SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation .
February 25
Rafael N. Hernandez-Luna, dob: 08/29/81, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic assault.
Edwin E. Herrera, dob: 12/16/98, Mattawa; reckless driving.
Christina L. Trottier, dob: 07/01/86, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Efrain E. Andrade, dob: 11/04/94, Outlook; second-degree driving with license suspended.
Elizabeth Martinez, dob: 01/10/84, Toppenish; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Teodoro Bojorquez, dob: 07/08/89, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Court commit.
Heather S. Misikin, dob: 09/21/94, Union Gap; violation domestic violence protection order.
February 26
Alexander E. Zavala, dob: 11/18/87, Mabton; two counts third-degree driving with license suspended.
Cheyenne R. Garza, dob: 01/16/92, Sunnyside; controlled substance possession.
Alexander E. Zavala, dob: 11/18/87, Mabton; controlled substance possession, first-degree possession stolen property.
Leo C. Vergara, dob: 05/15/96, Sunnyside; violation domestic violence protection order, failure to transfer title within 45 days, third-degree theft.
Luis A. Rodriguez-Blanco, dob: 12/23/75, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass.
Cody J. Wagoner, dob: 12/27/88, Toppenish; second-degree criminal trespass.
February 27
Jose F. Guillen, dob: 02/09/81, Grandview; third-degree driving with license suspended, first-degree negligent driving, controlled substance possession.
John A. Wilson, III, dob: 12/03/89, Yakima; Toppenish Police Department contract.
Josafa E. Guadarrama, dob: 04/01/99, Granger; second-degree vehicle prowling.
Sylvester J. Almaguer, Jr., dob: 08/17/78, Prosser; three counts third-degree driving with license suspended.
Mario Ornelas, dob: 02/12/91, Toppenish; third-degree theft.
Alexis Sanchez, dob: 06/15/98, Prosser; three counts third-degree theft.
Norveto Escovedo, dob: 05/10/94, Grandview; third-degree theft.
February 28
Jose R. Acevedo, dob: 04/30/99, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Jose J. Cervantes Gutierrez, dob: 11/14/96, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
February 29
Elvis Calvillo-Mendez, dob: 03/21/87, N/A; driving under the influence.
Luis Huitron-Maldonado, dob: 11/20/91, Sunnyside; third-degree theft, two counts second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree criminal trespass.
March 1
Jose A. Soberanes Gomez, dob: 12/27/00, Sunnyside; controlled substance possession, minor in possession/consumption.
Roberto Sanchez, Jr., dob: 03/13/72, Grandview; driving under the influence.
Sherling Garcia, dob: 08/07/97, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Angela J. Murillo, dob: 07/04/91, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Alena R. Bennett, dob: 04/15/95, Blaine; third-degree theft.
March 2
Bryant N. Alvarez-Hernandez, dob: 06/04/00, Grandview; reckless driving.
Ezekiel J. Chavez, dob: 08/24/00, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment.
Grandview Police Department
2/25/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk Cherry Ln, Grandview,
2/25/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Grandridge Rd; C101, Grand
2/25/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Pleasant Ave; A4; Grandvie
2/25/2020, Domestic, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
2/25/2020, Juvenile Probm, W 2Nd St; Mcclure Elementa
2/25/2020, Animal Problem, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
2/25/2020, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
2/25/2020, Animal Problem, Wilson Hwy; 58, Grandview,
2/25/2020, Assault, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
2/25/2020, Juvenile Probm, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
2/25/2020, Accident Hitrun, Beacon St, Grandview, Wa
2/25/2020, Accident Hitrun, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
2/25/2020, Welfare Check, Stover Rd & W Wine Country
2/25/2020, Accident Hitrun, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
2/25/2020, Mal Mischief, Hillcrest Rd; C1, Grandvie
2/25/2020, Mal Mischief, Sandy Ln, Grandview, Wa
2/26/2020, Unwanted Guest, Hill Dr, Grandview, Wa
2/26/2020, Civil Matter, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
2/26/2020, Mal Mischief, Avenue D; Alley, Grandview
2/26/2020, Mal Mischief, Avenue F, Grandview, Wa
2/26/2020, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St & Avenue G; Wests
2/26/2020, Domestic, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
2/26/2020, Welfare Check, Grant Ct, Grandview, Wa
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Douglas St & E 3Rd St, Gra
2/26/2020, Custodial Inter, N Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
2/27/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Carriage Ct #C16; Sor Juan
2/27/2020, Agency Assist, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
2/27/2020, Agency Assist, 1St Ave, Mabton, Wa
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, N Willoughby Rd; Grandview
2/27/2020, Assault, Blk N Birch Ave, Grandview
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview, Wa
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, W Main St; Yakima Valley C
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, Carriage Ct, Grandview, Wa
2/27/2020, Accident No Inj, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
2/27/2020, Agency Assist, I82; Mp 73, Grandview, Wa
2/27/2020, Civil Matter, Washington St, Grandview,
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk W Forsell Rd, Grandvie
2/28/2020, Traffic Offense, Hornby Rd & Forsell Rd, Gr
2/28/2020, Agency Assist, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
2/28/2020, Animal Problem, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
2/28/2020, Mal Mischief, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
2/28/2020, Juvenile Probm, Sherilyn Ct, Grandview, Wa
2/28/2020, Disorderly, N 4Th St & Opal Ave, Grand
2/28/2020, Animal Bite, E 2Nd St & Elm St, Grandvi
2/28/2020, Suicidal Person, Hillcrest Rd; 3; Grandview
2/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
2/28/2020, Noise Complaint, N 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Pizza Hut, Grand
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St & Division St, Gr
2/29/2020, Traffic Hazard, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
2/29/2020, Agency Assist, I82; Mp 77, Grandview, Wa
2/29/2020, Citizen Assist, I 82; Mp 74 Wb, Grandview,
2/29/2020, Trespassing, E Wine Country Rd; Star Fo
2/29/2020, Traffic Stop, Blk W 5Th St, Grandview, W
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
2/29/2020, Information, Deangela Dr; A, Grandview,
2/29/2020, Court Order Vio, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
2/29/2020, Trespassing, Ash St, Grandview, Wa
2/29/2020, Citizen Assist, Avenue F, Grandview, Wa
2/29/2020, Fire Auto Alm 1, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
2/29/2020, Traffic Stop, Rainbow Court/E Wcr, ,
2/29/2020, Accident Hitrun, Ave G & W 3Rd St, Grandvie
2/29/2020, Missing Person, Carriage Ct; Sor Juana Ine
2/29/2020, Citizen Assist, E 2Nd St; Us Bank, Grandvi
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi
3/1/2020, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd; Anderso
3/1/2020, Dui, W 3Rd St & Ave F, Grandvie
3/1/2020, Suicidal Person, South St, Mabton, Wa
3/1/2020, Welfare Check, Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, South St, Mabton, Wa
3/1/2020, Information, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
3/1/2020, Welfare Check, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
3/1/2020, Animal Problem, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
3/1/2020, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
3/1/2020, Burglary, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
3/1/2020, Accident Hitrun, Nicka Rd, Grandview, Wa
3/1/2020, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, Grandridge Rd #A6, Grandvi
3/1/2020, Welfare Check, Woodall Rd; Walmart Dc #70
3/1/2020, Juvenile Probm, Douglas St, Grandview, Wa
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk E 4Th St, Grandview, W
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp75 W, Grandview,
3/2/2020, Found Property, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
3/2/2020, Found Property, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
3/2/2020, Burglary, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
3/2/2020, Welfare Check, Woodall Rd; Walmart Distri
3/2/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Carriage Square Dr, Gr
3/2/2020, Welfare Check, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
3/2/2020, Wanted Person, E Wine Country Rd; Juan's
3/2/2020, Theft, Westridge Dr, Grandview, W
3/2/2020, Overdose, Grant Ct, Grandview, Wa
3/2/2020, Domestic, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
3/2/2020, Warrant Service, Vista Dr, Grandview, Wa
3/2/2020, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
3/2/2020, Warrant Service, Hillcrest Rd; A3, Grandvie
3/2/2020, Suspicious Circ, Nicka Rd #A104, Grandview,
3/2/2020, Traffic Hazard, S Euclid Rd & Monty Python
3/2/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
3/2/2020, Information, Puterbaugh Rd, Grandview,
3/3/2020, Trespassing, Hillcrest Rd; A3, Grandvie
3/3/2020, Trespassing, Vista Dr, Grandview, Wa
3/3/2020, Suspicious Circ, N Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
Granger Police Department
2/25/2020, Juvenile Probm, E 2Nd St #F1,
2/25/2020, Domestic, E 3Rd St; #B,
2/26/2020, Wanted Person, Main St; Granger
2/27/2020, Alarm Resident, Bagley Rd, Granger, Wa
2/27/2020, Accident Injury, Bailey Ave; U:28 Phase 2
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, La Pierre Rd #10, Granger,
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, Bailey Ave, Granger, Wa
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St, Wapato, Wa
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, E 1St St, Granger,
2/29/2020, Information, Main St; Granger Police De
2/29/2020, Animal Problem, E B St, Granger, Wa
2/29/2020, Domestic, E 1St St, Granger, Wa
2/29/2020, Traffic Stop, Bailey Ave & Sr 223, Grang
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 1St Ave; Toppenish
3/1/2020, Dui, Harris Ave, Granger,
3/1/2020, Shots Fired, 6Th Ave, Granger, Wa
3/2/2020, Burglary, Main St, Granger, Wa
3/2/2020, Recovrd Stolen, Sr 223 & Indian Church Rd,
3/2/2020, Information, Main St; Granger Police De
3/2/2020, Threats, E Ave, Granger, Wa
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; 7-11, Toppenish
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, Sr 223 & Main St, Granger,
Mabton Police Department
2/25/2020, Welfare Check, Stover Rd & Waneta Rd,
2/26/2020, Animal Problem, 5Th Ave, Mabton,
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave; Alley, Mabton,
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, 2Nd Ave, Mabton, Wa
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, 4Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
2/27/2020, Emr Medic, South St, Mabton, Wa
3/1/2020, Citizen Dispute, 6Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
3/1/2020, Court Order Vio, 4Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
3/2/2020, Domestic, Pine St, Mabton, Wa
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, Hillcrest Rd #A3, Grandvie
Prosser Police Department
2/7/2020, Traffic Stop, 800 Block Of Wine Country Rd
2/7/2020, Theft, Prosser Ave
2/7/2020, Fraud, Wine Country Rd
2/7/2020, Missing Child, Park Ave
2/7/2020, Suspicious Person , 800 Block Of Brown St
2/7/2020, Warrant Arrest, 700 Block Of Wine Country Rd
2/8/2020, Traffic Hazard , Kinney Way
2/8/2020, Suspicious Person , Park Ave
2/8/2020, Theft, 600 Block Of New Gate Dr
2/8/2020, Harassment, 300 Block Of Nunn Rd
2/8/2020, Suspicious Vehicle, 600 Block Of New Gate Dr
2/9/2020, Warrant, 6Th And Meade
2/9/2020, Traffic Stop, Alexander Ct And Wine Country Rd
2/9/2020, Animal Problem, 1900 Block Of Miller Ave
2/9/2020, Traffic Stop, Bennett Ave And Kinney Way
2/9/2020, Reckless Traffic , 10Th St And Grant Ave
2/9/2020, Agency Forward, 8600 Block Of N Missimer Rd
2/10/2020, Welfare Check , Meade Ave
2/10/2020, Civil Issue, 100 Block Of Walker Place
2/10/2020, Reckless Traffic , Sr22 And Wine Country Rd
2/10/2020, Agency Assist, 500 Block Of Albro Rd
2/10/2020, Suspicious Vehicle , 100 Block Of Old Inland Empire Hwy.
2/10/2020, Traffic Stop, 900 Block Of Alexander Ct
2/10/2020, Reckless Traffic , Wine Country Rd
2/10/2020, Traffic Stop , 700 Block Of Wine Country Rd
2/11/2020, Suspicious Person , Wine Country Rd
2/11/2020, Agency Assist, Interstate 82
2/11/2020, Threats, 300 Block Of Nunn Rd
2/11/2020, Counterfeit Currency, Meade Ave
2/11/2020, Suspicious Person , I-82 Eb Wb Mm 80
2/11/2020, Malicious Mischief , Chardonnay Ave
2/11/2020, Suspicious Person , Highland Dr
2/11/2020, Animal Complaint , 800 Block Of 7Th St
2/11/2020, Scam, 1000 Block Of Gum St
2/11/2020, Disturbance , 1300 Block Of Wine Country Rd
2/12/2020, Disturbance, Highland Dr And Luther Lane
2/12/2020, Assault, Prosser Ave
2/12/2020, Malicious Mischief , 1000 Block Of Anna St
2/12/2020, Noise Complaint , 1800 Block Of Wine Country Rd
2/12/2020, Theft, Wine Country Rd
2/13/2020, Traffic Stop/Pursuit, Merlot Dr And Factory Rd
2/13/2020, Residential Burglary , 1900 Block Of Miller Ave
2/13/2020, Vehicle Theft, 2000 Block Of Highland Dr
2/13/2020, Trespassing, 1400 Block Of Sunset Dr
2/13/2020, Weapons Complaint , 400 Block Of N River Rd
2/14/2020, Non-Injury Crash, 300 Block Of Nunn Rd
2/14/2020, Reckless Driving, Byron Rd And Sheridan Ave
2/14/2020, Suspicious Activity , Wine Country Rd
2/14/2020, Assault, Prosser Ave
2/14/2020, Agency Assist/Injury Crash, I-82 And Milepost 88
2/14/2020, Traffic Hazard , Old Inland Empire Hwy And Gap
2/15/2020, Welfare Check , Gap Rd And Merlot Dr
2/15/2020, Reckless Traffic , Old Inland Empire Hwy
2/15/2020, Agency Assist, W North River Rd
2/15/2020, Civil Issue, 300 Block Of Christy Ct
2/15/2020, Non-Injury Crash, 400 Block Of North River Rd
2/15/2020, Civil Complaint, 400 Block Of North River Rd
2/15/2020, Suspicious Circumstances , Cottage Market
2/15/2020, Noise Complaint , Petra Ave And North River Rd
2/15/2020, Intoxication, Nunn Rd And Wine Country Rd
2/16/2020, Suspicious Circumstance , Wine Country Rd
2/16/2020, Suspicious Circumstance, 1500 Paterson Rd
2/16/2020, Power Outage, 300 Block Of Wine Country Rd
2/16/2020, Agency Assist, Old Inland Empire Hwy And Rattery Rd
2/16/2020, Agency Assist, Old Inland Empire Hwy And Hess Rd
2/16/2020, Civil Assist, 700 Block Of 6Th St
2/16/2020, Suspicious Vehicle , 6Th St And Prosser Ave
2/16/2020, Suspicious Persons, 1500 Paterson Rd
2/17/2020, Agency Assist, 1400 Block Of Meade Ave
2/17/2020, Iilegal Dumping , 800 Block Of Park Ave
2/17/2020, Found Property , Bennett Ave
2/17/2020, Suspicious Persons, 1000 Block Of Gum St
2/18/2020, Hit-And-Run , 300 Block Of Canyon Dr.
2/18/2020, Civil Disturbance, Riverside Dr And Wine Country Rd
2/19/2020, Injury Crash, Byron Rd
2/19/2020, Suspicious Circumstance , 1100 Block Of Yakima Ave
2/19/2020, Reckless Traffic , Gap Road And Wine Country Road
2/19/2020, Suspicious Person, Meade Ave
2/19/2020, Animal Complaint , Wine Country Road
2/19/2020, Suspicious Circumstance , Wine Country Road
2/20/2020, Found Property , Bennett Ave
2/20/2020, Traffic Stop, Of Sr 22 And Highland Dr
2/20/2020, Hit-And-Run , Prosser Ave
2/20/2020, Suspicious Vehicle , 900 Block Of Brown Street
2/20/2020, Animal Problem, Merlot Dr And Factory Rd
2/20/2020, Suspicious Circumstance , Merlot Dr
Sunnyside Police Department
2/24/2020, Suspicious Circ S, 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/24/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave & Stackhouse
2/24/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
2/24/2020, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/24/2020, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/24/2020, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/24/2020, Trespassing, Grant Ave; Sunnyside Libra
2/24/2020, Threats, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/24/2020, Transport, W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou
2/24/2020, Theft, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/24/2020, Sex Crime, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Trave
2/24/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/24/2020, Eluding, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart; Pl
2/24/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/24/2020, Theft, Harrison Ave; 5, Sunnyside
2/24/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, I 82 & Waneta Rd, Sunnysid
2/24/2020, Animal Problem, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
2/24/2020, Traffic Hazard, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
2/24/2020, Animal Problem, E Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
2/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; Sunnyside Presb
2/24/2020, Lewd Conduct, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
2/24/2020, Animal Problem, Victory Way, Sunnyside, Wa
2/24/2020, Animal Problem, Reeves Way; I, Sunnyside,
2/24/2020, Citizen Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
2/24/2020, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
2/24/2020, Assault, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/24/2020, Assault, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
2/24/2020, Juvenile Probm, Grant Ave; Sunnyside Libra
2/24/2020, Welfare Check, S 7Th St; Lower Valley Cre
2/24/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/24/2020, Fraud, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/24/2020, Traffic Offense, Washington Ct & S Hill, Su
2/24/2020, Lost Property, E Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
2/24/2020, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
2/24/2020, Alarm Business, E Franklin Ave;Sside Hosp
2/24/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/24/2020, Trespassing, S 16Th St; 16Th St Market,
2/24/2020, Mal Mischief, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/24/2020, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; All V
2/24/2020, Welfare Check, Harrison Ave; U:36, Sunnys
2/24/2020, Atmt To Locate, E Railrd Ave & S 6Th St,
2/24/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
2/24/2020, Trespassing, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
2/24/2020, Domestic, W Maple Ave #71; 71, Sunny
2/25/2020, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave & S 11Th St,
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, Rossier St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/25/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
2/25/2020, Transport, W 5Th Ave, Ellensburg, Wa
2/25/2020, Court Order Ser, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/25/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
2/25/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/25/2020, Animal Problem, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/25/2020, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/25/2020, Agency Assist, Van Belle Rd; Outlook Elem
2/25/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/25/2020, Animal Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Town
2/25/2020, Fraud, Yakima Valley Hwy; Lower V
2/25/2020, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/25/2020, Trespassing, E South Hill Rd; Vm Leman
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/25/2020, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/25/2020, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
2/25/2020, Illegal Burning, E Edison Ave; Valley Lanes
2/25/2020, Code Enforce, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/25/2020, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
2/25/2020, Overdose, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/25/2020, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodeway
2/25/2020, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
2/25/2020, Traffic Offense, Waneta Rd & Alexander Rd,
2/25/2020, Accident Unknow, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; Sunnyside Presb
2/25/2020, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/25/2020, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
2/25/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
2/25/2020, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/25/2020, Citizen Assist, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
2/25/2020, Public Service, Picard Pl; Grand Cinema, S
2/25/2020, Traffic Offense, E Edison Ave & S 16Th St,
2/25/2020, Theft, G St, Outlook, Wa
2/25/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/25/2020, Shots Fired, Woods Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/25/2020, Welfare Check, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men
2/25/2020, Welfare Check, Woods Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/26/2020, Harassment, Dawn Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
2/26/2020, Traffic Hazard, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
2/26/2020, Overdose, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
2/26/2020, Vehicle Prowl, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
2/26/2020, Citizen Assist, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/26/2020, Mal Mischief, Valley View Ln, Sunnyside,
2/26/2020, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
2/26/2020, Found Property, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/26/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave & S 16Th St,
2/26/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/26/2020, Traffic Stop, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Taco
2/26/2020, Agency Assist, S 6Th St; Lincoln Elementa
2/26/2020, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Les Schwab
2/26/2020, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
2/26/2020, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley & Homer St,
2/26/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Eastway Vide
2/26/2020, Animal Problem, S Hill & Washington Ct, Su
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/26/2020, Sex Crime, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/26/2020, Traffic Offense, S 5Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/26/2020, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
2/26/2020, Code Enforce, Morgan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/26/2020, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; Mp 67W, S
2/26/2020, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/26/2020, Suicidal Person, Merrick Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
2/26/2020, Court Order Ser, Carnation Dr, Sunnyside, W
2/26/2020, Domestic, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/26/2020, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ace H
2/26/2020, Traffic Hazard, Waneta Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Astria Orth
2/26/2020, Threats, Cascade Way #27; 27, Sunny
2/26/2020, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
2/26/2020, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
2/27/2020, Trespassing, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/27/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
2/27/2020, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Trave
2/27/2020, Warrant Service, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/27/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/27/2020, Mal Mischief, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor,
2/27/2020, Accident Unknow, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
2/27/2020, Found Property, S 14Th St & Allen Rd, Sunn
2/27/2020, Funeral Escort, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
2/27/2020, Lost Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy #4; Pl
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/27/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/27/2020, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
2/27/2020, Code Enforce, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/27/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
2/27/2020, Citizen Assist, Gregory Ave;, Sunnyside, W
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele
2/27/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/27/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/27/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/27/2020, Agency Assist, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
2/27/2020, Missing Person, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/27/2020, Domestic, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
2/27/2020, Information, S 1St St & W Nicolai Ave,
2/27/2020, Trespassing, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/27/2020, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
2/27/2020, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
2/27/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
2/27/2020, Agency Assist, Fordyce Rd; U:10, Sunnysid
2/28/2020, Alarm Business, E South Hill Rd; Yakima Ch
2/28/2020, Disorderly, S 7Th St; K & U Auto Parts
2/28/2020, Welfare Check, W South Hill Rd; A, Sunnys
2/28/2020, Agency Assist, E Jackson Ave; Washington
2/28/2020, Burglary, Morgan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
2/28/2020, Code Enforce, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Disorderly, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/28/2020, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/28/2020, Code Enforce, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Garrison Law Off
2/28/2020, Disorderly, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
2/28/2020, Sex Crime, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Trave
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, Bountiful Ave, Sunnyside,
2/28/2020, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Albre
2/28/2020, Animal Problem, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Animal Problem, Blk E Edison Ave, Sunnysid
2/28/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/28/2020, Animal Problem, Cascade Way; 97, Sunnyside
2/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 1St St & S Hill, Sunnysi
2/28/2020, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy; Travel
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
2/28/2020, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; 16Th St Market,
2/28/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/28/2020, Mal Mischief, N 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, Scoon Rd; Mountain States
2/28/2020, Dui, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/28/2020, Alarm Business, Gregory Ave; Anytime Fitne
2/28/2020, Court Order Ser, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Mal Mischief, Mint Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
2/28/2020, Unwanted Guest, W South Hill Rd; 24, Sunny
2/28/2020, Disorderly, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
2/29/2020, Information, Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodeway
2/29/2020, Dui, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
2/29/2020, Noise Complaint, Federal Way #39, Sunnyside
2/29/2020, Welfare Check, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, Bagley Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/29/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/29/2020, Lost Property, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
2/29/2020, Public Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
2/29/2020, Mal Mischief, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/29/2020, Theft-Vehicle, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
2/29/2020, Civil Matter, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
2/29/2020, Information, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
2/29/2020, Public Service, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
2/29/2020, Lost Property, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
2/29/2020, Alarm Business, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/29/2020, Trespassing, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/29/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Victory Way, Sunnyside, Wa
2/29/2020, Parking Problem, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Assemblies
2/29/2020, Recovrd Stolen, Sw Crescent Ave; A, Sunnys
2/29/2020, Citizen Assist, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
2/29/2020, Civil Matter, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
2/29/2020, Alarm Resident, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
2/29/2020, Juvenile Probm, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/29/2020, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, N 1St St; Sandy Farms, Sun
2/29/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 1St St & E Lincoln Ave,
2/29/2020, Traffic Offense, Heffron St & W Nicolai Ave
2/29/2020, Mal Mischief, S 13Th St & South St, Sunn
2/29/2020, Theft, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/29/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
2/29/2020, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
2/29/2020, Agency Assist, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
2/29/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
2/29/2020, Traffic Stop, S 16Th St & Gregory Ave, S
2/29/2020, Noise Complaint, Parkland Dr #33, Sunnyside
2/29/2020, Intoxication, S 13Th St & Harrison Ave,
2/29/2020, Dui, Midvale Rd & Exit 67, Sunn
3/1/2020, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
3/1/2020, Welfare Check, Tacoma Ave; U:36, Sunnysid
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
3/1/2020, Accident Hitrun, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave; In Front Of,
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Thill Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Disorderly, E Yakima Valley Hwy; El Ca
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Thill Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Park N Pak,
3/1/2020, Dui, S 13Th St; Carusel, Sunnys
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St & Newhouse Ave, S
3/1/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Rainier Court #A; Rainier
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Federal Way #11, Sunnyside
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Outlook Rd #25, Sunnyside,
3/1/2020, Traffic Offense, Harrison Ave & S 7Th St, S
3/1/2020, Civil Matter, E Railroad Ave; U:25, Sunn
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Domestic, S 6Th St #19, Sunnyside, W
3/1/2020, Welfare Check, Sw Crescent Ave; U:32, Sun
3/1/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
3/1/2020, Theft, Saul Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Overdose, Saul Rd #3, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Accident Hitrun, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, I82; Mp 69, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, I82; Mp 67, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
3/1/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Outlook Rd #25, Sunnyside,
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, North Ave & Bagley Dr, Sun
3/1/2020, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
3/2/2020, Welfare Check, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
3/2/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
3/2/2020, Suspicious Circ, Outlook Rd; 20, Sunnyside,
3/2/2020, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
3/2/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
3/2/2020, Citizen Assist, S 16Th St & Harrison Ave,
3/2/2020, Court Order Vio, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
3/2/2020, Code Enforce, Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
3/2/2020, Traffic Offense, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
3/2/2020, Animal Problem, Sunnyside Ave & Bridge St,
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, S 11Th St #A9, Sunnyside,
3/2/2020, Traffic Hazard, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
3/2/2020, Animal Problem, Victory Way, Sunnyside, Wa
3/2/2020, Code Enforce, E Zillah Ave; Valley Proce
3/2/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
3/2/2020, Civil Matter, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
3/2/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
3/2/2020, Code Enforce, Heffron St, Sunnyside, Wa
3/2/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
3/2/2020, Code Enforce, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
3/2/2020, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
3/2/2020, Mal Mischief, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Con S
3/2/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
3/2/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
3/2/2020, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
3/2/2020, Theft-Vehicle, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
3/2/2020, Accident No Inj, North Ave & Cemetery Rd, S
3/2/2020, Domestic, E Edison Ave; Oreilly Auto
3/2/2020, Alarm Business, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
3/2/2020, Harassment, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
3/2/2020, Solicitor, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
3/2/2020, Suspicious Circ, Chestnut Ave, Sunnyside, W
3/2/2020, Juvenile Probm, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
3/2/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
3/2/2020, Civil Matter, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dolla
3/2/2020, Fraud, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
3/2/2020, Court Order Vio, Outlook Rd; Office; 5, Sun
3/2/2020, Court Order Vio, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
3/3/2020, Noise Complaint, Stackhouse St, Sunnyside,
3/3/2020, Missing Person, E Ida Belle St; Sun Terrac
Wapato Police Department
2/25/2020, Theft, Blk E C St, Wapato, Wa
2/25/2020, Theft-Vehicle, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
2/25/2020, Unsecure Premis, E 5Th St; Assembly Of God,
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, N Track Rd, Wapato, Wa
2/25/2020, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
2/25/2020, Unwanted Guest, S Wapato Ave; Napa Auto Pa
2/25/2020, Citizen Complai, W 6Th St; B3, Wapato, Wa
2/25/2020, Alarm Resident, N Track Rd, Wapato, Wa
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, N Central Ave, Wapato, Wa
2/26/2020, Animal Problem, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa
2/26/2020, Public Service, S Ahtanum Ave, Wapato, Wa
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, W Wapato Rd; Wolf Den Rest
2/27/2020, Agency Assist, W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire
2/27/2020, Information, Emerald Care, Wapato, Wa
2/28/2020, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
2/28/2020, Wanted Person, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St, Wapato, Wa
2/28/2020, Accident Hitrun, S Ahtanum Ave; Mt Adams Be
2/28/2020, Abandoned Vehic, W C St, Wapato, Wa
2/29/2020, Unwanted Guest, W Wapato Rd; Wolf Den Rest
2/29/2020, Welfare Check, S Wasco Ave #13, Wapato, W
2/29/2020, Civil Matter, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
2/29/2020, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
3/1/2020, Domestic, W C St, Wapato, Wa
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Satus Ave; U:14, Wapato,
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; Toppenish Polic
3/1/2020, Domestic, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
3/1/2020, Domestic, W 4Th Ave; Providence Hosp
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, Progressive Rd & Campbell
3/2/2020, Accident Injury, W 1St St & N Satus Ave, Wa
3/2/2020, Citizen Assist, Donald Rd, Wapato, Wa
3/2/2020, Abandoned Vehic, Ivy St; Blk, Wapato, Wa
3/2/2020, Civil Matter, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
3/2/2020, Assault, S Wapato Ave; Flores Coin
3/2/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Wapato Ave; Wapato Pawn
3/2/2020, Alarm Business, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
3/2/2020, Threats, Donald Rd; 22, Wapato, Wa
3/2/2020, Assault, N Track Rd; El Noa Noa Tav
3/2/2020, Weapon Offense, W 1St Ave; 7-11, Toppenish
3/2/2020, Unwanted Guest, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
3/2/2020, Theft, S Wapato Rd, Wapato, Wa
3/2/2020, Mal Mischief, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
Yakima County Sheriff's Office
2/25/2020, Fraud, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/25/2020, Fraud, Sunnyside Mabton Rd #1/2,
2/25/2020, Animal Bite, Beam Rd, Granger, Wa
2/25/2020, Animal Problem, Hornby Rd, Grandview, Wa
2/25/2020, Alarm Business, Luther Rd, Granger, Wa
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Alexander Rd, Sunnyside,
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Centennial Dr, Zillah, W
2/25/2020, Sex Crime, Van Belle Rd; #1, Outlook,
2/25/2020, Shots Fired, Nass Rd, Granger, Wa
2/25/2020, Unwanted Guest, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
2/25/2020, Overdose, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
2/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, G St, Outlook, Wa
2/25/2020, Abandoned Vehic, Old Prosser Hy & Mountainv
2/26/2020, Overdose, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
2/26/2020, Traffic Hazard, Snipes Pump Rd & Linderman
2/26/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Fordyce Rd & Independence
2/26/2020, Burglary, N Bonair Rd, Zillah, Wa
2/26/2020, Noise Complaint, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa
2/26/2020, Traffic Hazard, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
2/26/2020, Child Porn, Burr St, Buena, Wa
2/26/2020, Information, Highland Dr #D2, Buena, Wa
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Spike Rd, Outlook, Wa
2/26/2020, Shots Fired, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, W Parker Heights Rd, Wapat
2/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, W Parker Heights Rd, Wapat
2/26/2020, Citizen Assist, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto
2/27/2020, Domestic, Yakima Valley Hwy #12, Bue
2/27/2020, Accident Injury, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
2/27/2020, Traffic Stop, Sr241 & Grandview Pavement
2/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
2/27/2020, Harassment, G St, Outlook, Wa
2/27/2020, Fraud, Robinson Rd, Grandview, Wa
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, N Bonair Rd, Zillah, Wa
2/27/2020, Alarm Resident, Gap Rd, Outlook, Wa
2/27/2020, Theft, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
2/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, Sunnyside Mabton Rd & Stov
2/28/2020, Accident Injury, Grandview Pavement Rd; U:8
2/28/2020, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:10, W
2/28/2020, Information, Ware Rd & Grandview Paveme
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, Wendell Phillips Rd, Sunny
2/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, Stover Rd & Waneta Rd, Gra
2/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, Ray Rd & Factory Rd, Sunny
2/28/2020, Welfare Check, Carpenter Rd, Granger, Wa
2/28/2020, Drugs, Chaffee Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
2/28/2020, Juvenile Probm, Spike Rd, Outlook, Wa
2/28/2020, Alarm Resident, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
2/28/2020, Recovrd Stolen, Mountainview Rd;Blk, Grand
2/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
2/28/2020, Livestock Incid, Buena Loop Rd, Zillah, Wa
2/28/2020, Information, Knowles Rd, Outlook, Wa
2/29/2020, Citizen Complai, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, Highland Dr & Roza Dr, Zil
2/29/2020, Welfare Check, I 82 & Thorp Rd, Wapato, W
2/29/2020, Alarm Resident, Independence Rd, Sunnyside
2/29/2020, Suspicious Circ, Emerson Rd, Zillah, Wa
3/1/2020, Livestock Incid, Emerald Rd; Blk, Sunnyside
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, Nightingale Rd, Wapato, Wa
3/1/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Buena Loop Rd, Zillah, Wa
3/1/2020, Welfare Check, Stover Rd & Waneta Rd, Gra
3/1/2020, Information, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Traffic Offense, B St & N Outlook Rd, Outlo
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk Knight Hill Rd, Zillah
3/1/2020, Suspicious Circ, Arrowsmith Rd, Sunnyside,
3/1/2020, Domestic, Rader Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
3/1/2020, Traffic Hazard, Van Belle Rd; U:25, Sunnys
3/1/2020, Court Order Vio, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
3/1/2020, Welfare Check, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
3/2/2020, Traffic Stop, E I 82; Mp40 E, Wapato, Wa
3/2/2020, Recovrd Stolen, Nichols Rd, Outlook, Wa
3/2/2020, Alarm Business, Thacker Rd, Zillah, Wa
3/2/2020, Harassment, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
3/2/2020, Citizen Dispute, Alexander Rd, Sunnyside, W
3/2/2020, Alarm Resident, Brooks Rd, Wapato, Wa
3/2/2020, Animal Problem, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
3/2/2020, Suspicious Circ, Barker Rd, Granger, Wa
3/2/2020, Welfare Check, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
3/2/2020, Traffic Offense, Sr22; Mp26, Mabton, Wa
3/2/2020, Runaway Juv, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
3/2/2020, Suspicious Circ, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
3/2/2020, Alarm Resident, Hudson Rd, Outlook, Wa
3/2/2020, Abandoned Vehic, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa
3/2/2020, Court Order Vio, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
3/2/2020, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:10, O
3/3/2020, Suspicious Circ, Wellner Rd, Outlook, Wa
Zillah Police Department
2/25/2020, Citizen Assist, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
2/25/2020, Theft-Vehicle, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
2/25/2020, Welfare Check, 7Th St; #218 Rainier
2/25/2020, Fraud, 4Th Ave, Zillah, Wa
2/25/2020, Emr Medic, 8Th St, Zillah, Wa
2/25/2020, Fraud, Westwind Dr, Zillah,
2/26/2020, Burglary, Glen Dr, Zillah, Wa
2/26/2020, Mal Mischief, Makayla Way, Zillah, Wa
2/26/2020, Agency Assist, I 82 @ Exit 52, Zillah, Wa
2/26/2020, Welfare Check, Baker Dr, Zillah, Wa
2/26/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Adams Park Dr, Zillah, Wa
2/26/2020, Threats, Zillah West Rd; Mcdonalds,
2/27/2020, Citizen Assist, Zillah West Rd; Mcdonalds,
2/27/2020, Recovrd Stolen, Meade Dr; Stadelman Fruit,
2/27/2020, Civil Matter, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
2/27/2020, Animal Problem, Stewart Park, Zillah, Wa
2/27/2020, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; The Cherry Patch,
2/28/2020, Information, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High
2/28/2020, Accident No Inj, 2Nd Ave; Post Office
2/29/2020, Noise Complaint, 1St Ave; El Ranchito,
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; Toppenish Polic
3/1/2020, Agency Assist, S Juniper St, Toppenish, W
3/2/2020, Animal Problem, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, E 1St Ave, Toppenish, Wa
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; 7-11, Toppenish
3/2/2020, Agency Assist, Buena Way, Toppenish, Wa
