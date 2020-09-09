September 6
Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD
Mal Mischief S 11TH ST,
Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S
Alarm Business S 3RD ST,
Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY; 75,
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #
Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD,
Theft E LINCOLN AVE;
Trespassing HOLADAY RD, MABTON
Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;
Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST
Shots Fired CEMETERY RD
Fireworks E LINCOLN AVE
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE;
September 7
Traffic Hazard W MADISON AVE,
Traffic Hazard S 1ST ST,
Alarm Business S 16TH ST
Utility Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE
Information S 6TH ST & HARRISON AVE
Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE
Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY & WANETA RD
Assault S 6TH ST
Traffic Hazard FLOWER ST
Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Burglary E FRANKLIN AVE
Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD
Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD;
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO
Alarm Business
Alarm Business S 6TH ST
Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO
Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD,
Traffic Hazard PARK DR & E EDISON AVE,
Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE
Traffic Hazard SW CRESCENT AVE,
Traffic Hazard HARRISON AVE & S 7TH ST,
Traffic Hazard FRANKLIN CT
Welfare Check HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO
20S08299 20:07:45 09/07/20 Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST & E IDA BELLE ST
Traffic Hazard S 11TH ST & E IDA BELLE ST
Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST
Utility Problem SW CRESCENT AVE,
Burglary 4TH AVE, MABTON, WA
September 8
Threats MURRAY RD, MABTON
Suspicious Circ W RIVERSIDE AVE
