GRANDVIEW POLICE
November 4
Mal Mischief ELM ST
Animal Problem HILLCREST RD & RAINIER DR
Agency Assist APACHE DR
Information GRANDRIDGE RD,
Fire Other ASH ST
Information W WINE COUNTRY RD
Information WILSON HWY
Information W 2ND ST
Alarm Business GRANDRIDGE RD
Alarm Business GRANDRIDGE RD
Information W 2ND ST
Suicidal Person CONESTOGA WAY
Parking Problem BEACON ST,
Domestic PRINCEVILLE RD
November 5
Suspicious Circ E OLD INLAND EMPIRE HWY
Agency Assist BUTTERNUT RD,
Suspicious Circ W 2ND ST
Dui W I 82; MP75 W; ON RAMP
Warrant Service W 2ND ST;
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY
Noise Complaint E 2ND ST
Unsecure Premis S EUCLID RD
Theft-Vehicle W 5TH ST
Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 E; WB, GRAND C3E INA
20V5442 12:50:50 11/05/20 Mal Mischief BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
20V5443 13:10:14 11/05/20 Wanted Person W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV CAA
20V5444 15:45:15 11/05/20 Information DIVISION ST; TIENDITA SALG CGV INA
20V5445 15:54:25 11/05/20 Sex Crime DEANGELA DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
20V5446 16:46:11 11/05/20 Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD; AUTOZON CGV CAA
20V5447 21:25:49 11/05/20 Dui W 4TH ST & AVE F, GRANDVIE CGV INA
20V5448 22:36:23 11/05/20 Suspicious Circ SANDY LN, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
November 6
Suspicious Circ BLK GRANDRIDGE RD
Suspicious Circ BROADVIEW DR & NICKA RD
Suspicious Circ GRANDRIDGE RD; VINEYARD
Dui GRANDRIDGE RD & W 2ND ST,
Warrant Service W 2ND ST
Shots Fired E 4TH ST
November 9
Mal Mischief BLK EUCLID RD,
Mal Mischief ASH ST,
Mal Mischief W 5TH ST & APPLEWAY RD
Mal Mischief AVENUE D
Traffic Hazard BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD
Parking Problem PLEASANT AVE
Harassment W 5TH ST
Suspicious Circ CEDAR ST,
Citizen Dispute SANDY LN,
Traffic Hazard BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD,
Traffic Hazard W WINE COUNTRY RD & GRANDR
Missing Person FIR ST
Mental Subject BRIAR CT
Alarm Business E 5TH ST
Mal Mischief ELM ST; ALLEY
Suspicious Circ E 2ND ST
Court Order Vio BLK E 3RD ST,
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA
Mal Mischief W 5TH ST & APPLEWAY RD
Domestic N BIRCH ST
November 10
Mal MischiefOIE & ELM ST,
Domestic NICKA RD; B203,
MABTON POLICE
November 4
Animal Problem 3RD AVE, MABTON
Burglary MAPLE ST
Burglary 1ST AVE
Burglary MAPLE ST
Theft WASHINGTON ST
Animal Problem WASHINGTON S
Theft 3RD AVE
November 5
Abandoned Vehic 4TH AVE,
Abandoned Vehic 7TH AVE
Animal Problem 7TH AVE
Burglary MAPLE ST
Agency Assist 2ND AVE & ADAMS ST
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
November 3
Trespassing SAUL RD
Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST
Agency Assist SAUL RD
Code Enforce W SOUTH HILL RD
Public Service E LINCOLN AVE
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE & SAUL RD
Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR
Animal Problem S SAN CLEMENTE AVE
Animal Problem CRESCENT AVE
Theft-Vehicle E DECATUR AVE,
Traffic Hazard SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE
Civil Matter HEMLOCK AVE,
Domestic S 4TH ST
Recovered Juv S 16TH ST
Traffic Stop S 11TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE
Unwanted Guest W MAPLE AVE
Mal Mischief WALNUT AVE
Unwanted Guest S 1ST ST
Parking Problem S 15TH ST
Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST
Harassment BAGLEY DR
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST
Lost Property WANETA RD;
Welfare Check S 4TH ST
Traffic Hazard SCOON RD & NORTH AVE
Assault MCCLAIN DR,
Traffic Hazard W SOUTH HILL RD;
November 4
Alarm Business NORTH AVE
Drugs S 9TH ST; BLK
Noise Complaint S 13TH ST & ROOSEVELT CT
Theft-Vehicle YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST
Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST
Recovrd Stolen IDA BELLE LN,
Animal Problem E GRANDVIEW AVE & SUNNYSIDE
Code Enforce S 7TH ST,
BurglarySCOON RD
Domestic GRANT AVE
Vehicle Prowl S 6TH ST
Mal Mischief WOODS RD & WALNUT AVE
Traffic Offense S 1ST ST
Theft OUTLOOK RD
Alarm Business S 7TH ST
Recovrd Stolen E EDISON AVE
Agency Assist S 8TH ST;
Agency Assist HOMER ST
Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Domestic E FRANKLIN AVE
Citizen Assist S 5TH ST
Burglary S 9TH ST
Alarm Business S 6TH ST;
Traffic Hazard W MADISON AVE
Trespassing W MAPLE AVE; 76,
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Alarm Business MORGAN RD
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE
Burglary E EDISON AVE,
November 5
Assault S 4TH ST
Traffic Offense S 5TH ST
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE
Mal Mischief N 4TH ST
Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE
Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY
11/05/20 Animal Problem BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO
Animal Problem YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Welfare Check S 13TH ST
Transport N FRONT ST
Juvenile Probm SAGE CT
Alarm Resident SUNNYSIDE AVE,
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN
Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR,
Court Order Ser S 11TH ST
Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR,
Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR,
Missing Person ALLEN RD & S 16TH ST
Accident Hitrun N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE
Accident Injury YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Theft SAAZ LN
Citizen Assist OUTLOOK RD
Burglary S 9TH ST
Traffic Hazard SAUL RD & S HILL
Domestic SAGE CT
Traffic Offense ALLEN RD & SR241
Domestic S 10TH ST
Alarm Business FEDERAL WAY;
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD;
Traffic Offense S 16TH ST
Animal Noise E FRANKLIN AVE,
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Shots Fired E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW,
Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE
November 6
Citizen Assist E FRANKLIN AVE,
Found Property S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE
November 8
Mal Mischief W LINCOLN AVE;
Domestic SAUL RD
Theft HOMER ST
Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE
Alarm Business BARNARD BLVD
Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Animal Bite HAWTHORN DR
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Domestic AYRSHIRE ST
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ WOODS RD & FAIRVIEW AVE
Agency AssistNORTH AVE; NORTH AVENUE MA SSN2 CLO
Alarm Business S 6TH ST
Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE
Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE
Recovrd Stolen GRANT AVE
Suspicious Circ HEMLOCK AVE
Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Citizen Dispute CANADIENNE ST,
Noise Complaint S 15TH ST
November 9
Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY
Suspicious Circ SAUL RD
Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE & S 11TH ST
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
November 4
Theft-Vehicle CHAFFEE RD, OUTLOOK
Fraud STATE ROUTE 22, PROSSER
Illegal Dumping CANYON RD, GRANDVIEW
Mal Mischief G ST, OUTLOOK
Homicide EAGLE PEAK RD; ZILLAH
Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Suspicious Circ WELLNER RD, OUTLOOK
Fraud SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, SUNNYSIDE
Runaway Juv OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK
November 9
Welfare Check E ZILLAH DR & LUCY LN, ZIL
Alarm Business VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Vehicle Prowl HIGHLAND DR, BUENA
Agency Assist E I 82; MP46 E, ZILLAH
Livestock Incid WELLS RD, SUNNYSIDE
Industrial Acc S EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE
Suspicious Circ GANGL RD;
Agency Assist KIRKS RD, GRANGER
November 10
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, WAPATO,
Suicidal Person STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW
ZILLAH POLICE
November 4
Animal Problem 2ND AVE, ZILLAH
Animal Problem KAGLEY WAY ZILLAH
Citizen Assist VINTAGE VALLEY PKWY
Accident Unknown E I 82; MP44 E, WAPATO
Agency Assist E I-82; MP52 E, ZILLAH
Traffic Offense DEAN ST & CARLSONIA RD
Mental Subject 3RD AVE
Homicide EAGLE PEAK RD
Animal Problem ZILLAH WEST RD
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Michael Stevens
October 20
Infraction Hearings
Leopoldo Luna, dob: 2/8/90; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553; no valid operating license with valid ID, fined $553; fail to yield to emergency vehicle, fined. $250. Committed.
Mitigation with Summons
Vanessa M. Martinez Gonzalez, dob: 4/11/02; charges: no valid operator’s licenses with valid Id. Fined $553. Committed.
Ignacio DeLaMora, dob; 2/12/91; charges: speeding 17 mph over the limit (40 miles or under), flip license plate violation/false registration violation; bench warrant. Bail at $2,500.
Adam Fernandez, dob: 3/27/65; charges: failure to renew expired registration within two months, fined $231; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553. Committed.
Luis Angel Ponce Mena, dob: 2/30/99; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553; defective turn signals/stop lamps, fined $139. Committed.
Alejandro Mendez, dob: 9/4/91; charge: failure to renew expired registration within two months, fined $231; operating moto vehicle without insurance, fined $553. Committed.
Contested Hearings
Cory William Roehl, dob: 11/1/84; charges: rear hi-mounted stop lamp required, dismissed. Operating a vehicle without insurance, fined $250. Committed.
Arraignment
Elizabeth Calvillo Silva, dob: 1/22/87; charges: assault fourth degree. Bench warrant, bail set $2,500.
Adam Fernandez, dob: 3/27/65; charges; DWLS, 3rd degree; failure to transfer title within 45 days. Bench warrant. $2,500 bail.
Saul Hernandez Renteria, dob: 9/11/72; charge DWLS, 3rd degree. Bench warrant, $2,500 bail.
Luis Angel Ponce Mena, dob: 2/30/99; charges two counts of DWLS, 3rd degree. Bench warrant per changes and $2,500 bail per charge.
Alejandro Mendez, dob: 9/4/91; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. Bench warrant, $2,500 bail.
Judge Michael Stevens
October 27
Mitigation Hearings
Maria de Barajas Garibay, dob: 8/29/79; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553, committed.
Arnulfo Brava Bravo, dob: 8/27/92: charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553; no valid operator’s licenses with valid id, fined $250 committed.
J Jesus Gutierrez Valencia, dob: 10/7/73; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, Fined $553. Committed.
Alejandro Hernanez Miron, dob: 1/13/75; charge: failure to renew expired registration >2 months, fined $100, operating motor vehicle without insurance , fined $250.Committed.
Eduardo Bill Hernandez, dob: 7/1/13/75; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553; no valid operator’s licenses with valid id, fined $250. Committed.
Delfina Manzo Alvarez, dob: 12/8/93; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553 committed.
Roberto F. Martinez, dob: 12/22/63; charges: failure to renew expired registrations >.2 months; fined $231 committed; no valid operator’s license with id, fined $553, committed.
Jocelyn Mendoza, dob: 11/12/01; charge: no valid operator’ license with valid id., fined $553, committed.
Manuel Sanchez Diaz, dob: 3/17/01; charges: no valid operator’s licenses with valid id, fined $553; negligent driving 2nd degree, fined $553; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553. Committed.
Miquel Santana Mederos, dob: 7/5/61; charges: fail to stop at stop sign/intersections, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553. Committed.
Rigoberto Tenorio Pacheco, dob: 12/12/90; charges: operating moto vehicle without insurance, fined $250; failure to renew expired registration >2 months, fined $100, committed; following vehicle to closely, dismissed.
Arraignments
Bobby Bazan, dob: 8/26/82; charge: theft, 3rd degree, false statement to public servant. Bench warrant. Bail $2,500.
Bobby Bazan, dob: 8/26/82; charge:reckless burning, bench warrant. Bail $2,500.
Bobby Bazan, dob: 8/26/82; charge: reckless burning second degree, drug paraphernalia prohibited, bench warrant, $2,500.
Juan G. Cardenas Luna, dob: 9/11/93; charge: assault 4th degree, threat of do harm. Bench warrant. $3,000.
Jesus Erasmo Cisneros, dob: 9/978; theft 3rd degree; bench warrant. Bail $2,500.
Jose Antonio Cisneros, dob: 2/12/02; charge: minor in possession and/or consumption. Bench warrant. $1,000 bail.
Manuel Deara Cruz, dob: 7/25/85; charges: DUI, no valid operator’s license without id Bench warrant, $3000 bail.
Jayda Denson, dob: 10/21/00; minor possession and/or consumption. Bench warrant. $1,000 bail.
Infaction Hearings
Alyin Fernandez Bautista, dob: 2/20/98; charge: person electronic device while driving, fined $139, committed.
Contested Hearings with Summons
Destiny Monique Carrasco, dob: 5/2/00; charges: failure to obey flashing red signal, fined $139; no valid operating license with valid id, fined $250, operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250. Committed.
