Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
Dec. 5, 2019
Pretrial Conference
Nathaniel James Campos, dob: 03/02/01; assault fourth- degree, reckless endangerment, Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Zachary Arturo Carcagno, dob: 05/28/91; malicious mischief third-degree, Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Leonel Cohetzaltitla, dob: 07/24/88; malicious mischief third-degree - physical damage. Set for jury trial.
Jose Florez, Jr., dob: 03/23/85; DWLS third-degree. Amended to NOL, second-degree. Fined $500.
Sonia Denise Gomez, dob: 07/28/78; false statement to public servant. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Jean Elydola Joyce, dob: 11/20/38; pets take/conceal/kill. Set jury trial.
Luisa Ana Meraz, dob: 06/27/84; malicious mischief, third-degree - physical damage. Dismissed.
Justin Lee Moreno Rios, dob: 11/13/00; carry, possess weapon on school property. Displaying weapon. Dismissed.
Justin Lee Moreno Rios, dob: 11/13/00; assault fourth-degree. Dismissed.
Celina A. Morfin Quiroz, dob: 07/25/02; hit-and-run unattended vehicle. Dismissed.
Maria Adriana H. Pelagio, dob: 09/04/78; assault fourth-degree. Six-month Stimulated Order of Compliance.
Custodio None Perez Chavez, dob: 10/14/86; DWLS third-degree, amended to NOL, second-degree. Fined $550.
Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87; theft third-degree. Criminal trespass first-degree. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Mitigation Hearings
Nathaniel James Campos, dob: 03/02/01; no valid operator’s license with valid ID. Fined $100.
Leno Sabalsa Howard, dob: 08/07/83; possession of open alcohol container in vehicle. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance; use/delivery drug paraphernalia. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Bench Warrant
Michel De La Rosa, dob: 01/23/96; assault fourth-degree, DWLS.
Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob: 05/15/96; no contact order/protection order violations.
Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob: 05/15/96; failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob: 05/15/96; theft third-degree.
Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob: 05/15/96; theft third-degree.
Arraignment
Daniel Cruz Cisneros, dob: 12/29/96; DWLS, third-degree. Hit-and-run unattended property. Not guilty, set for pretrial.
Roel Roberto Rivera, dob: 07/03/89; theft third-degree. Not guilty, pretrial set for Jan. 14.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Isaias Avalos, dob: 03/13/91; DWLS, first-degree, operating vehicle without ignition device. Dismissed. Conditions met.
Juana Carrazco, dob: 01/23/84; allowing unauthorized persons to drive. Dismissed. Conditions met.
SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
DECEMBER 30
Jose M. Birrueta Acevedo, dob: 03/10/01, Outlook; reckless driving, second-degree unlawful possession of firearm, marijuana possession under 40 grams.
Shelby A. Weaselhead, dob: 02/24/98, White Swan; three counts second-degree possession of stolen property, use of drug paraphernalia, other agency hold.
DECEMBER 31
Xail Acosta-Gutierrez, dob: 12/12/82, Sunnyside; other agency hold.
Jennifer L. Jetke, dob: 05/14/89, Grandview; third-degree theft.
JANUARY 1
Edna J. Gomez, dob: 07/01/81, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Jorge Justo-Delapaz, dob: 07/20/69, Sunnyside; two counts possible controlled substance.
Jesus R. Cerna-Parra, dob: 04/16/89, Wapato; driving under the influence, third-degree driving with license suspended, eluding, resisting arrest.
JANUARY 2
Salvador N. Ramirez Jr., dob: 01/22/91, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Maria J. Torrez, dob: 05/30/52, Sunnyside; violating domestic violence protection order.
Anna M. Canseco, dob: 03/27/97, Granger; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Rafael Fuerte, dob: 06/08/94, Grandview; negligent driving.
JANUARY 3
Jose M. Parra Contreras, dob: 01/03/85, Sunnyside; drug paraphernalia violation.
Osmany Quintana-Lema, dob: 09/12/79, Sunnyside; fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic violence.
Luis N. Cisneros Jr., dob: 03/29/86, Toppenish; third-degree theft.
Delia N. Suarez, dob: 01/08/90, Toppenish; third-degree theft.
JANUARY 4
Salomon Gomez, Jr., dob: 9/19/96, Granger; Sunnyside Court commit.
Isaias Avalos, dob: 03/13/91, Sunnyside; eluding, violating domestic violence protection order, domestic violence reckless endangerment, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, second-degree kidnapping, one count driving with license suspended.
JANUARY 5
Marissa L. Lopez, dob: 12/26/94, Grandview; third-degree theft.
Emanuel N. Vazquez Lopez, dob: 08/04/94, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
JANUARY 6
Alfonso Ramos, III, dob: 03/18/00, Sunnyside; contributing to delinquency.
Miguel A. Canales, dob: 02/05/89, Grandview; driving under the influence.
Ruben J. Roman, II, dob: 08/21/95, Sunnyside; two counts third-degree driving with license suspended.
