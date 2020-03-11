SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation .
March 3
Rafael Hernandez-Luna, dob: 08/29/81, Sunnyside; violation domestic violence protection order.
Jairo R. Cardenas, dob: 01/29/88, Sunnyside; second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft.
Janet S. Castillo, dob: 01/19/94, Sunnyside; two counts second-degree assault, third-degree assault.
Rafael M. Medina, Sunnyside; dob: 12/15/71; second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest.
Carlos A. Lopez, dob: 06/26/89, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Roberto F. Martinez, Jr., dob: 12/11/63, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Santos B. Cortez-Bernal, dob: 11/13/80, Granger; two counts third-degree driving with license suspended.
March 4
Donald R. Richards, dob: 02/22/63, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Yolanda M. Robertson, dob: 12/05/90, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Kyla M. Brumley, dob: 01/11/91, Prosser; use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft.
Peter D. Garcia, Jr., dob: 06/26/89, Toppenish; third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Rogelio R. Torres, dob: 01/03/64, Sunnyside; two counts third-degree driving with license suspended.
Carla R. Starke, dob: 05/27/81, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Janie Anciso, dob: 02/20/58, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
March 5
Vanessa L. Esparza-Garcia, dob: 12/18/87, Toppenish; possession stolen motor vehicle, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Roberto F. Martinez, Jr., dob: 12/11/63, Sunnyside; possession of controlled substance.
Jose M. Rodriguez, dob: 04/28/78, Sunnyside; interference report of domestic violence, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Christina Patina, dob: 12/30/79, Sunnyside; hit-and-run attended.
Wilmer R. Chiprez Romero, dob: 02/16/90, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
March 6
Tomas Flores, dob: 03/19/85, Mabton; first-degree domestic violence criminal trespass.
Gracie M. Hernandez, dob: 10/07/99, Pendleton, OR; third-degree theft, drug paraphernalia violation.
Alejandro Roldan-Mendez, dob: 09/18/80, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
March 7
Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., dob: 01/06/91, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass, Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
March 8
Cynthia M. Montelongo, dob: 02/21/81, Sunnyside; offender accountability act.
Francisco J. Ayala Flores, dob: 05/09/94, Sunnyside; fourth-degree assault.
Lucio Lemos, dob: 08/18/89, Beverly, WA; third-degree malicious mischief physical damage, disorderly conduct.
Yesenia Gomez-Ramirez, dob: 01/29/87, Grandview; third-degree theft.
March 9
Brenda L. Ramirez-Nunez, dob: 02/20/98, Toppenish; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Anastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87, Sunnyside; second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree theft, drug paraphernalia violation.
Samuel Barrios-Mercado, dob: 09/10/59, Sunnyside, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Sunnyside Fire
March 2
Aid call to the 600 block of West Fourth Street, Grandview.
Aid call to the 100 block of Wallace Way, Grandview.
Aid call to the 1300 block of S. 11th Street.
Aid call to the 6100 block of Van Belle, Road.
Aid call the 300 block of Horney Road, Grandview.,\
Aid call to the 1000 Wallace Way, Grandview.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2300 block of Reith Way.
Aid call to the 600 block of Grant Court, Grandview.
Aid call the 600 block of N. 4th St.
Aid call the 900 block of Hillcrest Road, Grandview.
Aid call to the 700 block of S. Track Road, Granger.
Aid call to the 300 block of N. 13th Street.
March 3
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of Homer Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 200 block of West Second Street, Grandview. Aid call to the 2000 Sunnyside-Mabton Highway.
March 4
Aid call to the 300 block of Webster Road.
Ai call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1100 block of Euclid Road, Grandview,
Aid call to the 200 block of W. Madison Avenue.
Aid call to the 800 block of S. 4th Street.
March 5
Company training on coronavirus roundtable and cleaning.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to Elm Street, Grandview.
Aid call to the 60 0blcok of East 4th St., Grandview.
Aid call to the 600 block of Arteaga Circle, Grandview.
March 6
Structure fire in 800 block of Scoon Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 600 block of Albro Road.
Aid call to the 700 Buena Vista Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road, Grandview.
Aid call to the 2600 E. Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 W Fifth Street, Grandview. Cancelled en route.
Structure fire at 800 block of Scoon Road.
March 7
Aid call to the 700 block of Lowry Road.
Aid call to the 600 block of East 4th Street, Grandview.
Aid call to the 700 block of E. concord Avenue, Grandview.
Aid call the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 block of Picard Place.
Aid call to the 2000 block West 5th St, Grandview.
March 8
Gas leak reported on the East Jackson Avenue.
Aid call to the 2000 W. 5h Street, Grandview.
Aid call to the 400 block of North 4th St.
Aid call to the 1100 South Euclid Road
Aid call to the 400 block of Dean Avenue, Granger.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
March 9
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
