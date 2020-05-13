SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation. Charges may be changed at any time up to the time of trial.

may 3

Rosa E. Casio Sanchez, dob: 5/15/81. Charge: theft, 3rd.

may 5

William L. Bruhn, dob: 9/3/71. Charges: theft- 3rd.

Ashly A. Beauchene, dob: 8/22/92. Charges: theft, 3rd.

Steven Baldonado Jr., dob: 1/6/91. Charges: criminal trespassing, first degree.

May 6

Noel A. Meza, dob: 5/21/01. Charges: Assault 4th, DV.

Francisco Sanchez-Casillas, dob: 7/4/82. Charge: Toppenish Police department.

may 7

Francisco J. Campos, dob: 3/26/96. Charge: DUI.

May 9

Lidia B. Sierra, dob: 8/3/79. Charges: malicious mischief 3rd DV; malicious mischief- 3rd physical damage.

Adela Ponce-Mena, dob: 5/16/79. Charge: allowing unauthorized persons to drive.

Luis A. Ponce Mena, dob: 2/4/99. Charge: driving while license suspended.

Abishai L. Atanacio, dob: 1/23/98. Charge: aim or discharge of firearm, reckless endangerment- DV.

May 10

Rafaela D. Campos, dob: 3/6/81. Charges; Assault 4th DV.

Juan R. Herrera-Sanchez, dob: 3/9/86. Charges: rape of a child 3rd, child molestation 1st.

may 11

John P. Rendon, dob: 5/20/85. Charges: Assault 4th DV.

Sunnyside fire

MAY 5

Aid call to the 700 block of Crescent Drive.

Aid call to the 1300 block of E. Jackson Ave.

Aid call to the 100 block of South Hill Road.

Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.

Aid call to the 800 block of S 4th Street.

Aid call to the 600 block of E. Yakima Valley Hwy.

Aid call to the 2000 block of Van Belle Road.

Aid call to the 500 block of Fern Street.

Aid call to the 2100 block of Hill Drive.

MAY 6

Aid call to the 800 block of W. Grandview Ave.

Aid call to the 300 block of S. 5th Street.

Arching, shorted electrical equipment in the 500 block of S. 6th Street.

Aid call to the 500 block of South Street.

Aid call to the 3900 block of Forsell Road.

Aid call the 200 block of Division Street.

Arching shorted electrical equipment in the 1500 block of Dawn Ave.

Aid call to the 500 block of W. 5th Street.

Aid call to the 100 block of 5th Ave.

Aid call the 2600 block of E. Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.

Aid call to the 800 block of Skyline Drive.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Wallace Way.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 100 block of Wine Country Road.

May 7

Aid call to the 700 block of W 1st Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of Winnier Road.

Assist invalid in the 900 block of Harrison Ave.

Aid call to the 16100 block of State Route 241.

Aid call to the 400 block of E. Yakima Valley Hwy.

Aid call to the aid call to the 900 block of E. Ida Belle Street. .

Aid call to the 20 block of E Street.

Aid call to the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.

Aid call tot the 800 block of E. Lincoln Ave.

Aid call to the 3900 block of Forsell Road.

Aid call to the 800 Ismo Loop

May 8

Aid call to the 200 block of W. Madison Ave.

Aid call to the 1200 block of Cemetery Road.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.

Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.

Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.

Aid call to S. 6th Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.

Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.

May 9

Aid call to the 70 block of G Street.

Aid call to the 3900 block of Forsell Road.

Passenger vehicle fires in the 1800 block of S 1st Street.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2900 block of State Route 223.

Aid call to the 500 block of South Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

may 5

Domestic E EDISON AVE;

Transport N FRONT ST;

Code Enforce MERRICK AVE

Harassment MCCLAIN DR;

Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD

Welfare Check YAKIMA

Trespassing LAPPIN AVE

Transport N FRONT ST;

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Fraud S 6TH ST; 20,

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY & N 1ST

Parking Problem S 10TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE

Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY, GRANDVIEW

Sex Crime S 13TH ST,

Harassment REEVES WAY

Theft-Vehicle COLUMBIA AVE

Weapon Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Citizen Assist W MADISON AVE,

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE

Agency Assist W WASHINGTON ST, MABTON

Theft E LINCOLN AVE;

Public Service S 6TH ST

Suspicious Circ E FRANKLIN AVE,

Accident Non-Inj S 1ST AVE

Suspicious Circ NORTH AVE

Agency Assist W GRANDVIEW AVE

Alarm Business S 1ST ST

may 6

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST;

Domestic E EDISON AVE,

Transport W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO

Welfare Check S 7TH ST;

Code Enforce E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE; United

Mental Subject E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Transport WALLACE WAY;

Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Unwanted Guest E LINCOLN AVE

Animal Problem NORTH AVE

Threats N 11TH ST,

Noise Complaint N 11TH ST

Theft E LINCOLN AVE;

Unsecure Premis S 1ST ST;

Disorderly E LINCOLN AVE

Agency Assist S 4TH ST;

Public Service E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST;

Public Service S 6TH ST

Noise Complaint S 9TH ST

may 7

Trespassing S 4TH ST; CENTRAL PARK,

Dui S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE

Transport N FRONT ST;

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE

Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Animal Noise BLK TERRY ST

Code Enforce S 7TH ST,

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST

Vehicle Prowl S 6TH ST

Alarm Resident CEDAR AVE

Theft MILLER AVE,

Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Wanted Person YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Recovrd Stolen RAINIER COURT;

Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE

Domestic REEVES WAY

Theft E EDISON AVE

Transport WALLACE WAY; YAKIMA VALLEY

Accident Hit&run W RIVERSIDE AVE,

Welfare Check S 9TH ST,

Welfare Check TACOMA AVE;

Disorderly LINDEN WAY & S 4TH ST

Information S 6TH ST; U

Dui S 1ST ST & S HILL,

Shots Fired SKYLINE DR,

Citizen Assist E EDISON AVE

May 8

Runaway Juv ROUSE RD

Alarm Business W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY,

Suspicious Circ OUTLOOK RD & SCOON RD

Traffic Stop OUTLOOK RD,

Agency Assis W MADISON AVE

Tags

