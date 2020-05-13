SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation. Charges may be changed at any time up to the time of trial.
may 3
Rosa E. Casio Sanchez, dob: 5/15/81. Charge: theft, 3rd.
may 5
William L. Bruhn, dob: 9/3/71. Charges: theft- 3rd.
Ashly A. Beauchene, dob: 8/22/92. Charges: theft, 3rd.
Steven Baldonado Jr., dob: 1/6/91. Charges: criminal trespassing, first degree.
May 6
Noel A. Meza, dob: 5/21/01. Charges: Assault 4th, DV.
Francisco Sanchez-Casillas, dob: 7/4/82. Charge: Toppenish Police department.
may 7
Francisco J. Campos, dob: 3/26/96. Charge: DUI.
May 9
Lidia B. Sierra, dob: 8/3/79. Charges: malicious mischief 3rd DV; malicious mischief- 3rd physical damage.
Adela Ponce-Mena, dob: 5/16/79. Charge: allowing unauthorized persons to drive.
Luis A. Ponce Mena, dob: 2/4/99. Charge: driving while license suspended.
Abishai L. Atanacio, dob: 1/23/98. Charge: aim or discharge of firearm, reckless endangerment- DV.
May 10
Rafaela D. Campos, dob: 3/6/81. Charges; Assault 4th DV.
Juan R. Herrera-Sanchez, dob: 3/9/86. Charges: rape of a child 3rd, child molestation 1st.
may 11
John P. Rendon, dob: 5/20/85. Charges: Assault 4th DV.
Sunnyside fire
MAY 5
Aid call to the 700 block of Crescent Drive.
Aid call to the 1300 block of E. Jackson Ave.
Aid call to the 100 block of South Hill Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call to the 800 block of S 4th Street.
Aid call to the 600 block of E. Yakima Valley Hwy.
Aid call to the 2000 block of Van Belle Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Fern Street.
Aid call to the 2100 block of Hill Drive.
MAY 6
Aid call to the 800 block of W. Grandview Ave.
Aid call to the 300 block of S. 5th Street.
Arching, shorted electrical equipment in the 500 block of S. 6th Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of South Street.
Aid call to the 3900 block of Forsell Road.
Aid call the 200 block of Division Street.
Arching shorted electrical equipment in the 1500 block of Dawn Ave.
Aid call to the 500 block of W. 5th Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of 5th Ave.
Aid call the 2600 block of E. Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the 800 block of Skyline Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Wallace Way.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of Wine Country Road.
May 7
Aid call to the 700 block of W 1st Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Winnier Road.
Assist invalid in the 900 block of Harrison Ave.
Aid call to the 16100 block of State Route 241.
Aid call to the 400 block of E. Yakima Valley Hwy.
Aid call to the aid call to the 900 block of E. Ida Belle Street. .
Aid call to the 20 block of E Street.
Aid call to the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call tot the 800 block of E. Lincoln Ave.
Aid call to the 3900 block of Forsell Road.
Aid call to the 800 Ismo Loop
May 8
Aid call to the 200 block of W. Madison Ave.
Aid call to the 1200 block of Cemetery Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to S. 6th Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
May 9
Aid call to the 70 block of G Street.
Aid call to the 3900 block of Forsell Road.
Passenger vehicle fires in the 1800 block of S 1st Street.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2900 block of State Route 223.
Aid call to the 500 block of South Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
may 5
Domestic E EDISON AVE;
Transport N FRONT ST;
Code Enforce MERRICK AVE
Harassment MCCLAIN DR;
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD
Welfare Check YAKIMA
Trespassing LAPPIN AVE
Transport N FRONT ST;
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Fraud S 6TH ST; 20,
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY & N 1ST
Parking Problem S 10TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY, GRANDVIEW
Sex Crime S 13TH ST,
Harassment REEVES WAY
Theft-Vehicle COLUMBIA AVE
Weapon Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Citizen Assist W MADISON AVE,
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE
Agency Assist W WASHINGTON ST, MABTON
Theft E LINCOLN AVE;
Public Service S 6TH ST
Suspicious Circ E FRANKLIN AVE,
Accident Non-Inj S 1ST AVE
Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE
Agency Assist W GRANDVIEW AVE
Alarm Business S 1ST ST
may 6
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST;
Domestic E EDISON AVE,
Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Welfare Check S 7TH ST;
Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; United
Mental Subject E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Transport WALLACE WAY;
Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE
Animal Problem NORTH AVE
Threats N 11TH ST,
Noise Complaint N 11TH ST
Theft E LINCOLN AVE;
Unsecure Premis S 1ST ST;
Disorderly E LINCOLN AVE
Agency Assist S 4TH ST;
Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST;
Public Service S 6TH ST
Noise Complaint S 9TH ST
may 7
Trespassing S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK,
Dui S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE
Transport N FRONT ST;
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Animal Noise BLK TERRY ST
Code Enforce S 7TH ST,
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST
Vehicle Prowl S 6TH ST
Alarm Resident CEDAR AVE
Theft MILLER AVE,
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Wanted Person YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Recovrd Stolen RAINIER COURT;
Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE
Domestic REEVES WAY
Theft E EDISON AVE
Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY
Accident Hit&run W RIVERSIDE AVE,
Welfare Check S 9TH ST,
Welfare Check TACOMA AVE;
Disorderly LINDEN WAY & S 4TH ST
Information S 6TH ST; U
Dui S 1ST ST & S HILL,
Shots Fired SKYLINE DR,
Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE
May 8
Runaway Juv ROUSE RD
Alarm Business W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY,
Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD & SCOON RD
Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD,
Agency Assis W MADISON AVE
