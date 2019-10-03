Grandview Police Department
9/24/2019, Assault, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Warrant Service, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Information, Blk N Elm St, Grandview, W
9/24/2019, Theft, Douglas St, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Alarm Business, E Wine Country Rd; Re Powe
9/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
9/24/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/24/2019, Juvenile Probm, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, S Euclid Rd; Quail Run Mob
9/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Avenue H; 1/2, Grandview,
9/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa
9/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
9/24/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk Smith Ln, Grandview, W
9/25/2019, Warrant Service, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
9/25/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/25/2019, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
9/25/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
9/25/2019, Animal Problem, Victoria Circle, Grandview
9/25/2019, Domestic, Minor Ct, Grandview, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; Garcias
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa
9/26/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
9/26/2019, Theft, Birch St; Bethany Presbyte
9/26/2019, Traffic Offense, Interstate 82 E; Eb, Grand
9/26/2019, Animal Problem, Wolfe Ln, Grandview, Wa
9/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Euclid Rd & W 3Rd St, Gran
9/26/2019, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
9/26/2019, Information, S Euclid Rd; 84, Grandview
9/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 4Th St; A, Grandview, Wa
9/26/2019, Domestic, Bethany Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/26/2019, Missing Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
9/26/2019, Welfare Check, W Concord Ave, Grandview,
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ash St, Grandview, Wa
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Post Office/Library, ,
9/26/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/27/2019, Noise Complaint, Grandridge Rd;, Grandview,
9/27/2019, Noise Complaint, W 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rainier Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue E, Grandview, W
9/27/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
9/27/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
9/27/2019, Accident Hitrun, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/27/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ave G & W Main St, Grandvi
9/27/2019, Child Porn, Grandridge Rd; Vineyard Ap
9/27/2019, Alarm Business, E Wine Country Rd; Re Powe
9/27/2019, Theft, Forrest Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/27/2019, Trespassing, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/27/2019, Agency Assist, I82; Mp73, Grandview, Wa
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/27/2019, Wanted Person, W Wine Country Rd; Ziggys
9/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Minor Ct, Grandview, Wa
9/28/2019, Emr Medic, N Elm St; Seventh Day Adve
9/28/2019, Traffic Stop, Carriage Sq, ,
9/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
9/28/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk Avenue C, Grandview, W
9/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 5Th St & Grandridge Rd,
9/28/2019, Animal Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
9/28/2019, Theft, Grandridge Rd; A2, Grandvi
9/28/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
9/28/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp75 W, Grandview,
9/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Stover Rd & Wallace Way, G
9/28/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
9/29/2019, Domestic, Wyant Way, Grandview, Wa
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandridge Rd; D7, Grandvi
9/29/2019, Public Service, Elm St & Cornell Rd, Grand
9/29/2019, Fire Alarm Res, Vivian Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/29/2019, Burglary, Division St, Grandview, Wa
9/29/2019, Welfare Check, Wilson Hwy #101, Grandview
9/29/2019, Agency Assist, Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest
9/29/2019, Accident Unknow, N Euclid Rd & W Wine Count
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, King St, Grandview, Wa
9/29/2019, Runaway Juv, Jackson Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St & E 2Nd St, Gr
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Nicka Rd & Grandridge Rd,
9/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Euclid Rd & W 3Rd St, Gran
9/30/2019, Traffic Stop, Mountainview Rd & Canyon R
9/30/2019, Burglary, W Wine Country Rd; Cromwel
9/30/2019, Traffic Stop, W Wine Country Rd & Higgin
9/30/2019, Animal Problem, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
9/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
9/30/2019, Parking Problem, W 3Rd St; Blk, Grandview,
9/30/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
9/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, Westridge Dr & W 2Nd St, G
9/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
9/30/2019, Atmt To Locate, Stassen Way & Powell St, G
9/30/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
9/30/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk W 5Th St, Grandview, W
10/1/2019, Parking Problem, Westridge, Grandview, Wa
10/1/2019, Information, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
Granger Police Department
9/24/2019, Sex Crime, Mentzer Ave; Granger High
9/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, E St #G45, Granger, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mark Ave; Blk, Granger, Wa
9/25/2019, Animal Problem, Railroad Ave, Granger, Wa
9/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Bailey Ave & G Ave, Grange
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, 4Th Ave, Granger,
9/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & La Pie
9/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, Main St; Granger Medical
9/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St #A; A, Granger,
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
9/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Granger Ave;#A,
9/29/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E St #2, Granger,
9/30/2019, Theft, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
9/30/2019, Traffic Stop, E Ave & Mentzer Ave E, Gra
Mabton Police Department
9/26/2019, Trespassing, North St, Mabton, Wa
9/26/2019, Accident No Inj, 1St Ave, Mabton, Wa
9/28/2019, Recovrd Stolen, 5Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
9/28/2019, Information, 3Rd Ave, Mabton, Wa
9/29/2019, Atmt To Locate, Main St, Mabton, Wa
9/29/2019, Theft, Washington St #L2,
9/29/2019, Welfare Check, Bus Rd, Mabton, Wa
Prosser Police Department
9/20/2019, Traffic Stop, 147000 Block Of Hoisington Road
9/20/2019, Agency Assist, 2100 Block Of Eastgate Ct.
9/20/2019, Traffic Stop, I-82 Near Exit 82
9/21/2019, Assault, 1200 Block Of Bennett Ave.
9/21/2019, Burglary, 1000 Block Of Yakima Ave.
9/21/2019, Animal Complaint, 2100 Block Of Eastgate Ct.
9/21/2019, Traffic Stop, Alexander Ct. And Highland Dr.
9/21/2019, Narcotics Complaint , 1200 Block Of Bennett Ave.
9/22/2019, Agency Assist, Pmh Medical Center
9/22/2019, No Contact Order Violation , 400 Block Of North River Road
9/22/2019, Suspicious Circumstance , 10 Block Of Merlot Drive
9/22/2019, Animal Complaint, 1300 Block Of Prosser Ave.
9/22/2019, Suspicious Circumstance , 200 Block Of Canyon Drive
9/22/2019, Accident No Inj, 1200 Block Of Kinney Way
9/22/2019, Hit And Run , 1000 Block Of Parker Ct.
9/22/2019, Traffic Stop, 700 Block Of Wine Country Road
9/22/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 400 Block Of North River Road
9/23/2019, Counterfeit Money , 1500 Block Of Grant Ave.
9/23/2019, Scam, The 400 Block Of Petra Ave.
9/24/2019, Disturbance, 600 Block Of 8Th Street
9/25/2019, Traffic Stop, 10Th Street At Grant Ave.
9/25/2019, Welfare Check, 1300 Block Of Sr 22
9/25/2019, Civil Complaint, 100 Block Of Spruce Ave.
9/25/2019, Assault, 600 Block Of 6Th Street
9/25/2019, Vehicle Prowl, 800 Block Of Bennett St.
9/25/2019, Traffic Stop, I-82 On Ramp Westbound At Exit 80
9/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Johnson Road And Cr 12.
9/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Johnson Road And Cr 12.
9/25/2019, Vehicle Prowl, 400 Block Of Nunn Road
9/25/2019, Vehicle Prowl, 300 Block Of Wine Country Road
9/25/2019, Malicious Mischief , 300 Block Of Wine Country Road
9/25/2019, Malicious Mischief , 6Th Street Gift And Art Gallery In The 700 Block Of 6Th Street.
9/25/2019, Narcotics Complaint , 1400 Block Of Dudley Ave.
9/25/2019, Suspicious Person , 700 Block Of 7Th Street
Sunnyside Police Department
9/24/2019, Found Property, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/24/2019, Traffic Stop, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
9/24/2019, Animal Noise, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
9/24/2019, Agency Assist, Sunnyside Hwy & 16Th St, S
9/24/2019, Animal Problem, W Yakima Valley Hwy; 31, S
9/24/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
9/24/2019, Utility Problem, E Warehouse Ave & N 4Th St
9/24/2019, Agency Assist, Picard Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
9/24/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/24/2019, Citizen Assist, S 9Th St; Rafaelas Childs
9/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
9/24/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
9/24/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/24/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/24/2019, Solicitor, Merrick Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/24/2019, Court Order Ser, Parkland Dr #45, Sunnyside
9/24/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
9/24/2019, Trespassing, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/24/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
9/24/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
9/24/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Square, Sunnysi
9/24/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/24/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
9/24/2019, Citizen Assist, Sunset Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
9/24/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/25/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele
9/25/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/25/2019, Trespassing, N 1St St; Car Wash, Sunnys
9/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, Sage Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Abandoned Vehic, N 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Trespassing, N 1St & Tracks, Sunnyside,
9/25/2019, Code Enforce, N 1St St; Bee Jay Scales I
9/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
9/25/2019, Wanted Person, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Runaway Juv, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista, S
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, Weatherwax St, Sunnyside,
9/25/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/25/2019, Traffic Offense, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
9/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Countryview Ct, Sunnyside,
9/25/2019, Animal Problem, N 11Th St & North Ave, Sun
9/25/2019, Code Enforce, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,
9/25/2019, Animal Problem, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Harvest Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/25/2019, Animal Problem, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
9/25/2019, Animal Problem, Taylor St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Fraud, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Biebe
9/25/2019, Disorderly, S 16Th St & Harrison Ave,
9/25/2019, Disorderly, S 10Th St & Harrison Ave,
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
9/25/2019, Animal Noise, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/25/2019, Parking Problem, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
9/25/2019, Accident No Inj, E Lincoln Ave; Les Schwab
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/25/2019, Harassment, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/25/2019, Citizen Assist, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 1St St; Bee Jay Scales I
9/25/2019, Wanted Person, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/25/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
9/25/2019, Domestic, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
9/25/2019, Animal Noise, Dayton Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/25/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
9/26/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Valley View, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Disorderly, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
9/26/2019, Alarm Business, Picard Pl; Burger King, Su
9/26/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
9/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, Factory Rd; Valley Ready M
9/26/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
9/26/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Animal Problem, Federal Way #27, Sunnyside
9/26/2019, Recovrd Stolen, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/26/2019, Animal Problem, S 15Th St & Irving Ave, Su
9/26/2019, Traffic Stop, Outlook Rd & Lester Rd, Su
9/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/26/2019, Animal Problem, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
9/26/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
9/26/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/26/2019, Emr Medic, S 1St St; Sunnyside Chevro
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
9/26/2019, Parking Problem, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave & S 9Th St,
9/26/2019, Abandoned Vehic, E Jackson Ave; Blk, Sunnys
9/26/2019, Missing Person, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
9/26/2019, Theft, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St; I, Sunnyside, W
9/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
9/26/2019, Alarm Business, Pioneer Dental Sunnyside,
9/27/2019, Welfare Check, S 16Th St & E Edison Ave,
9/27/2019, Dui, North Ave & Doolittle Ave,
9/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
9/27/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; French Vanilla M
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
9/27/2019, Threats, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
9/27/2019, Mal Mischief, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
9/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
9/27/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/27/2019, Warrant Service, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Found Property, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley & N 6Th St,
9/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
9/27/2019, Agency Assist, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
9/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Lappin Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
9/27/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/27/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk East Edison, Sunnyside
9/27/2019, Warrant Service, N 9Th St & Yakima Valley,
9/27/2019, Animal Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Traffic Offense, N 16Th St & Yakima Valley,
9/27/2019, Animal Problem, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/27/2019, Assault, S 16Th St & Franklin Ct, S
9/27/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, Terry St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Citizen Assist, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Traffic Offense, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/27/2019, Domestic, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
9/27/2019, Agency Assist, Factory Rd & Sr 241, Sunny
9/27/2019, Threats, E Yakima Valley Hwy #C; Ri
9/27/2019, Agency Assist, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
9/27/2019, Alarm Business, N Eastway Dr; Bleyhl Irrig
9/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, Yakima Valley Hwy #1; Trac
9/27/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/27/2019, Noise Complaint, Asparagus Ln, Sunnyside, W
9/27/2019, Lost Property, S 1St St; 1/2, Sunnyside,
9/27/2019, Welfare Check, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
9/27/2019, Welfare Check, Scoon Rd; Sunnyside Rv Par
9/27/2019, Alarm Resident, N 6Th St; Woodworth Farms,
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mint Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
9/27/2019, Dui, Swan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Park, Sunnyside
9/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Reeves Way #B, Sunnyside,
9/28/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/28/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
9/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Federal Way; 2, Sunnyside,
9/28/2019, Court Order Vio, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Animal Problem, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
9/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St & E Edison Ave,
9/28/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
9/28/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Mal Mischief, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moms
9/28/2019, Trespassing, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/28/2019, Animal Problem, Edison And 241, Sunnyside,
9/28/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St; F, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
9/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/28/2019, Traffic Offense, Holmason Rd; U:52, Sunnysi
9/28/2019, Mal Mischief, Skyline Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Skyline Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Disorderly, S 10Th St & Harrison Ave,
9/28/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
9/28/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Square, Sunnysi
9/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Assault, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
9/28/2019, Lost Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ross,
9/28/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
9/28/2019, Agency Assist, Federal Way; 5, Sunnyside
9/28/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
9/28/2019, Citizen Dispute, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 112,
9/28/2019, Unsecure Premis, Saul Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
9/28/2019, Noise Complaint, Harvest Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
9/29/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy; Moreno
9/29/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hy; Dark Hor
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/29/2019, Animal Noise, Apple Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/29/2019, Runaway Juv, S 9Th St; Babbysitter; Bab
9/29/2019, Public Service, E Edison Ave;, Sunnyside,
9/29/2019, Mal Mischief, N 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/29/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave & S 16Th St,
9/29/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/29/2019, Assault, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
9/29/2019, Assault, Scoon Rd; Pied Piper, Sunn
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
9/29/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave; Les Schwab
9/29/2019, Weapon Offense, S 9Th St & E Custer Ave, S
9/30/2019, Domestic, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/29/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/30/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/30/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
9/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Parkland Dr; 165, Sunnysid
9/30/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Cascade Way; 96, Sunnyside
9/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Custer Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/30/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
9/30/2019, Domestic, Reeves Way #N; #N, Sunnysi
9/30/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
9/30/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
9/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
9/30/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Trave
9/30/2019, Animal Problem, S 7Th St; Williamson Fire
9/30/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/30/2019, Animal Problem, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
9/30/2019, Animal Problem, Merrick Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St; U:8, Sunnyside,
9/30/2019, Code Enforce, Apple Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
9/30/2019, Animal Problem, Cherry Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
9/30/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
9/30/2019, Alarm Business, Kays Towing, Sunnyside, Wa
9/30/2019, Citizen Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
9/30/2019, Runaway Juv, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
9/30/2019, Citizen Dispute, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/30/2019, Citizen Dispute, Chestnut Ave, Sunnyside, W
9/30/2019, Accident No Inj, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:46,
9/30/2019, Missing Person, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
9/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
9/30/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
9/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Homer St & N 1St St, Sunny
9/30/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
9/30/2019, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
9/30/2019, Unwanted Guest, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
10/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St & E Jackson Ave,
10/1/2019, Alarm Business, Washington Ct; Sunnyside M
Wapato Police Department
9/24/2019, Domestic, E D St & N Wapato Ave, Wap
9/24/2019, Unwanted Guest, Ivy St, Wapato, Wa
9/24/2019, Civil Matter, E 4Th St; R Sales Inc, Wap
9/24/2019, Vehicle Prowl, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
9/24/2019, Citizen Complai, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato City
9/24/2019, Information, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
9/25/2019, Traffic Stop, E Wapato Rd & N Central Av
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, Donald Wapato Rd & N Trak,
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
9/25/2019, Mal Mischief, W 1St St; International Ma
9/25/2019, Missing Person, S Kateri Ln; Wapato Middle
9/25/2019, Welfare Check, S Camas Ave; U:10, Wapato,
9/26/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire
9/26/2019, Mal Mischief, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St, Wapato, Wa
9/26/2019, Wanted Person, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
9/26/2019, Mal Mischief, W 1St St; Jose's Hardware,
9/26/2019, Mal Mischief, S Wapato Ave; Ledwich Drug
9/26/2019, Accident Hitrun, W 7Th St, Wapato, Wa
9/27/2019, Mal Mischief, W 1St St; Central Valley B
9/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Yakima Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/28/2019, Alarm Resident, N Harding Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/28/2019, Mal Mischief, S Kateri Ln #C26, Wapato,
9/28/2019, Court Order Vio, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/28/2019, Animal Problem, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/28/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire
9/29/2019, Agency Assist, Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
9/29/2019, Civil Matter, Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
9/29/2019, Traffic Stop, Wapato Rd; Wolf Den Rest
9/29/2019, Agency Assist, 1St St & S Wapato Ave, W
9/29/2019, Noise Complaint, Track Rd & N Wasco Ave,
9/30/2019, Burglary, E 3Rd St; 216, Wapato, Wa
9/30/2019, Welfare Check, W 5Th St, Wapato, Wa
9/30/2019, Welfare Check, W 5Th St, Wapato, Wa
9/30/2019, Intoxication, W 3Rd St & S Wapato Ave, W
9/30/2019, Fraud, N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald Cir
9/30/2019, Emr Medic, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
Yakima County Sheriff's Office
9/24/2019, Alarm Resident, Reeves Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sun Acres Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/25/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Donald Rd; U:46, Wapato, W
9/25/2019, Recovrd Stolen, E Euclid Rd & N Gulden Rd,
9/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Schooley Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/25/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Ferson Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, Bus Rd, Mabton, Wa
9/25/2019, Agency Assist, Northbank Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/25/2019, Information, Durham Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/25/2019, Unwanted Guest, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
9/25/2019, Theft, State Route 241, Sunnyside
9/25/2019, Burglary, Willowcrest Dr, Sunnyside,
9/25/2019, Found Property, S Emerald Rd & Randel Rd,
9/25/2019, Domestic, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/25/2019, Domestic, Robison Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Accident Hitrun, Van Belle Rd & Washout Rd,
9/25/2019, Accident No Inj, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
9/25/2019, Noise Complaint, Rougk Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Euclid Rd; U:16, Mabton,
9/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
9/25/2019, Shots Fired, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
9/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Olmstead Rd; U:52, Grandvi
9/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, Factory Rd; Valley Ready M
9/26/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
9/26/2019, Livestock Incid, Ferson Rd; U:10, Sunnyside
9/26/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Roza Dr & Highland Dr, Zil
9/26/2019, Agency Assist, W Edison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Alarm Resident, Swan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Civil Matter, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
9/26/2019, Industrial Acc, Emerald Rd; Golden Gate Ra
9/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, Washout Rd & Independence
9/26/2019, Mal Mischief, Bagley Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Runaway Juv, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Burr St, Buena, Wa
9/26/2019, Burglary, Yakima Valley Hwy; #14A, B
9/26/2019, Domestic, Bethany Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 E; Mp61 W, G
9/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
9/27/2019, Animal Problem, Durham Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/27/2019, Public Service, Burke Rd, Wapato, Wa
9/27/2019, Public Service, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
9/27/2019, Accident Injury, Factory Rd & Hwy 241, Sunn
9/27/2019, Alarm Resident, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee, Wa
9/27/2019, Alarm Resident, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/27/2019, Agency Assist, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/27/2019, Livestock Incid, Midvale Rd & Green Valley
9/27/2019, Domestic, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
9/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
9/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Liberty Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/27/2019, Fireworks, Buena Loop & Buena Loop Rd
9/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Liberty Rd & Van Belle Rd,
9/28/2019, Accident Hitrun, 2Nd Ave, Outlook, Wa
9/28/2019, Harassment, Thorp Rd; 12, Moxee, Wa
9/28/2019, Burglary, Apricot Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/28/2019, Livestock Incid, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
9/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Barker Rd, Granger, Wa
9/28/2019, Mental Subject, Bus Rd, Mabton, Wa
9/28/2019, Citizen Dispute, Wendell Phillips Rd, Mabto
9/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Lombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W
9/28/2019, Theft, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/28/2019, Livestock Incid, Green Valley Rd, Mabton, W
9/28/2019, Animal Problem, Tear Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/28/2019, Wanted Person, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/28/2019, Welfare Check, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/28/2019, Recovrd Stolen, 5Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
9/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/28/2019, Shots Fired, Roza Dr, Zillah, Wa
9/29/2019, Alarm Business, Van Belle Rd; Outlook Elem
9/29/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Mcgee Rd & Midvale Rd, Mab
9/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, Canyon Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/29/2019, Alarm Resident, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/29/2019, Welfare Check, Bus Rd, Mabton, Wa
9/29/2019, Livestock Incid, Parker Bridge Rd & Yakima
9/29/2019, Fireworks, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
9/29/2019, Citizen Assist, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/30/2019, Livestock Incid, N Granger Rd & Division Rd
9/30/2019, Welfare Check, Dayton Rd, Grandview, Wa
9/30/2019, Fire Vehicle, Glade Rd, Mabton, Wa
9/30/2019, Burglary, Bus Rd, Mabton, Wa
9/30/2019, Animal Problem, Borquin Rd, Wapato, Wa
9/30/2019, Alarm Business, Glade Rd; Biogro, Mabton,
10/1/2019, Alarm Resident, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
10/1/2019, Domestic, Bus Rd, Mabton, Wa
Zillah Police Department
9/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Shell;Vintage Valley Pwky,
9/25/2019, Unwanted Guest, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
9/25/2019, Wanted Person, Blk Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
9/25/2019, Burglary, Westwind Dr, Zillah, Wa
9/25/2019, Drugs, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High Schoo
9/25/2019, Animal Problem, Reed St; #B, Zillah, Wa
9/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Ann St, Zillah, Wa
9/25/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; Zillah Market, Zi
9/26/2019, Accident No Inj, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High Schoo
9/26/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; Safeway, Toppen
9/26/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy & La Pie
9/26/2019, Death Invest, 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Blk 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/26/2019, Suicidal Person, Wide Hollow Rd, Yakima, Wa
9/27/2019, Atmt To Locate, Buena Rd; Gold
9/27/2019, Information, Vintage Valley
9/28/2019, Burglary, Rainier Ave, Zillah, Wa
9/28/2019, Noise Complaint, 5Th St & Glenwood Dr, Zill
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Nathaniel Ln, Zillah, Wa
9/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vintage Valley Py #A
9/30/2019, Accident No Inj, 3Rd Ave & Westwind Dr, Zil
10/1/2019, Alarm Business, Zillah West Rd #201, Zilla
10/1/2019, Alarm Business, Zillah West Rd; Pizza Hut;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.