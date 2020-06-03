SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

May 27

Joshua D. Foster, dob: 7/8/85; Sunnyside. Charges: assault 4 DV.

May 28

Steven T. Tipton, dob: 10/9/86; Tacoma. Charges: theft, 3rd degree.

Christopher Martinez, dob: 10/1/98, Grandview. Charge: violation of harassment no contact order - pretrial.

May 30

Ruben A. Bravo, dob: 3/15/97; Sunnyside. Charges: resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement officer.

Male juvenile, dob: 2/27/03. Charge: assault 4th degree.

Female juvenile, dob:12/11/03. Charge: theft, 3rd degree.

Female juvenile, dob: 8/14/02. charge; theft, 3rd degree.

May 31

Seth O. Button-Schott, dob: 10/3/84; Toppenish. Charge: violation of offender accountability act, eluding.

Amy L. Loza, dob: 9/29/86; Richland. Charge: theft, second degree.

Caleb N. Martinez, dob: 4/96; Grandview. Charge: driving while license suspended.

FIRE CALLS

May 31

Aid call to 700 block of McClain Drive.

Aid call to the 1200 block of South 11th Street.

Gas leak in the 1200 block of Villa Real Drive.

Aid call to the 1000 block of West Edison Avenue.

Aid call to the 11000 Midvale road.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at the 400 block of Grandview pavement.

Aid call to the 200 block of Wilson Highway.

June 1

Incident call at 610 Grandridge Road.

Aid call to the 307 block of Nealy Road.

Aid call to the 400 block of Wilson Highway.

Aid call to the 2000 block of Sunnyside-Mabton Highway.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

POLICE CALLS

GRANDVIEW

May 26

Suspicious Circ VELMA AVE & KING ST

Animal Problem AVE G & W 2ND ST

Information STASSEN WAY

Unwanted Guest ELM ST

Suspicious Circ VELMA AVE

Traffic Hazard W WINE COUNTRY RD

Agency Assist MISSIMER RD & MCCREADIE RD

Suspicious Circ BLK AVENUE H

Agency Assist W WINE COUNTRY RD

Suspicious Circ VELMA AVE

Agency Assist 2ND AVE, MABTON

Suspicious Circ BLK HILLCREST RD

Juvenile Problem W 5TH ST; DYKSTRA PARK

May 27

Suspicious Circ KING ST & VELMA AVE

Parking Problem BLK AVENUE E;

Animal Noise S EUCLID RD

Animal Problem S EUCLID RD

Traffic Hazard BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD;

Animal Problem PLEASANT AVE & APACHE DR

Information PARK AVE

Animal Problem BLK PLEASANT AVE

Information GRANDRIDGE RD

Citizen Assist VIVIAN DR

Trespassing E 2ND ST

Information W WINE COUNTRY RD

Weapon Offense DIVISION ST

Alarm Resident S EUCLID RD

Agency Assist HILLCREST RD

Domestic AVENUE H

Suspicious Circ OLMSTEAD RD

Parking Problem E WINE COUNTRY RD & FIR ST

Suspicious Circ BLK E 3RD ST

May 28

Domestic DIVISION ST

20 Traffic Hazard STOVER RD & W WINE COUNTRY

Suspicious Circ BLK W 2ND ST

Suspicious Circ W 3RD ST,

Animal Problem WILSON HWY & N 4TH ST,

Civil Matter WILSON HWY; 19

Animal Problem BLK AVENUE F

Domestic INLAND PL, PROSSER

Domestic ARIKARA DR

Theft-Vehicle E BONNIEVIEW RD

Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD

Citizen Assist W 2ND ST;

Domestic E 4TH ST

Welfare Check HILLCREST RD

Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD HIWAY

Suspicious Circ W 5TH ST

May 29

Suspicious Circ BLK CHERRY LN

Suspicious Circ BLK AVENUE G

Emergency Medical HILLCREST RD; #18

Theft-Vehicle ADAMS ST

May 31

Citizen Assist PLEASANT AVE

Shots Fired ELA LOOP & MINOR CT

Accident Hit & run DIVISION ST

Parking Problem BLK AVENUE E

Traffic Stop BLK N 4TH ST

Traffic Hazard WESTRIDGE DR & W 2ND ST

Welfare Check HIGHLAND RD,

Information W 2ND ST;

Domestic STASSEN WAY;

Traffic Hazard HILLCREST RD,

Traffic Hazard E 3RD ST & BIRCH ST

Suspicious Circ BLK CARRIAGE SQUARE DR

Suspicious Circ BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD

June 1

Traffic Hazard WALLACE WAY & STOVER RD

Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD

Eluding W 5TH ST

Accident Hit & run BLK AVENUE H

Wanted Person W 5TH ST,

Trespassing AVENUE H, GRANDVIEW

GRANGER

May 26

Agency Assist 3RD AVE; #8 ZILLAH GARDENS

May 27

Alarm Business MENTZER AVE E

Overdose E AVE

Assault E ST

Citizen Assist 4TH ST

MABTON

May 24

Alarm Business MAIN ST

Missing Person PARKLAND DR, SUNNYSIDE

Traffic Stop ADAMS ST,

Suspicious Circ MAIN ST

May 27

Accident Hit & run WASHINGTON ST

Accident Injury SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD

Information VANCE RD

May 31

Parking Problem 5TH AVE,

Mal Mischief B ST;

Eluding W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW

SUNNYSIDE

May 27

Code Enforce S 4TH ST

Domestic ROUSE

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Citizen Assist ARTHUR ST

Information HOMER ST

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Citizen Assis BRIDGE ST & CRESCENT AVE

Burglary E LINCOLN AVE

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Threats E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ S 12TH ST & TACOMA AVE

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY

Animal Noise RIDGEWAY LOOP

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST

May 28

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Alarm Business SHELLER RD

Suicidal Person YAKIMA AVE

Suspicious Circ SUNSET PL

Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE

Mal Mischief S 7TH ST

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE

Animal Noise N 10TH ST

Public Service W LINCOLN AVE

Court Order Viol S 6TH ST,

Agency Assist MORGAN RD;

Citizen Assist HOMER ST;

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Administrative HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 ACT

Traffic Hazard E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; FIEST SSE2 CLO

Fraud SKYLINE DR

Accident No Inj GRANT AVE & S 16TH ST

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST;

Animal Problem HOMER ST;

Alarm Resident S 4TH ST

Accident Hit & run E EDISON AVE

Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY

Agency Assist HOMER ST

Citizen Assist E LINCOLN AVE

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Citizen Assist SAUL RD

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Citizen Assist MORGAN RD

Alarm Business NORTH AVE

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST

Suspicious Circ MORGAN RD

Juvenile Problem LINDEN WAY

Agency Assist S 1ST ST

Animal Problem S 13TH ST

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Court Order Viol CARNATION DR

Noise Complaint IRVING AVE & S 15TH ST

Noise Complaint TACOMA

Noise Complaint E EDISON AVE

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Alarm Resident E GRANDVIEW AVE

Traffic Hazard MIDVALE RD & ALEXANDER RD

May 29

Noise Complaint S 15TH ST & E KEARNEY AVE

Suspicious Circ REEVES AVE.

Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST

May 30

Mal Mischief E IDA BELLE ST

Animal Problem STACKHOUSE ST & E EDISON

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Trespassing BRIDGE ST & CRESCENT AVE

Mal Mischief S 6TH ST

Domestic S 6TH

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE & S 6TH ST

Citizen Assist COLUMBIA AVE,

Shots Fired E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Animal Problem COLUMBIA AVE

Citizen Dispute PARKLAND DR

Weapon Offense s 13th St & tracks

Theft E LINCOLN AVE;

Traffic Hazard HEMLOCK AVE & E LINCOLN AV

Parking Problem E JACKSON AVE & S 9TH ST

Theft S 7TH ST

Theft-Vehicle E SOUTH HILL RD

Citizen Assist ROUSE RD

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; ACE H SSS1 UNF

Fraud E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; MAID SSN4 CLO

Mal Mischief E LINCOLN AVE

Assault E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE

Traffic Hazard N 16TH ST & YAKIMA VALLEY

Noise Complaint PARKLAND DR

Suspicious Circ E MAPLE WAY

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK, SU SSW2 CLO

Eluding YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Citizen Assist RAVINE DR; U:25

Industrial Acc MIDVALE RD;

Mal Mischief BOUNTIFUL AVE

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE

Traffic Stop E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Public Service MINT LN

Public Service ALLEN RD & S 16TH ST

Theft S 1ST ST

Agency Assist BAGLEY DR

Noise Complaint OUTLOOK RD; 4

Traffic Stop E DECATUR AVE & S 7TH ST

Disorderly S 4TH ST

Suspicious Circ S 1ST AVE

June 1

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD

Noise Complaint VICTORY WAY

Trespassing E EDISON AVE

Suspicious Circ N OUTLOOK RD & OUTLOOK RD,

Agency Assist S 6TH ST;

Code Enforce ROUSE RD,

Citizen Assist STACKHOUSE ST & E EDISON

Citizen Assist HOMER ST

Citizen Assist YAKIMA VALLEY & E LINCOLN

Code Enforce SWAN RD

Trespassing E EDISON AVE

Welfare Check S 1ST ST

Alarm Resident S 10TH ST

Mal Mischief S 11TH ST;

Animal Problem HEFFRON ST

Information S 13TH ST

Civil Matter HOMER St

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE

Traffic Hazard SCOON RD

Fraud E LINCOLN AVE;

Theft E LINCOLN AVE;

Administrative YAKIMA VALLEY & E

Mal Mischief NORTH AVE;

Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Court Order Ser S 11TH ST;

Agency Assist S 6TH ST;

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE

Intoxication E LINCOLN AVE & S 15TH ST

Civil Matter S 15TH ST

Disorderly WEATHERWAX ST

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR

Information E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Theft E LINCOLN AVE;

Citizen Assist NORTH AVE;

Shots Fired BLAINE AVE,

Welfare Check S 11TH ST,

Citizen Assist CRESCENT AVE

Shots Fired BLAINE AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSC2 CLO

Agency Assist N FRONT ST & E YAKIMA AVE

June 2

Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE

WAPATO

May 23

Agency Assist S YAKIMA AVE

Animal Bite W 7TH ST & S WASCO AVE

Vehicle Prowl S WASCO AVE

MAY 24

Agency Assist HOME ACRES RD

Agency Assist S AHTANUM AVE

Welfare Check W 1ST ST;

Traffic Stop W 1ST ST & N FRONTAGE RD

Welfare Check W 1ST ST;

Livestock Incident E WAPATO RD & N TRACK RD

Noise Complaint W 2ND ST

MAY 25

Mental Subject S YAKIMA AVE

Suicidal Person S NACHES AVE

Civil Matter E 2ND ST

May 27

Suspicious Circ W 1ST ST;

Suicidal Person IVY ST & N WAPATO AVE,

Domestic E 2ND ST,

Citizen Assist S TIETON AVE,

Assault S TIETON AVE,

Animal Problem S WASCO AVE

Found Property S SIMCOE AVE

May 31

Domestic S YAKIMA AVE,

Welfare Check W 1ST ST;

Accident Hit & run W 1ST ST

Unwanted Guest N TRACK RD

Threats S SIMCOE AVE

Accident Hit & run W 6TH ST,

Welfare Check S WAPATO AVE & W 1ST ST,

Welfare Check E 2ND ST

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

May 27

Recovered Stolen DEKKER RD, OUTLOOK

Animal Problem SR 22 & PHILLIPS RD, MABTON

Theft-Vehicle MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Accident Injury GLADE RD, MABTON

Juvenile Problem SOUTH HILL RD, SUNNYSIDE

Suspicious Circ HIGHLAND DR, BUENA,

Civil Matter RADER RD, SUNNYSIDE

Fraud MIDVALE RD, MABTON

Accident No Injury DIVISION RD & YAKIMA VALLEY

Traffic Hazard NELSON RD & BEAM RD, GRANGR

Burglary E EUCLID RD, MABTON

Accident Injury SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD

Citizen Assist GAP RD, OUTLOOK

Trespassing CHEYNE RD, ZILLAH

Citizen Assist SNIPES PUMP RD, SUNNYSIDE

Noise Complaint ROBINSON RD, GRANDVIEW

Alarm Business KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO

May 28

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Agency Assist SNIPES PUMP RD, SUNNYSIDE

Domestic INLAND PL, PROSSER

Information DONALD WAPATO RD, WAPATO

Alarm Business VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Citizen Complaint CHERRY HILL RD & BARNHILL C3E CLO

Traffic Hazard N OUTLOOK RD & INDEPENDENCE

Citizen Assist CHARVET RD, GRANDVIEW

Alarm Business GILBERT RD, ZILLAH

May 29

Livestock Incident FORSELL RD, GRANDVIEW

Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK

Alarm Business KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO

Alarm Business KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO

May 30

Mental Subject EMERSON RD, ZILLAH

20C08909 11:27:21 05/30/20 Harassment BELLA TERRA RD, ZILLAH, WA C3E CLO

Alarm Business EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE

Animal Bite ROZA DR, ZILLAH

Traffic Hazard FORSELL RD & HORNBY RD, GR C3E CLO

20C08922 15:49:20 05/30/20 Theft LESTER RD & OUTLOOK RD, SU C3E ACT

20C08925 16:19:45 05/30/20 Runaway Juv SHELLER RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E CLO

20C08927 16:25:35 05/30/20 Alarm Resident BISHOP RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA C3E UNF

20C08949 18:39:08 05/30/20 Traffic Hazard DARBY RD & BLUE GOOSE RD, C3E ACT

20C08952 17:46:52 05/30/20 Alarm Business BUENA RD; WILSON IRRIGATIO C3E ACT

20C08957 17:58:42 05/30/20 Traffic Hazard BUENA LOOP RD, ZILLAH, WA C3E CLO

20C08970 18:50:37 05/30/20 Traffic Hazard DURHAM RD & ORCHARDVALE RD C3E ACT

20C08971 17:36:46 05/30/20 Traffic Hazard MAPLE GROVE RD & YAKIMA VA C3E CLO

20C08973 18:22:56 05/30/20 Alarm Business KERSHAW HEIGHTS RD, OUTLOO C3E CLO

20C08978 18:42:47 05/30/20 Suspicious Circ STATE ROUTE 241, SUNNYSIDE C3E CLO

Noise Complaint VANCE RD, MABTON

May 31

Welfare Check DONALD WAPATO RD, WAPATO

Accident Injury GRANDVIEW PAVEMENT RD

ZILLAH

May 24

Agency Assist SCHOOLEY RD

Public Service SCHOOLEY RD

Public Service ZILLAH WEST RD

May 25

Agency Assist N G ST, TOPPENISH

Traffic Hazard 1ST AVE & 2ND ST

May 26

Domestic 3RD AVE; #8 ZILLAH GARDENS

May 27

Agency Assist E ST, GRANGER

Unwanted Guest 3RD AVE

Welfare Check CHEYNE RD & YAKIMA

May 28

Alarm Business 1ST AVE; THE CHERRY PATCH

