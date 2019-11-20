SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

November 12

Cedric E. Sweowat-Joseph, dob: 12/12/99, Wapato; third-degree theft.

Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87, Sunnyside; two counts third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest.

Carrie A. Shannon, dob: 02/07/86, Yakima; two counts second-degree burglary, two counts third-degree theft.

November 13

Adolfo S. Camarillo Angulo, dob: 09/21/92, Arcata, CA; resisting arrest, third-degree theft.

Cheryl L. Hopkins, dob: 03/08/63, Mabton; Grandview Court commitment.

Cecilia Ramos, 09/28/88, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract, third-degree driving with license suspended.

Araceli M. Duran, dob: 11/13/73, Grandview; third-degree driving with license suspended, third-degree theft.

November 14

Juan M. Guerrero, dob: 07/20/00, Kennewick; investigation, second-degree driving with license suspended.

Jose U. Rodriguez, dob: 10/03/84, Outlook; disorderly conduct.

Alexandro R. Medina, dob: 09/27/96, Sunnyside; attended hit-and-run.

Pedro Valencia, dob: 06/17/83, Sunnyside; fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct.

November 15

Tara L. Miller, dob: 08/06/82, Toppenish; third-degree theft, unlawfully issuing bank checks.

Brandon Campbell, dob: 03/29/97, Cohoes, NY; U.S. Marshall hold.

Celestina S. Pina, dob: 04/15/89, Ellensburg, two two-counts financial fraud.

Ramona G. Vargas, dob: 04/15/70, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

November 16

Erlinda M. Gonzalez, dob: 12/22/80, Mabton; disorderly conduct.

Kimberly R. Martinez, dob: 07/19/90, Grandview; disorderly conduct.

Ariana C. Rodriguez, dob: 9/18/91, Sunnyside; disorderly conduct.

Thomas A. Lanier, dob: 05/01/95, Corvallis, OR; two counts harassment, two counts second-degree kidnapping.

November 17

Gabriel Delgado-Cervantes, dob: 04/16/83, Granger; driving under the influence.

Max Cuevas, dob: 05/23/97, Sunnyside; four counts reckless driving.

November 18

Faviola Z. Diaz, dob: 07/02/91, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

November 8

Aid call to the 300 block of Davie Road.

Aid call to 500 block of Andrew Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Wallace Way.

Aid call to East Franklin Avenue.

Aid call to Old Inland Empire Highway.

Aid call to the 300 block of Lake Road.

Aid call to the 100 block of Deangela Drive.

Aid call to the 7600 block of McClain Driver.

Aid call to the 100 block of Quick Lane.

Aid call to the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.

November 9

Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.

Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.

Aid call to the 1700 Cascade Way.

November 10

Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 57000 block of Interstates 82 W.

Aid call to Rose Street.

Aid call to 2500 block of Scoon Road.

Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.

Aid call to the 500 block of West Fifth Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of block of East Washington Street.

Aid call to the 1000 Tacoma Avenue.

November 11

Aid call to the 1500 block of South First Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of South 12th Street.

Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to the 300 block of South Eighth Street.

Aid call to the 200 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 1000 Tacoma Avenue.

November 12

Aid call to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.

Accidental fire alarm activation in the 2000 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 800 block of Sixth Street.

Aid call to the 20th block of E. Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 600 block of Grant Avenue.

November 13

Aid call to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.

Aid call to the 1400 block of North Avenue.

Aid call to the 3100 block of East Edison Avenue.

Aid call to the 1200 block of North Avenue.

Aid call to the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

Aid call to the 500 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 600 block of Scoon Road.

Aid call to the 2600 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.

November 14

Respond to building fire at 111 East 3rd Street, Wapato.

Aid call in the 130 block of Parkland Drive.

Aid call to the 2000 W. Fifth Street

Building fire in the 1500 block Yakima Avenue.

Aid call to the 500 block of B. Street.

Aid call to the 100 block of W. South Hill Road.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call the 1200 block of Cherry Lane.

Aid call to 1100 block of South 9th Street.

Aid call to the 600 block of Grandridge Road.

November 15

Aid call to the 2300 block of Waneta Road.

Aid call to the 1400 Scoon Road.

Aid call to the 1600 block of W. Fifth Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of Stover Road.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

November 16

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Motor call accident with on injuries in the 600 block of N. 16th Street.

Aid call to South 13th Street.

Aid call to the 700 S. 12th Street.

Aid call to the 1000 West Wine Country Road.

Aid call to the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.

Aid call to the 900 block of Outlook Road.

Smoke scare in the 1800 block of East Edison Avenue.

Aid call to the 900 block of 900 block of Hillcrest Road.

November 17

Aid call to the 400 block of Homer Street.

Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.

November 18

Aid call to the 3300 block of East Edison Road.

Aid call to the 400 block of West Main Street.

Aid call to the 1100 Midvale road.

Aid call to the 2600 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 400 block of Home Street.

Grandview Police Department

11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bethany Rd; Walmart Distri

11/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, Olmstead, Grandview, Wa

11/12/2019, Theft, W 2Nd St; Stokely Square,

11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway

11/12/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,

11/12/2019, Parking Problem, Briar Ct, Grandview, Wa

11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 3Rd St & Ave G, Grandvie

11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Wy; Yakima Valley

11/12/2019, Agency Assist, Wallace Wy; Yakima Valley

11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, S Euclid Rd #86; Quail Run

11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue E, Grandview, W

11/13/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Main St & Ave G, Grandvi

11/13/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/13/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/13/2019, Theft, Bloom Ave, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Recovrd Stolen, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, Alexander Rd & Braden Rd,

11/13/2019, Domestic, E Washington St; 4, Grandv

11/13/2019, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St & Euclid Rd, Gran

11/13/2019, Animal Noise, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

11/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra

11/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy & W Bonnieview

11/14/2019, Information, Esperanza Dr, Grandview, W

11/13/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Main St & Ave G, Grandvi

11/13/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/13/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/13/2019, Theft, Bloom Ave, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Recovrd Stolen, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, Alexander Rd & Braden Rd,

11/13/2019, Domestic, E Washington St; 4, Grandv

11/13/2019, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St & Euclid Rd, Gran

11/13/2019, Animal Noise, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

11/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra

11/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy & W Bonnieview

11/14/2019, Information, Esperanza Dr, Grandview, W

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Avenue E, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark

11/14/2019, Welfare Check, Conestoga Way, Grandview,

11/14/2019, Citizen Assist, W 5Th St; The Orchard Hous

11/14/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W

11/14/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Parking Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Parking Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Parking Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Alarm Resident, E Concord Ave, Grandview,

11/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy & Jackson Dr, G

11/14/2019, Accident Hitrun, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Atmt To Locate, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa

11/15/2019, Animal Problem, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa

11/15/2019, Accident No Inj, E 2Nd St & Douglas St, Gra

11/15/2019, Burglary, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

11/15/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle

11/15/2019, Fraud, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa

11/15/2019, Parking Problem, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa

11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview

11/15/2019, Welfare Check, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway

11/15/2019, Wanted Person, Mccreadie Rd & E Wine Coun

11/15/2019, Overdose, Glen St, Grandview, Wa

11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd; Ziggys

11/16/2019, Court Order Vio, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Shots Fired, Butternut Rd; U:10, Grandv

11/16/2019, Mal Mischief, Acoma Dr, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp73 W; On Ramp, G

11/16/2019, Assault, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Grandridge Rd; A2, Grandvi

11/16/2019, Parking Problem, Division St; Napa, Grandvi

11/16/2019, Alarm Resident, Avenue H, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Shots Fired, S Euclid Rd; Quail Run Mob

11/16/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd; U:25, G

11/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Wallace Wy, Grandview,

11/16/2019, Accident No Inj, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

11/16/2019, Welfare Check, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway

11/16/2019, Mal Mischief, King St, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk Young St, Grandview, W

11/17/2019, Accident Unknow, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W

11/17/2019, Shots Fired, E Washington St; Grandview

11/17/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/17/2019, Domestic, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa

11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Elm St & E 2Nd St, Grandvi

11/17/2019, Rape, Ash St; 10, Grandview, Wa

11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/17/2019, Domestic, Stassen Way; 1/2, Grandvie

11/17/2019, Mal Mischief, N Elm St, Grandview, Wa

11/17/2019, Domestic, Blk Oie, ,

11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd & Ave A,

11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson

11/18/2019, Wanted Person, Blk Avenue E, Grandview, W

11/18/2019, Mal Mischief, W Main St; Grandview Dairy

11/18/2019, Mal Mischief, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa

11/18/2019, Warrant Service, W Winecountry Rd; Grandvie

11/18/2019, Animal Problem, Esperanza Dr; U:14, Grandv

11/18/2019, Animal Noise, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa

11/18/2019, Animal Problem, Ela Loop & Maxwell Ct, Gra

11/18/2019, Animal Noise, Elm St, Grandview, Wa

11/18/2019, Parking Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle

11/18/2019, Parking Problem, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W

11/18/2019, Civil Matter, E Wine Country Rd; Re Powe

11/18/2019, Alarm Resident, King St, Grandview, Wa

11/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv

11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv

11/18/2019, Information, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W

11/18/2019, Animal Noise, Nealy Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/18/2019, Theft, E Washington St; 4, Grandv

11/18/2019, Noise Complaint, Grandridge Rd; C106, Grand

11/18/2019, Noise Complaint, Grandridge Rd; C106, Grand

11/18/2019, Unsecure Premis, E Old Inland Empire Hwy, G

11/19/2019, Traffic Stop, W Wine Country Rd & Ave A,

Granger Police Department

11/12/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Main St; Worden Building,

11/12/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig

11/14/2019, Theft, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Main St, Granger, Wa

11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Snyder Rd & Liberty Rd, Gr

11/16/2019, Citizen Assist, 4Th Ave, Granger, Wa

11/16/2019, Dui, E I 82; Mp58 E, Granger, W

11/16/2019, Welfare Check, E B St; U:25, Granger, Wa

11/17/2019, Information, Mentzer Ave E; Granger

11/18/2019, Fire Alarm Res, E B St, Granger, Wa

11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Mathew St, Granger, Wa

11/18/2019, Traffic Stop, Goodman Rd & W Pine St, Un

11/18/2019, Suicidal Person, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W

Mabton Police Department

11/12/2019, Alarm Resident, 2Nd Ave, Mabton, Wa

11/15/2019, Found Property, Maple St, Mabton,

11/16/2019, Agency Assist, Sr 97 & E Jones Rd,

11/18/2019, Unsecure Premis, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa

11/18/2019, Accident Unknow, E Euclid Rd & Bridgeview

11/19/2019, Civil Matter, Skylstad St, Mabton, Wa

Prosser Police Department

11/8/2019, Suspicious Person, Market St.

11/8/2019, Suspicius Circumstance, 5Th St. & Bennett Ave.

11/8/2019, Suspicius Vehicle, Kinney Way

11/8/2019, Reckless Traffic, 10Th St. & Wine Country Rd.

11/9/2019, Suspicious Person, Merlot Drive

11/9/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wine Country Rd. & Merlot Drive

11/9/2019, Traffic Stop, 8Th St. And Wine Country Rd.

11/9/2019, Agency Assist, I-82 At Milepost 81

11/9/2019, Animal Problem, 3000 Block Of Wine Country Rd.

11/9/2019, Weapons Complaint, Wine Country Rd.

11/10/2019, Hit-And-Run, 700 Block Of 6Th St.

11/10/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 800 Block Of Alexander Ct.

11/10/2019, Hit-And-Run, 6Th St. And Meade Ave.

11/10/2019, Suspicious Person, 1100 Block Of Spokane Ave.

11/10/2019, Animal Problem, 1100 Block Of Concord Way

11/10/2019, Animal Problem, 1100 Block Of Concord Way

11/10/2019, Reckless Traffic, Wine Country Rd.

11/10/2019, Theft, 800 Block Of 6Th St.

11/11/2019, Traffic Stop, N. Gap Rd. & Wine Country Rd.

11/12/2019, Theft, 1900 Block Of Highland Dr.

11/12/2019, Lobby Contact, 700 Block Of Wine Country Rd.

11/12/2019, Theft, 1300 Block Of Grant Ave.

11/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, 1-82 At Milepost 82

11/12/2019, Assault, 6Th St. & Meade Ave.

11/12/2019, Agency Assist, 6Th St. & Meade Ave.

11/13/2019, Auto Theft, 1000 Block Of Sadie St.

11/13/2019, Assault, Highland Drive

11/13/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 1400 Block Of Dudley Ave.

11/13/2019, Trespassing, Prosser City Park

11/14/2019, Traffic Stop, 1900 Block Of Highland Dr.

11/14/2019, Burglary, Old Inland Empire Hwy.

11/14/2019, Suspicious Person, 1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.

11/14/2019, Officer Contact, Old Inland Empire Hwy. & Grant St.

Sunnyside Police Department

11/12/2019, Traffic Stop, S 16Th St & Harrison Ave,

11/12/2019, Code Enforce, S 5Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy #112 ; T

11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/12/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/12/2019, Agency Assist, Heffron St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest

11/12/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave , Color Tyme

11/12/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/12/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy #C; Ri

11/12/2019, Information, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men

11/12/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/12/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Bleyhl Farm

11/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme

11/12/2019, Welfare Check, S 9Th St; Sunnyside School

11/12/2019, Animal Problem, S Lookout Dr, Sunnyside, W

11/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Thornton Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/12/2019, Theft, S 1St Ave #A; Sunnyside Ch

11/12/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

11/12/2019, Court Order Ser, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/12/2019, Alarm Business, Reith Way; The Eye Center,

11/12/2019, Trespassing, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/12/2019, Found Property, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/12/2019, Disorderly, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi

11/12/2019, Loitering, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

11/12/2019, Welfare Check, North Ave & N 10Th St, Sun

11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W

11/12/2019, Animal Noise, Dayton Dr, Sunnyside, Wa

11/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Edison Ave; James E Stev

11/12/2019, Welfare Check, S 11Th St; #A9, Sunnyside,

11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

11/12/2019, Civil Matter, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

11/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

11/12/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/12/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

11/12/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St #A9, Sunnyside,

11/12/2019, Traffic Stop, I82 W/B 61, ,

11/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

11/13/2019, Welfare Check, S 5Th St #5;, Sunnyside, W

11/13/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Big S

11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Jackson Ave; Washington

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; Mp75 W, G

11/13/2019, Citizen Assist, E Jackson Ave; Washington

11/13/2019, Theft, Skyline Dr, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/13/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi

11/13/2019, Transport, S 3Rd St; William O Dougla

11/13/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St #9, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Alarm Resident, Louise Way, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Trespassing, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

11/13/2019, Harassment, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/13/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi

11/13/2019, Animal Problem, Jersey St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Harassment, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Animal Problem, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,

11/13/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

11/13/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave & S 9Th St,

11/13/2019, Agency Assist, Cemetery Rd #E, Sunnyside,

11/13/2019, Code Enforce, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 5Th St; Red Steer Market

11/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su

11/13/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St #F, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Unsecure Premis, Vine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 5Th St; Uptown Adult Cou

11/13/2019, Runaway Juv, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/13/2019, Welfare Check, Allen Rd & S 16Th St, Sunn

11/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Alexander Rd & Braden Rd,

11/13/2019, Custodial Inter, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/13/2019, Domestic, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/13/2019, Weapon Offense, Blaine Ave; Mountain Valle

11/14/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Performing Arts

11/14/2019, Traffic Stop, S 1St St & Parkland Dr, Su

11/14/2019, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba

11/14/2019, Missing Person, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

11/14/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

11/14/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Bank Of America;

11/14/2019, Transport, W 5Th Ave; Kittitas County

11/14/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,

11/14/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

11/14/2019, Animal Problem, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/14/2019, Agency Assist, Saul Rd; Comprehensive Men

11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/14/2019, Alarm Resident, Ridgeway Lp, Sunnyside, Wa

11/14/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St;Valley Performing

11/14/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/14/2019, Code Enforce, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

11/14/2019, Civil Matter, E Yakima Valley Hwy #3; 3,

11/14/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Valley Performi

11/14/2019, Parking Problem, S 6Th St; Campos Music, Su

11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,

11/14/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/14/2019, Lost Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ace H

11/14/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Sunnyside Presb

11/14/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/14/2019, Trespassing, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,

11/14/2019, Warrant Service, Sunnyside Ave & Crescent A

11/14/2019, Court Order Ser, Yakima Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/14/2019, Court Order Ser, Woods Rd #G; Apt G, Sunnys

11/14/2019, Code Enforce, Bountiful Ave, Sunnyside,

11/14/2019, Animal Bite, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/14/2019, Court Order Ser, S Lester Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, W Maple Ave; 25, Sunnyside

11/14/2019, Trespassing, Yakima Valley Hwy; Albrech

11/14/2019, Trespassing, Cascade Way, Sunnyside, Wa

11/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, Cascade Way; 67, Sunnyside

11/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Maid

11/15/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Parkland Dr; 154, Sunnysid

11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Valley Mfg Housi

11/15/2019, Mal Mischief, Parkland Dr #136, Sunnysid

11/15/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Big S

11/15/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

11/15/2019, Agency Assist, E North Ave; Sunnyside Chr

11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Sheller Rd; Sunnyside Chri

11/15/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew

11/15/2019, Fraud, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Money

11/15/2019, Court Order Ser, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/15/2019, Alarm Resident, Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Transport, W Okanogan Pl Benton Co

11/15/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C

11/15/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C

11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St;D, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi

11/15/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk S 6Th St, Sunnyside, W

11/15/2019, Animal Problem, Midvale Rd & Alexander Rd,

11/15/2019, Found Property, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T

11/15/2019, Mal Mischief, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave,

11/15/2019, Traffic Stop, S 15Th St & South St, Sunn

11/15/2019, Runaway Juv, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & N 6Th St;

11/15/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave & E Yakima V

11/15/2019, Theft, S 13Th St; Minimart; Minut

11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & N 9Th St,

11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & Harrison Ave, S

11/15/2019, Domestic, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

11/15/2019, Burglary, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,

11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

11/15/2019, Traffic Stop, Scoon Rd & Flagstone Ln, S

11/15/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren

11/15/2019, Welfare Check, S 13Th St; Minimart; U:25,

11/15/2019, Domestic, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T

11/15/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su

11/15/2019, Domestic, Washout Rd;, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Harassment, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Assault, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport

11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Welfare Check, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,

11/15/2019, Kidnapping, S 11Th St; B6, Sunnyside,

11/16/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Big S

11/16/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Valley Performin

11/16/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey

11/16/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; City Of Sside Se

11/16/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

11/16/2019, Mal Mischief, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/16/2019, Accident Unknow, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

11/16/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 16Th St & E Edison Ave,

11/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 4Th St; Independent Food

11/16/2019, Burglary, Bagley Dr; F112, Sunnyside

11/16/2019, Welfare Check, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,

11/16/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

11/16/2019, Citizen Assist, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/16/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C

11/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln

11/16/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Edison Ave;, Sunnyside,

11/16/2019, Illegal Dumping, E Lincoln Ave & Hawthorn D

11/16/2019, Traffic Offense, Mcd’s Parking Lot, ,

11/16/2019, Recovered Juv, W Maple Ave; 63, Sunnyside

11/16/2019, Citizen Assist, Hawthorn Dr, Sunnyside, Wa

11/16/2019, Trespassing, N 6Th St; A, Sunnyside, Wa

11/16/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St; Troy Apartments;

11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, Louise Way, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mcclain Dr; A1, Sunnyside,

11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, S 6Th St; B2, Sunnyside, W

11/17/2019, Domestic, Rainer Ct; #H, Sunnyside,

11/17/2019, Dui, Yakima Valley Hwy & Maple

11/17/2019, Parking Problem, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Alarm Business E, Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren

11/17/2019, Alarm Resident, Sunset Pl, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, Miller Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Parking Problem, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside

11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyspot Car Wash, Sunnys

11/17/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Ida Belle St #216; Sun T

11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

11/17/2019, Utility Problem, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,

11/17/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia

11/17/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

11/17/2019, Lost Property, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/17/2019, Mal Mischief, Victory Way, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/17/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Post Office

11/17/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

11/17/2019, Parking Problem, S 7Th St; Us Bank, Sunnysi

11/18/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W

11/18/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/18/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

11/18/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Skyline Dr, Sunnyside, Wa

11/18/2019, Threats, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista, S

11/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista, S

11/18/2019, Code Enforce, S 11Th St; Standard Nutrit

11/18/2019, Code Enforce, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa

11/18/2019, Code Enforce, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa

11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Villareal Dr, Sunnyside, W

11/18/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem

11/18/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Sch

11/18/2019, Custodial Inter, W South Hill Rd; 9A, Sunny

11/18/2019, Assault, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

11/18/2019, Code Enforce, E Riverside Ave, Sunnyside

11/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/18/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Lower

11/18/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

11/18/2019, Harassment, Vista Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/18/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/18/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St & Grant Ave, Sun

11/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

11/18/2019, Runaway Juv, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,

11/18/2019, Agency Assist, Waneta Rd & Allen Rd, Sunn

11/18/2019, Found Property, E Edison Ave; Bell & Brige

11/18/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S

11/18/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile ; Yak

11/18/2019, Theft, W Edison Ave; A1, Sunnysid

11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Picard Pl; Grand Cinema, S

11/18/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/18/2019, Alarm Business, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/18/2019, Court Order Vio, Scoon Rd; Miss Tony Daycar

11/18/2019, Noise Complaint, Julia Ave; Behind, Sunnysi

11/18/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy #A; Pi

11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave; Across From,

11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/19/2019, Dui, E Lincoln Ave & S 6Th St,

11/19/2019, Citizen Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

11/19/2019, Agency Assist, Federal Way #3, Sunnyside,

11/19/2019, Burglary, N 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

Wapato Police Department

11/12/2019, Burglary, W 1St St; International Ma

11/12/2019, Mal Mischief, S Wapato Ave; Barajas Bake

11/13/2019, Traffic Stop, Trader St & S Wapato Ave,

11/13/2019, Information, W 3Rd St; Bennetts Lower V

11/13/2019, Threats, W 1St St; International Ma

11/14/2019, Domestic, Ashue Rd, Wapato,

11/14/2019, Welfare Check, S Wapato Ave; #C,

11/15/2019, Animal Problem, Nw Manor Rd & W Wapato Rd,

11/15/2019, Accident No Inj, W 1St St; Central Valley B

11/15/2019, Welfare Check, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat

11/15/2019, Fire Hazmat, S Wapato Ave; Brier Patch

11/15/2019, Information, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic

11/16/2019, Burglary, Donald Rd, Wapato, Wa

11/16/2019, Agency Assist, Jerome Ave, Yakima, Wa

11/16/2019, Assault Weapon, Mckinley Rd & Branch Rd,

11/16/2019, Domestic, Donald Rd, Wapato, Wa

11/16/2019, Agency Assist, E 3Rd St & S Simcoe Ave,

11/16/2019, Agency Assist, Sr 97 & E Jones Rd, Wapa

11/17/2019, Accident Injury, Trader St, Wapato, Wa

11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/17/2019, Agency Assist, S Wapato Ave; Compadres Sp

11/17/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Mcdonald Rd, Toppenish,

11/17/2019, Welfare Check, Southpark Dr, Wapato, Wa

11/17/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa

11/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Wapato Rd, Toppenish, Wa

11/18/2019, Burglary, Industrial Park Rd; Patrio

11/18/2019, Theft, W 1St St; 1St Choice Pawn,

11/18/2019, Assault, N Frontage Rd; Valicoff Fr

11/18/2019, Traffic Stop, S Tieton Ave & W 6Th St, W

11/18/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 3Rd St; Wapato Library,

11/18/2019, Welfare Check, W 1St St; Jose’s Hardware

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

11/12/2019, Traffic Offense, Yakima Valley Hwy & Divisi

11/12/2019, Death Invest, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/12/2019, Welfare Check, Van Belle Rd & Maple Grove

11/12/2019, Accident Unknow, Independence Rd & Washout

11/12/2019, Information, Harrison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/12/2019, Unwanted Guest, Highland Dr; Triumph Treat

11/13/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Lower County Line Rd & Kro

11/13/2019, Alarm Resident, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Custodial Inter, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/13/2019, Unwanted Guest, Gurley Rd, Granger, Wa

11/14/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Thorp Rd; #10, Moxee, Wa

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,

11/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Konnowac Pass Rd; U:14, Wa

11/14/2019, Burglary, Lombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W

11/14/2019, Information, Northbank Rd, Sunnyside, W

11/14/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Highland Dr, Zillah, Wa

11/14/2019, Public Service, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,

11/14/2019, Overdose, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, State Route 241, Sunnyside

11/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/14/2019, Fire Vehicle, Van Belle Rd & Dekker Rd,

11/14/2019, Rso Violation, Dekker Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Randel Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Accident No Inj, Liberty Rd & Van Belle Rd,

11/15/2019, Alarm Resident L, Ombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W

11/15/2019, Burglary, Eagle Peak Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/15/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Gurley Rd & Beam Rd, Grang

11/15/2019, Information, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa

11/15/2019, Sex Crime, E Parker Heights Rd, Wapat

11/15/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa

11/15/2019, Mal Mischief, Northbank Ln, Sunnyside, W

11/15/2019, Sex Crime, W Parker Heights Rd, Wapat

11/15/2019, Suicidal Person, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd & Lowry Rd, O

11/15/2019, Shots Fired, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Burglary, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,

11/15/2019, Domestic, Washout Rd;, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Welfare Check, Gap Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/15/2019, Agency Assist, Canady Ln, Sunnyside, Wa

11/15/2019, Information, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,

11/16/2019, Civil Matter, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,

11/15/2019, Citizen Assist, E Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Shots Fired, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside

11/16/2019, Livestock Incid, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/16/2019, Welfare Check, Buena Rd; Gold Nugget Mark

11/16/2019, Runaway Juv, Yakima Valley Hwy #12B, Bu

11/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Scoon Rd & Van Belle Rd, S

11/16/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Township Rd, Mabton, Wa

11/16/2019, Unwanted Guest, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, Waneta Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Illegal Dumping, Darby Rd & Blue Goose Rd,

11/16/2019, Domestic, N Chapelle Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/16/2019, Burglary, Walnut Ln, Grandview, Wa

11/16/2019, Shots Fired, Price Ln & Independence Rd

11/16/2019, Welfare Check, Buena Rd; U:7, Buena, Wa

11/16/2019, Domestic, Lombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W

11/17/2019, Shots Fired, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Domestic, Arms Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/17/2019, Citizen Assist, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/17/2019, Alarm Business, Gangl Rd; Teveri Cellars,

11/17/2019, Animal Problem, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,

11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd & Dekker Rd,

11/17/2019, Trespassing, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Thorp Rd; 11, Moxee, Wa

11/17/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Cheyne

11/17/2019, Abandoned Vehic, 2Nd Ave, Outlook, Wa

11/17/2019, Shots Fired, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,

11/17/2019, Alarm Business, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/17/2019, Runaway Juv, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa

11/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mountainview Rd, Grandview

11/17/2019, Accident No Inj, N Meyers Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/17/2019, Civil Matter, Highland Dr #D2, Buena, Wa

11/18/2019, Rape, Buena Extension Rd, Buena,

11/17/2019, Noise Complaint, Cantrell Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/18/2019, Alarm Resident, Ferson Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/18/2019, Noise Complaint, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,

11/18/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,

11/18/2019, Livestock Incid, Winter Ln & Yakima Valley

11/18/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Winter

11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Hornby Rd; Addr From Spill

11/18/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/18/2019, Missing Person, Glade Rd, Mabton, Wa

11/18/2019, Fraud, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/18/2019, Animal Problem, Alexander Extension Rd, Gr

11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Sandy Ln, Sunnyside, Wa

11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa

11/18/2019, Welfare Check, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W

11/18/2019, Accident Unknow, E Euclid Rd & Bridgeview R

11/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, 3Rd Ave, Mabton, Wa

11/19/2019, Accident Injury, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:8, Ou

Zillah Police Department

11/13/2019, Information, Blk Linda St,

11/14/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk 2Nd St, Zillah, Wa

11/14/2019, Animal Problem, Cherry Hill Ln, Zillah, Wa

11/14/2019, Agency Assist, Main St, Granger, Wa

11/15/2019, Traffic Stop, 3Rd Ave & Westwind Dr, Zil

11/15/2019, Information, 7Th St; Rainier Vista Apar

11/15/2019, Welfare Check, Zillah West Rd; Pizza Hut;

11/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern

11/16/2019, Agency Assist, Adams Ave, Toppenish, Wa

11/17/2019, Agency Assist, Fletcher Ln; #C, Zillah, W

11/17/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; Latino Market,

11/17/2019, Agency Assist, S C St, Toppenish, Wa

11/17/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Cheyne

11/18/2019, Agency Assist, S Elm St; Topp Stop Texaco

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.