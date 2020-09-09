September 6

Juvenile Probm W SOUTH HILL RD

Mal Mischief S 11TH ST,

Accident Injury E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & N 1S

Alarm Business S 3RD ST,

Mal Mischief CASCADE WAY; 75,

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY #

Alarm Business E SOUTH HILL RD,

Theft E LINCOLN AVE;

Trespassing HOLADAY RD, MABTON

Theft W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY;

Suspicious Circ S 11TH ST

Shots Fired CEMETERY RD

Fireworks E LINCOLN AVE

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE;

September 7

Traffic Hazard W MADISON AVE,

Traffic Hazard S 1ST ST,

Alarm Business S 16TH ST

Utility Problem W GRANDVIEW AVE

Information S 6TH ST & HARRISON AVE

Alarm Business E LINCOLN AVE

Traffic Hazard YAKIMA VALLEY & WANETA RD

Assault S 6TH ST

Traffic Hazard FLOWER ST

Alarm Business YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Burglary E FRANKLIN AVE

Agency Assist W SOUTH HILL RD

Welfare Check W SOUTH HILL RD;

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD, SUNNYSIDE, WA SSS1 CLO

Alarm Business

Alarm Business S 6TH ST

Suspicious Circ S 16TH ST & E LINCOLN AVE, SSE3 CLO

Suspicious Circ ROUSE RD,

Traffic Hazard PARK DR & E EDISON AVE,

Traffic Hazard E LINCOLN AVE

Traffic Hazard SW CRESCENT AVE,

Traffic Hazard HARRISON AVE & S 7TH ST,

Traffic Hazard FRANKLIN CT

Welfare Check HOMER ST; SUNNYSIDE POLICE SSHY1 CLO

20S08299 20:07:45 09/07/20 Traffic Hazard S 13TH ST & E IDA BELLE ST

Traffic Hazard S 11TH ST & E IDA BELLE ST

Suspicious Circ S 10TH ST

Utility Problem SW CRESCENT AVE,

Burglary 4TH AVE, MABTON, WA

September 8

Threats MURRAY RD, MABTON

Suspicious Circ W RIVERSIDE AVE

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.