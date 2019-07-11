Grandview Police Department
7/2/2019, Found Property St, Stassen Way & Hillcrest Rd C
7/2/2019, Domestic, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/2/2019, Accident Injury, E Wine Country Rd & Divisi
7/2/2019, Found Property, Division St, Grandview, Wa
7/2/2019, Fraud, E Wine Country Rd; Susies
7/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/2/2019, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
7/2/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
7/2/2019, Traffic Hazard, Mccreadie Rd / Mm 75 Eb, G
7/2/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd & Stover
7/2/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
7/2/2019, Domestic, Wilson Hwy; 10, Grandview,
7/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Avenue A/Division St; Alle
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Willoughby Rd; Grandview
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk N Euclid Rd, Grandview
7/3/2019, Mal Mischief, W 2Nd St & Avenue G; Wests
7/3/2019, Alarm Resident Hi, Llcrest Rd, Grandview, W C
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv
7/3/2019, Welfare Check, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, Hillcrest Rd & Vista Dr, G
7/3/2019, Wanted Person, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
7/3/2019, Wanted Person, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
7/3/2019, Mal Mischief, Nealy Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/3/2019, Livestock Incid, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/3/2019, Livestock Incid, E Wine Country Rd; U:14, G
7/3/2019, Traffic Hazard, Stover Rd & W Wine Country
7/3/2019, Theft, I82 /W Wine Country; Overp
7/3/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Birch St; Cedar Alley,
7/3/2019, Traffic Stop, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu
7/3/2019, Custodial Inter, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/3/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
7/3/2019, Domestic, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
7/3/2019, Suicidal Person, Division St, Grandview, Wa
7/3/2019, Fireworks, Wilson Hy; Lamplighter Hom
7/3/2019, Traffic Hazard, E I 82; Mp73 E; Turned Lef
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk N 4Th St, Grandview, W
7/4/2019, Traffic Hazard, Higgins Way & W Wine Count
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; Park An
7/4/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Carriage Ct, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ , Euclid Rd & W 2Nd St, Gran Cg
7/4/2019, Emr Medic, King St, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Grandridge Rd; C203, Grand
7/4/2019, Assault, Wolfe Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Wanted Person, Wolfe Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Atmt To Locate, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wilson Hwy; 116; U:8, Gran
7/4/2019, Agency Assist, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Stover Rd & Lindsey Ln,
7/4/2019, Found Property, E 2Nd St; Us Bank, Grandvi
7/4/2019, Noise Complaint, Avenue H, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Animal Problem, E Washington St; Plot, Gra
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
7/4/2019, Wanted Person, Wolfe Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Agency Assist, Avenue F, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Parking Problem, Avenue C, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Avenue G, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Blk Highland Rd, Grandview
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Blk Esperanza Ct, Grandvie
7/4/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Westridge Dr; Backyard, Gr
7/4/2019, Traffic Offense, E I 82; Mp73 E, Grandview,
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Opal Ave, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Blk Zorada Rd, Grandview,
7/4/2019, Trespassing, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Blk E 4Th St, Grandview, W
7/4/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, Tuttle Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Fireworks, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
7/5/2019, Accident Hitrun, W 5Th St; 70, Grandview, W
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Birch St, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, Grandridge Rd; D7, Grandvi
7/5/2019, Accident Hitrun E, Wine Country Rd, Grandvi C
7/5/2019, Animal Problem, Esperanza Dr, Grandview, W
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, Munson Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Atmt To Locate, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Animal Problem, Vista Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Fireworks, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Court Order Ser, N Elm St; Seventh Day Adve
7/5/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/5/2019, Mal Mischief, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
7/5/2019, Wanted Person, Blk Highland Rd, Grandview
7/5/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Fireworks, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Lewd Conduct, Division St, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Citizen Dispute, W 5Th St; 26, Grandview, W
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
7/6/2019, Unwanted Guest, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Division St, Grandview
7/6/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
7/6/2019, Animal Problem, Katy Ct, Grandview, Wa
7/6/2019, Threats, Wilson Hwy; 80, Grandview,
7/6/2019, Suicidal Person, W Bonnieview Rd & Opal Ave
7/6/2019, Theft, W 2Nd St; Grandview City P
7/6/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
7/6/2019, Parking Problem, Larson St & W 5Th St, Gran
7/6/2019, Fireworks, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
7/6/2019, Burglary, Division St, Grandview, Wa
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk S Division St, Grandvi
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandridge Rd & Klock Rd,
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu
7/6/2019, Fireworks, Blk Carriage Square Dr, Gr
7/6/2019, Fireworks, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/6/2019, Dui, Blk Cherry Ln, Grandview
7/7/2019, Agency Assist, E 3Rd St; 2, Grandview, Wa
7/7/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/7/2019, Unwanted Guest, Nealy Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/7/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/7/2019, Accident Hitrun N, 5Th St, Grandview, Wa C
7/7/2019, Accident No Inj, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa
7/7/2019, Welfare Check, W Wine Country Rd; 10-4 Ca
7/7/2019, Traffic Stop, Bethany Rd & Woodworth Rd,
7/7/2019, Agency Assist, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
7/7/2019, Information, Arteaga Circle, Grandview,
7/7/2019, Atmt To Locate, Hickory Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/7/2019, Fireworks, Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi
7/7/2019, Animal Problem, Maxwell Ct, Grandview, Wa
7/7/2019, Traffic Stop, Ave E & W 4Th St, Grandvie
7/7/2019, Fireworks, Blk Avenue G; Alley, Grand
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stassen Way & W 5Th St, Gr
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 4Th St; Alley, Grandview
7/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Ash St; Alley W/Divisi
7/8/2019, Assault, Birch St & E Wine Country
7/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk S Division St, Grandvi
7/8/2019, Dui, Mccreadie Rd & E Wine Coun
7/8/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
Granger Police Department
7/5/2019, Harassment, E St #28; Granger,
7/5/2019, Welfare Check, Main St; Hisey Park, Grang
7/5/2019, Citizen Assist, 4Th Ave & Mentzer Ave E, G
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp58 W, Granger, W
7/5/2019, Juvenile Probm, Mentzer Ave E, Granger, Wa
7/6/2019, Domestic, W Hudson Rd, Granger, Wa
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, Edison Ave; Holy Trinity Ssw2
7/6/2019, Mal Mischief, Dean Ave, Granger, Wa Cgr
7/6/2019, Mal Mischief, West Blvd S, Granger, Wa Cgr
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, Indian Church Rd; U:8, Gra C3w
7/6/2019, Mal Mischief, E A St, Granger, Wa Cgr
7/6/2019, Runaway Juv, Emerald Rd #B, Granger, Wa Cgr
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp63 W, Outlook, W C3e
7/7/2019, Welfare Check, Main St, Granger, Wa
7/7/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Granger Elemen
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Main St; New Life Christia
7/7/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Elementary Sc
7/7/2019, Noise Complaint, Railroad Ave, Granger, Wa
7/8/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp58 W, Granger, W
Mabton Police Department
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, Sr22; Mp24, Mabton, Wa
7/3/2019, Recovrd Stolen , Lenseigne Rd, Mabton,
7/3/2019, Mal Mischief, Cedar St, Mabton, Wa
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vance Rd; U:10, Mabton, Wa
7/4/2019, Agency Assist, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; Mp4,
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rose St; U:10, Mabton, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Mabton City Park, ,
7/5/2019, Welfare Check, Tuttle Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Civil Matter, Maple St. Mabton Wa
7/6/2019, Burglary, North St; Blue Sky Mark
7/6/2019, Accident Unknown, Glade Rd;
Sunnyside Police Department
7/2/2019, Transport , N Front St; Yakima County
7/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/2/2019, Court Order Ser, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/2/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ross,
7/2/2019, Theft, Yakima Ave; Tonys Tune Up
7/2/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
7/2/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/2/2019, Domestic, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
7/2/2019, Civil Matter, S 5Th St #26; 26, Sunnysid
7/2/2019, Animal Problem, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
7/2/2019, Animal Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/2/2019, Wanted Person, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
7/2/2019, Lobby Contact, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/2/2019, Alarm Business, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/2/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St; Audels Fashion &
7/2/2019, Welfare Check, Morgan Rd; Worksource, Sun
7/2/2019, Alarm Business, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
7/2/2019, Wanted Person, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
7/2/2019, Trespassing, S 4Th St; Sunnyside City P
7/2/2019, Theft, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/2/2019, Court Order Vio, W Maple Ave #60; 60, Sunny
7/2/2019, Harassment, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/2/2019, Animal Problem, S 6Th St; #F, Sunnyside, W
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/3/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy; Kfc, Su
7/3/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/3/2019, Livestock Incid S, Wan Rd & Yakima Valley Hw
7/3/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/3/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
7/3/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Lupitas Beauty S
7/3/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/3/2019, Code Enforce, E Lincoln Ave; Blk, Sunnys
7/3/2019, Accident No Inj, S 6Th St; Sunnyside Mini M
7/3/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Banne
7/3/2019, Funeral Escort, S 8Th St; Smith Funeral Ho
7/3/2019, Illegal Dumping, S 6Th St; Office, Sunnysid
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave; Oreilly Auto
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/3/2019, Alarm Resident, Woodward St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/3/2019, Domestic, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, S 1St St & W South Hill Rd
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/3/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy; Midvall
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Office; D2, Sunn
7/3/2019, Fireworks, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, Oak St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/3/2019, Found Property, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/3/2019, Court Order Vio, Ridgeview Ct, Sunnyside, W
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/3/2019, Unwanted Guest, Cascade Way; 102, Sunnysid
7/3/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/3/2019, Citizen Assist, Heffron St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/3/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Bagley Dr; 112, Sunnyside,
7/3/2019, Code Enforce, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, S 7Th St; French Vanilla M
7/3/2019, Agency Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdon
7/3/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy; Banner
7/3/2019, Animal Problem, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
7/3/2019, Fireworks, S 8Th St & Harrison Ave, S
7/3/2019, Fireworks, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
7/3/2019, Fireworks, Outlook Rd; Office, Sunnys
7/3/2019, Fireworks, Reeves Way & Victory Way,
7/3/2019, Alarm Resident, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/3/2019, Traffic Hazard, North Ave & Mcclain Dr, Su
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
7/4/2019, Alarm Business, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
7/4/2019, Traffic Hazard, Higgins Way & W Wine Count
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Sc
7/4/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/4/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Yakima Vall
7/4/2019, Recovrd Stolen, S Hill & Guernsey St, Sunn
7/4/2019, Alarm Business, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
7/4/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
7/4/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Darrin Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/4/2019, Citizen Assist, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/4/2019, Disorderly, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
7/4/2019, Accident Unknow, S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
7/4/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/4/2019, Alarm Business, E South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
7/4/2019, Citizen Assist, Picard Pl; Grand Cinema, S
7/4/2019, Trespassing, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
7/4/2019, Domestic, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/4/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/4/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
7/4/2019, Fireworks, N 11Th St; U:32, Sunnyside
7/4/2019, Civil Matter, Picard Place, Sunnyside, W
7/4/2019, Shots Fired, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, S 11Th St & Blaine Ave, Su
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; C, Sunnyside, Wa
7/5/2019, Fireworks, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/5/2019, Traffic Hazard, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, W Riverside Ave; U:14, Sun
7/5/2019, Domestic, Rouse Rd; 42, Sunnyside, W
7/5/2019, Warrant Service, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
7/5/2019, Welfare Check P, Arkland Dr #64, Sunnyside
7/5/2019, Citizen Complai, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/5/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/5/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/5/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/5/2019, Atmt To Locate, Rouse Rd; Storage; 2, Sunn
7/5/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/5/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/5/2019, Fireworks, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/5/2019, Atmt To Locate, Rouse Rd; 2, Sunnyside, W
7/5/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/5/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/5/2019, Animal Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
7/5/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/5/2019, Parking Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/5/2019, Animal Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 8, Su
7/5/2019, Fireworks, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/5/2019, Animal Problem, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/5/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd; Ych, Sunn
7/5/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy; Midvall
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/5/2019, Fire Vehicle, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; U:7,
7/5/2019, Warrant Service, S 1St St & Sw Crescent Ave
7/5/2019, Noise Complaint, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/5/2019, Trespassing, Picard Place, Sunnyside, W
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/5/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hy; Burger R
7/5/2019, Fireworks, W Maple Ave; 11, Sunnyside
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/5/2019, Fireworks, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 15, S
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/5/2019, Assault, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
7/5/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dshs,
7/5/2019, Mal Mischief, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
7/5/2019, Fireworks, W South Hill Rd #7C, Sunny
7/6/2019, Court Order Ser, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/6/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/6/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ E, Edison Ave; Holy Trinity
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, E North Ave; Sunnyside Chr
7/6/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S 6Th St #8, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Fireworks, W Pierce St; 5, Yakima, Wa
7/6/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; City Shop, Sunny
7/6/2019, Civil Matter, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
7/6/2019, Domestic, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Suicidal Person, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
7/6/2019, Domestic, Yakima Valley & E Edison A
7/6/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/6/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Noise Complaint, S 10Th St ; Off Edison Ave
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Littl
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Traffic Stop, Harrison Ave & S 16Th St,
7/6/2019, Alarm Resident, Jersey St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Domestic, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/6/2019, Welfare Check, S Hill & S 1St St, Sunnysi
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
7/6/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & N 1St St,
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Parkland Dr; 46, Sunnyside
7/6/2019, Welfare Check, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
7/6/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; F, Sunnysid
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Oreilly Auto
7/6/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Maple
7/6/2019, Fireworks, Terry St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & Homer St,
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, I82 W/B Exti 63, Sunnyside
7/6/2019, Traffic Hazard, Swan Rd & Yakima Valley Hw
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp63 W, Outlook, W
7/6/2019, Traffic Offense, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:36,
7/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Morgan Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/7/2019, Alarm Business, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
7/7/2019, Trespassing, Heffron St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Citizen Assist, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa
7/7/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
7/7/2019, Mal Mischief, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/7/2019, Citizen Complai, Yakima Valley Hy; Dark Hor
7/7/2019, Alarm Business, E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St; B, Sunnyside, W
7/7/2019, Livestock Incid, Scoon Rd & Outlook Rd, Sun
7/7/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/7/2019, Theft, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/7/2019, Fireworks, W Madison Ave; Behind, Sun
7/7/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/7/2019, Fireworks, Blk Merrick Ave, Sunnyside
7/7/2019, Trespassing, Roosevelt Ct, Sunnyside, W
7/7/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Blk Decatur; Alley, Sunnys
7/7/2019, Accident Unknow, Van Belle Rd & N Outlook R
7/7/2019, Animal Problem, Chestnut Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/7/2019, Unwanted Guest, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Parkland Dr; 83, Sunnyside
7/7/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; United Metho
7/7/2019, Mal Mischief, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
7/7/2019, Alarm Resident, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
7/7/2019, Fireworks, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/7/2019, Domestic, S 1St St & Merrick Ave, Su
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St ; C6, Sunnyside,
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 15, S
7/7/2019, Shots Fired, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/7/2019, Shots Fired, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/8/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/8/2019, Alarm Business, E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,
7/8/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave ; Yvfw Clin
7/8/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Post Office
7/8/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/8/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/8/2019, Domestic, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Wapato Police Department
7/2/2019, Unwanted Guest , Ivy St, Wapato, Wa
7/2/2019, Burglary, S Ahtanum Ave; All Valley
7/2/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 4Th St; R Sales Inc, Wap
7/2/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Filipino-America
7/2/2019, Domestic, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/2/2019, Welfare Check, S Wasco Ave; 17, Wapato, W
7/2/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
7/2/2019, Welfare Check, Donald Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/2/2019, Fire Vehicle, W 6Th St, Wapato, Wa
7/2/2019, Assault, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
7/3/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 6Th St; A4, Wapato, Wa
7/3/2019, Theft, W 9Th St, Wapato, Wa
7/3/2019, Information, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato
7/4/2019, Alarm Business, S Wapato Ave; Wapato
7/4/2019, Theft-Vehicle So, Uthpark Dr, Wapato, Wa C
7/4/2019, Information, S Ahtanum Ave; Blk, Wapato
7/4/2019, Domestic, Southpark Dr, Wapato, Wa
7/4/2019, Traffic Stop, N Track Rd; Crossroads Mar
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Donald Rd; U:19, Wapato, W
7/4/2019, Unwanted Guest, S Naches Ave; #7, Wapato,
7/4/2019, Shots Fired, Mt Adams Dr, Wapato, Wa
7/4/2019, Accident Unknow, W Wapato Rd & Couch Ln, Wa
7/5/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Wasco Ave; #11, Wapato,
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; Key Bank, Wapato
7/5/2019, Information, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, Osborne Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/5/2019, Theft, S Wapato Ave; Los Amigos,
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, W Wapato Rd & Ashue Rd, Wa
7/5/2019, Fireworks, E D St, Wapato, Wa
7/5/2019, Mal Mischief, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
7/5/2019, Alarm Business, E Jones Rd; Amtech Corp, W
7/6/2019, Alarm Business, E Jones Rd; Amtech Corp, W
7/6/2019, Information , W 1St St; C & L Automotive Cw
7/6/2019, Traffic Stop, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/6/2019, Alarm Resident, N Track Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/6/2019, Theft, N Harding Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/6/2019, Traffic Stop, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
7/6/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Wasco Ave #26, Wapato, W
7/6/2019, Traffic Stop, E 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
7/6/2019, Alarm Business, E 3Rd St; Wapato Library,
7/6/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St ;Ezbucks, Wapato,
7/6/2019, Traffic Stop, N Track Rd; Crossroads Mar
7/6/2019, Information, W 1St St; Logans, Wapato,
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, Blue Crane Ln & University
7/7/2019, Weapon Offense, W 2Nd St; La Boquita, Wapa
7/7/2019, Theft, S Kateri Ln #F51, Wapato,
7/7/2019, Agency Assist, Progressive Rd, Wapato, Wa C3w
7/7/2019, Traffic Stop, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa Cwp
7/7/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa Cwp
7/7/2019, Welfare Check, Southpark Dr, Wapato, Wa Cwp
7/8/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; La Boquita, Wapa Cwp
Yakima County Sheriff's Office
7/2/2019, Theft-Vehicle , Orchardvale Rd, Zillah, Wa C
7/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Apricot Rd & Oie, Grandvie
7/2/2019, Theft, Independence Rd, Sunnyside
7/2/2019, Fraud, Gurley Rd, Granger, Wa
7/2/2019, Traffic Hazard, Olmstead Rd & Wilson Hwy,
7/2/2019, Welfare Check, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/2/2019, Civil Matter, Hickory Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E I 82; Mp40 E; Near Pklot
7/2/2019, Burglary, Murray Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/2/2019, Accident Injury, Van Belle Rd & Maple Grove
7/2/2019, Civil Matter, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/2/2019, Welfare Check, Donald Wapato Rd & I 82, W
7/3/2019, Burglary, Waneta Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/3/2019, Traffic Offense, Yakima Valley Hwy & Lombar C
7/3/2019, Livestock Incid, Elmore Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/3/2019, Accident Injury, Yakima Valley Hwy & W Huds
7/3/2019, Public Service, Plath Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/3/2019, Wanted Person, Buena Loop Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandview Pavement Rd, Mab
7/3/2019, Illegal Burning, Crewport Rd, Granger, Wa
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Found Property R, Oza Dr, Zillah, Wa C
7/4/2019, Domestic, Highland Dr, Zillah, Wa
7/4/2019, Animal Bite, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Court Order Vio, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
7/4/2019, Fireworks, E Edison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Lost Property, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/4/2019, Welfare Check, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/4/2019, Welfare Check, Wilson Hwy; U:41, Grandvie
7/4/2019, Fireworks, E Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Shots Fired, Crewport Rd; U:28, Granger
7/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vance Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
7/4/2019, Fireworks, E Allen Rd & N Puterbaugh
7/4/2019, Domestic, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Woodworth Rd, Grandview, W
7/4/2019, Fireworks, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
7/4/2019, Shots Fired, B St & 2Nd Ave, Outlook, W
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
7/4/2019, Fireworks, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
7/5/2019, Domestic, Tuttle Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Fireworks, York Ln; U:32, Zillah, Wa
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
7/5/2019, Citizen Dispute, Holaday Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/5/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/5/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
7/5/2019, Alarm Resident, Hwy241, Sunnyside, Wa
7/5/2019, Alarm Resident, Plath Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/5/2019, Lost Property, Gilbert Rd; Kineen Family
7/5/2019, Animal Problem, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Runaway Juv, Buena Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/5/2019, Fireworks, B St, Outlook, Wa
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
7/5/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp58 W, Granger, W
7/6/2019, Alarm Resident, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
7/6/2019, Alarm Business, Emerald Rd; Lighthouse Ran
7/6/2019, Livestock Incid, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; Wanet
7/6/2019, Burglary, S L I Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Traffic Hazard, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, 7Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
7/6/2019, Welfare Check, Murray Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/6/2019, Suspicious Circ, Zillah Heights Rd, Zillah,
7/6/2019, Juvenile Probm, Highland Dr; #2, Zillah, W
7/6/2019, Missing Person, 1St St, Buena, Wa
7/6/2019, Juvenile Probm, Blaine Rd, Granger, Wa
7/6/2019, Accident Injury, Glade Rd; Blk, Mabton, Wa
7/6/2019, Accident No Inj, Gap Rd; U:22, Outlook, Wa
7/6/2019, Fireworks, Linderman Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/6/2019, Welfare Check, Lower County Line Rd; U:16
7/6/2019, Fireworks, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
7/6/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & W Sunn
7/6/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Gap Rd, Outlook, Wa
7/6/2019, Fireworks, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/6/2019, Agency Assist, W I 82; Mp48 W, Zillah, Wa
7/6/2019, Fireworks, Hickory Rd & Brewer Rd, Gr
7/6/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Gap Rd; U:8, Outlook, Wa
7/7/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp61 E, Granger, W
7/7/2019, Dui, Konnowac Pass Rd, Moxee, W
7/7/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Highland Dr, Zillah, Wa
7/7/2019, Alarm Resident, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
7/7/2019, Citizen Assist, N Willoughby Rd, Grandview
7/7/2019, Noise Complaint, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
7/7/2019, Livestock Incid, Midvale Rd & Duffy Rd, Sun
7/7/2019, Civil Matter, State Route 241 Hwy, Sunny
7/7/2019, Accident Unknow, Van Belle Rd & N Outlook R
7/7/2019, Agency Assist, Lucy Ln, Zillah, Wa
7/7/2019, Trespassing, Nightingale Rd, Wapato, Wa
7/7/2019, Burglary, Linderman Rd, Mabton, Wa
7/7/2019, Unwanted Guest, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/7/2019, Animal Problem, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
7/7/2019, Citizen Assist, Mountainview Rd & Old Pros
7/7/2019, Noise Complaint, State Route 22, Mabton, Wa
7/7/2019, Court Order Vio, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
7/7/2019, Alarm Business, Windy Point Dr;Windy Point
7/7/2019, Alarm Resident, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
7/7/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, W
Zillah Police Department
7/2/2019, Alarm Resident, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa C
7/2/2019, Theft , Vintage Valley Py #A; El P
7/2/2019, Agency Assist , N Beech St; St Aloysius Ca
7/3/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; Uhaul Of Zillah A
7/3/2019, Wanted Person, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
7/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Maple Way, Zillah,
7/4/2019, Accident Injury, 1St Ave; Harvest Foods,
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Miles Dr, Zillah, Wa
7/4/2019, Fireworks, Miles Dr, Zillah, Wa
7/5/2019, Unwanted Guest, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
7/5/2019, Noise Complaint , Westwind Dr; Rythm Dance P
7/5/2019, Noise Complaint , D Anjou St, Zillah, Wa
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fountain Blvd, Zillah, Wa
7/5/2019, Agency Assist , N C St, Toppenish, Wa T
7/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Reed St #A; Unit A, Zillah
7/5/2019, Traffic Offense, 1St Ave; The Cherry Patch;
7/5/2019, Citizen Assist , Westwind Dr; Northridge Ap
7/5/2019, Agency Assist , W 4Th Ave; Providence Hosp
7/5/2019, Agency Assist , Blk Linden St, Toppenish,
7/5/2019, Agency Assist , S G St, Toppenish, Wa
7/7/2019, Noise Complaint, 1St Ave; El Ranchito, Zill
7/7/2019, Agency Assist , N C St; Alleyway, Toppenis
7/7/2019, Abandoned Vehic , Reed St, Zillah, Wa
7/7/2019, Abandoned Vehic , Reed St, Zillah, Wa
7/7/2019, Abandoned Vehic , Reed St, Zillah, Wa
7/7/2019, Abandoned Vehic , Reed St, Zillah, Wa
7/7/2019, Abandoned Vehic , Reed St, Zillah, Wa
7/8/2019, Court Order Vio , Zillah West Rd; Chevron We
7/8/2019, Agency Assist , W 2Nd Ave; Pioneer Park, T
