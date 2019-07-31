Sunnyside/Mabton Arrests
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
JULY 22
Jacqueline N, Vega, dob: 01/28/00; third degree theft.
Angel R. Escareno-Ceballos, dob: 08/02/91; harassment.
Teodoro Bojorquez, dob: 07/08/89; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Leo A. Mendoza, dob: 06/30/00; investigation.
Kyla M. Brumley, dob: 01/11/91; second degree criminal trespass.
Mercedez D. Perez, dob: 03/19/92; obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Juana Jaime Avila, dob: 09/06/91; first degree negligent driving.
Leo A. Mendoza, dob: 06/30/00; second degree child rape.
JULY 23
Perla C. Reyes, dob: 07/25/88; obstructing a law enforcement officer; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Shallise K. Rodriguez, dob: 11/10/93; Sunnyside Court commit.
Tiffany C. Steward, dob: 02/26/97; reckless endangerment.
Jeri N. Pierce, dob: 09/27/95; agency hold.
Ruben R. Cortez, dob: 08/29/96; minor driving under the influence.
Ruben R. Cortez, dob: 08/29/96; minor driving under the influence.
JULY 24
Martin Alvarez-Chavez, dob: 12/02/81; Toppenish Police department contract.
Martin Alvarez-Chavez, dob: 12/02/81; harassment
Jon R. Aguilar, dob: 10/30/83; domestic violence report interference; third degree malicious mischief, fourth degree domestic violence assault.
JULY 25
Victoria M. Tulee, dob: 10/30/83; attempting false statement to a public servant.
Nickohl C. Larson, dob: 11/16/84; Toppenish Police department contract.
Jesus A Gastelum, dob: 05/19/93; driving with license suspended; harassment violation of no contact order.
Victor D. Gaona, Jr., dob: 06/04/89; Sunnyside Court commit.
Marcelo V. Pascual, dob: 03/29/83; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
JULY 26
Leopoldo Mendoza I, dob: 07/07/99; second degree assault; driving with license suspended; third degree theft.
JULY 27
Malcom A. Sanchez, dob: 12/20/99; malicious mischief, third degree theft.
Herlinda Alcocer-Millan, dob: 03/07/80; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
James F. Whitefoot, dob: 12/29/93; third degree theft.
Reynaldo R. Cantu, dob: 10/14/83; third degree theft.
JULY 28
Angelita Guisar, dob: 04/25/84; public nuisance.
JULY 29
Rogelio Martinez Gonzalez, dob: 04/21/65; driving without identification.
Rosalinda M. Moreno, dob: 07/15/95; physical contact while intoxicated.
Mary R. Cook, dob: 06/09/63; first degree criminal trespass.
Sunnyside Fire
July 26
Sunnyside EMTs (emergency medical technicians) responded to a two-car collision at the intersection of Allen Road and Sunnyside-Mabton Highway. No injuries were reported.
July 29
Sunnyside EMTs attended a two-vehicle collision in the 900 block of South Fourth Street, reported at 12:30 p.m. Injuries were reported.
July 30
Sunnyside firemen responded to a brush fire in the 800 block of E. South Hill Road about 11 p.m. Three fire rigs responded before the fire was contained. No damage amounts were reported.
Sunnyside Police Department
7/23/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/23/2019, Domestic, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Transport, W Naches Ave, Selah, Wa
7/23/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/23/2019, Animal Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Wanted Person, E Yakima Valley Hwy #C; Ri
7/23/2019, Animal Problem, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Public Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/23/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Secon
7/23/2019, Animal Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
7/23/2019, Code Enforce, Ivone Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Theft, W South Hill Rd; Bi Mart,
7/23/2019, Fraud, E Lincoln Ave; Columbia Ri
7/23/2019, Fraud, S 7Th St; Us Bank, Sunnysi
7/23/2019, Wanted Person, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/23/2019, Accident No Inj, E Yakima Valley Hwy;Grocer
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/23/2019, Alarm Business, North Ave; Cornerstone Ass
7/23/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/23/2019, Alarm Business, N Eastway Dr; Bleyhl Irrig
7/23/2019, Accident Unknow, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Accident Injury, Midvale Rd; Blk, Sunnyside
7/23/2019, Traffic Stop, S Hill & S 4Th St, Sunnysi
7/23/2019, Threats, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Court Order Ser, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Information, Cascade Way; 81, Sunnyside
7/23/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Park, Sunnyside
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/23/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St ; 1, Sunnyside,
7/24/2019, Code Enforce, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/24/2019, Noise Complaint, S 6Th St; Office, Sunnysid
7/24/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
7/24/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/24/2019, Domestic , S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Traffic Offense, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Animal Problem, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/24/2019, Code Enforce, Hawthorn Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/24/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/24/2019, Burglary, Barnes Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Theft, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Disorderly, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Taco
7/24/2019, Domestic, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Accident No Inj, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/24/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/24/2019, Animal Problem, Ayrshire St; Blk, Sunnysid
7/24/2019, Animal Problem, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; South Hil
7/24/2019, Public Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/24/2019, Wanted Person, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Code Enforce, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Mal Mischief, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Wanted Person, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
7/24/2019, Information, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Suicidal Person, Cascade Way #100, Sunnysid
7/24/2019, Fraud, W Maple Ave; 15, Sunnyside
7/24/2019, Alarm Resident, E Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Traffic Stop, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Court Order Ser, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/24/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/24/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
7/24/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/24/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dshs,
7/24/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/25/2019, Agency Assist C, Emetery Rd #G2, Sunnyside
7/25/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/25/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St; Beauty Shop, Sun
7/25/2019, Warrant Service, Klickitat, Goldendale, Wa
7/25/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/25/2019, Public Service, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/25/2019, Code Enforce, Roosevelt Ct, Sunnyside, W
7/25/2019, Code Enforce, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mcbride St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Code Enforce, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
7/25/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Animal Problem, S 16Th St & Gregory Ave, S
7/25/2019, Citizen Assist, Doolittle Ave, Sunnyside,
7/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Parkland Dr; Apartment M,
7/25/2019, Animal Problem, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/25/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
7/25/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Rouse Rd #G, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley & N 13Th St,
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Arrowsmith Ave, Sunnysid
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, Beckner Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, Hawthorn Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, N 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Accident No Inj, Allen Rd; U:14 Phase 2 Dr
7/25/2019, Accident Hitrun, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pizza
7/25/2019, Welfare Check, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, Exit 69 & S 1St St, Sunnys
7/25/2019, Parking Problem, S 13Th St & South St, Sunn
7/25/2019, Shots Fired, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Disorderly, S 4Th St #15; Sunnyside Ma
7/25/2019, Assault, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Shots Fired, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/25/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St; Office; H2, Sunn
7/25/2019, Assault, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Information, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:8,
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/26/2019, Agency Assid295st, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/26/2019, Domestic, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
7/26/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/26/2019, Transport , N Front St; Yakima County
7/26/2019, Mal Mischief, Washington Ct; Sunnyside M
7/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Franklin Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Warehouse Ave; Johnsons,
7/26/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
7/26/2019, Animal Problem, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/26/2019, Domestic, Rouse Rd #F, Sunnyside, Wa
7/26/2019, Accident Unknow, Allen Rd & Sunnyside Mabto
7/26/2019, Accident Hitrun, Quail Ln; Best Western Gra
7/26/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy #C; Ri
7/26/2019, Threats, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
7/26/2019, Alarm Business, S 4Th St; Museum, Sunnysid
7/26/2019, Trespassing, E Custer Ave & S 7Th St, S
7/26/2019, Animal Problem, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/26/2019, Noise Complaint, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/26/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
7/26/2019, Alarm Business, Washington Ct; Salvation A
7/26/2019, Traffic Offense, E Alexander Rd & Yakima Va
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 5Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/26/2019, Accident No Inj, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,
7/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, I-82 Wb & 67, Sunnyside, W
7/26/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/26/2019, Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave & Yakima Vall
7/26/2019, Found Property, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
7/26/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy;, Sunn
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Square, Sunnysi
7/26/2019, Domestic, Yakima Valley Hwy; Midvall
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
7/27/2019, Civil Matter, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Missing Person, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dolla
7/27/2019, Accident No Inj, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
7/27/2019, Animal Problem, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
7/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
7/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W Grandview Ave, Sunny
7/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Grandview Ave & Louise W
7/27/2019, Domestic, S 16Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
7/27/2019, Alarm Resident, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
7/27/2019, Domestic, Ayrshire St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/27/2019, Runaway Juv, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
7/27/2019, Alarm Business, N Eastway Dr; Bleyhl Irrig
7/27/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; F, Sunnysid
7/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bagley Dr #110, Sunnyside,
7/27/2019, Noise Complaint, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/27/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
7/27/2019, Theft, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
7/28/2019, Noise Complaint, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, Main St & Sr 22, Mabton, W
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, W King St, Grandview, Wa
7/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
7/28/2019, Missing Person, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Juvenile Probm, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
7/28/2019, Welfare Check , E Lincoln Ave; Yakima Vall
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
7/28/2019, Mal Mischief, Cascade Way #58; 58, Sunny
7/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Cedar Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Cedar Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Parking Problem, Cedar Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Citizen Assist, North Ave; Sunnyside Chris
7/28/2019, Mental Subject, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Gregory Ave; Together Chur
7/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jitte
7/28/2019, Juvenile Probm, W Maple Ave; 31, Sunnyside
7/28/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/28/2019, Traffic Stop, S 6Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
7/28/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; F, Su
7/28/2019, Lost Property, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Welfare Check, N 14Th St; U:41, Sunnyside
7/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Waneta Rd; Am Pm, Sunnysid
7/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
7/28/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/28/2019, Animal Noise, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave; 1, Sunnyside, W
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/28/2019, Alarm Business, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Park, Sunnyside
7/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Civil Matter, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
7/28/2019, Noise Complaint, S 9Th St & Barnes Ct, Sunn
7/29/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/29/2019, Dui, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
7/29/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
7/29/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/29/2019, Public Service, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/29/2019, Code Enforce, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/29/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Code Enforce, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Accident No Inj, Outlook Rd; Office, Sunnys
7/29/2019, Transport, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
7/29/2019, Accident Injury, S 4Th St & Hawthorn Dr, Su
7/29/2019, Mental Subject, Ravine Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave; Complete The
7/29/2019, Court Order Ser, S 6Th St; Uptown Apartment
7/29/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/29/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/29/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
7/29/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
7/29/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Alarm Business, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
7/29/2019, Drugs, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
7/29/2019, Traffic Offense, Reeves Way & Doolittle Ave
7/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
7/29/2019, Noise Complaint, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/29/2019, Citizen Assist, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; District Office,
7/29/2019, Citizen Assist, N 16Th St; Office, Sunnysi
7/30/2019, Unsecure Premis, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
7/30/2019, Unsecure Premis, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
Grandview Police Department
7/23/2019, Alarm Business , Grandridge Rd, Grandview
7/23/2019, Fraud, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
7/23/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/23/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Wallace Way; Shonan Usa, G
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Puterbaugh Rd & Stover Rd,
7/23/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/23/2019, Traffic Stop, Birch St & E 4Th St, Grand
7/23/2019, Court Order Ser, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
7/23/2019, Traffic Stop, Stover Loop & Coleen Way,
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Forrest Rd, Grandview,
7/23/2019, Court Order Ser, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Willoughby Rd; Grandview
7/23/2019, Recovrd Stolen, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
7/24/2019, Agency Assist, Rainier Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
7/24/2019, Information, Blk W 4Th St, Grandview, W
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Way; County Park F
7/24/2019, Information , S Euclid Rd; 79, Grandview C
7/24/2019, Abandoned Vehic, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
7/24/2019, Agency Assist, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/24/2019, Animal Problem, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
7/24/2019, Animal Problem, Apache Dr & Arikara Dr, Gr
7/24/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Avenue A; Kenyon Zero Stor
7/24/2019, Welfare Check, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Bonnieview Rd & N Elm St
7/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Rocky Ford Rd & Hickory Rd
7/24/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, Crescent Dr & W 5Th St, Gr
7/24/2019, Assault, Ash St & E Wine Country Rd
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St & Fir St, Grandvi
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fir St & E Wine Country Rd
7/25/2019, Information, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Welfare Check, Grandridge Rd & Nicka Rd,
7/25/2019, Burglary, Birch St, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
7/25/2019, Mal Mischief, Velma Ave, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W 5Th St, Grandview, W
7/25/2019, Theft, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Citizen Assist, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, Arikara Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Noise Complaint, Larson, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Information, Division St, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 4Th St; Smith Funeral Ho
7/25/2019, Assault, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Runaway Juv, Deangela Dr; A, Grandview,
7/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, Jefferson Dr & W Bonnievie
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Way, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W 4Th St, Grandview, W
7/26/2019, Alarm Business, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
7/26/2019, Information , Division St; Napa, Grandvi C
7/26/2019, Civil Matter, W 5Th St #19; Grandridge M
7/26/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/26/2019, Solicitor, Concord Ave & W 5Th St, Gr
7/26/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/26/2019, Domestic, W 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
7/26/2019, Fire Structure, S Euclid Rd;#14, Grandview
7/26/2019, Animal Problem, Avenue G, Grandview, Wa
7/26/2019, Civil Matter, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/26/2019, Domestic, Nicka Rd #B104, Grandview,
7/26/2019, Civil Matter, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
7/26/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E 2Nd St, Grandview, W
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
7/26/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk Princeville Rd, Grandv
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
7/26/2019, Wanted Person, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
7/26/2019, Traffic Offense, N Division, Grandview, Wa
7/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk W 5Th St, Grandview, W
7/26/2019, Fire Brush Gras, Frazer Rd & Chase Rd, Gran
7/26/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
7/26/2019, Unsecure Premis, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St & Euclid Rd, Gran
7/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd; Traveli
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Adams St, Grandview,
7/27/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/28/2019, Itizen Assist W, Wine Country Rd; Comm Ch Cg
7/28/2019, Illegal Dumping, N Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/28/2019, Emr Red, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
7/28/2019, Found Property, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
7/28/2019, Traffic Stop, Davie Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/28/2019, Emr Medic, W Concord Ave, Grandview,
7/28/2019, Fire Brush Gras, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/28/2019, Threats, Nicka Rd; B104, Grandview,
7/28/2019, Obstructing, W Wine Country Rd; Ziggys
7/28/2019, Wanted Person, Bethany Rd; Walmart Distri
7/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Apache Dr, Grandview,
7/28/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
7/29/2019, Unsecure Premis, Blk Avenue A;Stageman Elec
7/29/2019, Traffic Stop, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
7/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, Grandridge Rd & Nicka Rd,
7/28/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
7/29/2019, Welfare Check , W 2Nd St; Grandview Police C
7/29/2019, Assault, Deangela Dr; A, Grandview,
7/29/2019, Civil Matter, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
7/29/2019, Theft, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
7/29/2019, Information, W Wine Country Rd; Apple V
7/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Arikara Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto
7/29/2019, Court Order Ser, E 3Rd St; 1/2, Grandview,
7/29/2019, Citizen Complai, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
7/29/2019, Domestic, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
7/29/2019, Domestic, Division St, Grandview, Wa
7/29/2019, Welfare Check, Avenue G, Grandview, Wa
7/29/2019, Noise Complaint, Hillcrest Rd; A3, Grandvie
7/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Division St, Grandview
7/29/2019, Accident No Inj, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/30/2019, Mal Mischief, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
Granger Police Department
7/23/2019, Accident No Inj, Bailey Ave, Granger, Wa
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, Dean Ave, Granger, Wa
7/24/2019, Accident Hitrun, Mentzer Ave; Granger High
7/24/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E St; Granger
7/25/2019, Welfare Check , La Pierre Rd, Granger, Wa Cgr Act
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ , Sunnyside Ave; Kona Radio Cgr Clo
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, Barker Rd & Yakima Valley C3e Clo
7/26/2019, Unwanted Guest , Bailey Ave; Conoco, Grange Cgr Act
7/26/2019, Alarm Business , Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig Cgr Clo
7/26/2019, Domestic , E A St #C6, Granger, Wa Cgr Clo
7/27/2019, Welfare Check , Sunnyside Ave, Granger, Wa
7/28/2019, Unsecure Premis, Bridge St, Granger,
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp58 E, Granger,
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, Connie Rd, Toppenish, Wa
7/30/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Yakima Bait
Mabton Police Department
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Holt Rd & Sr 22, Mabton
7/24/2019, Alarm Business, Main St; Mabton School
7/24/2019, Domestic, South St, Mabton, Wa
7/27/2019, Accident Hitrun, 3Rd Ave & Jefferson St, Ma Cmb Prv
7/27/2019, Recovrd Stolen , 8Th St & Skylstad St, Mabt Cmb Clo
7/27/2019, Noise Complaint , Monroe St, Mabton, Wa C3e Act
7/27/2019, Noise Complaint , Allison Rd, Mabton, Wa Cmb Act
7/28/2019, Wanted Person , Main St; Mabton Mini Mart Cmb Act
7/28/2019, Alarm Resident, 3Rd Ave, Mabton,
7/29/2019, Mal Mischief, B St, Mabton
Prosser Police Department
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, Eastgate Drive
7/19/2019, Theft, 700 Block Of Court Street
7/19/2019, Accident Hitrun, 1400 Block Of Paterson Road
7/19/2019, Disturbance, 1800 Block Of Benson Ave.
7/19/2019, Accident No Inj, Gap Road And Johnson Road
7/19/2019, Traffic Stop, North River Road And Wine Country Road
7/20/2019, Traffic Stop, 7Th Street And Stacy Ave.
7/20/2019, Noise Complaint, 1000 Block Of Sadie Street.
7/20/2019, Traffic Stop, 9Th Street And Sheridan Ave
7/20/2019, Traffic Stop, Sr 22 And Surrey Lane
7/21/2019, Noise Complaint, 100 Block Of Oie
7/21/2019, Theft, 800 Block Of Higdon Road.
7/21/2019, Traffic Stop, Gap Road And I-82
7/21/2019, Vehicle Fire, Hanks Road
7/22/2019, Animal Problem, 100 Block Of Nunn Road
7/22/2019, Traffic Stop, Gap Road And Merlot Drive
7/22/2019, Complaint, 300 Block Of Nunn Road
7/23/2019, Disturbance, 1400 Block Of Riverside Drive
7/23/2019, Disturbance, 1300 Block Of Dudley Ave.
7/23/2019, Traffic Stop, 7Th Street And Wine Country Road
7/23/2019, Illegal Fishing, 1600 Block Of Grant Ave.
7/23/2019, Traffic Stop, Chardonnay And Wine Country Road
7/24/2019, Warrant Service, Alice Street And Evans Ave.
7/25/2019, Traffic Stop, 1300 Block Of Meade Ave.
7/25/2019, Disturbance, 900 Block Of Campbell Drive
7/25/2019, Accident No Inj, 1100 Block Of Bennett Ave.
Wapato Police Department
7/23/2019, Animal Noise , S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa Cw
7/23/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Yakima Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/23/2019, Information, W 9Th St, Wapato, Wa
7/23/2019, Assault, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
7/23/2019, Lewd Conduct, W 1St St; Mid Valley Famil
7/23/2019, Welfare Check, Osborne Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/23/2019, Accident Hitrun, W 5Th St & S Ahtanum Ave,
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/24/2019, Information, S Camas Ave; Blk, Wapato,
7/24/2019, Agency Assist, Columbia St, Parker, Wa
7/24/2019, Fraud, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
7/24/2019, Accident Injury, N Track Rd; U:12, Wapato,
7/24/2019, Harassment, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:28, W
7/24/2019, Alarm Resident, N Track Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Donald Wapato Rd; U:10
7/24/2019, Shots Fired, Southpark Dr, Wapato, Wa
7/24/2019, Fire Brush Gras, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
7/25/2019, Information, Souuthpark Dr, Wapato, Wa C
7/25/2019, Drugs, S Camas Ave; Wapato High S
7/25/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/25/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Mt Adams Dr, Wapato, Wa
7/25/2019, Domestic, Paschke Ln, Wapato, Wa
7/25/2019, Suspicious Ci, S Kateri Ln; Wapato Middle
7/26/2019, Emr Red, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
7/26/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Tieton Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/26/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Martinez Sport B
7/26/2019, Animal Problem , S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa C
7/26/2019, Information, S Ahtanum Ave; U:25, Wapat
7/26/2019, Mal Mischief, S Yakima Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/26/2019, Mal Mischief, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
7/26/2019, Alarm Business, S Satus Ave; Church, Wapat
7/26/2019, Alarm Business, Sitcum Ave; Skone & Connor
7/27/2019, Noise Complaint, W 7Th St; U:19, Wapato, Wa
7/27/2019, Recovrd Stolen S, Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic C
7/27/2019, Citizen Assist, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
7/27/2019, Animal Problem, N Wasco Ave; #6, Wapato, W
7/27/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Martinez Sport B
7/27/2019, Traffic Stop, Donald Wapato Rd & Ivy St,
7/27/2019, Mal Mischief, S Wapato Ave; Los Amigos,
7/27/2019, Information, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
7/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
7/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
7/27/2019, Trespassing, E 4Th St; Las Hideout, Wap
7/28/2019, Animal Problem, W 6Th St; U:7, Wapato, Wa Cwp Unf
7/28/2019, Accident Hitrun, W 6Th St; U:7, Wapato, Wa Cwp Unf
7/28/2019, Harassment, E 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
7/28/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Yakima St; U:28, Wapato, W C3w Act
7/28/2019, Traffic Stop, W 1St St & Sr 97, Wapato, C3w Eco
7/29/2019, Traffic Stop , N Track Rd; Crossroads Mar Cwp
7/29/2019, Information, S Camas Ave; Wapato Commun Cwp
7/29/2019, Accident Hitrun, Ivy St, Wapato, Wa
7/29/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Jose's Hardware, Cwp
7/29/2019, Accident Hitrun, S Wapato Ave; Compadres Sp Cwp
7/29/2019, Agency Assist, W Wapato Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/29/2019, Citizen Assist, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen, Cwp
Yakima County Sheriff's Office
7/23/2019, Trespassing , Buena Ext, Zillah, Wa
7/23/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Rd & Ray Rd, Sunn
7/23/2019, Wanted Person, Vance Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/23/2019, Domestic, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/23/2019, Alarm Resident, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee, Wa
7/23/2019, Animal Problem, Carpenter Rd, Granger, Wa
7/23/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Reeves Rd & Fordyce Rd, Su
7/23/2019, Burglary, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
7/23/2019, Theft, Lantz Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Burglary, Ferry Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/23/2019, Accident Unknow, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Civil Matter, N Granger Rd, Granger, Wa
7/23/2019, Accident Unknow, W I 82; Mp63 W, Outlook, W
7/23/2019, Assault, Miller Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
7/23/2019, Emr Medic, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Burr St; #3, Buena, Wa
7/24/2019, Public Service, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
7/24/2019, Domestic, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/24/2019, Welfare Check, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
7/24/2019, Burglary, Roza Dr, Zillah, Wa
7/24/2019, Theft, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
7/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:28, W
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/24/2019, Livestock Incid, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
7/24/2019, Lewd Conduct, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
7/24/2019, Welfare Check, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
7/24/2019, Citizen Assist, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Animal Problem, Hornby Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/25/2019, Threats, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
7/25/2019, Welfare Check, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
7/25/2019, Livestock Incid, Blue Goose Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/25/2019, Accident No Inj, Scoon Rd & E Woodin Rd, Su
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Arms Rd; U:41, Outlook, Wa
7/25/2019, Theft, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
7/25/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Accident Hitrun, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Runaway Juv, Rougk Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/25/2019, Shots Fired, Ferson Rd & E Alexander Rd
7/26/2019, Alarm Resident, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
7/26/2019, Noise Complaint, Snipes Pump Rd, Sunnyside,
7/26/2019, Livestock Incid, Chestnut Rd & Appleway Rd,
7/26/2019, Agency Assist, Liberty Rd & Van Belle Rd,
7/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Barker Rd & Yakima Valley
7/26/2019, Animal Problem, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; U:22,
7/26/2019, Information, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/26/2019, Welfare Check, Reeves Rd; U:25, Outlook,
7/26/2019, Livestock Incid, Buena Loop Rd & Buena Rd,
7/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, S Lester Rd; U:25, Sunnysi
7/26/2019, Animal Bite, W Woodin Rd & Maple Grove
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Forsell Rd; U:52, Grandv
7/26/2019, Accident Injury, Yakima Valley Hwy & E Zill
7/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/26/2019, Shots Fired, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Buena Extension Rd, Buena,
7/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Cemetery Rd & Van Belle Rd
7/27/2019, Alarm Business G, Angl Rd; Teveri Cellars, C
7/27/2019, Theft, E Parker Heights Rd, Wapat
7/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
7/27/2019, Domestic, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
7/27/2019, Alarm Business, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
7/27/2019, Runaway Juv, Rougk Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Vehicle Prowl, N Meyers Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/27/2019, Assault, W I 82; Mp56 W, Zillah, Wa
7/27/2019, Noise Complaint, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/27/2019, Runaway Juv, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/28/2019, Domestic, Stettner Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/28/2019, Noise Complaint, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
7/28/2019, Alarm Resident, E Parker Heights Rd, Wapat
7/28/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Zillah Dr, Zillah, Wa
7/28/2019, Agency Assist, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Mental Subject, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Theft, Robinson Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/28/2019, Livestock Incid, Bethany Rd & E Edison Rd,
7/28/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/28/2019, Traffic Offense, Yakima Valley Hwy & Outloo
7/28/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Nass Rd, Granger, Wa
7/28/2019, Domestic, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
7/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Donald Wapato Rd; Donald S
7/28/2019, Alarm Business, Windy Point Dr;Windy Point
7/28/2019, Threats, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/28/2019, Noise Complaint, S County Line Rd; U:12, Gr
7/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/29/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Highland Dr, Zillah, Wa C
7/29/2019, Alarm Resident, E Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Theft, Robinson Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/29/2019, Civil Matter, Swan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Civil Matter, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/29/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
7/29/2019, Assault, E Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
7/29/2019, Citizen Assist, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/29/2019, Court Order Vi, O Crewport Rd, Granger, Wa
7/29/2019, Citizen Assist, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/29/2019, Citizen Assist, Crewport Rd, Granger, Wa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.