SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation. Charges may be changed at any time up to the time of trial.
April 28
Patricio Zavala, dob: 6/1/77. Charge requested: theft, 3rd degree
April 29
Logan M. Murphy, dob: 9/11/92. Charge requested: possession of controlled substance, theft, third degree; drug paraphernalia violation.
April 30
Jesus J. Cienfuegos, dob: 3/7/91. Charges: Investigation.
May 1
Rafael M. Tijerina, dob: 12/15/71. Charges: assault, third degree, intimidate public servant, obstructing law enforcement.
Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87. Charges: two counts of residential burglary.
Adrian C. Garcia Perez, 5/3/91.Charge: assault 4.
Ricardo C. Chavez, dob: 10/12/63. Charge: burglary, assault 4.
Jorge I. Gonzalez, dob: 2/4/97. Charge: Investigation.
William M. Martinez Jimenez, dob: 1/22/95. Charges: DUI, driving with no valid operator licenses with ID, obstructing law enforcement officer, Hit and Run attended.
May 2
Miquel A. Sanchez, dob: 9/10/75. Charges: Assault, fourth degree-DV.
May 3
Maria Ruiz, dob: 7/6/93. Charge: theft, third degree.
Emmanuel T. Escobar, dob:12/15/83. Charges: use of drug paraphernalia, DUI, Doc contact Sunnyside.
Pedro Perez, dob: 12/6/93. Charges: driving while license suspended, rev. 3.
SUNNYSIDE
April 28
Transport, N FRONT ST.
Theft ,HOMER ST.
Theft, S 6TH ST.
Welfare Check, MIDVALE RD.
Citizen Assist, SAUL RD #23; WILLOW PARK A SSS2 ACT
Animal Problem E EDISON AVE,
Code Enforce, N 4TH ST,
Animal Problem, VINE AVE,
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY.
Theft, N 6TH ST.
Suspicious Circ., SW CRESCENT AVE,
Code Enforce, E LINCOLN AVE,
Theft, Custer Ave.
Animal Bite, S 6TH ST #4,
Trespassing, FEDERAL WAY.
Code Enforce, S 13TH ST,
Code Enforce, S 13TH ST,
Theft, E LINCOLN AVE.
Citizen Assist W MAPLE AVE
Mal Mischief, HARRISON AVE.
Suspicious Circ., W MAPLE AVE.
Theft, SAUL RD #23.
Unsecure Premise W GRANDVIEW AVE.
Theft, E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY.
Domestic, YAKIMA VALLEY HWY.
Welfare Check, N 16TH ST.
Traffic Stop, MIDVALE RD & PORT DR,
Accident hit and run E LINCOLN AVE.
April 29
Welfare Check, FAIRVIEW AVE & ISMO LOOP.
Noise Complaint, CEMETERY RD.
Noise Complaint, MILLER AVE.
Suspicious Circ., N. 4TH ST,
Welfare Check, E. LINCOLN AVE.
Alarm Business, E. LINCOLN AVE.
Public Service, E LINCOLN AVE.
Transport, W WINE COUNTRY RD.
Traffic Stop, S HILL & CASCADE WAY,
Noise Complaint GREGORY AVE.
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE.
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST; YAKIMA VALLEY CH SSW3 CLO
Shots Fired, W. SOUTH HILL RD.
Suicidal Person HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE
Animal Problem MERRICK AVE.
Animal Problem S 4TH ST.
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE.
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY.
Sex Crime, TERRY ST.
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE & PARK DR.
Juvenile Problem S 13TH ST
Unsecure Premise, E EDISON AVE.
Theft, E LINCOLN AVE.
Accident Hit and run E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #A; PI SSHY3 ACT
Traffic Stop, YAKIMA VALLEY HWY.
Welfare Check, WANETA RD;
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE.
Burglary, CEMETERY RD.
Suspicious Circ MILLER AVE, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS2 CLO
APRIL 30
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD & BECKNER ALLEY.
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST.
Theft, W LINCOLN AVE; BLK.
Disorderly, SAUL RD.,
MAY 3
Assault, HOMER ST
Alarm Resident, E SOUTH HILL RD.
Citizen Assist, W SOUTH HILL RD.
Traffic Hazard, BLK W EDISON AVE.
Suspicious Circ., E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY.
Animal Problem, MERRICK AVE.
Noise Complaint, FLOWER ST.
Mal Mischief, IRVING AVE
Abandoned Vehicle, HARRISON AVE.
Theft, S 6TH ST.
Mal Mischief HARRISON AVE.
Alarm Business., S. 6TH ST.
Noise Complaint, E EDISON AVE.
Trespassing, E LINCOLN AVE.
Traffic Offense E EDISON AVE.
Suicidal Person S 14TH ST.
Transport, N. FRONT ST.
Agency Assist, HOMER ST.
Suspicious Circ CEMETERY RD.
Theft, E LINCOLN AVE.
Public Service, S 6TH ST.
Citizen Assist, S 6TH ST.
May 4
Citizen Assist, N 4TH ST,
Assault Weapon, TACOMA AVE.
Traffic Stop, E I 82; MP69 E.
DUI, S 1ST ST.
Alarm Resident E GRANDVIEW AVE,
Sunnyside Fire
April 18
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
April 19
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call the 4400 block of E. Euclid Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Viall Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Elm Street.
Aid call to the 1300 block of West Riverside Avenue.
Aid call to the 1200 of Bailey Avenue.
April 20
Aid call to the 804 S. Ninth Street.
Cooking fire confined to the container in the 1000 E. Decatur Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Broadway Drive.
Aid call to the 300 block of Maple Street.
Aid call the 500 block of Olmstead Road.
Aid call to the 300 block of Seventh Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of E. Decatur Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to Chase Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call the 4400 block of E. Euclid Road.
April 21
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at State Route 241.
Aid call to the 1000 Tacoma avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of C Street.
Aid call 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 804 S. Ninth Street.
Cooking fire confined to the container in the 1000 E. Decatur Avenue.
April 22
Aid call to the 100 block to main Street.
Aid c all to the 300 block of North Avenue.
Aid call to the 600 Grant Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
April 23
Aid call to the 500 block of South St.
Aid call to the 100 block of Division Street
April 24
Aid call to the 400 block of South Hill Road.
Aid call to West Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 800 block of Upland Drive.
Aid call to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 1800 block of S. First Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
April 25
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 6100 block of Van Belle Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of SW Crescent Street.
Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 300 block of S. 8th Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of Rader Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of W. 5th Street.
April 26
Aid call to the 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Aid call to the 4000 block of Outlook Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Unauthorized burning in the 300 block of Peach Avenue.
Aid call to the 2400 block of Factory Road.
Aid call to the1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of N. 4th Street.
April 27
Aid call to the 700 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Wallace Way.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street.
CO detector activation due to malfunction at the 1200 block of S. 6th Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Cherry Lane.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
April 28
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Outlook Road.
Aid call to the 600 block of N. 3rd Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of 2nd Ave.
Aid call to the 400 block of E. Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 800 block of Grandview Pavement.
April 29
Aid call to Fairview Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of W 2nd Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of S. 4th Street.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of West South Hill Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of West 5th Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
April 30
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of Main Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Smoke detector activation. No fire in the 1400 block of W Madison Place.
Aid call to the 400 block of W. South Hill Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 800 block of E. Lincoln Avenue.
May 1
Aid call to the 100 block of South 1st Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of E. Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
Aid call to the 6100 block of Van Belle Road.
Assist invalid in the 1600 block of S. Euclid Road.
Aid call to the 22000 block of State Route 22.
Aid call to the 100 block of N. Puterbaugh Road.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 63000 block of West I-82.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Smoke scare - odor of smoke on South 13th Street.
May 2
Aid call in the 900 block of King Street.
Smoke scare- odor of smoke in the 600 block of Bagley Drive.
Aid call to the 200 block of Peterson Ave.
Unauthorized burning in the 1100 block of Decatur Avenue .
Aid call in the 400 block of Vance Road.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1100 block of Dekker Road.
Windstorm assessment in 600 block of San Clemente Avenue.
Aid call on the 42300 block of Independence Road.
Aid call in the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
Electrical wiring problem in the 1300 block of Golden Street.
May 3
Aid call in the 23000 block of State Route 241.
Aid call in the 500 block of Rouse Road.
Aid call in the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call in the 600 block of Velma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 600 block of Camp Lane.
Aid call the 26000 block of E. Lincoln Avenue.
May 4
Aid call to the 600 block of Divisions Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of N. 3rd Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2300 block of Murray Road.
Aid call; the 800 block of S. 4th Street.
Smoke scare- odor of smoke in the 500 block of Rouse Road.
Welfare check in the 300 block S 11th Street.
May 5
Aid call in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.
GRANDVIEW
APRIL 28
Agency Assist GLEN ST; 1/2,
Theft AVENUE H,
Animal Problem, South EUCLID
Citizen Dispute CHERRY LN,
Unsecure Premise WALLACE WAY.
Traffic Hazard, HIGHLAND RD,
Suspicious circumstance, W 2nd ST. and EUCLID RD.
Utility Problem, W. WINE COUNTRY RD.
Suspicious Circ ELM ST AND E 3RD ST.
Traffic Hazard DIVISION Street.
Traffic Stop, W 5TH ST and EBERLE PLACE,
April 29
Traffic Offense, GRANT CT,
Suspicious Circ W 5TH ST.
Accident Unknow TEAR RD and WANETA RD.
Suspicious Circ W 2ND ST.
Suspicious Circ N ELM ST. and N. WILLOUGHBY RD.
April 30
Theft, W 4TH ST; 12.
Animal Problem W 5TH ST.
Trespassing, FIR ST.
Citizen Assist, W 5TH ST.
Parking Problem BLK W 2ND ST.
Suspicious Circ, VISTA DR.
Found Property AVENUE E.
Suicidal Person BEACON ST,
Domestic, DAVIE RD.
Shots Fired, E WINE COUNTRY RD.
Suspicious Circ., ASH ST & E 3RD ST,
Suspicious Circ., W WINE COUNTRY RD.
May 1
Domestic, DAVIE RD,
DUI, N BIRCH ST & E WINE COUNTRY.
Suspicious Circ., ASH ST & E WINE COUNTRY Rd.
Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST & OPAL AVE.
Suspicious Circ AVE E & W 3RD ST.
Suspicious Circ BLK HILLCREST RD.
May 2
Suspicious Circ., W WINE COUNTRY RD & HIGGIN CGV INA
Trespassing, DIVISION ST.
Agency Assist, E 5TH ST,
Animal Problem, BLK WILSON HWY.
Noise Complaint, BIRCH ST.
Animal Problem W 5TH ST & CONCORD AVE.
Citizen Assist AVENUE C.
Traffic Hazard ELM ST & HIGHLAND RD.
Shots Fired BLK WESTRIDGE DR.
Noise Complaint, E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV INA
Traffic Stop, W 5TH ST & CHERRY LN.
Fire Power Prob., E 2ND ST.
Suspicious Circ HILLCREST RD.
Information, HILLCREST RD.
Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD.
Suspicious Circ., S EUCLID RD.
May 3
Suspicious Circ WILSON HWY.
Alarm Business E 2ND ST.
Noise Complaint BEACON ST.
DUI, HIGHLAND RD.
Domestic, MINOR CT.
Alarm Resident, RAINIER De.
Court Order Vio., VELMA AVE.
Public Service MCCREADIE RD & E WINE COUNTRY.
Domestic, STASSEN WAY.
Court Order Vio., W. 5TH ST.
Traffic Stop, E WASHINGTON ST.
Traffic Stop, BLK W 5TH ST,
Traffic Hazard E WINE COUNTRY RD.
Noise Complaint E 2ND ST.
Agency Assist, W WINECOUNTRY RD;
Welfare Check, WILSON HWY.
May 4
0 Suspicious Circ N EUCLID RD;
Suspicious Circ E 3RD ST & BIRCH ST,
Animal Problem, BLK ARTEAGA CIR,
Animal Problem, FORSELL RD & PUTERBAUGH RD.
Theft, GRANDRIDGE RD & PLEASANT
0 Accident No Inj., E WINE COUNTRY RD.
Traffic Hazard, HIGGINS WAY & W WINE COUNT CGV INA
Threats, E WINE COUNTRY RD.
Unsecure Premise, DIVISION ST.
May 5
Suspicious Circ N 4TH ST,
Parking Problem BLK AVENUE E,
Emr Medic, CRESCENT DR,
GRANGER
May 1
Agency Assist, E C ST.
Welfare Check BAILEY AVE & RAILROAD AVE.
Welfare Check, WEST BLVD N
Court Order Ser E ST.
Shots Fired, WEST BLVD S.
Illegal Dumping G AVE.
May 2
Suspicious Circ., West A ST.
Alarm Business, E 1ST ST.
Traffic Stop, SR 223 & E 3RD ST.
May 3
Suspicious Circ., F AVE & BAILEY AVE.
Agency Assist, YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & BARKER
Domestic, E C ST,
MABTON
April 29
Shots Fired, W SOUTH HILL RD., SUNNYSIDE.
Suicidal Person, HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE.
Alarm Business, W WASHINGTON ST.
May 1
Information, PINE ST.
Accident Hit and run BOUNDARY RD.
May 3
Agency Assist, S 14TH ST, SUNNYSIDE
Unwanted Guest C ST,
Domestic, HIGH SCHOOL RD.
05/03/20 Welfare Check 4TH AVE,
WAPATO
April 28
Unwanted Guest W Elizabeth St.
Unwanted Guest West 1st Street.
Agency Assist, S. Wapato Road
April 29
Animal Bite W 2ND ST.
Welfare Check, SOUTH ST.
Traffic Hazard, N TRACK RD.
April 30
Domestic PASCHKE LN.
Mal Mischief, E 4TH ST.
Theft-Vehicle, W 1ST ST.
Theft-Vehicle, W 6TH ST,
Recovered Stolen, W 7TH ST.
Agency Assist E 2ND ST.
May 1
Suspicious Circ E 4TH ST.
May 2
Harassment, S CAMAS AVE.
Welfare Check, S YAKIMA AVE.
Citizen Assist E 6TH ST,
Suspicious Circ N CAMAS AVE & E ELIZABETH
Yakima Sheriff Office
April 29
Runaway Juvenile, QUICK LN, ZILLAH
Livestock Incident, SW CRESCENT AVE, SUNNYSIDE.
Accident No Injury, DEKKER RD & VAN BELLE RD, Sunnyside.
Sex Crime, HANKS RD, GRANDVIEW.
Accident No Injury, STOVER RD.
Traffic Hazard MAPLE GROVE ROAD & VAN BELLE RD.
Juvenile Problem ZICKLER RD, ZILLAH.
Livestock Incident, ELENBAAS RD, GRANGER.
Domestic, VAN BELLE RD, OUTLOOK.
May 3
Assault, N CAMAS AVE & MAMACHAT LN.
Assault, W 1ST ST.
Accident Hit & Run YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & BARKER
Citizen Assist LESTER RD, SUNNYSIDE,
Alarm Resident CHERRY HILL RD, GRANGER,
Traffic Offense WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW
Citizen Assist KRINER RD, SUNNYSIDE
May 4
Noise Complaint S LESTER RD, SUNNYSIDE,
Zillah
April 28
Abandoned Vehicle PEARSON ST & SHARON DR,
Abandoned Vehicle GLEN DR,
Abandoned Vehicle GLEN DR,
Abandoned Vehicle hic MAPLE WAY,
Abandoned Vehicle NOB HILL AVE.
Abandoned Vehicle GLEN DR,
Abandoned Vehicle, 2ND AVE,
Abandoned Vehicle, 2ND AVE.
Abandoned Vehicle, ANN ST,
Abandoned Vehicle, ANN ST.
Abandoned Vehicle SHARON DR
Abandoned Vehicle, BIRCH ST.
Animal Problem ROZA DR & SCHOOLEY RD
Animal Problem BLK FLETCHER LN
Noise Complaint 7TH ST.
Civil Matter, RAINIER AVE.
April 29
Domestic, 7TH ST.
Information, 7TH ST.
Suspicious Circ BLK POLLOCK AVE.
May 3
Agency Assist, N MEYERS RD.
