GRANDVIEW POLICE

November 4

Mal Mischief ELM ST

Animal Problem HILLCREST RD & RAINIER DR

Agency Assist APACHE DR

Information GRANDRIDGE RD,

Fire Other ASH ST

Information W WINE COUNTRY RD

Information WILSON HWY

Information W 2ND ST

Alarm Business GRANDRIDGE RD

Alarm Business GRANDRIDGE RD

Information W 2ND ST

Suicidal Person CONESTOGA WAY

Parking Problem BEACON ST,

Domestic PRINCEVILLE RD

November 5

Suspicious Circ E OLD INLAND EMPIRE HWY

Agency Assist BUTTERNUT RD,

Suspicious Circ W 2ND ST

Dui W I 82; MP75 W; ON RAMP

Warrant Service W 2ND ST;

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA COUNTY

Noise Complaint E 2ND ST

Unsecure Premis S EUCLID RD

Theft-Vehicle W 5TH ST

Agency Assist INTERSTATE 82 E; WB, GRAND C3E INA

20V5442 12:50:50 11/05/20 Mal Mischief BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA

20V5443 13:10:14 11/05/20 Wanted Person W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV CAA

20V5444 15:45:15 11/05/20 Information DIVISION ST; TIENDITA SALG CGV INA

20V5445 15:54:25 11/05/20 Sex Crime DEANGELA DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT

20V5446 16:46:11 11/05/20 Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD; AUTOZON CGV CAA

20V5447 21:25:49 11/05/20 Dui W 4TH ST & AVE F, GRANDVIE CGV INA

20V5448 22:36:23 11/05/20 Suspicious Circ SANDY LN, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

November 6

Suspicious Circ BLK GRANDRIDGE RD

Suspicious Circ BROADVIEW DR & NICKA RD

Suspicious Circ GRANDRIDGE RD; VINEYARD

Dui GRANDRIDGE RD & W 2ND ST,

Warrant Service W 2ND ST

Shots Fired E 4TH ST

November 9

Mal Mischief BLK EUCLID RD,

Mal Mischief ASH ST,

Mal Mischief W 5TH ST & APPLEWAY RD

Mal Mischief AVENUE D

Traffic Hazard BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD

Parking Problem PLEASANT AVE

Harassment W 5TH ST

Suspicious Circ CEDAR ST,

Citizen Dispute SANDY LN,

Traffic Hazard BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD,

Traffic Hazard W WINE COUNTRY RD & GRANDR

Missing Person FIR ST

Mental Subject BRIAR CT

Alarm Business E 5TH ST

Mal Mischief ELM ST; ALLEY

Suspicious Circ E 2ND ST

Court Order Vio BLK E 3RD ST,

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA

Mal Mischief W 5TH ST & APPLEWAY RD

Domestic N BIRCH ST

November 10

Mal MischiefOIE & ELM ST,

Domestic NICKA RD; B203,

MABTON POLICE

November 4

Animal Problem 3RD AVE, MABTON

Burglary MAPLE ST

Burglary 1ST AVE

Burglary MAPLE ST

Theft WASHINGTON ST

Animal Problem WASHINGTON S

Theft 3RD AVE

November 5

Abandoned Vehic 4TH AVE,

Abandoned Vehic 7TH AVE

Animal Problem 7TH AVE

Burglary MAPLE ST

Agency Assist 2ND AVE & ADAMS ST

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

November 3

Trespassing SAUL RD

Unwanted Guest S 6TH ST

Agency Assist SAUL RD

Code Enforce W SOUTH HILL RD

Public Service E LINCOLN AVE

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE & SAUL RD

Suspicious Circ PARKLAND DR

Animal Problem S SAN CLEMENTE AVE

Animal Problem CRESCENT AVE

Theft-Vehicle E DECATUR AVE,

Traffic Hazard SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE

Civil Matter HEMLOCK AVE,

Domestic S 4TH ST

Recovered Juv S 16TH ST

Traffic Stop S 11TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE

Unwanted Guest W MAPLE AVE

Mal Mischief WALNUT AVE

Unwanted Guest S 1ST ST

Parking Problem S 15TH ST

Lost Property E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST

Harassment BAGLEY DR

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST

Lost Property WANETA RD;

Welfare Check S 4TH ST

Traffic Hazard SCOON RD & NORTH AVE

Assault MCCLAIN DR,

Traffic Hazard W SOUTH HILL RD;

November 4

Alarm Business NORTH AVE

Drugs S 9TH ST; BLK

Noise Complaint S 13TH ST & ROOSEVELT CT

Theft-Vehicle YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST

Suspicious Circ E EDISON AVE & S 5TH ST

Recovrd Stolen IDA BELLE LN,

Animal Problem E GRANDVIEW AVE & SUNNYSIDE

Code Enforce S 7TH ST,

BurglarySCOON RD

Domestic GRANT AVE

Vehicle Prowl S 6TH ST

Mal Mischief WOODS RD & WALNUT AVE

Traffic Offense S 1ST ST

Theft OUTLOOK RD

Alarm Business S 7TH ST

Recovrd Stolen E EDISON AVE

Agency Assist S 8TH ST;

Agency Assist HOMER ST

Accident No Inj E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Domestic E FRANKLIN AVE

Citizen Assist S 5TH ST

Burglary S 9TH ST

Alarm Business S 6TH ST;

Traffic Hazard W MADISON AVE

Trespassing W MAPLE AVE; 76,

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Assault E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Alarm Business MORGAN RD

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE

Burglary E EDISON AVE,

November 5

Assault S 4TH ST

Traffic Offense S 5TH ST

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE

Mal Mischief N 4TH ST

Suspicious Circ MCCLAIN DR

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE

Welfare Check FEDERAL WAY

11/05/20 Animal Problem BAGLEY DR & NORTH AVE, SUN SSN3 CLO

Animal Problem YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Welfare Check S 13TH ST

Transport N FRONT ST

Juvenile Probm SAGE CT

Alarm Resident SUNNYSIDE AVE,

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & SWAN

Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR,

Court Order Ser S 11TH ST

Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR,

Abandoned Vehic MCCLAIN DR,

Missing Person ALLEN RD & S 16TH ST

Accident Hitrun N 16TH ST & E YAKIMA VALLE

Accident Injury YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Theft SAAZ LN

Citizen Assist OUTLOOK RD

Burglary S 9TH ST

Traffic Hazard SAUL RD & S HILL

Domestic SAGE CT

Traffic Offense ALLEN RD & SR241

Domestic S 10TH ST

Alarm Business FEDERAL WAY;

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD;

Traffic Offense S 16TH ST

Animal Noise E FRANKLIN AVE,

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Shots Fired E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW,

Alarm Business S 16TH ST; HARRISON MIDDLE

November 6

Citizen Assist E FRANKLIN AVE,

Found Property S 6TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE

November 8

Mal Mischief W LINCOLN AVE;

Domestic SAUL RD

Theft HOMER ST

Mal Mischief E EDISON AVE

Alarm Business BARNARD BLVD

Overdose E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Animal Bite HAWTHORN DR

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Domestic AYRSHIRE ST

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ WOODS RD & FAIRVIEW AVE

Agency AssistNORTH AVE; NORTH AVENUE MA SSN2 CLO

Alarm Business S 6TH ST

Suspicious Circ E LINCOLN AVE

Unwanted Guest E EDISON AVE

Recovrd Stolen GRANT AVE

Suspicious Circ HEMLOCK AVE

Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Citizen Dispute CANADIENNE ST,

Noise Complaint S 15TH ST

November 9

Suspicious Circ CASCADE WAY

Suspicious Circ SAUL RD

Traffic Stop E LINCOLN AVE & S 11TH ST

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

November 4

Theft-Vehicle CHAFFEE RD, OUTLOOK

Fraud STATE ROUTE 22, PROSSER

Illegal Dumping CANYON RD, GRANDVIEW

Mal Mischief G ST, OUTLOOK

Homicide EAGLE PEAK RD; ZILLAH

Traffic Offense YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Suspicious Circ WELLNER RD, OUTLOOK

Fraud SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, SUNNYSIDE

Runaway Juv OUTLOOK RD, OUTLOOK

November 9

Welfare Check E ZILLAH DR & LUCY LN, ZIL

Alarm Business VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Vehicle Prowl HIGHLAND DR, BUENA

Agency Assist E I 82; MP46 E, ZILLAH

Livestock Incid WELLS RD, SUNNYSIDE

Industrial Acc S EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE

Suspicious Circ GANGL RD;

Agency Assist KIRKS RD, GRANGER

November 10

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, WAPATO,

Suicidal Person STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW

ZILLAH POLICE

November 4

Animal Problem 2ND AVE, ZILLAH

Animal Problem KAGLEY WAY ZILLAH

Citizen Assist VINTAGE VALLEY PKWY

Accident Unknown E I 82; MP44 E, WAPATO

Agency Assist E I-82; MP52 E, ZILLAH

Traffic Offense DEAN ST & CARLSONIA RD

Mental Subject 3RD AVE

Homicide EAGLE PEAK RD

Animal Problem ZILLAH WEST RD

Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Michael Stevens

October 20

Infraction Hearings

Leopoldo Luna, dob: 2/8/90; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553; no valid operating license with valid ID, fined $553; fail to yield to emergency vehicle, fined. $250. Committed.

Mitigation with Summons

Vanessa M. Martinez Gonzalez, dob: 4/11/02; charges: no valid operator’s licenses with valid Id. Fined $553. Committed.

Ignacio DeLaMora, dob; 2/12/91; charges: speeding 17 mph over the limit (40 miles or under), flip license plate violation/false registration violation; bench warrant. Bail at $2,500.

Adam Fernandez, dob: 3/27/65; charges: failure to renew expired registration within two months, fined $231; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553. Committed.

Luis Angel Ponce Mena, dob: 2/30/99; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553; defective turn signals/stop lamps, fined $139. Committed.

Alejandro Mendez, dob: 9/4/91; charge: failure to renew expired registration within two months, fined $231; operating moto vehicle without insurance, fined $553. Committed.

Contested Hearings

Cory William Roehl, dob: 11/1/84; charges: rear hi-mounted stop lamp required, dismissed. Operating a vehicle without insurance, fined $250. Committed.

Arraignment

Elizabeth Calvillo Silva, dob: 1/22/87; charges: assault fourth degree. Bench warrant, bail set $2,500.

Adam Fernandez, dob: 3/27/65; charges; DWLS, 3rd degree; failure to transfer title within 45 days. Bench warrant. $2,500 bail.

Saul Hernandez Renteria, dob: 9/11/72; charge DWLS, 3rd degree. Bench warrant, $2,500 bail.

Luis Angel Ponce Mena, dob: 2/30/99; charges two counts of DWLS, 3rd degree. Bench warrant per changes and $2,500 bail per charge.

Alejandro Mendez, dob: 9/4/91; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. Bench warrant, $2,500 bail.

Judge Michael Stevens

October 27

Mitigation Hearings

Maria de Barajas Garibay, dob: 8/29/79; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553, committed.

Arnulfo Brava Bravo, dob: 8/27/92: charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553; no valid operator’s licenses with valid id, fined $250 committed.

J Jesus Gutierrez Valencia, dob: 10/7/73; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, Fined $553. Committed.

Alejandro Hernanez Miron, dob: 1/13/75; charge: failure to renew expired registration >2 months, fined $100, operating motor vehicle without insurance , fined $250.Committed.

Eduardo Bill Hernandez, dob: 7/1/13/75; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553; no valid operator’s licenses with valid id, fined $250. Committed.

Delfina Manzo Alvarez, dob: 12/8/93; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553 committed.

Roberto F. Martinez, dob: 12/22/63; charges: failure to renew expired registrations >.2 months; fined $231 committed; no valid operator’s license with id, fined $553, committed.

Jocelyn Mendoza, dob: 11/12/01; charge: no valid operator’ license with valid id., fined $553, committed.

Manuel Sanchez Diaz, dob: 3/17/01; charges: no valid operator’s licenses with valid id, fined $553; negligent driving 2nd degree, fined $553; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553. Committed.

Miquel Santana Mederos, dob: 7/5/61; charges: fail to stop at stop sign/intersections, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553. Committed.

Rigoberto Tenorio Pacheco, dob: 12/12/90; charges: operating moto vehicle without insurance, fined $250; failure to renew expired registration >2 months, fined $100, committed; following vehicle to closely, dismissed.

Arraignments

Bobby Bazan, dob: 8/26/82; charge: theft, 3rd degree, false statement to public servant. Bench warrant. Bail $2,500.

Bobby Bazan, dob: 8/26/82; charge:reckless burning, bench warrant. Bail $2,500.

Bobby Bazan, dob: 8/26/82; charge: reckless burning second degree, drug paraphernalia prohibited, bench warrant, $2,500.

Juan G. Cardenas Luna, dob: 9/11/93; charge: assault 4th degree, threat of do harm. Bench warrant. $3,000.

Jesus Erasmo Cisneros, dob: 9/978; theft 3rd degree; bench warrant. Bail $2,500.

Jose Antonio Cisneros, dob: 2/12/02; charge: minor in possession and/or consumption. Bench warrant. $1,000 bail.

Manuel Deara Cruz, dob: 7/25/85; charges: DUI, no valid operator’s license without id Bench warrant, $3000 bail.

Jayda Denson, dob: 10/21/00; minor possession and/or consumption. Bench warrant. $1,000 bail.

Infaction Hearings

Alyin Fernandez Bautista, dob: 2/20/98; charge: person electronic device while driving, fined $139, committed.

Contested Hearings with Summons

Destiny Monique Carrasco, dob: 5/2/00; charges: failure to obey flashing red signal, fined $139; no valid operating license with valid id, fined $250, operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250. Committed.

