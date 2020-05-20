SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

May 12

Steven Baldonado, Jr., dob: 1/6/91. Charges: criminal trespass 2nd degree; theft -3rd.degree.

May 17

Lawrence J. Baumeister, dob: 7/30/91. Charges: theft of motor vehicle.

Jose P. Osorio-Palacios, dob: 1/25/93. Charges: assault, 4th degree-domestic violence, interfering with report of domestic violence.

Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

April 7

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Rafael M. Tijerina, dob: 123/15/71; charges; disorderly conduct, found guilty, sentenced 80/83 suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Tarilyn Cecelia Shuster, dob:7/3/88; charge: two counts of assault, 4th degree. Dismissed.

Judge Steven Michels

April 14

ARRAIGNMENT

Julia Capetillo, dob: 9/27/86; Charges: reckless driving. Summons. Charge: reckless endangerment, assault 4th degree, summons.

Vicente Flores, dob: 4/14/86;harassment. Summons.

Jose Pablo Garcia, dob: 11/20/94; charges: impeding traffic. Summons. DUI, DWLS 3rd degree. Summons.

Manuel Isaiah Mirelez, dob: 8/10/95; charges: assault 4th degree. Summons.

Vicente Flores, dob: 4/14/95; charges: assault 4th degree, theft 3rd degree. Summons.

MITIGATION HEARING

Jose Pablo Garcia, dob: 11/20/94. Charge: impeding traffic. Summons.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Maximiliano Abelino Gomez, dob: 11/10/92; charges: no contact protection order violation, no contact violation order. Found guilty. Count one sentenced 364/334 days suspended, second count sentenced 364/334 days, suspended.

Maximiliano Abelino Gomez, dob: 11/10/92; charges: no contact protection order violation. Dismissed.

Judge Troy Lee

April 22

PRE-TRIAL HEARINGS

Jorge Salvador Feliciano Reyes, dob: 10/15/88. Charge DUI. Found guilty, sentenced 364/319 days suspended.

Adrian Santos Leos, dob: 10/10/87. Charge: violation of harassment no contact order. Found guilty, sentenced 364/353 days suspended.

Chase Patrick Marquis, dob: 7/28/88. Charge: violation of park ordinance. Dismissed.

Peter Daniel Garcia, Jr., dob: 6/26/89. Charge: Theft, 3rd degree. Dismissed.

ARRAIGNMENT

Peter Daniel Garcia, Jr., dob: 6/26/89. Charge: reckless driving. Dismissed.

Judge Steven Michels

April 27

COMPLIANCE

Tyler Allen Rodriguez, dob:5/30/91; charges: assault 4th degree, guilty. Sentenced 364/304 days suspended.

SUNNYSIDE

May 13

Theft QUAIL LN

Suspicious Circ CHESTNUT AVE & N 6TH ST

Mal Mischief S 11TH ST & E EDISON AVE

Suspicious Circ SHELLER CT

Fraud NORTH AVE

Burglary YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Domestic N 4TH ST

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST

Traffic Offense n 6th St & RR

Burglary S 6TH ST; ST

Court Order Serviced N 16TH ST

Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO

Shots Fired OUTLOOK RD

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Theft S 6TH ST

Theft S 6TH ST

Juvenile Problem W LINCOLN AVE

Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY

Civil Matter FEDERAL WAY

Juvenile Problem N 9TH ST & YAKIMA VALLEY

Abandoned Vehicle COLUMBIA AVE & E GRANDVIEW

May 14

Alarm Business S 16TH ST

Agency Assist E IDA BELLE ST

Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD

Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY

Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK

Found Property S 8TH ST

Burglary S 6TH ST

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Animal Problem WASHINGTON CT

Animal Problem ISMO LOOP

Animal Problem ROOSEVELT CT

Fraud SHELLER RD

Citizen Assist PARKLAND DR.

Citizen Assist HOMER ST

Code Enforce E RAILROAD AVE

Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE

Trespassing N 4TH ST,

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE.

Code Enforce S 7TH ST,

Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Citizen Assist S 11TH ST

Mal Mischief N 6TH ST,

Overdose PICARD PL,

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE,

May 15

Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE

