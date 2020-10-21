Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

October 13

Mitigations hearings

Paulina Chavez Mendoza, dob: 12/01/99; charges: operating motor vehicle without insurance; failure to stop at intersection /stop sign. Committed fined $139 / $250.

Lilibeth Godinez, dob: 10/30/95; Charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.

Oscar Ernesto Hernandez, dob: 1/30/93; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance, Fined $553.

Cristian Cruz Rojas, dob: 12/14/87; charge: no valid operator’s license with valid ID, fined $553; defective taillight, Fined $139.

Heriberto R. Acosta, dob: 7/3/92; charges: prohibited U-turn. Committed $139.

Jose Alberto Bautista, dob: 6/5/90; charges: assault -fourth degree. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.

Jorge A Brahms, dob: 7/9/03; charge operating without headlights when required, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553.

Omar Abrego Chino, dob: 6/18/76; defective license [late lamp, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553.

Fernando Dorantes, dob: 9/29/98; charge: no contact/protection order violation. Bench warrant, $2500 bail.

Contested hearing with summons

Cesar Mageda Sanchez, dob: 8/15/92; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250; Failure to renew expired registration - over 2 months. Fined $100.

Aldo Jesus Magana, dob: 4/14/87; charges: failure to yield motor vehicle, fined $553; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $139.

Arraignments

Heriberto R. Acosta, dob: 7/3/92; bench warrant. Charge: DWLS first degree. $25000 bail

Miguel Ajpacajabaquiax, dob: 12/13/91; charge malicious mischief, third degree. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.

Bill Randolph Prescott, Jr., dob: 10/19/81; vehicle prowling- second degree. Bench warrant, $2500 bail.

Jorge Brahms, dob: 7/9/03; charge: no valid operator license without ID. Bench warrant, $25000 bail.

Gabriela Sara Candido, dob: 2/13/90; charge theft- third degree. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.

Chaylene Josephine Charles, dob: 1/25/99; assault – fourth degree, theft – third degree. Bench warrant, $2500 warrant.

Omar Abrego Chino, dob: 6/18/76; no valid operator license without ID. Bench warrant, $2500 bail.

David Cordova, Jr, dob: 1/10/66; charge: DWLS - third degree. bench warrant, $2500 bail.

Fernando Dorantes, dob: 9/29/98; charge: theft – third degree, no contact/protection order violation, drug paraphernalia prohibited. Bend warrant. $2500 bail.

Sonny Mae Hazel-Wesley, dob: 6/14/88; charge: theft- third degree, use/delivery of drug paraphernalia. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.

Shawn Anthony Meshell, dob: 5/13/89; Theft- third degree. Bench Warrant, $2500 bail.

Moises A. Morales, dob: 2/25/00; charge: theft—third degree. Bench warrant. $2500 bail.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

October 17

Shots Fired YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Theft-Vehicle E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Shots Fired BLK S 10TH ST,

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ GREGORY AVE,

Shots Fired E EDISON AVE

Shots Fired N 14TH ST

Suspicious Circ YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Traffic Hazard PICARD PL

Administrative ALLEN RD

Trespassing E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Runaway Juv S 13TH ST

Domestic E EDISON AVE; U:12,

Dui SWAN RD & YAKIMA VALLEY HW

Suspicious Circ FAIRVIEW AVE

Transport N FRONT ST; YAKIMA

Noise Complaint VINE AVE

Domestic HOMER ST

Noise Complaint S 13TH ST & E EDISON AVE

Theft SOUTH ST

Shots Fired FACTORY RD

Citizen Assist HOMER ST

Noise Complaint HARRISON AVE,

Suspicious Circ CRESCENT AVE

Citizen Assist HOMER ST

Assault E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW

October 18

Shots Fired FAIRVIEW AVE; U:12,

Shots Fired TERRY AVE

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST

Suspicious Circ COLUMBIA AVE

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Noise Complaint IDA BELLE LN

Suspicious Circ S 7TH ST

Trespassing TACOMA AVE

Shots Fired W LINCOLN AVE

Trespassing S 6TH ST

Trespassing W LINCOLN AVE;

Information W LINCOLN AVE

Citizen Assist HOMER ST

Animal Problem W NICOLAI AVE

Domestic W MAPLE AVE

Agency Assist ALLEN RD

Civil Matter S 14TH ST

Threats W GRANDVIEW AVE

Mal Mischief GREGORY AVE

Citizen Assist W SOUTH HILL RD

Theft E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Alarm Business S 6TH ST

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Welfare Check E LINCOLN AVE

Welfare Check N 6TH ST

Traffic Offense YVH & FACTORY RD

Trespassing E LINCOLN AVE

Welfare Check N 6TH ST,

Alarm Business VAN BELLE RD

October 19

Information N 6TH ST;

Domestic S 11TH ST

Citizen Assist S 11TH ST

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE

Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD

Alarm Business S 6TH ST

Theft S 5TH ST

Burglary HARRISON AVE

buse Neglect S 13TH ST

Agency Assist TACOMA AVE;

Alarm Resident BAGLEY DR

Animal Problem VICTORY WAY

Traffic Stop E DECATUR AVE

Suspicious Circ NW CRESCENT AVE

Animal Problem S 13TH ST

Transport SAUL RD

Code Enforce S 6TH ST

Civil Matter HOMER ST

Civil Matter S 6TH

Citizen Assist S 10TH ST

Traffic Offense S 14TH ST,

Fraud GREGORY AVE

Suicidal Person E LINCOLN AVE

Suspicious Circ W SOUTH HILL RD

Suspicious Circ S 4TH ST

Accident No Inj WANETA RD & YAKIMA HIGHWAY

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Juvenile Probm REEVES CT

Citizen Assist BAGLEY DR,

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Citizen Assist TACOMA AVE

Citizen Assist S 6TH ST

October 20

Domestic YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Unwanted Guest W SOUTH HILL RD;

Sunnyside Fire

October 17

Aid call to the 600 block of S. Juniper Street.

Aid call to the 200 block of 2nd Street.

Aid call to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1800 block of Wanita Road.

Aid call to the 500 block of Division Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries on South Euclid.

Aid call to the 1500 block of South 13th Street.

Aid call to the 400 block of Bishop Road.

October 18

Aid call to the 100 block of 6th Avenue.

Aid call to the 63000 block of Emerald Road.

Aid call to the 7300 block of East Zillah Drive.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 70 0block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the South 1st Street.

Aid call to the 7600 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 400 block of East 4th Street.

October 19

Aid call to the 100 block of Division St.

Aid call to the Concord Avenue.

Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.

Assist invalid in the 300 block of south 5th St.

Aid call to the 2000 block of West 5th Street.

October 20

Aid call to the 1300 block of Irving Avenue.

