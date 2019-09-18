SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
September 10
Noel A. Chavez, Jr., dob: 04/18/96, Sunnyside; third-degree malicious mischief. resisting arrest.
Santana C. Moncivaiz, dob: 04/17/94, Granger; third-degree theft.
Jesus M. Ayala, dob: 12/18/80, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Janet S. Castillo, dob: 01/19/94, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Jose D. Salas, dob: 09/04/96, Sunnyside; counterfeiting trademark.
Carlos A. Lopez, dob: 06/26/89, Sunnyside; obstructing a law enforcement officer.
September 11
Salvador M. Gonzalez, dob: 06/23/81, Sunnyside; second-degree malicious mischief, two counts fourth-degree assault.
Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., dob: 01/06/91, Sunnyside; disorderly conduct.
Bernardo Andres-Enriquez, dob: 12/04/95, Grandview; Grandview court commit.
Benjamin Mujica, dob: 06/25/83, Sunnyside; other agency hold.
Jonathan Nava, dob: 07/06/90; Sunnyside; US Marshall hold.
Jonathan Nava, dob: 07/06/90, Sunnyside; other agency hold.
September 12
Rafael Mariano, dob: 06/19/93, Sunnyside; other agency hold.
Araceli M. Duran, dob: 11/13/73, Homeless, Grandview; two counts third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Carlos D. Mendoza, dob: 05/23/96, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Court commit.
Christopher Medelez, dob: 01/27/86; Sunnyside; Department of Correction contract Sunnyside.
September 13
Bradley T. Underwood, dob: 01/30/67, Grandview; third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr., dob: 10/30/80, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass.
Kyla M. Brumley, dob: 01/11/91, Prosser; second-degree criminal trespass.
September 14
Pedro A. Barron, dob: 06/21/75, Sunnyside; second-degree driving with license suspended.
Angel B. Pena, dob: 06/19/91, Yakima; disorderly conduct.
Damian Zendejas Manon, dob: 02/07/93, Toppenish; driving with no valid operating license without identification, driving under the influence.
Taylor J. Kleinow, dob: 12/10/97, Yakima; Sunnyside Court commit.
September 15
Jose F. Lara, dob: 01/14/87, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Michael G. Bellah, dob: 09/08/79, Sunnyside; threat to do harm, driving under the influence, resisting arrest.
Basha J. Estel Castillo, dob: 03/26/96, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Maria L. Cabrera, dob: 09/10/59, Sunnyside; resisting arrest, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
September 16
Epifiana Mendoza, dob: 01/09/84, Toppenish; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, resisting arrest.
Fernando Rodriguez, Jr., dob: 12/25/98, Yakima; disorderly conduct.
Sunnyside Fire
Sept. 14
Sunnyside Fire Department EMTs responded to three aid calls.
Sept. 15
Sunnyside Fire Department EMTs responded to five aid calls.
Sept. 16
Sunnyside Fire Department firemen responded to a fire in the 26000 block of Yakima Valley Highway, five fire apparatus were on the scene. No report of damage costs.
Sunnyside Fire Department EMTs responded to two aid calls.
Sept. 10
Sunnyside Fire Department EMTs responded to 10 aid calls.
Sept. 11
Sunnyside Fire Department EMTs responded to three aid calls.
Sept. 12
Sunnyside Fire Department EMTs responded to 11 aid calls.
Sept. 13
Sunnyside Fire Department EMTs responded to 10aid calls.
Grandview Police Department
9/10/2019, Found Property , Blk W Bonneview, Grandview
9/10/2019, Mal Mischief, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
9/10/2019, Civil Matter, Arteaga Circle, Grandview,
9/10/2019, Citizen Assist, W Wine Country Rd & Stover
9/10/2019, Accident No Inj, N 4Th St & W Wine Country
9/10/2019, Domestic, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
9/10/2019, Information, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, Division St, Grandview, Wa
9/10/2019, Atmt To Locate, Blk Division St, Grandview
9/10/2019, Citizen Assist, E Wine Country Rd; Juan's
9/10/2019, Atmt To Locate, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
9/11/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/11/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/11/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/11/2019, Mal Mischief, Hillcrest Rd & Rainier Dr,
9/11/2019, Information, Avenue G; 5, Grandview, Wa
9/11/2019, Mal Mischief, E Bonnieview Rd & N Elm St
9/11/2019, Animal Problem, N Birch St, Grandview, Wa
9/11/2019, Parking Problem, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
9/11/2019, Information, Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W
9/11/2019, Citizen Assist, Division St & W 5Th St, Gr
9/11/2019, Information, W Wine Country Rd; Les Sch
9/11/2019, Information, Rainier Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Euclid Rd & Apricot Rd,
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/11/2019, Citizen Assist, Blk Division St, Grandview
9/11/2019, Assault, N 4Th St & Opal Ave, Grand
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandridge Rd & W 2Nd St;
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, Pleasant Ave; Grandview Fa
9/11/2019, Wanted Person, Blk Avenue C, Grandview, W
9/11/2019, Citizen Assist, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 4Th St & Ave H, Grandvie
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division; Vineyard Cafe, G
9/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/12/2019, Accident Unknow, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
9/12/2019, Accident Unknow, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
9/12/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Pleasant Ave; 13, Grandvie
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandridge Rd & W 4Th St,
9/12/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/12/2019, Assault, Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest
9/12/2019, Threats, Larson St, Grandview, Wa
9/12/2019, Trespassing, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
9/12/2019, Accident No Inj, Old Prosser Rd & Mountainv
9/12/2019, Accident No Inj, Mccreadie Rd; U:5, Grandvi
9/12/2019, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
9/12/2019, Animal Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
9/12/2019, Transport, Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest
9/12/2019, Noise Complaint, Avenue H, Grandview, Wa
9/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, Highland Rd & S County Lin
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St & Stassen Way, Gr
9/13/2019, Information, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
9/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi
9/13/2019, Accident Hitrun, Blk E Wine Country Rd; Pal
9/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Elm St & Oie, Grandview, W
9/13/2019, Disorderly, W Main St; Yakima Valley C
9/13/2019, Domestic, Victoria Circle, Grandview
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
9/13/2019, Information, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, S Euclid Rd & Mountainview
9/13/2019, Accident No Inj, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
9/13/2019, Information, E Washington St; Eastside
9/13/2019, Fraud, Pleasant Ave; 42, Grandvie
9/13/2019, Information, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
9/13/2019, Alarm Resident, W 4Th St; 1/2, Grandview,
9/13/2019, Animal Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview, Wa
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, Grandridge Rd; A8, Grandvi
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; Pleasan
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Bonnieview Rd, Grand
9/13/2019, Shots Fired, Blk Broadview Dr, Grandvie
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu
9/14/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk Larson St, Grandview,
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Bonnieview Rd, Grand
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
9/14/2019, Burglary, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
9/14/2019, Animal Problem, Victoria Circle, Grandview
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sherilyn Ct, Grandview, Wa
9/14/2019, Traffic Stop, W 3Rd St & Ave G, Grandvie
9/14/2019, Eluding, Princeville Rd, Grandview,
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, W 3Rd St; Casa Musical, Wa
9/14/2019, Accident No Inj, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
9/14/2019, Accident No Inj, Rainier Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/14/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/14/2019, Welfare Check, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/14/2019, Assault, Division St; Sports Center
9/14/2019, Noise Complaint, N Elm St, Grandview, Wa
9/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; C, Grandview, Wa
Granger Police Department
9/10/2019, Animal Problem, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
9/10/2019, Accident No Inj, Main St; Hisey Park, Grang
9/10/2019, Burglary, Beverly Ln, Granger, Wa
9/10/2019, Domestic, E St #2, Granger, Wa
9/11/2019, Noise Complaint, Dean Ave, Granger, Wa
9/11/2019, Information, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
9/11/2019, Domestic, E A St, Granger, Wa
9/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, Granger Ave, Granger, Wa
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, E 3Rd St, Granger, Wa
9/12/2019, Traffic Stop, Sharon Dr & Sunset Way, Zi
9/12/2019, Harassment, Railroad Ave, Granger, Wa
9/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E 3Rd St, Granger, Wa
9/13/2019, Welfare Check, 3Rd Ave, Granger,
9/13/2019, Alarm Resident, E St, Granger, Wa
9/14/2019, Alarm Resident, E St, Granger, Wa
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E St #E29, Granger, Wa
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Ave; Kdna Radio
9/14/2019, Assault, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
9/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:25, O
9/14/2019, Wanted Person, N Chestnut St, Toppenish,
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, E St #2, Granger, Wa
9/14/2019, Domestic, 4Th St, Granger, Wa
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E St #E29, Granger, Wa
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Ave; Kdna Radio
9/14/2019, Assault, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
9/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:25, O
9/14/2019, Wanted Person, N Chestnut St, Toppenish,
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, E St #2, Granger, Wa
9/14/2019, Domestic, 4Th St, Granger, Wa
9/15/2019, Welfare Check, Emerald Rd & Cherry Hill R
9/15/2019, Domestic, Connie Rd, Toppenish, Wa
9/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E St #D27; U:16, Granger,
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, N Fir St & Chehalis Ave, T
9/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, W A St, Granger, Wa
9/16/2019, Eluding, Interstate 82 W, Grandview
9/16/2019, Theft, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel
9/16/2019, Runaway Juv, E 2Nd St, Granger, Wa
Mabton Police Department
9/10/2019, Overdose, South St, Mabton, Wa
9/10/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Main St, Mabton, Wa
9/10/2019, Domestic, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
9/10/2019, Domestic, Maple St, Mabton, Wa
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, North St; Blue Sky Market,
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Duck Meadow Ln, Mabton, Wa
9/11/2019, Theft, Main St; Mabton Mini Mart
9/11/2019, Mal Mischief, 7Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk 3Rd St, Mabton, Wa
9/12/2019, Welfare Check, 5Th Ave, Mabton,
9/15/2019, Alarm Business, W Washington St, Mabton,
9/15/2019, Assault, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
Sunnyside Police Department
9/10/2019, Accident No Inj, Spaulding Ave; Blk, Sunnys
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
9/10/2019, Traffic Offense, N 16Th St & Yakima Valley,
9/10/2019, Theft, Morgan Rd; Carniceria La C
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Unsecure Premis, Morgan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Code Enforce, Morgan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Animal Problem, N 16Th St & Yakima Ave, Su
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, Newhouse Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/10/2019, Theft, Ravine Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Theft, Nw Crescent Ave & Stackhou
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley & N 16Th St,
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Reeves Way;N, Sunnyside, W
9/10/2019, Found Property, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdonal
9/10/2019, Burglary, S 6Th St; El Mejor Taquito
9/10/2019, Theft, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
9/10/2019, Fraud, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Alarm Business, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/10/2019, Animal Problem, Thill Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
9/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/10/2019, Citizen Assist, Ravine Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, Grant Ave & S 6Th St, Sunn
9/10/2019, Theft, Quail Ln; Best Western Gra
9/10/2019, Burglary, Parkland Dr #85, Sunnyside
9/10/2019, Code Enforce, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Accident No Inj, E Yakima Valley Hwy #A; Pi
9/10/2019, Code Enforce, Gregory Ave; Life Options,
9/10/2019, Fraud, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/10/2019, Traffic Hazard, N 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
9/10/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St; Apt C, Sunnyside
9/10/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Helbe
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave & Mcclain Dr, Su
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
9/10/2019, Wanted Person, S 13Th St & E Kearney Ave,
9/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, Ayrshire St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Mental Subject, Picard Pl;Quality Inn, Sun
9/10/2019, Alarm Business, Outlook Rd; Lower Valley H
9/10/2019, Wanted Person, Tacoma Ave & S 12Th St, Su
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/11/2019, Transport, S 3Rd St; Yakima City Jail
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/11/2019, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/11/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
9/11/2019, Mal Mischief, Holstein Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
9/11/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave & Yakima Val
9/11/2019, Code Enforce, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/11/2019, Burglary, Parkland Dr; 113, Sunnysid
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, North St; Blue Sky Market,
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, S 13Th St; #D, Sunnyside,
9/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/11/2019, Animal Problem, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/11/2019, Animal Problem, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/11/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/11/2019, Animal Problem, N 16Th St; Epic Early Lear
9/11/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
9/11/2019, Code Enforce, 1St & Midvale, Sunnyside,
9/11/2019, Burglary, Parkland Dr; #14, Sunnysid
9/11/2019, Accident Unknow, Interstate 82 W; Mp67 W, S
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; U:12, Sun
9/11/2019, Civil Matter, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/11/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/11/2019, Traffic Stop, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, Ayrshire St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/11/2019, Alarm Business, E Railroad Ave; Yv Oic, Su
9/11/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Meadows Apartmen
9/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
9/11/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 13Th St; 1, Sunnyside, W
9/11/2019, Mal Mischief, N 6Th St; Woodworth Farms,
9/11/2019, Traffic Stop, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/11/2019, Wanted Person, Ida Belle Ln & S 16Th St,
9/12/2019, Parking Problem, S 6Th St; Standard Paint &
9/12/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/12/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
9/12/2019, Disorderly, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/12/2019, Civil Matter, S 1St St; Sunnyside Chevro
9/12/2019, Domestic, Harrison Ave #15, Sunnysid
9/12/2019, Warrant Service, S 1St St & W Nicolai Ave,
9/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/12/2019, Animal Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Parkland Dr; 14, Sunnyside
9/12/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Columbia Ri
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/12/2019, Funeral Escort, S 8Th St; Smith Funeral Ho
9/12/2019, Runaway Juv, Federal Way, Sunnyside, Wa
9/12/2019, Unwanted Guest, E South Hill Rd; Yakima Ch
9/12/2019, Found Property, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/12/2019, Citizen Assist, N 6Th St; La Super Bakery;
9/12/2019, Threats, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/12/2019, Code Enforce, S 5Th St; Melendrez Richar
9/12/2019, Accident No Inj, Picard Pl; Davita, Mt Adam
9/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Allen Rd #12; #12, Sunnysi
9/12/2019, Public Service, Holy Pies, Sunnyside, Wa
9/12/2019, Unwanted Guest, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
9/12/2019, Agency Assist, Washington School, Sunnysi
9/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, Bagley Dr; 112F, Sunnyside
9/12/2019, Transport, Yakima County Juvenile, Ya
9/12/2019, Theft, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/12/2019, Lost Property, E Franklin Ave; Grace Bret
9/12/2019, Weapon Offense, W South Hill Rd; 2G, Sunny
9/12/2019, Civil Matter, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
9/12/2019, Atmt To Locate, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
9/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, Cascade Way #76, Sunnyside
9/12/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/12/2019, Disorderly, S 6Th St & E Custer Ave, S
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave; Vfw, Sunnyside,
9/13/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/13/2019, Alarm Business, Main St; Mabton Mini Mart
9/13/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/13/2019, Welfare Check, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Room 4, Sunnys
9/13/2019, Citizen Assist, S 4Th St; Inspire, Sunnysi
9/13/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/13/2019, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave & Alphabet L
9/13/2019, Sex Crime, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/13/2019, Animal Problem, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
9/13/2019, Sex Crime, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/13/2019, Mental Subject, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/13/2019, Sex Crime, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/13/2019, Trespassing, E South Hill Rd; Yakima Ch
9/13/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sakura,
9/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 5Th St & E Edison Ave, S
9/13/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/13/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/13/2019, Fraud, North Ave; Sunnyside Chris
9/13/2019, Weapon Offense, E Decatur Ave; Cactus Juic
9/13/2019, Traffic Offense, E South Hill Rd & Saul Rd,
9/13/2019, Animal Problem, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/13/2019, Animal Problem, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
9/13/2019, Citizen Assist, N 6Th St; Woodworth Farms,
9/13/2019, Welfare Check, S 9Th St & Barnes Ct, Sunn
9/13/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
9/13/2019, Lewd Conduct, S 9Th St; Home Care Servic
9/13/2019, Lewd Conduct, E Edison Ave; Home Care Se
9/13/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
9/13/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/13/2019, Theft, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
9/13/2019, Threats, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
9/13/2019, Domestic, Townhouse Hotel; #25, ,
9/13/2019, Traffic Stop, S 9Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
9/13/2019, Disorderly, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/13/2019, Accident No Inj, E Lincoln Ave & S 16Th St,
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Centennial S
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
9/13/2019, Animal Problem, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
9/13/2019, Robbery, Picard Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
9/13/2019, Citizen Assist, Allen Rd & S 14Th St, Sunn
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
9/13/2019, Noise Complaint, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
9/13/2019, Unsecure Premis, E Railroad Ave; Oic, Sunny
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
9/13/2019, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
9/13/2019, Traffic Stop, E Edison Ave & S 10Th St,
9/13/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; J&J Fruit & Jui
9/14/2019, Traffic Stop, Maple Grove Rd & Yakima Va
9/14/2019, Disorderly, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/14/2019, Dui, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/14/2019, Burglary, S 6Th St; Office; C5, Sunn
9/14/2019, Burglary, State Route 241, Sunnyside
9/14/2019, Animal Noise, Dayton Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
9/14/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Terry St & Nw Crescent Ave
9/14/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
9/14/2019, Trespassing, E Ida Belle St; Sun Terrac
9/14/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Grape Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
9/14/2019, Welfare Check, Bridge St & E Grandview Av
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mcbride St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/14/2019, Mal Mischief, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
9/14/2019, Citizen Assist, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
9/14/2019, Noise Complaint, S 14Th St; U:16, Sunnyside
9/14/2019, Harassment, Rouse Rd; 41, Sunnyside, W
9/14/2019, Parking Problem, S 9Th St; Rafaelas Childs
9/14/2019, Noise Complaint, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
9/14/2019, Disorderly, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdon
9/14/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Riverside Terrace
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Centennial S
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
9/14/2019, Noise Complaint, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/14/2019, Weapon Offense, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
9/14/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ida Belle St; Sun Terrac
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
9/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Morgan Rd; The Forum, Sunn
9/14/2019, Animal Problem, Dayton Dr & Columbia Ave,
9/14/2019, Citizen Assist, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
9/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Office; G2, Sunn
9/14/2019, Citizen Assist, E Decatur Ave; Sunburst Vi
9/15/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 6Th St; Navarros, Sunnys
9/15/2019, Dui, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pik
9/15/2019, Disorderly, Yakima Valley Hy; La Fogat
9/15/2019, Threats, Yakima Valley Hy; La Fogat
9/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Littl
9/15/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; La Fogat
9/15/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/15/2019, Welfare Check, Grant Ave; Netherland Refo
9/15/2019, Fire Vehicle, S 6Th St; Uptown Apartment
9/15/2019, Domestic, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/15/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, N 1St St & E Warehouse Ave
9/15/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
9/15/2019, Alarm Business, N Eastway Dr; Bleyhl Irrig
9/15/2019, Noise Complaint, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/15/2019, Civil Matter, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/15/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dshs,
9/15/2019, Information, I-82 & Exit 67, Sunnyside,
9/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Park Dr & Terrace Ave, Sun
9/15/2019, Citizen Assist, Ravine Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, Connie Rd, Toppenish, Wa
9/15/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/15/2019, Domestic, E Yakima Valley Hwy; #3, S
9/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & Homer St,
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, W Grandview Ave & Taylor S
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
9/15/2019, Domestic, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/15/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
9/16/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik; Ma
9/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
9/16/2019, Trespassing, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
9/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St & Harrison Ave,
9/16/2019, Trespassing, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men
9/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
9/16/2019, Recovrd Stolen, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
9/16/2019, Traffic Stop, Harrison Ave & S 16Th St,
9/16/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
9/16/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Rouse Rd; #F, Sunnyside, W
9/16/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Riverside Ave, Sunnyside
9/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/16/2019, Alarm Resident, Denson Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/16/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/16/2019, Animal Problem, E Warehouse Ave, Sunnyside
9/16/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/16/2019, Threats, S 1St St; Holy Pies, Sunny
9/16/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
9/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, Woods Rd #I, Sunnyside, Wa
9/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, Cascade Way #27, Sunnyside
9/16/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/16/2019, Disorderly, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/16/2019, Noise Complaint, E Edison Ave;, Sunnyside,
9/16/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
9/16/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C
9/16/2019, Agency Assist, Willowcrest Dr, Sunnyside,
9/16/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/16/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
9/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/16/2019, Citizen Assist, S 1St St; Portside Conoco;
9/16/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
9/16/2019, Domestic, W South Hill Rd; 16, Sunny
9/16/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St;Valley Performing
9/17/2019, Alarm Resident, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/17/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
9/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Penn Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/17/2019, Alarm Business, Picard Pl; Burger King, Su
9/17/2019, Trespassing, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
Wapato Police Department
9/10/2019, Agency Assist, Sr 22 & S Track Rd, Toppen
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Yakima Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/10/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
9/10/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
9/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, Lyons Park, ,
9/10/2019, Civil Matter, E 3Rd St; Ivanhoe Apts, Wa
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald Cir
9/11/2019, Alarm Business, Sitcum Ave; Skone & Connor
9/11/2019, Civil Matter, W 3Rd St; Bennetts Lower V
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Ahtanum Ave; Don's Body
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Filipino America
9/12/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Traders St; Martinez Auto
9/12/2019, Domestic, N Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/12/2019, Animal Problem, W 8Th St, Wapato, Wa
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 8Th St; W Of, Wapato, Wa
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa
9/12/2019, Animal Problem, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, Balsam Ln, Wapato, Wa
9/13/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
9/13/2019, Animal Problem, S Outhpark Dr, Wapato, Wa
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Wapato Ave; Department O
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; 1St Choice Pawn,
9/13/2019, Traffic Stop, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/13/2019, Assault, W 1St St; Key Bank, Wapato
9/13/2019, Mal Mischief, S Camas Ave; Wapato High S
9/14/2019, Wanted Person, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa
9/14/2019, Assault, Lateral 1 Rd & Ashue Rd, W
9/14/2019, Assault, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
9/14/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Donald Rd & N Trak, Wapato
9/14/2019, Traffic Stop, W Wapato Rd & S Camas Ave,
9/14/2019, Theft, S Wasco Ave #15, Wapato, W
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, Sr 97 & W 1St St, Wapato,
9/15/2019, Theft, W 1St St; International Ma
9/15/2019, Welfare Check, S Naches Ave & W 1St St, W
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, Donald Rd, Wapato, Wa
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St, Wapato, Wa
9/15/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
9/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/16/2019, Theft, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato City
9/16/2019, Missing Person, N Harding Ave; 1, Wapato,
9/16/2019, Information, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
9/16/2019, Burglary, N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald Cir
Yakima County Sheriff's Office
9/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Nightingale Rd, Wapato, Wa
9/10/2019, Public Service, S Mclean Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Kriner Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/10/2019, Rape, Ogle Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/10/2019, Animal Problem, State Route 241, Sunnyside
9/10/2019, Trespassing, Holaday Rd, Mabton, Wa
9/10/2019, Shots Fired, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/10/2019, Civil Matter, S County Line Rd, Grandvie
9/10/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Independence Rd & Maple Gr
9/10/2019, Livestock Incid, Stover Rd & Hornby Rd, Gra
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, State Route 241, Sunnyside
9/10/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
9/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Emerson Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/10/2019, Domestic, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
9/10/2019, Welfare Check, Blue Goose Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gurley Rd, Granger, Wa
9/11/2019, Livestock Incid, Swan Rd & Nw Crescent Ave,
9/11/2019, Dui, Gap Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/11/2019, Accident Injury, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:16, W
9/11/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Elmore Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gurley Rd, Granger, Wa
9/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Webster Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/11/2019, Lost Property, N County Line Rd, Sunnysid
9/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Lombard Loop Rd, Zillah, W
9/11/2019, Mental Subject, Arms Rd & Van Belle Rd, Ou
9/11/2019, Accident Unknow, Interstate 82 W; U:12, Sun
9/11/2019, Accident Unknow, Interstate 82 W; Mp67 W, S
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, Duck Meadow Ln, Mabton, Wa
9/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
9/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
9/11/2019, Livestock Incid, Waneta Rd & Forsell Rd, Gr
9/12/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Dekker Rd; George Derurter
9/12/2019, Accident Unknow, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
9/11/2019, Agency Assist, S Elm St; Topp Stop Texaco
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Court Order Ser, Linda St; Orozco Imports,
9/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, W Northstone Pkwy, Zillah,
9/11/2019, Transport, Division Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Mal Mischief, Nathaniel Ln; Mormon Churc
9/11/2019, Runaway Juv, Adams Park Dr, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Domestic, Makayla Way, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Animal Problem, Sunset Way, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Livestock Incid, Waneta Rd & Stover Rd, Gra
9/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, Hudson Rd & N Outlook Rd,
9/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, Van Belle Rd & Scoon Rd, S
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Livestock Incid, Zickler Rd, Wapato, Wa
9/12/2019, Welfare Check, W Sunnyside Rd & Yakima Va
9/12/2019, Accident No Inj, Old Prosser Rd & Mountainv
9/12/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Hudson
9/12/2019, Runaway Juv, Morrow Ln, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Threats, Blaine Rd, Granger, Wa
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Snipes Pump Rd, Sunnyside,
9/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, Willowcrest Dr, Sunnyside,
9/13/2019, Citizen Complai, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
9/13/2019, Domestic, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
9/13/2019, Agency Assist, Morrow Ln, Zillah, Wa
9/13/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Thorp
9/13/2019, Citizen Assist, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/13/2019, Harassment, Willowcrest Dr, Sunnyside,
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
9/13/2019, Domestic, Loomis Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/13/2019, Accident Unknow, E Zillah Dr & Eagle Peak R
9/13/2019, Shots Fired, W Edison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/13/2019, Livestock Incid, Wendell Phillips Rd; U:14,
9/14/2019, Domestic, Loomis Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/14/2019, Burglary, State Route 241, Sunnyside
9/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Phipps Rd & Scoon Rd, Sunn
9/15/2019, Alarm Resident, Nelson Rd, Granger, Wa
9/15/2019, Theft, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, Arms Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Knight Hill Rd & Gilbert R
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/15/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Loomis Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/15/2019, Accident Hitrun, Buena Rd & I 82, Zillah, W
9/15/2019, Assault, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
9/15/2019, Domestic, Independence Rd, Outlook,
9/15/2019, Shots Fired, Dekker Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/15/2019, Information, Buena Rd, Buena, Wa
9/15/2019, Noise Complaint, Rougk Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
9/16/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Winter
9/16/2019, Livestock Incid, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/16/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
9/16/2019, Alarm Resident, Independence Rd, Sunnyside
9/16/2019, Public Service, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
9/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/16/2019, Livestock Theft, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
9/16/2019, Livestock Incid, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
9/16/2019, Domestic, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
9/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, Zickler Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, Liberty Rd & Van Belle Rd,
9/16/2019, Harassment, Willowcrest Dr, Sunnyside,
9/16/2019, Citizen Dispute, 2Nd Ave, Outlook, Wa
Zillah Police Department
9/10/2019, Custodial Inter, 2Nd Ave; Zillah Intermedia
9/10/2019, Overdose, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High Schoo
9/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, Northstone Pkwy; Santanas
9/10/2019, Mental Subject, Makayla Way, Zillah, Wa
9/10/2019, Accident No Inj, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/10/2019, Noise Complaint, Fletcher Ln; A, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Accident Hitrun, Kagley Way, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Agency Assist , Elm St; Topp Stop Texaco Tp
9/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Court Order Ser, Linda St; Orozco Imports,
9/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, W Northstone Pkwy, Zillah,
9/11/2019, Transport, Division Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Mal Mischief, Nathaniel Ln; Mormon Churc
9/11/2019, Runaway Juv, Adams Park Dr, Zillah, Wa
9/11/2019, Domestic, Makayla Way, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Animal Problem, Sunset Way, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Mal Mischief, 5Th St, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/12/2019, Mal Mischief, Railroad Ave; Zillah Pool,
9/12/2019, Civil Matter, 2Nd Ave #10; Maranatha Mob
9/12/2019, Mal Mischief, 5Th St; Le Raines Farms, Z
9/12/2019, Agency Assist, S Elm St; Best Western Lin
9/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave; Docs Pizza; U:46,
9/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, 3Rd Ave; U:52, Zillah, Wa
9/13/2019, Information, Schoentrup Ln, Zillah, Wa
9/13/2019, Traffic Offense, 5Th St & 1St Ave, Zillah,
9/13/2019, 911 Hang Up, Cutler Way; Zillah Middle
9/13/2019, Accident No Inj, Zillah West Rd; Chevron We
9/13/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Chenaur Dr, Zillah, Wa
9/13/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Sharon Dr, Zillah, Wa
9/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, Cutler Way; Zillah Middle
9/14/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/14/2019, Parking Problem, Edson St & Carlsonia Rd, Z
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, N Chestnut St, Toppenish,
9/14/2019, Welfare Check, Fletcher Ln; #B, Zillah, W
9/14/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; The Cherry Patch,
9/14/2019, Assault, Vialago Pkwy; Wine Country
9/14/2019, Agency Assist, Harris Ave, Granger, Wa
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, Bailey Ave; Yakima Bait Co
9/15/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; Bleyhls Farm Serv
9/15/2019, Agency Assist, E St #D27; U:16, Granger,
9/16/2019, Traffic Offense, Zillah West Rd; Chevron We
9/16/2019, Vehicle Prowl, N 8Th St, Zillah, Wa
9/16/2019, Vehicle Prowl, 3Rd Ave; Zillah Gardens Ap
9/16/2019, Traffic Offense, 1St Ave; Bleyhls Farm Serv
9/16/2019, Vehicle Prowl, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
9/16/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W, Grandview
