SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
November 12
Cedric E. Sweowat-Joseph, dob: 12/12/99, Wapato; third-degree theft.
Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87, Sunnyside; two counts third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest.
Carrie A. Shannon, dob: 02/07/86, Yakima; two counts second-degree burglary, two counts third-degree theft.
November 13
Adolfo S. Camarillo Angulo, dob: 09/21/92, Arcata, CA; resisting arrest, third-degree theft.
Cheryl L. Hopkins, dob: 03/08/63, Mabton; Grandview Court commitment.
Cecilia Ramos, 09/28/88, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Araceli M. Duran, dob: 11/13/73, Grandview; third-degree driving with license suspended, third-degree theft.
November 14
Juan M. Guerrero, dob: 07/20/00, Kennewick; investigation, second-degree driving with license suspended.
Jose U. Rodriguez, dob: 10/03/84, Outlook; disorderly conduct.
Alexandro R. Medina, dob: 09/27/96, Sunnyside; attended hit-and-run.
Pedro Valencia, dob: 06/17/83, Sunnyside; fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct.
November 15
Tara L. Miller, dob: 08/06/82, Toppenish; third-degree theft, unlawfully issuing bank checks.
Brandon Campbell, dob: 03/29/97, Cohoes, NY; U.S. Marshall hold.
Celestina S. Pina, dob: 04/15/89, Ellensburg, two two-counts financial fraud.
Ramona G. Vargas, dob: 04/15/70, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
November 16
Erlinda M. Gonzalez, dob: 12/22/80, Mabton; disorderly conduct.
Kimberly R. Martinez, dob: 07/19/90, Grandview; disorderly conduct.
Ariana C. Rodriguez, dob: 9/18/91, Sunnyside; disorderly conduct.
Thomas A. Lanier, dob: 05/01/95, Corvallis, OR; two counts harassment, two counts second-degree kidnapping.
November 17
Gabriel Delgado-Cervantes, dob: 04/16/83, Granger; driving under the influence.
Max Cuevas, dob: 05/23/97, Sunnyside; four counts reckless driving.
November 18
Faviola Z. Diaz, dob: 07/02/91, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended.
SUNNYSIDE FIRE
November 8
Aid call to the 300 block of Davie Road.
Aid call to 500 block of Andrew Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Wallace Way.
Aid call to East Franklin Avenue.
Aid call to Old Inland Empire Highway.
Aid call to the 300 block of Lake Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of Deangela Drive.
Aid call to the 7600 block of McClain Driver.
Aid call to the 100 block of Quick Lane.
Aid call to the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.
November 9
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 1700 Cascade Way.
November 10
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 57000 block of Interstates 82 W.
Aid call to Rose Street.
Aid call to 2500 block of Scoon Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of block of East Washington Street.
Aid call to the 1000 Tacoma Avenue.
November 11
Aid call to the 1500 block of South First Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of South 12th Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 300 block of South Eighth Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 Tacoma Avenue.
November 12
Aid call to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
Accidental fire alarm activation in the 2000 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 800 block of Sixth Street.
Aid call to the 20th block of E. Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
Aid call to the 600 block of Grant Avenue.
November 13
Aid call to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 1400 block of North Avenue.
Aid call to the 3100 block of East Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 1200 block of North Avenue.
Aid call to the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 600 block of Scoon Road.
Aid call to the 2600 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
November 14
Respond to building fire at 111 East 3rd Street, Wapato.
Aid call in the 130 block of Parkland Drive.
Aid call to the 2000 W. Fifth Street
Building fire in the 1500 block Yakima Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of B. Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of W. South Hill Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call the 1200 block of Cherry Lane.
Aid call to 1100 block of South 9th Street.
Aid call to the 600 block of Grandridge Road.
November 15
Aid call to the 2300 block of Waneta Road.
Aid call to the 1400 Scoon Road.
Aid call to the 1600 block of W. Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of Stover Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
November 16
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Motor call accident with on injuries in the 600 block of N. 16th Street.
Aid call to South 13th Street.
Aid call to the 700 S. 12th Street.
Aid call to the 1000 West Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of Outlook Road.
Smoke scare in the 1800 block of East Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
November 17
Aid call to the 400 block of Homer Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.
November 18
Aid call to the 3300 block of East Edison Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of West Main Street.
Aid call to the 1100 Midvale road.
Aid call to the 2600 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 400 block of Home Street.
Grandview Police Department
11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bethany Rd; Walmart Distri
11/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, Olmstead, Grandview, Wa
11/12/2019, Theft, W 2Nd St; Stokely Square,
11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
11/12/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
11/12/2019, Parking Problem, Briar Ct, Grandview, Wa
11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 3Rd St & Ave G, Grandvie
11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Wy; Yakima Valley
11/12/2019, Agency Assist, Wallace Wy; Yakima Valley
11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, S Euclid Rd #86; Quail Run
11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue E, Grandview, W
11/13/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Main St & Ave G, Grandvi
11/13/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/13/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/13/2019, Theft, Bloom Ave, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Recovrd Stolen, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, Alexander Rd & Braden Rd,
11/13/2019, Domestic, E Washington St; 4, Grandv
11/13/2019, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St & Euclid Rd, Gran
11/13/2019, Animal Noise, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
11/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy & W Bonnieview
11/14/2019, Information, Esperanza Dr, Grandview, W
11/13/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Main St & Ave G, Grandvi
11/13/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/13/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/13/2019, Theft, Bloom Ave, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Recovrd Stolen, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, Alexander Rd & Braden Rd,
11/13/2019, Domestic, E Washington St; 4, Grandv
11/13/2019, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St & Euclid Rd, Gran
11/13/2019, Animal Noise, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
11/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy & W Bonnieview
11/14/2019, Information, Esperanza Dr, Grandview, W
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
11/14/2019, Welfare Check, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
11/14/2019, Citizen Assist, W 5Th St; The Orchard Hous
11/14/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
11/14/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Parking Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Parking Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Parking Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Alarm Resident, E Concord Ave, Grandview,
11/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy & Jackson Dr, G
11/14/2019, Accident Hitrun, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Atmt To Locate, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
11/15/2019, Animal Problem, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/15/2019, Accident No Inj, E 2Nd St & Douglas St, Gra
11/15/2019, Burglary, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/15/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
11/15/2019, Fraud, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
11/15/2019, Parking Problem, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa
11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview
11/15/2019, Welfare Check, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
11/15/2019, Wanted Person, Mccreadie Rd & E Wine Coun
11/15/2019, Overdose, Glen St, Grandview, Wa
11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd; Ziggys
11/16/2019, Court Order Vio, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Shots Fired, Butternut Rd; U:10, Grandv
11/16/2019, Mal Mischief, Acoma Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp73 W; On Ramp, G
11/16/2019, Assault, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Grandridge Rd; A2, Grandvi
11/16/2019, Parking Problem, Division St; Napa, Grandvi
11/16/2019, Alarm Resident, Avenue H, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Shots Fired, S Euclid Rd; Quail Run Mob
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd; U:25, G
11/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Wallace Wy, Grandview,
11/16/2019, Accident No Inj, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/16/2019, Welfare Check, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
11/16/2019, Mal Mischief, King St, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk Young St, Grandview, W
11/17/2019, Accident Unknow, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
11/17/2019, Shots Fired, E Washington St; Grandview
11/17/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/17/2019, Domestic, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Elm St & E 2Nd St, Grandvi
11/17/2019, Rape, Ash St; 10, Grandview, Wa
11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/17/2019, Domestic, Stassen Way; 1/2, Grandvie
11/17/2019, Mal Mischief, N Elm St, Grandview, Wa
11/17/2019, Domestic, Blk Oie, ,
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd & Ave A,
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson
11/18/2019, Wanted Person, Blk Avenue E, Grandview, W
11/18/2019, Mal Mischief, W Main St; Grandview Dairy
11/18/2019, Mal Mischief, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
11/18/2019, Warrant Service, W Winecountry Rd; Grandvie
11/18/2019, Animal Problem, Esperanza Dr; U:14, Grandv
11/18/2019, Animal Noise, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
11/18/2019, Animal Problem, Ela Loop & Maxwell Ct, Gra
11/18/2019, Animal Noise, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
11/18/2019, Parking Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
11/18/2019, Parking Problem, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
11/18/2019, Civil Matter, E Wine Country Rd; Re Powe
11/18/2019, Alarm Resident, King St, Grandview, Wa
11/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv
11/18/2019, Information, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
11/18/2019, Animal Noise, Nealy Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/18/2019, Theft, E Washington St; 4, Grandv
11/18/2019, Noise Complaint, Grandridge Rd; C106, Grand
11/18/2019, Noise Complaint, Grandridge Rd; C106, Grand
11/18/2019, Unsecure Premis, E Old Inland Empire Hwy, G
11/19/2019, Traffic Stop, W Wine Country Rd & Ave A,
Granger Police Department
11/12/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Main St; Worden Building,
11/12/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
11/14/2019, Theft, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Main St, Granger, Wa
11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Snyder Rd & Liberty Rd, Gr
11/16/2019, Citizen Assist, 4Th Ave, Granger, Wa
11/16/2019, Dui, E I 82; Mp58 E, Granger, W
11/16/2019, Welfare Check, E B St; U:25, Granger, Wa
11/17/2019, Information, Mentzer Ave E; Granger
11/18/2019, Fire Alarm Res, E B St, Granger, Wa
11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Mathew St, Granger, Wa
11/18/2019, Traffic Stop, Goodman Rd & W Pine St, Un
11/18/2019, Suicidal Person, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
Mabton Police Department
11/12/2019, Alarm Resident, 2Nd Ave, Mabton, Wa
11/15/2019, Found Property, Maple St, Mabton,
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, Sr 97 & E Jones Rd,
11/18/2019, Unsecure Premis, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
11/18/2019, Accident Unknow, E Euclid Rd & Bridgeview
11/19/2019, Civil Matter, Skylstad St, Mabton, Wa
Prosser Police Department
11/8/2019, Suspicious Person, Market St.
11/8/2019, Suspicius Circumstance, 5Th St. & Bennett Ave.
11/8/2019, Suspicius Vehicle, Kinney Way
11/8/2019, Reckless Traffic, 10Th St. & Wine Country Rd.
11/9/2019, Suspicious Person, Merlot Drive
11/9/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wine Country Rd. & Merlot Drive
11/9/2019, Traffic Stop, 8Th St. And Wine Country Rd.
11/9/2019, Agency Assist, I-82 At Milepost 81
11/9/2019, Animal Problem, 3000 Block Of Wine Country Rd.
11/9/2019, Weapons Complaint, Wine Country Rd.
11/10/2019, Hit-And-Run, 700 Block Of 6Th St.
11/10/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 800 Block Of Alexander Ct.
11/10/2019, Hit-And-Run, 6Th St. And Meade Ave.
11/10/2019, Suspicious Person, 1100 Block Of Spokane Ave.
11/10/2019, Animal Problem, 1100 Block Of Concord Way
11/10/2019, Animal Problem, 1100 Block Of Concord Way
11/10/2019, Reckless Traffic, Wine Country Rd.
11/10/2019, Theft, 800 Block Of 6Th St.
11/11/2019, Traffic Stop, N. Gap Rd. & Wine Country Rd.
11/12/2019, Theft, 1900 Block Of Highland Dr.
11/12/2019, Lobby Contact, 700 Block Of Wine Country Rd.
11/12/2019, Theft, 1300 Block Of Grant Ave.
11/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, 1-82 At Milepost 82
11/12/2019, Assault, 6Th St. & Meade Ave.
11/12/2019, Agency Assist, 6Th St. & Meade Ave.
11/13/2019, Auto Theft, 1000 Block Of Sadie St.
11/13/2019, Assault, Highland Drive
11/13/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 1400 Block Of Dudley Ave.
11/13/2019, Trespassing, Prosser City Park
11/14/2019, Traffic Stop, 1900 Block Of Highland Dr.
11/14/2019, Burglary, Old Inland Empire Hwy.
11/14/2019, Suspicious Person, 1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.
11/14/2019, Officer Contact, Old Inland Empire Hwy. & Grant St.
Sunnyside Police Department
11/12/2019, Traffic Stop, S 16Th St & Harrison Ave,
11/12/2019, Code Enforce, S 5Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy #112 ; T
11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/12/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/12/2019, Agency Assist, Heffron St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
11/12/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave , Color Tyme
11/12/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/12/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy #C; Ri
11/12/2019, Information, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men
11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/12/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Bleyhl Farm
11/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
11/12/2019, Welfare Check, S 9Th St; Sunnyside School
11/12/2019, Animal Problem, S Lookout Dr, Sunnyside, W
11/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Thornton Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/12/2019, Theft, S 1St Ave #A; Sunnyside Ch
11/12/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
11/12/2019, Court Order Ser, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/12/2019, Alarm Business, Reith Way; The Eye Center,
11/12/2019, Trespassing, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/12/2019, Found Property, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/12/2019, Disorderly, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
11/12/2019, Loitering, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
11/12/2019, Welfare Check, North Ave & N 10Th St, Sun
11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
11/12/2019, Animal Noise, Dayton Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
11/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Edison Ave; James E Stev
11/12/2019, Welfare Check, S 11Th St; #A9, Sunnyside,
11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/12/2019, Civil Matter, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
11/12/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/12/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/12/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St #A9, Sunnyside,
11/12/2019, Traffic Stop, I82 W/B 61, ,
11/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/13/2019, Welfare Check, S 5Th St #5;, Sunnyside, W
11/13/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Big S
11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Jackson Ave; Washington
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; Mp75 W, G
11/13/2019, Citizen Assist, E Jackson Ave; Washington
11/13/2019, Theft, Skyline Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/13/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
11/13/2019, Transport, S 3Rd St; William O Dougla
11/13/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St #9, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Alarm Resident, Louise Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Trespassing, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/13/2019, Harassment, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/13/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
11/13/2019, Animal Problem, Jersey St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Harassment, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Animal Problem, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
11/13/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/13/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave & S 9Th St,
11/13/2019, Agency Assist, Cemetery Rd #E, Sunnyside,
11/13/2019, Code Enforce, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 5Th St; Red Steer Market
11/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
11/13/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St #F, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Unsecure Premis, Vine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 5Th St; Uptown Adult Cou
11/13/2019, Runaway Juv, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/13/2019, Welfare Check, Allen Rd & S 16Th St, Sunn
11/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Alexander Rd & Braden Rd,
11/13/2019, Custodial Inter, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/13/2019, Domestic, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/13/2019, Weapon Offense, Blaine Ave; Mountain Valle
11/14/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Performing Arts
11/14/2019, Traffic Stop, S 1St St & Parkland Dr, Su
11/14/2019, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
11/14/2019, Missing Person, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
11/14/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/14/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Bank Of America;
11/14/2019, Transport, W 5Th Ave; Kittitas County
11/14/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
11/14/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/14/2019, Animal Problem, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/14/2019, Agency Assist, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men
11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/14/2019, Alarm Resident, Ridgeway Lp, Sunnyside, Wa
11/14/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St;Valley Performing
11/14/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/14/2019, Code Enforce, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/14/2019, Civil Matter, E Yakima Valley Hwy #3; 3,
11/14/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Valley Performi
11/14/2019, Parking Problem, S 6Th St; Campos Music, Su
11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,
11/14/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/14/2019, Lost Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ace H
11/14/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Sunnyside Presb
11/14/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/14/2019, Trespassing, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
11/14/2019, Warrant Service, Sunnyside Ave & Crescent A
11/14/2019, Court Order Ser, Yakima Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/14/2019, Court Order Ser, Woods Rd #G; Apt G, Sunnys
11/14/2019, Code Enforce, Bountiful Ave, Sunnyside,
11/14/2019, Animal Bite, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/14/2019, Court Order Ser, S Lester Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, W Maple Ave; 25, Sunnyside
11/14/2019, Trespassing, Yakima Valley Hwy; Albrech
11/14/2019, Trespassing, Cascade Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, Cascade Way; 67, Sunnyside
11/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Maid
11/15/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Parkland Dr; 154, Sunnysid
11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Valley Mfg Housi
11/15/2019, Mal Mischief, Parkland Dr #136, Sunnysid
11/15/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Big S
11/15/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/15/2019, Agency Assist, E North Ave; Sunnyside Chr
11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Sheller Rd; Sunnyside Chri
11/15/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
11/15/2019, Fraud, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Money
11/15/2019, Court Order Ser, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/15/2019, Alarm Resident, Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Transport, W Okanogan Pl Benton Co
11/15/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C
11/15/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C
11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St;D, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
11/15/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk S 6Th St, Sunnyside, W
11/15/2019, Animal Problem, Midvale Rd & Alexander Rd,
11/15/2019, Found Property, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
11/15/2019, Mal Mischief, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
11/15/2019, Traffic Stop, S 15Th St & South St, Sunn
11/15/2019, Runaway Juv, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & N 6Th St;
11/15/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave & E Yakima V
11/15/2019, Theft, S 13Th St; Minimart; Minut
11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & N 9Th St,
11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & Harrison Ave, S
11/15/2019, Domestic, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
11/15/2019, Burglary, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
11/15/2019, Traffic Stop, Scoon Rd & Flagstone Ln, S
11/15/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
11/15/2019, Welfare Check, S 13Th St; Minimart; U:25,
11/15/2019, Domestic, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
11/15/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
11/15/2019, Domestic, Washout Rd;, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Harassment, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Assault, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Welfare Check, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
11/15/2019, Kidnapping, S 11Th St; B6, Sunnyside,
11/16/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Big S
11/16/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Valley Performin
11/16/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
11/16/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; City Of Sside Se
11/16/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/16/2019, Mal Mischief, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/16/2019, Accident Unknow, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/16/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 16Th St & E Edison Ave,
11/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 4Th St; Independent Food
11/16/2019, Burglary, Bagley Dr; F112, Sunnyside
11/16/2019, Welfare Check, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
11/16/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
11/16/2019, Citizen Assist, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/16/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C
11/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
11/16/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Edison Ave;, Sunnyside,
11/16/2019, Illegal Dumping, E Lincoln Ave & Hawthorn D
11/16/2019, Traffic Offense, Mcd’s Parking Lot, ,
11/16/2019, Recovered Juv, W Maple Ave; 63, Sunnyside
11/16/2019, Citizen Assist, Hawthorn Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
11/16/2019, Trespassing, N 6Th St; A, Sunnyside, Wa
11/16/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St; Troy Apartments;
11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, Louise Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mcclain Dr; A1, Sunnyside,
11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, S 6Th St; B2, Sunnyside, W
11/17/2019, Domestic, Rainer Ct; #H, Sunnyside,
11/17/2019, Dui, Yakima Valley Hwy & Maple
11/17/2019, Parking Problem, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Alarm Business E, Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
11/17/2019, Alarm Resident, Sunset Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, Miller Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Parking Problem, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyspot Car Wash, Sunnys
11/17/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Ida Belle St #216; Sun T
11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
11/17/2019, Utility Problem, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
11/17/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
11/17/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/17/2019, Lost Property, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/17/2019, Mal Mischief, Victory Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/17/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Post Office
11/17/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
11/17/2019, Parking Problem, S 7Th St; Us Bank, Sunnysi
11/18/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/18/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/18/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/18/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Skyline Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
11/18/2019, Threats, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista, S
11/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista, S
11/18/2019, Code Enforce, S 11Th St; Standard Nutrit
11/18/2019, Code Enforce, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/18/2019, Code Enforce, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa
11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Villareal Dr, Sunnyside, W
11/18/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
11/18/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Sch
11/18/2019, Custodial Inter, W South Hill Rd; 9A, Sunny
11/18/2019, Assault, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/18/2019, Code Enforce, E Riverside Ave, Sunnyside
11/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/18/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Lower
11/18/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
11/18/2019, Harassment, Vista Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/18/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/18/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St & Grant Ave, Sun
11/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/18/2019, Runaway Juv, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
11/18/2019, Agency Assist, Waneta Rd & Allen Rd, Sunn
11/18/2019, Found Property, E Edison Ave; Bell & Brige
11/18/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
11/18/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile ; Yak
11/18/2019, Theft, W Edison Ave; A1, Sunnysid
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Picard Pl; Grand Cinema, S
11/18/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/18/2019, Alarm Business, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/18/2019, Court Order Vio, Scoon Rd; Miss Tony Daycar
11/18/2019, Noise Complaint, Julia Ave; Behind, Sunnysi
11/18/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy #A; Pi
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave; Across From,
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/19/2019, Dui, E Lincoln Ave & S 6Th St,
11/19/2019, Citizen Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
11/19/2019, Agency Assist, Federal Way #3, Sunnyside,
11/19/2019, Burglary, N 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Wapato Police Department
11/12/2019, Burglary, W 1St St; International Ma
11/12/2019, Mal Mischief, S Wapato Ave; Barajas Bake
11/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Trader St & S Wapato Ave,
11/13/2019, Information, W 3Rd St; Bennetts Lower V
11/13/2019, Threats, W 1St St; International Ma
11/14/2019, Domestic, Ashue Rd, Wapato,
11/14/2019, Welfare Check, S Wapato Ave; #C,
11/15/2019, Animal Problem, Nw Manor Rd & W Wapato Rd,
11/15/2019, Accident No Inj, W 1St St; Central Valley B
11/15/2019, Welfare Check, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
11/15/2019, Fire Hazmat, S Wapato Ave; Brier Patch
11/15/2019, Information, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
11/16/2019, Burglary, Donald Rd, Wapato, Wa
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, Jerome Ave, Yakima, Wa
11/16/2019, Assault Weapon, Mckinley Rd & Branch Rd,
11/16/2019, Domestic, Donald Rd, Wapato, Wa
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, E 3Rd St & S Simcoe Ave,
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, Sr 97 & E Jones Rd, Wapa
11/17/2019, Accident Injury, Trader St, Wapato, Wa
11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/17/2019, Agency Assist, S Wapato Ave; Compadres Sp
11/17/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Mcdonald Rd, Toppenish,
11/17/2019, Welfare Check, Southpark Dr, Wapato, Wa
11/17/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa
11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Wapato Rd, Toppenish, Wa
11/18/2019, Burglary, Industrial Park Rd; Patrio
11/18/2019, Theft, W 1St St; 1St Choice Pawn,
11/18/2019, Assault, N Frontage Rd; Valicoff Fr
11/18/2019, Traffic Stop, S Tieton Ave & W 6Th St, W
11/18/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 3Rd St; Wapato Library,
11/18/2019, Welfare Check, W 1St St; Jose’s Hardware
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
11/12/2019, Traffic Offense, Yakima Valley Hwy & Divisi
11/12/2019, Death Invest, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/12/2019, Welfare Check, Van Belle Rd & Maple Grove
11/12/2019, Accident Unknow, Independence Rd & Washout
11/12/2019, Information, Harrison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/12/2019, Unwanted Guest, Highland Dr; Triumph Treat
11/13/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Lower County Line Rd & Kro
11/13/2019, Alarm Resident, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Custodial Inter, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/13/2019, Unwanted Guest, Gurley Rd, Granger, Wa
11/14/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Thorp Rd; #10, Moxee, Wa
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
11/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Konnowac Pass Rd; U:14, Wa
11/14/2019, Burglary, Lombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W
11/14/2019, Information, Northbank Rd, Sunnyside, W
11/14/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Highland Dr, Zillah, Wa
11/14/2019, Public Service, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
11/14/2019, Overdose, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, State Route 241, Sunnyside
11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/14/2019, Fire Vehicle, Van Belle Rd & Dekker Rd,
11/14/2019, Rso Violation, Dekker Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Randel Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Accident No Inj, Liberty Rd & Van Belle Rd,
11/15/2019, Alarm Resident L, Ombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W
11/15/2019, Burglary, Eagle Peak Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/15/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Gurley Rd & Beam Rd, Grang
11/15/2019, Information, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/15/2019, Sex Crime, E Parker Heights Rd, Wapat
11/15/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
11/15/2019, Mal Mischief, Northbank Ln, Sunnyside, W
11/15/2019, Sex Crime, W Parker Heights Rd, Wapat
11/15/2019, Suicidal Person, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd & Lowry Rd, O
11/15/2019, Shots Fired, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Burglary, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
11/15/2019, Domestic, Washout Rd;, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Welfare Check, Gap Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Canady Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
11/15/2019, Information, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
11/16/2019, Civil Matter, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
11/15/2019, Citizen Assist, E Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Shots Fired, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
11/16/2019, Livestock Incid, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/16/2019, Welfare Check, Buena Rd; Gold Nugget Mark
11/16/2019, Runaway Juv, Yakima Valley Hwy #12B, Bu
11/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Scoon Rd & Van Belle Rd, S
11/16/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Township Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/16/2019, Unwanted Guest, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, Waneta Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Illegal Dumping, Darby Rd & Blue Goose Rd,
11/16/2019, Domestic, N Chapelle Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/16/2019, Burglary, Walnut Ln, Grandview, Wa
11/16/2019, Shots Fired, Price Ln & Independence Rd
11/16/2019, Welfare Check, Buena Rd; U:7, Buena, Wa
11/16/2019, Domestic, Lombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W
11/17/2019, Shots Fired, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Domestic, Arms Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/17/2019, Alarm Business, Gangl Rd; Teveri Cellars,
11/17/2019, Animal Problem, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd & Dekker Rd,
11/17/2019, Trespassing, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Thorp Rd; 11, Moxee, Wa
11/17/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Cheyne
11/17/2019, Abandoned Vehic, 2Nd Ave, Outlook, Wa
11/17/2019, Shots Fired, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
11/17/2019, Alarm Business, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/17/2019, Runaway Juv, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mountainview Rd, Grandview
11/17/2019, Accident No Inj, N Meyers Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/17/2019, Civil Matter, Highland Dr #D2, Buena, Wa
11/18/2019, Rape, Buena Extension Rd, Buena,
11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, Cantrell Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/18/2019, Alarm Resident, Ferson Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/18/2019, Noise Complaint, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
11/18/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
11/18/2019, Livestock Incid, Winter Ln & Yakima Valley
11/18/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Winter
11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Hornby Rd; Addr From Spill
11/18/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/18/2019, Missing Person, Glade Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/18/2019, Fraud, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/18/2019, Animal Problem, Alexander Extension Rd, Gr
11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Sandy Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
11/18/2019, Accident Unknow, E Euclid Rd & Bridgeview R
11/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, 3Rd Ave, Mabton, Wa
11/19/2019, Accident Injury, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:8, Ou
Zillah Police Department
11/13/2019, Information, Blk Linda St,
11/14/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk 2Nd St, Zillah, Wa
11/14/2019, Animal Problem, Cherry Hill Ln, Zillah, Wa
11/14/2019, Agency Assist, Main St, Granger, Wa
11/15/2019, Traffic Stop, 3Rd Ave & Westwind Dr, Zil
11/15/2019, Information, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar
11/15/2019, Welfare Check, Zillah West Rd; Pizza Hut;
11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
11/16/2019, Agency Assist, Adams Ave, Toppenish, Wa
11/17/2019, Agency Assist, Fletcher Ln; #C, Zillah, W
11/17/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; Latino Market,
11/17/2019, Agency Assist, S C St, Toppenish, Wa
11/17/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Cheyne
11/18/2019, Agency Assist, S Elm St; Topp Stop Texaco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.