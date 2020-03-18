Sunnyside & Mabton Citations
The following persons were cited by Sunnyside or Mabton Police on these requested charges. Some of the persons may have been arrested at the time of citation, while others may have been only cited. Charges may be changed at any time up to the time of trial.
March 10
Josafa E. Guadarrama, dob: 4/1/99; Granger, , vehicle prowling 2; theft third degree.
Carlos A. Barron, dob: 11/08/79; Toppenish; driving while license suspended.
Sheila A. Meshell, dob: 4/19/86; Grandview, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, third degree.
Gracelia Sanchez Elizondo, dob: 1/10/88; Mattawa, theft third degree.
March 11
Alexander S. Azure, dob: 5/27/87; Toppenish, Sunnyside Court commit.
William L. Bruhn, dob: 9/3/71; Sunnyside, driving while license suspended, false statement to public service attempt.
Juvenile officer , dob: 2/6/07; Sunnyside, disturbing school activities/meeting.
John A. Wilson III, dob: 12/03/89; Yakima, theft, third degree.
Francisco Sanchez-Castillo, dob: 7/4/82; Toppenish, assault fourth degree domestic violence.
Rene H. Castillo Jr., dob: 6/10/83; Kennewick, Grandview Court commit.
Emanuel Lopez Villa, dob: 5/20/00; Sunnyside, assault, fourth degree, domestic violence.
March 12
Jeffery D. Simpson, dob: 1/22/71; Prosser, two counts of theft, third degree.
Jason Rangel, dob: 12/14/97; Vantage, Ellensburg commitment.
Juan C. Chavez-Marquez, dob: 10/31/97; Sunnyside, driving while license suspended.
March 13
Esteban M. Gonzalez, dob: 11/22/97; Sunnyside, theft third degree, obstructing law enforcement officer.
Omar D. Castillo, dob: 9/26/82; Union Gap; theft of motor vehicle , driving while licenses suspended.
Robert A Perales, Jr., dob: 4/30/85; Sunnyside, theft of motor vehicle.
Robert A. Perales, Jr., dob: 4/30/85; Sunnyside, Theft of motor vehicle , make/have vehicle theft tools.
March 14
Jose P. Garcia , dob: 11/2/094; Sunnyside, driving while license suspended, driving under the influence.
Mario Saldana, dob: 6/5/91; Sunnyside, driving under the influence
March 15
Alberto M. Flores, dob: 12/11/60; Sunnyside, theft, third degree , use of drug paraphernalia.
March 16
Jorge A Calzada-Jimenez, dob: 5/8/80; Grandview, Sunnyside Court Commit.
David J. Looney, dob: 1/25/77; Granger, Sunnyside Court commit.
Jessica P. Crews, dob: 9/27/82; theft third degree.
Sunnyside Fire
March 10
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of West Third Street.
Aid call the 7400 block of State Route 241.
Aid call to 500 block of East Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
March 11
Aid call to the 1300 Saul Road.
Aid call to the 800 block of Sixth Street.
Aid to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1200 block of Orchard Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
march 12
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
Aid call to the 400 block of Homer Street.
Aid call to 600 block of East Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 1300 block of High School Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of West First Avenue.
March 13
Aid call to the 600 block of North 4th Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of East Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
