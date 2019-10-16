Sunnyside Arrests
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
OCTOBER 8
Jesus N. Soto Velazquez, dob: 11/26/70, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Ramon Alcantar, Jr., dob: 01/12/86, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Joe S. Barbosa, dob: 08/19/84, Wapato; driving under the influence.
Joel Briones, dob: 05/22/99, Sunnyside; violation of domestic violence protection order.
Zelda R. Ike-Joe, dob: 08/05/74, third-degree theft.
OCTOBER 9
Ignacio A. Lopez, dob: 11/05/93, Wapato; driving under the influence.
Francisco C. Diaz, dob: 10/06/57, Mabton; Sunnyside court commit.
OCTOBER 10
Minerva Rodriguez Espinoza, dob: 03/31/78, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Cody J. Wagoner, dob: 12/27/88, Yakima; third-degree theft.
Anastacia Mederos Sierra, dob: 04/15/81, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commit.
OCTOBER 11
Noe Avalos, dob: 06/04/94, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Anthony D. Velasquez, dob: 12/17/93, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Male Juvenile Offender, dob: 06/29/04, N/A; fourth-degree attempted assault.
OCTOBER 12
Jose Flores, Jr., dob: 03/23/85, Grandview; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Miguel A. Aguilar, dob: 08/28/94, Toppenish; Sunnyside Department of Correction contract, third-degree driving with license suspended.
OCTOBER 13
Salomon Gomez, Jr., dob: 09/19/96k Granger; first-degree negligent driving; two counts third-degree driving with license suspended.
OCTOBER 14
Saira I. Romero, dob: 07/20/93, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Silvestre P. Olmedo-Palacios, dob: 12/31/65, Grandview; driving under the influence, first-degree driving with license suspended.
Antonio M. Carrazco, dob: 06/12/58, Sunnyside; carry/exhibit and drawing dangerous weapon.
Sunnyside Fire
October 8
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Sheller Road.
Public assistance to elderly person in the 300 block of Ray Road, Replaced smoke detector batteries.
Aid call in the 2600 block of N. Outlook Road.
Aid call in the 1200 block of North Griffin Road.
Aid call to the 600 block of South Sixth Street.
October 9
Aid call to the 200 block of West Second Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 600 block of Scoon Road.
Aid call to the 1600 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to Cemetery Road.
System malfunction call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 2600 block of East Lincoln Street.
Aid call to the 600 block of Grandridge Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Mentzer, Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Scoon Road.
October 10
Aid call to the 300 block of Den Boer Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Wallace Way.
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Road.
Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
September 25, 2019
Pre-Trial Conferences
Gary Lester Burton, dob: 05/03/89; two counts of assault, fourth degree, dismissed. Disorderly conduct, dismissed. Malicious mischief, pled guilty/found guilty, sentenced 364/344 suspended.
Marquita Rochelle Damato, dob: 02/16/68; driving while license suspended, pled guilty/found guilty; sentenced 90/81 suspended. Fined $630.50.
Heaven Lee Dobbs, dob: 12/21/95; assault, fourth degree. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance. Fined $200 in court costs.
Isiah Derrick J. Lamebull, dob: 08/26/89; disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. Six-month Stimulated Order of Compliance. Fined $200 in court costs.
Hayes Joseph Quiltanenock, dob: 03/05/86; criminal trespass second degree.
Jonathan Agustin Pablo, dob:02/13/00; assault, fourth degree, Failed to appear; $3000 warrant .
Hayes Joseph Quiltanenock, dob: 01/05/86; criminal trespass, second degree. Six-months Stipulated Order of Compliance. Fined $200 court costs.
Shari Lorraine Telakish, dob: 07/2/72; hit and run attended vehicle. Six-months Stipulated Order of Compliance. Fined $200 court costs.
Gregory Lamarr Wesley, dob: 06/19/86; assault, fourth degree, pled guilty/found guilty. Sentenced 364/304. Theft, third degree, dismissed. Criminal trespass, second degree, dismissed.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Jesus Crus Ledesma, dob: 05/16/86; obstructing law enforcement officer, drugs/drugs paraphernalia prohibited acts; Failed to appear. Warrant $1,500.
Brandon Valdez, dob: 02/23/97;theft, third degree. Failed to appear, $1000 warrant.
Probation Hearings
Jonathan Agustin Pablo, dob: 02/11/00; two counts of assault fourth degree. Failed to Appear. Warrant $3,000.
Police Logs
Grandview Police Department
10/8/2019, Fire Electrical, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson
10/8/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Mcclure Elementa
10/8/2019, Welfare Check, E Wine Country Rd & Mccrea
10/8/2019, Welfare Check, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
10/8/2019, Animal Problem, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa
10/8/2019, Animal Problem, W 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
10/8/2019, Welfare Check, N County Line Rd, Grandvie
10/8/2019, Welfare Check, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
10/8/2019, Animal Problem, Birch St, Grandview, Wa
10/8/2019, Traffic Stop, W 4Th St & Ave F, Grandvie
10/8/2019, Domestic, Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W
10/8/2019, Dui, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
10/9/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Euclid Rd; Alley, Grandv
10/9/2019, Welfare Check, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
10/9/2019, Fraud, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/9/2019, Domestic, Velma Ave, Grandview, Wa
10/9/2019, Domestic, Division St; #1/2 El Dorad
10/9/2019, Assault, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
10/9/2019, Atmt To Locate, Ash St; 11, Grandview, Wa
10/9/2019, Fire Brush Gras, W I 82; Mp75 W, Grandview,
10/9/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/9/2019, Domestic, Broadview Dr, Grandview, W
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
10/10/2019, Public Service, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
10/10/2019, Alarm Business, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
10/10/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
10/10/2019, Accident No Inj, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson
10/10/2019, Domestic, Wilson Hwy; 60, Grandview,
10/10/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St; Grandridge Mobil
10/10/2019, Parking Problem, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa
10/10/2019, Welfare Check, Elm St & E 2Nd St, Grandvi
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, Lemley Rd & N County Line
10/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Meadowlark Dr, Grandview,
10/10/2019, Information, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
10/10/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/10/2019, Animal Problem, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
10/11/2019, Alarm Resident, Birch St; Thuy’s Hair Arti
10/11/2019, Agency Assist, Ash St, Grandview, Wa
10/11/2019, Parking Problem, W Wine Country Rd; 10-4 Ca
10/11/2019, Animal Problem, Vista Dr, Grandview, Wa
10/11/2019, Citizen Assist, Wilson Hwy; 60, Grandview,
10/11/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/11/2019, Fraud, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
10/11/2019, Alarm Business, Birch St; Thuy’s Hair Arti
10/11/2019, Abandoned Vehic, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
10/11/2019, Fraud, Viall Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/11/2019, Atmt To Locate, Davie Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
10/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 2Nd St & Euclid Rd, Gran
10/11/2019, Animal Problem, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Nicka Rd, Grandview, W
10/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Blk Division St, Grandview
10/12/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp73 W, Grandview,
10/12/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
10/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
10/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, E 2Nd St & Birch St, Grand
10/12/2019, Lost Property, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
10/12/2019, Parking Problem, King St, Grandview, Wa
10/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, Nicka Rd; A101, Grandview,
10/12/2019, Harassment, Division St; 4, Grandview,
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Young St, Grandview, W
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St & Larson St, Gran
10/12/2019, Noise Complaint, Grandridge Rd; Trailer By
10/12/2019, Alarm Business, E Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
10/13/2019, Threats, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandview Pavement Rd & W
10/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St, Grandview, Wa
10/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
10/13/2019, Found Property, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
10/13/2019, Traffic Offense, Division St; Alley, Grandv
10/13/2019, Citizen Assist, S 74Th Ave, Yakima, Wa
10/13/2019, Accident Injury, W Wine Country Rd & N Pute
10/13/2019, Accident No Inj, W Wine Country Rd & N Pute
10/13/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
10/13/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp75 E, Grandview,
10/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Appleway Rd & Walnut Ln, G
10/13/2019, Harassment, W Wine Country Rd; Apple V
10/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
10/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Esperanza Dr, Grandview, W
10/14/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/14/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
10/14/2019, Animal Problem, Viall Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/14/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/14/2019, Parking Problem, Carriage Ct, Grandview, Wa
10/14/2019, Wanted Person, Grandridge Rd & W 5Th St,
10/14/2019, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
10/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Mccreadie Rd & E Wine Coun
10/14/2019, Welfare Check, E Wine Country Rd; Autozon
10/14/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St & Fir St, Grandvi
10/14/2019, Trespassing, Hickory Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/14/2019, Assault, E Wine Country Rd; Susies
10/14/2019, Information, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
10/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Grandridge Rd & W 5Th St,
10/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
10/14/2019, Agency Assist, Main St, Mabton, Wa
10/14/2019, Welfare Check, W 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
10/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
10/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Washington St; F12, Gran
10/15/2019, Threats, W 5Th St; Grandridge Mobil
10/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Alley Way Beh
Granger Police Department
10/8/2019, Information, F Ave, Granger, Wa
10/9/2019, Domestic, Mentzer Ave E, Granger, Wa
10/9/2019, Information, D St, Granger, Wa
10/9/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
10/9/2019, Domestic, Mentzer Ave E, Granger, Wa
10/9/2019, Information, D St, Granger, Wa
10/9/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; Exit 54,
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, Ward Rd; Eagle
10/10/2019, Trespassing, Mentzer Ave E;
10/11/2019, Agency Assist, Bartlett Ave & Pearson
10/11/2019, Mental Subject, F Ave, Granger, Wa
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Nass Rd, Granger, Wa
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mark St, Granger, Wa
10/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Main St; Granger Police
10/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mentzer Ave E, Granger,
10/14/2019, Accident No Inj, Bailey Ave & Sr 223, Grang
10/14/2019, Runaway Juv, Main St; Futeria Mochoacan
10/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
Mabton Police Department
10/9/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Rose St, Mabton,
10/10/2019, Accident Hitrun, 8Th St, Mabton,
10/11/2019, Mal Mischief, S 2Nd St, Mabton, Wa
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Skylstad St, Mabton,
10/12/2019, Lost Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy;
10/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, North St; Blue Sky Market,
10/13/2019, Suicidal Person, E Euclid Rd & Phillips Rd,
10/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, North St; Blue Sky Market,
10/14/2019, Alarm Business, Main St; Vocational Buildi
Prosser Police Department
10/4/2019, Agency Assist, 1780000 Block Of Johnson Road
10/4/2019, Code Enforcement, 1100 Block Of Prosser Ave.
10/4/2019, Parking Complaint, 1100 Block Of Yakima Ave.
10/4/2019, Found Property, 800 Block Of 6Th Street
10/4/2019, Disturbance, 300 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/4/2019, Traffic Stop, 100 Block Of Oie
10/4/2019, Traffic Stop, 9Th Street And Sheridan Ave.
10/4/2019, Disturbance, 1200 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/4/2019, Traffic Stop, Stacy Ave. And Wine Country Road
10/4/2019, Traffic Stop, Gap Road And Merlot Drive
10/5/2019, Traffic Stop, 6Th Street And Sheridan Ave.
10/5/2019, Assault, 1300 Block Of Sr 22
10/5/2019, Animal Problem, 200 Block Of Merlot Drive
10/5/2019, Traffic Stop, Old Inland Empire And Wamba Road
10/6/2019, Animal Problem, 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
10/6/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, Griffin And Oie
10/6/2019, Traffic Stop, Johnson Road And Old Inland Empire
10/6/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, Wine Country Road And Cr 12
10/6/2019, Traffic Stop, Meade Ave. And Highland Drive
10/7/2019, Suspicious Person, 1900 Block Of Benson Ave.
10/7/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 1800 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/7/2019, Suspicious Person, Sheridan Ave. And Wine Country Road
10/7/2019, Theft, 600 Block Of 6Th Street
10/8/2019, Counterfeit Currency, 1800 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/8/2019, Suspicious Person, 1600 Block Of Paterson Road
10/8/2019, Assault, 1300 Block Of Sommers Ave.
10/8/2019, Hit-And-Run, 800 Block Of Ellen Ave.
10/8/2019, Traffic Stop, 9Th Street And Wine Country Road
10/9/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 Near Milepost 78
10/9/2019, Harassment, 1400 Block Of Sunset Drive
10/9/2019, Malicious Mischief, 1900 Block Of Highland Drive
10/9/2019, Wanted Subject, 400 Block Of North River Road
10/9/2019, Traffic Stop, State Route 22 And State Route 221
10/10/2019, Malicious Mischief, 900 Block Of Kinney Way
10/10/2019, Traffic Stop, 5Th Street And Bennett Ave.
Sunnyside Police Department
10/8/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/8/2019, Agency Assist, Midvale Rd; U:14, Sunnysid
10/8/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Hiway
10/8/2019, Atmt To Locate, Harvest Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
10/8/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
10/8/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/8/2019, Animal Problem, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
10/8/2019, Animal Problem, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
10/8/2019, Citizen Complai, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/8/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/8/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/8/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/8/2019, Animal Problem, W Nichols Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/8/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/8/2019, Transport, Jadwin Avenue
10/8/2019, Atmt To Locate, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
10/8/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/8/2019, Warrant Service, S 10Th St & E Jackson Ave,
10/8/2019, Alarm Resident, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
10/8/2019, Drugs, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/8/2019, Theft, Cascade Way; 49, Sunnyside
10/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, E South Hill Rd; Yakima Ch
10/8/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/8/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/8/2019, Court Order Ser, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/8/2019, Citizen Assist, Harvest Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
10/8/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
10/8/2019, Noise Complaint, S 8Th St; Home Day Care, S
10/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Ci
10/8/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/8/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
10/8/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/8/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
10/9/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, Outlook Rd; Lower Valley H
10/9/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/9/2019, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St; Marc G Meininge
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
10/9/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/9/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/9/2019, Lost Property, Gregory Ave; Anytime Fitne
10/9/2019, Trespassing, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/9/2019, Animal Problem, Picard Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
10/9/2019, Animal Problem, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
10/9/2019, Harassment, Canadienne St, Sunnyside,
10/9/2019, Animal Problem, Bagley Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
10/9/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; #E Yakima N
10/9/2019, Traffic Hazard, North Ave & N 4Th St, Sunn
10/9/2019, Animal Problem, Mcclain Dr; B2, Sunnyside,
10/9/2019, Animal Problem, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/9/2019, Animal Problem, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
10/9/2019, Animal Problem, Dawn Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/9/2019, Agency Assist, Swan Rd; U:5, Sunnyside, W
10/9/2019, Agency Assist, Snipes Canal Rd, Sunnyside
10/9/2019, Burglary, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/9/2019, Runaway Juv, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
10/9/2019, Domestic, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
10/9/2019, Noise Complaint, S 8Th St; Home Day Care, S
10/9/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/9/2019, Citizen Assist, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
10/9/2019, Alarm Resident, Sw Crescent Ave;A, Sunnysi
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Apt 15, Sunnysid
10/10/2019, Domestic, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/10/2019, Alarm Business, E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Ci
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, I-82 E & Mp 63, Sunnyside,
10/10/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/10/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/10/2019, Traffic Stop, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
10/10/2019, Animal Problem, Parkland Dr #175, Sunnysid
10/10/2019, Animal Problem, Mcclain Dr; B2, Sunnyside,
10/10/2019, Welfare Check, Franks Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/10/2019, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/10/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Office, Sunnysi
10/10/2019, Utility Problem, Yakima Valley & E Edison A
10/10/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
10/10/2019, Court Order Ser, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/10/2019, Disorderly, Beckner Alley & N 16Th St,
10/10/2019, Suicidal Person, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/10/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/10/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Parkland Dr; 139, Sunnysid
10/10/2019, Alarm Business, North Ave;Crisis Center, S
10/10/2019, Welfare Check, Federal Way #2, Sunnyside,
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Apt E, Sunnyside
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mcclain Dr; Blk, Sunnyside
10/11/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
10/11/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
10/11/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp64 E, Outlook, W
10/10/2019, Domestic, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/10/2019, Alarm Business, E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Ci
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, I-82 E & Mp 63, Sunnyside,
10/10/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/11/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
10/11/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
10/11/2019, Fraud, Cascade Way; 23, Sunnyside
10/11/2019, Burglary, Parkland Dr; 14, Sunnyside
10/11/2019, Citizen Assist, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/11/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
10/11/2019, Agency Assist, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/11/2019, Drugs, N 16Th St; Office, Sunnysi
10/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St; St Joseph Presch
10/11/2019, Animal Problem, S 5Th St; Uptown Adult Cou
10/11/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/11/2019, Traffic Stop, Upland Dr & W Grandview Av
10/11/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/11/2019, Assault, S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
10/11/2019, Agency Assist, S 15Th St & Harvest Pl, Su
10/11/2019, Fraud, S 6Th St; Sunnyside Indoor
10/11/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/11/2019, Agency Assist, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/11/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/11/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
10/11/2019, Welfare Check, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/11/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/11/2019, Welfare Check, S 9Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
10/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & Waneta Rd,
10/11/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/11/2019, Traffic Stop, E Edison Ave & Van Nutle B
10/11/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/11/2019, Noise Complaint, S 6Th St;Country Squire Ap
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Park N Pak,
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Agency Assist, I 82; Mp 69-70, Sunnyside
10/12/2019, Alarm Business, Scoon Rd; National Gas Co
10/12/2019, Agency Assist, I 82; Mp 69, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
10/12/2019, Suicidal Person, N 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Terry St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Assemblies
10/12/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
10/12/2019, Traffic Offense, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:5, Su
10/12/2019, Traffic Offense, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/12/2019, Warrant Service, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/12/2019, Agency Assist, W I82 Exit 67, Sunnyside,
10/12/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/12/2019, Lost Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
10/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Livestock Incid, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Traffic Offense, S 4Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
10/12/2019, Noise Complaint, Denson Ave & N 14Th St, Su
10/12/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, N 11Th St & Yakima Valley,
10/12/2019, Unsecure Premis, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Shots Fired, Bagley Dr #105, Sunnyside,
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave; Cornerstone Ass
10/12/2019, Domestic, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
10/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdonal
10/13/2019, Traffic Offense, E Franklin Ave & S 6Th St,
10/13/2019, Traffic Offense, Waneta Rd; Am Pm, Sunnysid
10/13/2019, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
10/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Reeves Way & N 4Th St, Sun
10/13/2019, Mal Mischief, S 1St St; Portside Conoco,
10/13/2019, Mal Mischief, E Yakima Valley Hwy; El Va
10/13/2019, Accident Unknow, State Route 241; U:19, Sun
10/13/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Helbe
10/13/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
10/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Emerald Rd & Snipes Pump R
10/13/2019, Agency Assist, N County Line Rd, Sunnysid
10/13/2019, Citizen Assist, Terry St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/13/2019, Found Property, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
10/13/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/13/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
10/13/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
10/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
10/13/2019, Welfare Check, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
10/13/2019, Found Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy; China
10/13/2019, Fireworks, W Maple Ave; 82, Sunnyside
10/13/2019, Animal Noise, Dayton Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
10/13/2019, Noise Complaint, Reeves Way; # O, Sunnyside
10/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
10/14/2019, Traffic Stop, 16Th & Bon Vinos, Sunnysid
10/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
10/14/2019, Agency Assist, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Cascade Loop, Sunnyside, W
10/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
10/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 13Th St & Harrison Ave,
10/14/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
10/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
10/14/2019, Code Enforce, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/14/2019, Dui, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
10/14/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
10/14/2019, Court Order Ser, Saul Rd; 4, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Welfare Check, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
10/14/2019, Animal Problem, Blaine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/14/2019, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave; Park N Pak,
10/14/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, 4Th St & Tracks, Sunnyside
10/14/2019, Noise Complaint, S 8Th St; Home Day Care, S
10/14/2019, Domestic, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
10/14/2019, Traffic Offense, N 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Animal Problem, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Livestock Incid, South St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
10/14/2019, Noise Complaint, S 8Th St; Home Day Care; H
10/14/2019, Drugs, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
10/14/2019, Alarm Business, E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,
10/14/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
10/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Cascade Way; 64, Sunnyside
10/14/2019, Agency Assist, Main St, Mabton, Wa
10/14/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/14/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Civil Matter, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
10/14/2019, Information, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/14/2019, Noise Complaint, Gregory Ave; 2, Sunnyside,
10/14/2019, Assault, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
10/14/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
10/14/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 123,
10/15/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
10/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/15/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
Wapato Police Department
10/8/2019, Theft, S Wapato Ave; Carniceria L
10/8/2019, Drugs, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
10/8/2019, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St, Wapato, Wa
10/8/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire
10/8/2019, Missing Person, Mt Adams Dr, Wapato, Wa
10/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Camas Ave; Camas Element
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, Ward Rd; Eagle Alternative
10/10/2019, Traffic Hazard, W B St; U:16, Wapato, Wa
10/10/2019, Unwanted Guest, S Frontage Rd; Wapato Fire
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wapato Rd; Wolf Den Rest
10/10/2019, Alarm Business, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/11/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire
10/11/2019, Vehicle Theft, E B St, Wapato, Wa
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sitcum Ave & N Wapato Ave
10/11/2019, Traffic Stop, Sr 97 & Kays Rd, Wapato
10/11/2019, Mal Mischief, S Wapato Ave; Restaurante
10/12/2019, Overdose, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
10/12/2019, Respassing, French Ln, Wapato, Wa
10/12/2019, Intoxication, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
10/12/2019, Assault, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
10/12/2019, Traffic Stop, S Wapato Ave & E 3Rd St, W
10/12/2019, Civil Matter, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen
10/12/2019, Agency Assist, S Camas Ave; Wapato High S
10/13/2019, Civil Matter, S Wasco Ave; 15, Wapato, W
10/13/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
10/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
10/13/2019, Agency Assist, W Wapato Rd & Sr 97, Wapat
10/13/2019, Vehicle Prowl, S Wapato Ave; Johnnys Clot
10/14/2019, Welfare Check, S Ahtanum Ave & W 4Th St,
10/14/2019, Unwanted Guest, Lateral A Rd, Wapato, Wa
10/14/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
10/14/2019, Theft, S Wapato Ave; Meat Market,
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, ,
10/8/2019, Accident No Inj, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Buena Loop Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/8/2019, Accident No Inj, Van Belle Rd; U:10, Sunnys
10/8/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
10/8/2019, Accident No Inj, Sheller Rd & Killian Rd, S
10/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
10/8/2019, Information, Waneta Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/8/2019, Livestock Incid, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; U:246
10/8/2019, Burglary, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/8/2019, Lost Property, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/8/2019, Alarm Business, Gangl Rd; Teveri Cellars,
10/8/2019, Alarm Business, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
10/8/2019, Juvenile Probm, Alphabet Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
10/8/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp50 E, Zillah, Wa
10/9/2019, Livestock Incid, W I 82; Mp46 W, Zillah, Wa
10/9/2019, Animal Problem, Ingalls Ln, Wapato, Wa
10/9/2019, Theft, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
10/9/2019, Juvenile Probm, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
10/9/2019, Lost Property, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee, Wa
10/9/2019, Civil Matter, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/9/2019, Suspicious Circ, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/9/2019, Accident No Inj, Randel Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/9/2019, Alarm Resident, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
10/9/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Konnowac Pass Rd, Wapato,
10/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
10/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
10/10/2019, Welfare Check, Franks Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/10/2019, Threats, Lombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W
10/10/2019, Alarm Resident, Nightingale Rd, Wapato, Wa
10/10/2019, Fraud, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
10/10/2019, Theft, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
10/10/2019, Suicidal Person, Willoughby Rd, Grandview,
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, S L I Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/10/2019, Livestock Incid, E St, Outlook, Wa
10/10/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:19, S
10/10/2019, Information, Elmore Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/11/2019, Mal Mischief, Burr St, Buena, Wa
10/11/2019, Mental Subject, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
10/11/2019, Welfare Check, Holmason Rd; Covey Run Win
10/11/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Donald
10/11/2019, Public Service, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
10/11/2019, Found Property, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
10/11/2019, Accident No Inj, S 17Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/11/2019, Theft, Beam Rd, Granger, Wa
10/11/2019, Accident No Inj, Tear Rd; U:10, Grandview,
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Edison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/11/2019, Suicidal Person, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Nass Rd, Granger, Wa
10/11/2019, Fraud, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
10/12/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Beam Rd & Kirks Rd, Grange
10/12/2019, Parking Problem, Liberty Rd & Van Belle Rd,
10/12/2019, Civil Matter, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Swan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Noise Complaint, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Mclean Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/12/2019, Alarm Business, Windy Point Dr, Wapato, Wa
10/12/2019, Shots Fired, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/12/2019, Accident No Inj, Lucy Ln & E Zillah Dr, Zil
10/13/2019, Alarm Business, Gangl Rd; Teveri Cellars,
10/13/2019, Mal Mischief, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
10/13/2019, Livestock Incid, Gap Rd & S Outlook Rd, Out
10/13/2019, Sex Crime, Randel Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/13/2019, Agency Assist, N County Line Rd, Sunnysid
10/13/2019, Suicidal Person, E Euclid Rd & Phillips Rd,
10/13/2019, Domestic, Bus Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/13/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd & N Pute
10/13/2019, Shots Fired, Alexander Extension Rd, Gr
10/13/2019, Shots Fired, E Zillah Dr, Zillah, Wa
10/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Agency Assist, Oie & W Robinson Rd, Grand
10/14/2019, Animal Problem, W Woodin Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Theft, Konnowac Pass Rd, Wapato,
10/14/2019, Welfare Check, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/14/2019, Domestic, Washout Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Glade Rd & Township Rd, Ma
10/14/2019, Civil Matter, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/14/2019, Burglary, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
10/14/2019, Welfare Check, Willowcrest Dr; Block, Sun
10/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
Zillah Police Department
10/8/2019, Information, 7Th St; Zillah City Hall,
10/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/8/2019, Juvenile Probm, Northstone Pkwy; Santanas
10/8/2019, Theft, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
10/8/2019, Agency Assist, Fort Rd; Yakama Indian Nat
10/9/2019, Mal Mischief, 4Th Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/9/2019, Mal Mischief, 5Th St; Seventh Day Advent
10/9/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/9/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk Carlsonia Rd, Zillah,
10/9/2019, Abandoned Vehic, 7Th St & Rainier Ave, Zill
10/9/2019, Noise Complaint, D Anjou St, Zillah, Wa
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; Exit 54,
10/10/2019, Agency Assist, Ward Rd; Eagle Alternative
10/10/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/10/2019, Mal Mischief, Sunset Way, Zillah, Wa
10/10/2019, Livestock Incid, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/10/2019, Trespassing, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
10/10/2019, Harassment, 1St Ave; El Ranchito, Zill
10/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Reo Dr, Zillah, Wa
10/11/2019, Traffic Offense, Bartlett Ave & Pearson St,
10/11/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/11/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk Carlsonia Rd, Zillah,
10/11/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/11/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/12/2019, Agency Assist, Washington Ave; Solarity C
10/12/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/12/2019, Citizen Dispute, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
10/12/2019, Traffic Offense, 3Rd Ave & Concord St, Zill
10/12/2019, Traffic Offense, Cheyne Rd & Yakima Valley
10/12/2019, Domestic, Vintage Valley Pkwy; #223,
10/13/2019, Alarm Business, Ward Rd; Toppenish Senior
10/13/2019, Mal Mischief, Edson St, Zillah, Wa
10/13/2019, Mal Mischief, 2Nd Ave & 5Th St, Zillah,
10/13/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk D Anjou St, Zillah, Wa
10/14/2019, Harassment, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High Schoo
10/14/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St St & 2Nd Ave, Zillah,
10/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
