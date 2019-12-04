SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
NOVEMBER 25
Isaac A. Mireles, dob: 01/20/00, Grandview; third-degree theft.
Marissa L. Lopez, dob: 12/26/94, Grandview, third-degree theft.
Guillermo Escovedo-Salazar, dob: 01/30/90, Sunnyside; interfering with report of domestic violence, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief domestic violence.
NOVEMBER 26
Roma L. Fancis, dob: 01/06/71, Sunnyside; three counts second-degree criminal trespass, dumping solid waste.
NOVEMBER 27
Miguel A. Acevedo, dob: 04/01/93, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with suspended license.
Rodolfo J. Tijerina, dob: 09/27/81, Toppenish; Grandview court commit.
Efrain Gaitan-Lopez, dob: 10/07/96, Grandview; first-degree robbery.
NOVEMBER 28
Ulysses Olivarez, dob: 06/25/87, Sunnyside; first-degree driving with license suspended.
Elias Gutierrez-Perez, dob: 01/24/91, Outlook; knowingly making a false statement, third-degree driving with suspended license.
Johnny A. Zepeda Jr., dob: 07/29/93, Union Gap; fourth-degree assault.
NOVEMBER 29
Pedro Castillo-Flores, dob: 05/13/76, Grandview; fourth-degree domestic assault.
Aroldo H. Rodriguez, dob: 10/18/80, Sunnyside; threat to do harm, second-degree criminal trespass.
Luis A. Birrueta, dob: 9/09/93, Grandview; third-degree driving with license suspended.
NOVEMBER 30
Adrian Pimentel, Jr., dob: 07/28/96, Yakima; eluding, unattended vehicle hit-and-run, driving under the influence.
DECEMBER 1
Sonia D. Gomez, dob: 07/28/78, Sunnyside; knowingly making a false statement.
DECEMBER 2
Jose M. Parra Contreras, dob: 01/03/85, Sunnyside; two-counts of criminal trespass.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
November 12
Mitigation Hearings
Pablo Alcantar Lopez, dob: 07/12/51; fail to stop/yield at intersection, $1000; Failure to renew expired registration, two months; $100.
Enrique Ruiz Bojorquez, dob: 03/10/51; dog registration and licenses $100; control of dogs, level 4 behavior, $500.
Ernestina Rivera Cisneros, dob: 04/09/62; three counts of animal license, fined $100 per count.
Mary R. Cook, dob: 06/09/63; no valid operator’s license with valid ID. $550. Failure to appear.
Jasmin Cortez Licea, dob: 08/19/92; no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID, dismissed.
Monique Axciliadora Duran, dob: 05/09/81; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $550.
Wendy Aglaeen Garza, dob: 08/06/95; no valid operator’s license with valid ID, $200; following too closely $190; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Silverstre Islas Romero, dob: 04/29/85; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $250.
Victor Manuel Lopez Paredes, dob: 09/18/93; speeding 14 miles over the limit (40 or under zone), $169.
Alma Liliana Munguia, dob: 06/27/81; operating moto vehicle without insurance, $250; unsafe or improper backing, $136.
J. Salvador Salazar Quesada, dob:01/16/52; failure to yield the right of way, $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $250.
Juan Carlos Garcia, dob: 10/07/85; defective license plate lamp, $139. Failed to appear.
CONTESTED WITH SUMMONS
Christopher Angel Roman, dob: 06/09/94; operating vehicle without insurance, $!53; failure to yield the right of way; $190. Failed to appear.
CONTESTED HEARING
Christopher Angel Roman, dob: 06/09/94; Failure to renew expired registration >2 months, $231; failure to sign/display vehicle registration, $131; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $557. Failed to appear.
Mitigation With Summons
Marcos Ruiz Roman, 01/28/85; operating motor vehicle without insurance. $250.
Manuel Testa Galeana, dob: 05/08/79; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $553. Failed to appear.
Arraignment
Michael De La Rosa, 01/23/96; driving while licenses suspended, third degree. failed to appear. Warrant issued.
Araceli Maribel Duran, dob:11/13/73; theft third degree, failed to appear. Warrant.
Gabina Escobar, 04/27/89; driving while license suspended, third degree, amended. Fine $200.
Juan Carlos Garcia, dob: 10/07/85; driving while license suspended, third degree. Failed to appear, warrant issued.
Sommer Michelle Goetschius, dob: 03/23/71; theft third degree. failed to appear, warrant.
Marissa Lee Lopez, dob: 12/26/94; theft , third degree. Failed to appear. Warrant.
Jacinto Lupercio Martinez, dob: 05/21/94; no valid operating license without ID; failed to appear. Warrant.
Pretrial conference
Jovany Andrade Mancilla, dob: 10/07/92; driving while license suspended, six-month stipulated order of compliance.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Carmen Delgado Armas, dob: 01/16/87; assault fourth degree. Dismissed. Conditions met.
Grandview Police Department
11/25/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp73 E; Just West
11/25/2019, Alarm Business, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
11/25/2019, Citizen Assist, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Carriage Square Dr, Gr
11/25/2019, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
11/25/2019, Animal Problem, Blk N Euclid Rd, Grandview
11/25/2019, Citizen Assist, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/25/2019, Welfare Check, S Euclid Rd; Quail Run Mob
11/25/2019, Animal Problem, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/25/2019, Information, Arteaga Cir, Grandview, Wa
11/25/2019, Citizen Assist, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
11/25/2019, Trespassing, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/25/2019, Burglary, W 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
11/25/2019, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd; Lower V
11/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd & Stover
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview
11/25/2019, Welfare Check, Rainier Dr;, Grandview, Wa
11/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/26/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Ash St, Grandview, Wa
11/26/2019, Burglary, Carriage Ct; F29; Sor Juan
11/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue E, Grandview, W
11/26/2019, Parking Problem, E Wine Country Rd; Susies
11/26/2019, Information, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
11/26/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
11/26/2019, Lost Property, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar
11/26/2019, Found Property, N 4Th St & N Euclid Rd, Gr
11/26/2019, Robbery, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/26/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
11/27/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/27/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
11/27/2019, Animal Problem, Euclid Rd & W 2Nd St, Gran
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, N 3Rd St & Opal Ave, Grand
11/27/2019, Threats, W Wine Country Rd; Bella L
11/27/2019, Trespassing, N Willoughby Rd; Grandview
11/27/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, Butternut Rd, Grandview, W
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
11/27/2019, Welfare Check, Velma Ave, Grandview, Wa
11/27/2019, Wanted Person, W Wine Country Rd; Bella L
11/27/2019, Court Order Ser, Division St; 1, Grandview,
11/27/2019, Welfare Check, Grandridge Rd; C206, Grand
11/27/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
11/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Avenue G, Grandview, W
11/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Pleasant Ave, Grandvie
11/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Douglas St, Grandview,
11/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Concord Ave, Grandview,
11/28/2019, Parking Problem, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
11/28/2019, Fire Structure, Dayton Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/28/2019, Agency Assist, Avenue G, Grandview, Wa
11/28/2019, Lost Property, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
11/28/2019, Theft, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
11/28/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk Avenue H, Grandview, W
11/28/2019, Accident Fatal, Grandview Pavement Rd; U:2
11/29/2019, Alarm Business, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
11/29/2019, Domestic, Wilson Hwy; 82, Grandview,
11/29/2019, Suicidal Person, Stassen Way; U:10, Grandvi
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Klock Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/29/2019, Atmt To Locate, Velma Ave, Grandview, Wa
11/29/2019, Animal Problem, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
11/29/2019, Animal Problem, W King St, Grandview, Wa
11/29/2019, Traffic Stop, E Concord Ave, Grandview,
11/29/2019, Fraud, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/29/2019, Public Service, E 2Nd St & Division St, Gr
11/29/2019, Citizen Assist, Madison Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/29/2019, Citizen Complai, Blk Groom Ln, Grandview, W
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vista Grande Way; Grandvie
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
11/30/2019, Assault, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
11/30/2019, Traffic Stop, W 2Nd St & Grandridge Rd,
11/30/2019, Emr Red, Hillcrest Rd; #18 Grandvie
11/30/2019, Trespassing, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
11/30/2019, Dui, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
11/30/2019, Welfare Check, Cedar St; Eastside Park, G
11/30/2019, Accident Unknow, W Wine Country Rd & Higgin
11/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cedar St & E 3Rd St; At Pa
11/30/2019, Wanted Person, Cedar St & E 3Rd St, Grand
11/30/2019, Suicidal Person, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
11/30/2019, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/30/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/30/2019, Fire Srvc Call, S Euclid Rd #24; Quail Run
11/30/2019, Citizen Complai, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar
11/30/2019, Mal Mischief, Velma Ave, Grandview, Wa
11/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
12/1/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk N 4Th St, Grandview, W
12/1/2019, Dui, E I 82; Mp75 E; Eb, Grandv
12/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; U:14; P
12/1/2019, Found Property, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
12/1/2019, Emr Red, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
12/1/2019, Alarm Resident, Westridge Dr, Grandview, W
12/1/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
12/1/2019, Citizen Assist, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
12/1/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
12/1/2019, Court Order Ser, Division St; 1, Grandview,
12/1/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
12/1/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk Grandridge Rd; Lucky 7
12/2/2019, Mal Mischief, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
12/2/2019, Warrant Service, W Winecountry Rd; Grandvie
12/2/2019, Alarm Resident, S Euclid Rd; Quail Run Mob
12/2/2019, Unwanted Guest, Division St; #11 Iowa Apar
12/2/2019, Theft, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
12/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sandy Ln, Grandview, Wa
12/2/2019, Information, Birch St ; Tow Company, Gr
12/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue D, Grandview, W
12/2/2019, Domestic, Sherry Ave, Naches, Wa
12/2/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St; Grandridge Mobil
12/2/2019, Agency Assist, The Barn; 490 Wine Country
12/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Woodworth Rd & Bethany Rd,
12/3/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp70 W, Sunnyside,
12/3/2019, Traffic Hazard, Bethany Rd; Walmart Distri
12/3/2019, Accident No Inj, Higgins Way; U:19, Grandvi
Granger Police Department
11/25/2019, Information, Railroad Ave, Granger,
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sr 223 & Indian Church
11/25/2019, Vehicle Prowl, F Ave, Granger, Wa
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, 4Th Ave, Granger,
11/27/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Granger Elemen
11/27/2019, Burglary, G Ave, Granger, Wa
11/27/2019, Mental Subject, 4Th Ave, Granger, Wa
11/27/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Roosevelt Elem
11/27/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
11/28/2019, Wanted Person, Mentzer Ave E, Granger,
11/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, E St #8, Granger, Wa
11/29/2019, Alarm Resident, W 2Nd St, Granger, Wa
11/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ave, Granger, Wa
11/30/2019, Civil Matter, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
11/30/2019, Alarm Resident, E St, Granger, Wa
11/30/2019, Agency Assist, E Ave #D23, Granger, Wa
11/30/2019, Unwanted Guest, Granger Ave; #C, Granger,
12/1/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Main St; Circle Inn, Grang
12/1/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Main St; Circle Inn, Grang
12/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Main St; Us Bank, Granger,
12/1/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
12/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, Sunnyside Ave, Granger, Wa
12/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, 6Th Ave, Granger, Wa
12/1/2019, Welfare Check, Merlot St, Granger, Wa
12/1/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
12/2/2019, Warrant Service, Main St; Granger Police De
12/2/2019, Accident Unknow, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel
12/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 1St St, Granger, Wa
Mabton Police Department
11/26/2019, Civil Matter, Main St, Mabton, Wa
11/26/2019, Theft, North St; Blue Sky Market,
11/26/2019, Robbery, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/27/2019, Trespassing, Lenseigne Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/27/2019, Alarm Business, B St; Grace Brethren Churc
11/28/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Washington St #N1, Mabton,
11/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, 3Rd Ave, Mabton, Wa
11/30/2019, Noise Complaint, Vance Rd, Mabton, Wa
12/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, B St, Mabton, Wa
12/1/2019, Agency Assist, 6Th St, Mabton, Wa
12/2/2019, Mal Mischief, E Wine Country Rd;
12/2/2019, Agency Assist, Fern St, Mabton, Wa
12/2/2019, Domestic, Maple St, Mabton, Wa
Prosser Police Department
11/15/2019, Narcotics, Highland Drive
11/15/2019, Threats, Highland Drive
11/15/2019, Narcotics, Highland Drive
11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, 500 Block Of Wine Country Road
11/15/2019, Non-Injury Collision, Wine Country Road At North River Road
11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Wine Country Road At Alexander Ct.
11/15/2019, Theft, 800 Block Of 6Th Street
11/15/2019, Agency Assist, W. Taylor Rd.
11/15/2019, Welfare Check, Wine Country Road
11/15/2019, Domestic Disturbance, N. Crosby Road
11/15/2019, Panhandling, 700 Block Of Wine Country Road
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, I-82 At Milepost 78
11/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Wine Country Road At Nunn Road
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, I-82 At Milepost 78
11/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Wine Country Road At Nunn Road
11/16/2019, Suspicious Person, Mountain View Drive
11/16/2019, Suspicious Person, 1000 Block Of Alexander Court
11/16/2019, Noise Complaint, 1000 Block Of Sadie St.
11/17/2019, Malicious Mischief, 800 Block Of Main Street
11/17/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 300 Block Of Casi Ct.
11/17/2019, Agency Assist, Heck Road
11/17/2019, Narcotics, 8Th Street And Dudley Ave.
11/17/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 900 Block Of Alexander Ct.
11/17/2019, Theft, 1400 Block Of Prosser Ave.
11/18/2019, Grafitti, 7Th Street
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circumstance, Highland Drive
11/18/2019, Extra Patrol, 1400 Block Of Sunset Drive
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circumstance, 500 Block Of Eastgate Drive
11/18/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
11/19/2019, Malicious Mischief, 500 Block Of Eastgate Drive
11/19/2019, Grafitti, Kinney Way And Park Avenue
11/19/2019, Runaway, 1000 Block Of Hemlock Street
11/19/2019, Fraud, Buena Vista Road
11/19/2019, Shoplifting, Meade Avenue
11/19/2019, Information, Highland Drive
11/19/2019, Runaway, 1000 Block Of Hemlock Street
11/19/2019, Suspicious Person, 1000 Block Of Parker Court
11/20/2019, Agency Assist, Sr-22 And 221
11/20/2019, Disturbance, Wine Country Road
11/20/2019, Traffic Stop, 6Th Street And Sherman Ave.
11/20/2019, Traffic Hazzard, Witkopf Loop
11/20/2019, Disturbance, 800 Block Of 7Th St.
11/20/2019, Traffic Stop, Merlot Drive And Wine Country Road
11/21/2019, Agency Assist, 300 Block Of Old Inland Empire
11/21/2019, Non-Injury Collision, 1800 Block Of Benson Avenue
11/21/2019, Suspicious Circumstance, 500 Block Of Eastgate Drive
11/21/2019, Counterfeit Currency, Merlot Drive
11/21/2019, Hit-And-Run, 800 Block Of Market Street
Sunnyside Police Department
11/25/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 6Th St; Mahoneys, Sunnys
11/25/2019, Threats, Sunnyside School District
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Papa Murphy
11/25/2019, Theft, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/25/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St; Fashion Corner,
11/25/2019, Drugs, Park Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
11/25/2019, Theft, Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/25/2019, Public Service, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Post Office
11/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/25/2019, Animal Problem, Heffron St & W Lincoln Ave
11/25/2019, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave; Robinson Li
11/25/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/25/2019, Code Enforce, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
11/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/25/2019, Agency Assist, Washington School Elementa
11/25/2019, Domestic, 1/2 Harrison Ave, Sunnysid
11/25/2019, Accident No Inj, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:41,
11/25/2019, Parking Problem, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/25/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/25/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
11/25/2019, Mal Mischief, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 1St St; Portside Conoco;
11/25/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/25/2019, Theft, W Nob Hill Blvd; Smoke Cit
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
11/25/2019, Transport, N 1St St; Union Gospel Mis
11/26/2019, Unsecure Premis, E Allen Rd; C Speck Motors
11/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Parkland Dr; 5, Sunnyside,
11/26/2019, Traffic Stop, Outlook Rd & Scoon Rd, Sun
11/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/26/2019, Funeral Escort, S 8Th St; Smith Funeral Ho
11/26/2019, Public Service, Washington Elementary Scho
11/26/2019, Animal Problem, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/26/2019, Theft, W South Hill Rd; 7F, Sunny
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, 1/2 Bagley Drive, Sunnysid
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista, S
11/26/2019, Sex Crime, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/26/2019, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave; Robinson Li
11/26/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; All V
11/26/2019, Code Enforce, N Eastway Dr, Sunnyside, W
11/26/2019, Threats, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/26/2019, Domestic, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/26/2019, Animal Problem, Beckner Rd & Bagley Dr, Su
11/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, Van Belle Rd; Outlook Elem
11/26/2019, Abuse Neglect, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/26/2019, Code Enforce, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
11/26/2019, Code Enforce, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
11/26/2019, Mal Mischief, Outlook Rd; Office; 28, Su
11/26/2019, Warrant Service, E Decatur Ave & S 5Th St,
11/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, Federal Way; 1, Sunnyside
11/26/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St #G2; Apt G2, Sunn
11/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/26/2019, Accident No Inj, W South Hill Rd & Washingt
11/26/2019, Citizen Assist, E Ida Belle St & S 13Th St
11/26/2019, Civil Matter, Parkland Dr; 133, Sunnysid
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/26/2019, Mal Mischief, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/26/2019, Threats, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
11/26/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
11/26/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
11/26/2019, Harassment, S 12Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/26/2019, Domestic, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
11/27/2019, Warrant Service, S 6Th St & E Custer Ave, S
11/27/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/27/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
11/27/2019, Mal Mischief, E Yakima Valley Hwy;Car Wa
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/27/2019, Trespassing, Lenseigne Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/27/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/27/2019, Code Enforce, Penn Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Sunnyside Ave;Blk, Sunnysi
11/27/2019, Citizen Assist, N 16Th St;Sside Christian
11/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/27/2019, Accident Injury, S 8Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
11/27/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave; A, Sunnyside
11/27/2019, Animal Problem, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Agency Assist, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Mal Mischief, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Mom’s
11/27/2019, Agency Assist, North Ave; Excel Dairy Inc
11/27/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; Inspire Developm
11/27/2019, Alarm Resident, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Citizen Dispute, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Citizen Assist, S 7Th St; Us Bank, Sunnysi
11/27/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mom’s C
11/27/2019, Information, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Federal Way; 32, Sunnyside
11/27/2019, Welfare Check, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
11/27/2019, Agency Assist, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
11/28/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Lower Valley Cre
11/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Custer Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/28/2019, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
11/28/2019, Alarm Resident, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/28/2019, Accident No Inj, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
11/28/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/28/2019, Theft, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Cascade Way #3; 3, Sunnysi
11/28/2019, Assault, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
11/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Hill & S 1St St, Sunnysi
11/28/2019, Juvenile Probm, Parkland Dr #130, Sunnysid
11/28/2019, Mal Mischief, Linden Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/28/2019, Traffic Offense, N 6Th St & Yakima Valley,
11/28/2019, Domestic, S 11Th St #A9, Sunnyside,
11/28/2019, Accident Fatal, Grandview Pavement Rd; U:2
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:52,
11/29/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
11/29/2019, Domestic, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/29/2019, Animal Problem, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/29/2019, Unsecure Premis, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Sakur
11/29/2019, Animal Problem, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Decatur/Edison;Alleyway, S
11/29/2019, Lost Property, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/29/2019, Citizen Assist, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/29/2019, Animal Problem, Mcbride St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/29/2019, Animal Problem, S 13Th St & Gregory Ave, S
11/29/2019, Runaway Juv, Yakima Valley Hwy; Travel
11/29/2019, Threats, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/29/2019, Animal Problem, Block Of Swan Rd, ,
11/29/2019, Lost Property, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/29/2019, Traffic Stop, E Edison Ave; N Of Loc, Su
11/29/2019, Noise Complaint, Flower St; C, Sunnyside, W
11/29/2019, Traffic Offense, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
11/29/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 6Th St #G2, Sunnyside, W
11/29/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave;206 Prestige Care
11/29/2019, Domestic, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Maridan Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bagley Dr & North Ave, Sun
11/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
11/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; 24, Sunny
11/30/2019, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
11/30/2019, Agency Assist, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
11/30/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
11/30/2019, Found Property, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/30/2019, Alarm Resident, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Unsecure Premis, North Ave; Sunnyside Chris
11/30/2019, Atmt To Locate, Weatherwax St, Sunnyside,
11/30/2019, Atmt To Locate, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Agency Assist, Vance Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, Fairview Ave & Ismo Loop,
11/30/2019, Animal Problem, Stackhouse;By The Bridge,
11/30/2019, Animal Problem, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Illegal Burning, Bagley Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Disorderly, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
11/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Linden Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Miller Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/30/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E Yakima Valley Hwy; El Fo
11/30/2019, Theft, Parkland Dr; 5, Sunnyside,
11/30/2019, Administrative, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
11/30/2019, Juvenile Probm, Forum, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Welfare Check, North Ave; 14, Sunnyside,
11/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
11/30/2019, Traffic Offense, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/30/2019, Noise Complaint, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
11/30/2019, Runaway Juv, Yakima Valley Hwy; La Foga
11/30/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C
12/1/2019, Welfare Check, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
12/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Maid
12/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
12/1/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:7, Ou
12/1/2019, Information, Seedro Woolley Pd, Sedro W
12/1/2019, Accident No Inj, N 6Th St & Yakima Valley,
12/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, Sunnyside Ave, Granger, Wa
12/1/2019, Agency Assist, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
12/1/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
12/1/2019, Domestic, Harrison Ave #12, Sunnysid
12/1/2019, Parking Problem, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
12/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
12/2/2019, Agency Assist, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
12/2/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
12/2/2019, Unwanted Guest, Parkland Dr ; J, Sunnyside
12/2/2019, Alarm Resident, Woods Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
12/2/2019, Utility Problem, Blaine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
12/2/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
12/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Alexander Rd & Clyde Cir,
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
12/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, E Lincoln Ave; Bobs Auto C
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
12/2/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; Boneteria Del Be
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St & E Kearney Ave,
12/2/2019, Found Property, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
12/2/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
12/2/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, Tacoma Ave; Tw Market, Sun
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
12/2/2019, Code Enforce, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
12/2/2019, Citizen Assist, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
12/2/2019, Information, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
12/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ameri
12/2/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
12/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
12/2/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
12/2/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Pick
12/2/2019, Trespassing, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
12/2/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
12/3/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
12/3/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St;, Sunnyside, Wa
12/3/2019, Citizen Assist, I82 Exit 69, Sunnyside, Wa
12/3/2019, Alarm Business, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
Wapato Police Department
11/25/2019, Lost Property, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
11/25/2019, Welfare Check, Trader St; Martinez Auto P
11/25/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
11/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Kemper Rd, Wapato, Wa
11/27/2019, Alarm Resident, N Track Rd, Wapato, Wa
11/27/2019, Trespassing, E 5Th St; Assembly Of God,
11/27/2019, Abandoned Vehic, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Camas Ave; Satus Element
11/27/2019, Alarm Resident, N Harding Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/27/2019, Animal Problem, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
11/27/2019, Intoxication, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
11/27/2019, Citizen Assist, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
11/28/2019, Welfare Check, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/28/2019, Domestic, W 2Nd St; Cabrera Apartmen
11/29/2019, Civil Matter, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
11/30/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Les Schwab
11/30/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
11/30/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Jose’s Hardware,
11/30/2019, Civil Matter, W 4Th St, Wapato, Wa
11/30/2019, Agency Assist, N Track Rd & E Jones Rd, W
11/30/2019, Welfare Check, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
11/30/2019, Agency Assist, S Camas Ave & French Ln, W
12/1/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Wapato Ave; Las Palmas R
12/1/2019, Agency Assist, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
12/1/2019, Mal Mischief, W 1St St; Logans, Wapato,
12/1/2019, Vehicle Prowl, W 1St St; Bills Family Res
12/2/2019, Unwanted Guest, N Track Rd; Crossroads Mar
12/2/2019, Fraud, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
12/2/2019, Traffic Stop, W 1St St & S Satus Ave, Wa
12/2/2019, Traffic Stop, N Wapato Ave & Ivy St, Wap
12/2/2019, Fraud, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
12/2/2019, Traffic Stop, W 1St St; Key Bank, Wapato
12/2/2019, Traffic Stop, Sr 97 & Lateral A Rd, Wapa
12/2/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
12/2/2019, Welfare Check, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
12/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Ahtanum Ave; B6, Wapato,
12/3/2019, Recovrd Stolen, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
11/25/2019, Shots Fired, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
11/25/2019, Civil Matter, Independence Rd, Sunnyside
11/25/2019, Livestock Incid, Van Belle Rd; U:7, Granger
11/25/2019, Burglary, Green Valley Rd, Mabton, W
11/25/2019, Welfare Check, Morrow Ln, Zillah, Wa
11/25/2019, Fire Invest, W Woodin Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/25/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Van Belle Rd & Decker Rd,
11/25/2019, Public Service, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
11/26/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:16, W
11/26/2019, Rso Violation, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/26/2019, Alarm Resident, Olmstead Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/26/2019, Domestic, Roza Dr, Zillah, Wa
11/26/2019, Sex Crime, Fraley Cutoff Rd, Toppenis
11/26/2019, Burglary, Apricot Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/26/2019, Livestock Incid, Hudson Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/26/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
11/27/2019, Alarm Resident, Roza View Rd, Grandview, W
11/27/2019, Burglary, Hudson Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/27/2019, Alarm Resident, Webster Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Animal Problem, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/27/2019, Trespassing, Lenseigne Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Kriner Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/27/2019, Theft, Yakima Valley Hwy & Thorp
11/27/2019, Alarm Resident, Beam Rd, Granger, Wa
11/27/2019, Fire Power Prob, Fordyce Rd & Independence
11/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Olmstead Rd; U:36, Grandvi
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, Beam Rd & Nelson Rd, Grang
11/27/2019, Alarm Resident, N Forsell Rd, Grandview, W
11/27/2019, Agency Assist, I 82 Ramp E & N Meyers Rd,
11/27/2019, Alarm Business, Konnowac Pass Rd; Usda, Wa
11/27/2019, Welfare Check, Crewport Rd, Granger, Wa
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Hudson Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/27/2019, Welfare Check, Scoon Rd & Van Belle Rd, S
11/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W
11/27/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
11/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, D St, Outlook, Wa
11/28/2019, Accident No Inj, Glade Rd; U:12, Mabton, Wa
11/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Konnowac Pass Rd; U:16, Mo
11/28/2019, Wanted Person, Roza Dr & Highland Dr, Zil
11/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Canyon Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/28/2019, Agency Assist, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Zillah Dr & Dekker Rd, O
11/28/2019, Accident Fatal, Grandview Pavement Rd; U:2
11/29/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Blk Reeves Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/29/2019, Theft, Lester Rd & Van Belle Rd,
11/29/2019, Noise Complaint, Tuttle Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/29/2019, Welfare Check, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/29/2019, Civil Matter, Wandling Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
11/29/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
11/29/2019, Shots Fired, S Branch Nass Rd & Emerald
11/29/2019, Runaway Juv, Highland Dr; H5, Buena Nue
11/30/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Parker Bridge Rd & Yakima
11/30/2019, Emr Medic, Vance Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/30/2019, Water Rescue, Chase Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/30/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Hudson Rd, Granger, Wa
11/30/2019, Civil Matter, Van Belle Rd; 8, Sunnyside
11/30/2019, Accident No Inj, Van Belle Rd & Beam Rd, Gr
12/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, Parker Bridge Rd & Yakima
12/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bailey Rd, Zillah, Wa
12/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
12/1/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Holmason Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
12/1/2019, Mental Subject, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
12/1/2019, Accident Unknow, E I 82; Mp57 E, Granger, W
12/1/2019, Alarm Business, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
12/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:7, Ou
12/1/2019, Noise Complaint, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
12/1/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy; Dkfab I
12/1/2019, Accident Unknow, Independence Rd; U:58, Out
12/1/2019, Accident Injury, Thacker Rd, Zillah, Wa
12/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
12/1/2019, Civil Matter, 1St St, Buena, Wa
12/1/2019, Civil Matter, Wandling Rd, Mabton, Wa
12/1/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Wendell Phillips Rd & Bish
12/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Murray Rd; U:25, Mabton, W
12/1/2019, Alarm Business, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
12/1/2019, Alarm Business, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
12/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee, Wa
12/2/2019, Alarm Business, Konnowac Pass Rd, Wapato,
12/2/2019, Court Order Vio, Alexander Rd & Clyde Cir,
12/2/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Boundary Rd, Mabton, Wa
12/2/2019, Accident No Inj, Stover Rd & Puterbaugh Rd,
12/2/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Midvale Rd & Mcgee Rd, Mab
12/2/2019, Alarm Resident, Orchardvale Rd, Zillah, Wa
12/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Smith Rd, Zillah, Wa
12/2/2019, Alarm Resident, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee, Wa
12/3/2019, Accident Hitrun, Independence Rd, Outlook,
Zillah Police Department
11/25/2019, Animal Problem, 2Nd Ave, Zillah,
11/26/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Rainier Ave, Zillah, W
11/26/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Westwind Dr, Zillah, Wa
11/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, 2Nd Ave #10; Maranatha Mob
11/26/2019, Agency Assist, I-82 Mp 52;E/B, Zillah, Wa
11/27/2019, Unsecure Premis, 3Rd Ave; #3, Zillah, Wa
11/27/2019, Traffic Offense, 5Th St & 3Rd Ave, Zillah,
11/27/2019, Alarm Resident, Kagley Way, Zillah, Wa
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, 4Th Ave, Zillah, Wa
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High Schoo
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, Cheyne Rd & 1St Ave, Zilla
11/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, 5Th St & 2Nd Ave, Zillah,
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
11/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mccracken Ave, Zillah, Wa
11/27/2019, Civil Matter, Vintage Valley Pkwy, Zilla
11/27/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
11/28/2019, Accident No Inj, 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
11/28/2019, Animal Problem, Northstone Pkwy, Zillah, W
11/28/2019, Welfare Check, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
11/28/2019, Domestic, 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
11/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Alteejen Rd, Zillah,
11/29/2019, Noise Complaint, 8Th St, Zillah, Wa
11/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, F St, Zillah, Wa
11/29/2019, Suicidal Person, Westwind Dr, Zillah,
12/1/2019, Trespassing, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
12/1/2019, Animal Problem, Schoentrup Ln, Zillah, Wa
12/1/2019, Accident No Inj, 3Rd Ave & 5Th St, Zillah,
12/1/2019, Agency Assist, N Meyers Rd & Fraley Cut O
12/1/2019, Citizen Assist, Vintage Valley Py #A; El P
12/1/2019, Agency Assist, N Meyers Rd; U:19, Toppeni
12/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Kagley Way, Zillah, Wa
12/1/2019, Welfare Check, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
12/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave; Zillah Pro Hardwa
12/3/2019, Agency Assist, S Elm St; Best Western
