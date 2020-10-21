Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
October 13
Mitigations hearings
Paulina Chavez Mendoza, dob: 12/01/99; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance; failure to stop at intersection /stop sign. Committed fined $139 / $250.
Lilibeth Godinez, dob: 10/30/95; Charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.
Oscar Ernesto Hernandez, dob: 1/30/93; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance, Fined $553.
Cristian Cruz Rojas, dob: 12/14/87; charge: no valid operator’s license with valid ID, fined $553; defective taillight, Fined $139.
Heriberto R. Acosta, dob: 7/3/92; charges: prohibited U-turn. Committed $139.
Jose Alberto Bautista, dob: 6/5/90; charges: assault -fourth degree. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.
Jorge A Brahms, dob: 7/9/03; charge operating without headlights when required, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553.
Omar Abrego Chino, dob: 6/18/76; defective license [late lamp, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553.
Fernando Dorantes, dob: 9/29/98; charge: no contact/protection order violation. Bench warrant, $2500 bail.
Contested hearing with summons
Cesar Mageda Sanchez, dob: 8/15/92; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250; Failure to renew expired registration - over 2 months. Fined $100.
Aldo Jesus Magana, dob: 4/14/87; charges: failure to yield motor vehicle, fined $553; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $139.
Arraignments
Heriberto R. Acosta, dob: 7/3/92; bench warrant. Charge: DWLS first degree. $25000 bail
Miguel Ajpacajabaquiax, dob: 12/13/91; charge malicious mischief, third degree. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.
Bill Randolph Prescott, Jr., dob: 10/19/81; vehicle prowling- second degree. Bench warrant, $2500 bail.
Jorge Brahms, dob: 7/9/03; charge: no valid operator license without ID. Bench warrant, $25000 bail.
Gabriela Sara Candido, dob: 2/13/90; charge theft- third degree. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.
Chaylene Josephine Charles, dob: 1/25/99; assault – fourth degree, theft – third degree. Bench warrant, $2500 warrant.
Omar Abrego Chino, dob: 6/18/76; no valid operator license without ID. Bench warrant, $2500 bail.
David Cordova, Jr, dob: 1/10/66; charge: DWLS - third degree. bench warrant, $2500 bail.
Fernando Dorantes, dob: 9/29/98; charge: theft – third degree, no contact/protection order violation, drug paraphernalia prohibited. Bend warrant. $2500 bail.
Sonny Mae Hazel-Wesley, dob: 6/14/88; charge: theft- third degree, use/delivery of drug paraphernalia. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.
Shawn Anthony Meshell, dob: 5/13/89; Theft- third degree. Bench Warrant, $2500 bail.
Moises A. Morales, dob: 2/25/00; charge: theft—third degree. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
October 17
Shots Fired YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Shots Fired BLK S 10TH ST,
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE,
Shots Fired E EDISON AVE
Shots Fired N 14TH ST
Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Traffic Hazard PICARD PL
Administrative ALLEN RD
Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Runaway Juv S 13TH ST
Domestic E EDISON AVE; U:12,
Dui SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW
Suspicious Circ FAIRVIEW AVE
Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA
Noise Complaint VINE AVE
Domestic HOMER ST
Noise Complaint S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE
Theft SOUTH ST
Shots Fired FACTORY RD
Citizen Assist HOMER ST
Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE,
Suspicious Circ CRESCENT AVE
Citizen Assist HOMER ST
Assault E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW
October 18
Shots Fired FAIRVIEW AVE; U:12,
Shots Fired TERRY AVE
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST
Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Noise Complaint IDA BELLE LN
Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST
Trespassing TACOMA AVE
Shots Fired W LINCOLN AVE
Trespassing S 6TH ST
Trespassing W LINCOLN AVE;
Information W LINCOLN AVE
Citizen Assist HOMER ST
Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE
Domestic W MAPLE AVE
Agency Assist ALLEN RD
Civil Matter S 14TH ST
Threats W GRANDVIEW AVE
Mal Mischief GREGORY AVE
Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD
Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Alarm Business S 6TH ST
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE
Welfare Check N 6TH ST
Traffic Offense YVH & FACTORY RD
Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE
Welfare Check N 6TH ST,
Alarm Business VAN BELLE RD
October 19
Information N 6TH ST;
Domestic S 11TH ST
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE
Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD
Alarm Business S 6TH ST
Theft S 5TH ST
Burglary HARRISON AVE
buse Neglect S 13TH ST
Agency Assist TACOMA AVE;
Alarm Resident BAGLEY DR
Animal Problem VICTORY WAY
Traffic Stop E DECATUR AVE
Suspicious Circ NW CRESCENT AVE
Animal Problem S 13TH ST
Transport SAUL RD
Code Enforce S 6TH ST
Civil Matter HOMER ST
Civil Matter S 6TH
Citizen Assist S 10TH ST
Traffic Offense S 14TH ST,
Fraud GREGORY AVE
Suicidal Person E LINCOLN AVE
Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD
Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST
Accident No Inj WANETA RD & YAKIMA HIGHWAY
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Juvenile Probm REEVES CT
Citizen Assist BAGLEY DR,
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE
Citizen Assist S 6TH ST
October 20
Domestic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Unwanted Guest W SOUTH HILL RD;
Sunnyside Fire
October 17
Aid call to the 600 block of S. Juniper Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of 2nd Street.
Aid call to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1800 block of Wanita Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Division Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on South Euclid.
Aid call to the 1500 block of South 13th Street.
Aid call to the 400 block of Bishop Road.
October 18
Aid call to the 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Aid call to the 63000 block of Emerald Road.
Aid call to the 7300 block of East Zillah Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 70 0block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the South 1st Street.
Aid call to the 7600 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 400 block of East 4th Street.
October 19
Aid call to the 100 block of Division St.
Aid call to the Concord Avenue.
Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.
Assist invalid in the 300 block of south 5th St.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West 5th Street.
October 20
Aid call to the 1300 block of Irving Avenue.
