMA
Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Alarm Resident E GRANDVIEW AVE
Traffic Hazard MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD
May 29
Noise Complaint S 15TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE
Suspicious Circ REEVES AVE.
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST
May 30
Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST
Animal Problem STACKHOUSE ST & E EDISON
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Trespassing BRIDGE ST & CRESCENT AVE
Mal Mischief S 6TH ST
Domestic S 6TH
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST
Citizen Assist COLUMBIA AVE,
Shots Fired E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE
Citizen Dispute PARKLAND DR
Weapon Offense s 13th St & tracks
Theft E LINCOLN AVE;
Traffic Hazard HEMLOCK AVE & E LINCOLN AV
Parking Problem E JACKSON AVE & S 9TH ST
Theft S 7TH ST
Theft-Vehicle E SOUTH HILL RD
Citizen Assist ROUSE RD
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 UNF
Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MAID SSN4 CLO
Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE
Assault E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE
Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST & YAKIMA VALLEY
Noise Complaint PARKLAND DR
Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO
Eluding YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Citizen Assist RAVINE DR; U:25
Industrial Acc MIDVALE RD;
Mal Mischief BOUNTIFUL AVE
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE
Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Public Service MINT LN
Public Service ALLEN RD & S 16TH ST
Theft S 1ST ST
Agency Assist BAGLEY DR
Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD; 4
Traffic Stop E DECATUR AVE & S 7TH ST
Disorderly S 4TH ST
Suspicious Circ S 1ST AVE
June 1
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD
Noise Complaint VICTORY WAY
Trespassing E EDISON AVE
Suspicious Circ N OUTLOOK RD & OUTLOOK RD,
Agency Assist S 6TH ST;
Code Enforce ROUSE RD,
Citizen Assist STACKHOUSE ST & E EDISON
Citizen Assist HOMER ST
Citizen Assist YAKIMA VALLEY & E LINCOLN
Code Enforce SWAN RD
Trespassing E EDISON AVE
Welfare Check S 1ST ST
Alarm Resident S 10TH ST
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST;
Animal Problem HEFFRON ST
Information S 13TH ST
Civil Matter HOMER St
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE
Traffic Hazard SCOON RD
Fraud E LINCOLN AVE;
Theft E LINCOLN AVE;
Administrative YAKIMA VALLEY & E
Mal Mischief NORTH AVE;
Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Court Order Ser S 11TH ST;
Agency Assist S 6TH ST;
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE
Intoxication E LINCOLN AVE & S 15TH ST
Civil Matter S 15TH ST
Disorderly WEATHERWAX ST
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR
Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Theft E LINCOLN AVE;
Citizen Assist NORTH AVE;
Shots Fired BLAINE AVE,
Welfare Check S 11TH ST,
Citizen Assist CRESCENT AVE
Shots Fired BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO
Agency Assist N FRONT ST & E YAKIMA AVE
June 2
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE
WAPATO
May 23
Agency Assist S YAKIMA AVE
Animal Bite W 7TH ST & S WASCO AVE
Vehicle Prowl S WASCO AVE
MAY 24
Agency Assist HOME ACRES RD
Agency Assist S AHTANUM AVE
Welfare Check W 1ST ST;
Traffic Stop W 1ST ST & N FRONTAGE RD
Welfare Check W 1ST ST;
Livestock Incident E WAPATO RD & N TRACK RD
Noise Complaint W 2ND ST
MAY 25
Mental Subject S YAKIMA AVE
Suicidal Person S NACHES AVE
Civil Matter E 2ND ST
May 27
Suspicious Circ W 1ST ST;
Suicidal Person IVY ST & N WAPATO AVE,
Domestic E 2ND ST,
Citizen Assist S TIETON AVE,
Assault S TIETON AVE,
Animal Problem S WASCO AVE
Found Property S SIMCOE AVE
May 31
Domestic S YAKIMA AVE,
Welfare Check W 1ST ST;
Accident Hit & run W 1ST ST
Unwanted Guest N TRACK RD
Threats S SIMCOE AVE
Accident Hit & run W 6TH ST,
Welfare Check S WAPATO AVE & W 1ST ST,
Welfare Check E 2ND ST
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
May 27
Recovered Stolen DEKKER RD, OUTLOOK
Animal Problem SR 22 & PHILLIPS RD, MABTON
Theft-Vehicle MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Accident Injury GLADE RD, MABTON
Juvenile Problem SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE
Suspicious Circ HIGHLAND DR, BUENA,
Civil Matter RADER RD, SUNNYSIDE
Fraud MIDVALE RD, MABTON
Accident No Injury DIVISION RD & YAKIMA VALLEY
Traffic Hazard NELSON RD & BEAM RD, GRANGR
Burglary E EUCLID RD, MABTON
Accident Injury SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD
Citizen Assist GAP RD, OUTLOOK
Trespassing CHEYNE RD, ZILLAH
Citizen Assist SNIPES PUMP RD, SUNNYSIDE
Noise Complaint ROBINSON RD, GRANDVIEW
Alarm Business KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO
May 28
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Agency Assist SNIPES PUMP RD, SUNNYSIDE
Domestic INLAND PL, PROSSER
Information DONALD WAPATO RD, WAPATO
Alarm Business VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Citizen Complaint CHERRY HILL RD & BARNHILL C3E CLO
Traffic Hazard N OUTLOOK RD & INDEPENDENCE
Citizen Assist CHARVET RD, GRANDVIEW
Alarm Business GILBERT RD, ZILLAH
May 29
Livestock Incident FORSELL RD, GRANDVIEW
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK
Alarm Business KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO
Alarm Business KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO
May 30
Mental Subject EMERSON RD, ZILLAH
20C08909 11:27:21 05/30/20 Harassment BELLA TERRA RD, ZILLAH, WA C3E CLO
Alarm Business EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE
Animal Bite ROZA DR, ZILLAH
Traffic Hazard FORSELL RD & HORNBY RD, GR C3E CLO
20C08922 15:49:20 05/30/20 Theft LESTER RD & OUTLOOK RD, SU C3E ACT
20C08925 16:19:45 05/30/20 Runaway Juv SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO
20C08927 16:25:35 05/30/20 Alarm Resident BISHOP RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E UNF
20C08949 18:39:08 05/30/20 Traffic Hazard DARBY RD & BLUE GOOSE RD, C3E ACT
20C08952 17:46:52 05/30/20 Alarm Business BUENA RD; WILSON IRRIGATIO C3E ACT
20C08957 17:58:42 05/30/20 Traffic Hazard BUENA LOOP RD, ZILLAH, WA C3E CLO
20C08970 18:50:37 05/30/20 Traffic Hazard DURHAM RD & ORCHARDVALE RD C3E ACT
20C08971 17:36:46 05/30/20 Traffic Hazard MAPLE GROVE RD & YAKIMA VA C3E CLO
20C08973 18:22:56 05/30/20 Alarm Business KERSHAW HEIGHTS RD, OUTLOO C3E CLO
20C08978 18:42:47 05/30/20 Suspicious Circ STATE ROUTE 241, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO
Noise Complaint VANCE RD, MABTON
May 31
Welfare Check DONALD WAPATO RD, WAPATO
Accident Injury GRANDVIEW PAVEMENT RD
ZILLAH
May 24
Agency Assist SCHOOLEY RD
Public Service SCHOOLEY RD
Public Service ZILLAH WEST RD
May 25
Agency Assist N G ST, TOPPENISH
Traffic Hazard 1ST AVE & 2ND ST
May 26
Domestic 3RD AVE; #8 ZILLAH GARDENS
May 27
Agency Assist E ST, GRANGER
Unwanted Guest 3RD AVE
Welfare Check CHEYNE RD & YAKIMA
May 28
Alarm Business 1ST AVE; THE CHERRY PATCH
