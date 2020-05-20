SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
May 12
Steven Baldonado, Jr., dob: 1/6/91. Charges: criminal trespass 2nd degree; theft -3rd.degree.
May 17
Lawrence J. Baumeister, dob: 7/30/91. Charges: theft of motor vehicle.
Jose P. Osorio-Palacios, dob: 1/25/93. Charges: assault, 4th degree-domestic violence, interfering with report of domestic violence.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
April 7
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE
Rafael M. Tijerina, dob: 123/15/71; charges; disorderly conduct, found guilty, sentenced 80/83 suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Tarilyn Cecelia Shuster, dob:7/3/88; charge: two counts of assault, 4th degree. Dismissed.
Judge Steven Michels
April 14
ARRAIGNMENT
Julia Capetillo, dob: 9/27/86; Charges: reckless driving. Summons. Charge: reckless endangerment, assault 4th degree, summons.
Vicente Flores, dob: 4/14/86;harassment. Summons.
Jose Pablo Garcia, dob: 11/20/94; charges: impeding traffic. Summons. DUI, DWLS 3rd degree. Summons.
Manuel Isaiah Mirelez, dob: 8/10/95; charges: assault 4th degree. Summons.
Vicente Flores, dob: 4/14/95; charges: assault 4th degree, theft 3rd degree. Summons.
MITIGATION HEARING
Jose Pablo Garcia, dob: 11/20/94. Charge: impeding traffic. Summons.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE
Maximiliano Abelino Gomez, dob: 11/10/92; charges: no contact protection order violation, no contact violation order. Found guilty. Count one sentenced 364/334 days suspended, second count sentenced 364/334 days, suspended.
Maximiliano Abelino Gomez, dob: 11/10/92; charges: no contact protection order violation. Dismissed.
Judge Troy Lee
April 22
PRE-TRIAL HEARINGS
Jorge Salvador Feliciano Reyes, dob: 10/15/88. Charge DUI. Found guilty, sentenced 364/319 days suspended.
Adrian Santos Leos, dob: 10/10/87. Charge: violation of harassment no contact order. Found guilty, sentenced 364/353 days suspended.
Chase Patrick Marquis, dob: 7/28/88. Charge: violation of park ordinance. Dismissed.
Peter Daniel Garcia, Jr., dob: 6/26/89. Charge: Theft, 3rd degree. Dismissed.
ARRAIGNMENT
Peter Daniel Garcia, Jr., dob: 6/26/89. Charge: reckless driving. Dismissed.
Judge Steven Michels
April 27
COMPLIANCE
Tyler Allen Rodriguez, dob:5/30/91; charges: assault 4th degree, guilty. Sentenced 364/304 days suspended.
SUNNYSIDE
May 13
Theft QUAIL LN
Suspicious Circ CHESTNUT AVE & N 6TH ST
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST & E EDISON AVE
Suspicious Circ SHELLER CT
Fraud NORTH AVE
Burglary YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Domestic N 4TH ST
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & WANETA
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST
Traffic Offense n 6th St & RR
Burglary S 6TH ST; ST
Court Order Serviced N 16TH ST
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK, SSW5 CLO
Shots Fired OUTLOOK RD
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Theft S 6TH ST
Theft S 6TH ST
Juvenile Problem W LINCOLN AVE
Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY
Civil Matter FEDERAL WAY
Juvenile Problem N 9TH ST & YAKIMA VALLEY
Abandoned Vehicle COLUMBIA AVE & E GRANDVIEW
May 14
Alarm Business S 16TH ST
Agency Assist E IDA BELLE ST
Domestic W SOUTH HILL RD
Disorderly E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY; HIWAY
Suspicious Circ S 1ST ST; SOUTH HILL PARK
Found Property S 8TH ST
Burglary S 6TH ST
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Animal Problem WASHINGTON CT
Animal Problem ISMO LOOP
Animal Problem ROOSEVELT CT
Fraud SHELLER RD
Citizen Assist PARKLAND DR.
Citizen Assist HOMER ST
Code Enforce E RAILROAD AVE
Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE
Trespassing N 4TH ST,
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE.
Code Enforce S 7TH ST,
Citizen Assist E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST
Mal Mischief N 6TH ST,
Overdose PICARD PL,
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE,
May 15
Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE
