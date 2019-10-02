Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
September 17
Arraignment Hearings
Robert Ramon, dob: 6/21/79; third degree theft, failed to appear; warrant, $7,500 N.F.
Alena Rose Bennett, 04/15/95; third degree theft, failed to appear, warrant $2,500.
Jesse Ray Lucei, dob: 04/29/98; criminal trespassing, second degree; drugs/drugs paraphernalia, Prohibited, failed to appear, Warrant, $2,500.
Sara Yoselin Manjares Ruiz, dob: 10/09/90; driving while license suspended, amended no operator’s license; fined $550.
Michael C. Olney, physical control. Dismissed.
Edgar Omar Rodriguez, dob: 04/19/84; driving while license suspended. amended to no operator’s license; fined $200.
Stephani Jacabo, dob: 06/23/02; no valid operator’s license without identification, amended to no operator’s licenses, fined $550.
Eleuterio Prieto, Jr., harassment, failure to appear, warrant, $2,500 F.F.
Ronald M. Runyon, dob:03/30/74; malicious mischief; failed to appear, warrant $1,500.
Nicole Jan Walsh, dob: 06/11/82; driving while license suspended degree, failed to appear warrant, $1500
Damian Zendejas, do: 02/07/93: no valid operator licenses without identify, failed to appear; fee $2,500.
Mitigation Hearings
Nicole Jan Walsh, dob: 06/11/82; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Failed to appear; warrant, $550.
Damian Zendejas Manon, dob: 02/07/98; speeding 28 mph over limit. Failed to appear.
Rose Mary Villa, dob: 08/14/83; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Summons send.
Laura Almodovar, dob: 01/17/90; animal license required. Fined $100.
Llasmin G. Corona Cortex, dob: 07/23/00; no valid operator’s license with valid ID; fined $250; Operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $200.
Martin Galvan Nunez, dob: 07/23/00; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250.
Daniel Marcus Galvan, 07/23/00; no valid operator’s license with valid ID, fined $550. Failed to appear.
Eli Levi Ganuelas, dob: 09/12/76; speeding 13 mph over limit, fined $169; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250.
Lisa Michelle Mahoney, dob: 02/17/76; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $250.
Emanuel Pacheo, dob: 09/01/02; speeding 23 mph over limit, fined $259. Violation of instruction permit, fined $136; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250.
Emily Lee Villarreal, dob: 03/02/01; no valid operator’s license with valid ID., fined $200. ‘
Contested Hearings
Guillermo Mendoza Vergara, dob: 05/22/69; two counts of dog running at large, uncontrolled - fined $100; one count dismissed,
Pre-trial Hearings
Everardo Alcantar, dob: 3/7/80; second degree criminal trespassing bench warrant, $1,500’
Herlinda Alcocer Millan, dob: 03/07/80; fourth degree assault. Dismissed.
Ezequiel Balderrama Badillo, dob: 06/17/89; hit and run unattended vehicle, refiled as negligent driving.
Mary R. Cook, dob: 06/09/63; driving while license suspended.
Mary R. Cook, dob: 06/09/63; two counts of criminal trespass, first degree; dismissed.
Mark A. Diaz, dob: 12/18/00; fourth degree assault. Dismissed.
Frankie Garcia III; third degree driving while license suspended. Summons sent.
Kayla Marie Gonzalez, dob: 10/01/91; false statement to public servant.
Cheryl Leilani Hopkins, dob: 03/08/63; theft, third degree.
Jose Manuel Ruiz-Sanchez, dob: 05/08/78; assault fourth degree. Dismissed.
Rose Mary Villa, dob: 08/14/83: driveling while license suspended. Summons send.
Jose Liz Perales Zaragoza, dob; 08/23/99; assault, fourth degree. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.
Dismissal Hearing
Manuel Gutierrez Jr., dob: 01/11/92; driving under influence, driving while licenses suspended, second degree. Summons issued.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Jose Alfredo Ramirez, dob: 09/13/77; driving while license suspended, third degree; operating vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless driving. Dismissed.
Order of Compliance-Alcohol
Ezekiel R. Canales, dob: 04/17/91; reckless driving, plead to negligent one.
Judge Steven Michels
September 18
Pre-trial Hearings
Nathaniel Alex George, dob: 09/25/77; theft third degree, disorderly conduct. Summons send.
Francisco Javier Martinez, dob: 04/07/89; no contact/protection order violation. Summons send.
Luis Oliva, dob: 07/19/99; obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest. Summons send.
Elizabeth Sybil Roscoe, dob: 04/13/88; possession of stolen property third degree. Summons send.
Gerald Martin Wyena, dob: 04/18/81; driving while license suspended, driving under influence, operating vehicle without ignition interlock; warrant issued. No show.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Juanita Castillo-Parsons, dob: 05/06/51; allow unauthorized person to drive, dismissed.
Christian Noe Madrid-Aragonez, dob: 09/27/82; false statement to public servant. Summons send. No valid operator’s license without ID. Summons send.
George L. Meyers, dob: 11/15/48; assault, fourth degree. Dismissed.
Emanuel Olmos Cruz, dob: 06/27/94; assault fourth degree, dismissed.
Rafael Oseguera, Jr., dob: 10/15/91; two counts of fourth degree assault, summons send.
Judge Steven Michels
September 19
Pre-trial Hearings
Joel Barajas, Jr., dob: 01/18/00; theft, third degree, possession of dangerous weapon. Bench warrant, $7,500. Reckless driving, bench warrant, $12,000; four counts of reckless endangerment bench warrant, $12,000.
Parrish N. Calhoun, dob: 09/12/91; theft third degree. Summons send.
Clabel Camacho, dob: 03/25/81; theft third degree. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.
Jose Ignacio R. Galindo, dob: 04/26/59; driving while license suspended, second degree. amended to infraction.
Eduardo Santiago Garcia Cuevas, 07/03/94; driving under influence. Pled to negligent first degree.
Rosa Maria Garza, dob: 08/25/93; assault, fourth degree. Summons send.
Adrian Santos Leos, dob: 10/10/87; violation of harassment/no contact order. Driving while license suspended. third degree. Bench warrant, $2,500.
Jaqueline Vega, dob: 08/04/00; theft, third degree. Six-month Stipulated of Compliance.
Carlos Zuniga, dob: 03/28/87; assault fourth degree, dismissed.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Andrea Monick Arevalo, dob: 12/01/88; obstructing law enforcement officer, resisting arrest. Summons send.
Michael de La Rosa, dob: 01/23/96; driving while license suspended, bench warrant, $2,500; assault fourth degree; bench warrant, $2,500.
Patricia Figueroa Figueroa, dob: 06/28/88; three counts of assault, fourth degree, two counts of malicious mischief. Dismissed
Luciano Lamas, dob: 11/01/91; driving while license suspended, third degree. dismissed.
Cristobal J. Perez-Sanchez, dob: 02/20/31; hit and run attended vehicle. Dismissed.
Operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Haydee Margarita Roman, Dob: 07/23/77; assault, fourth degree.
Jail Time Review
Serafina Hernandez Perez, dob: 09/01/76; driving while license suspended, third degree. Committed.
Modify/Rescind No Contract Order
Luis David Zepeda Ortega, dob: 04/18/93; assault fourth degree. Summons send.
SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
September 24
Pedro Ochoa, dob: 05/24/82, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Jesus Valencia, Jr., dob: 03/05/76, Granger; two counts of loud noise, obstructing a public servant.
Brooke M. Lee, dob: 01/23/82, Yakima; third-degree theft.
September 25
Daveda L. White, dob: 02/03/82, Toppenish; theft, false statement attempt to public servant.
Calixto Rivera, Jr., dob: 01/29/70, White Swan; violation of domestic violence protection order.
Ruben T. Salinas, III, dob: 01/16/98, Grandview; use of drug paraphernalia.
Jody L. Koehler, dob: 02/23/79, Sunnyside; reckless driving.
Celestina S. Pina, dob: 04/15/89, Prosser; theft, violation of drug paraphernalia, third-degree driving with suspended license.
September 27
Jose A. Ruiz Martinez, dob: 09/26/93, transient Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Luis A. Lorenzana, dob: 08/09/84, Mabton; disorderly conduct.
Justin M. Sotelo, dob: 10/17/80, Yakima; second-degree criminal trespass.
Minerva Rodriguez-Espinoza, dob: 03/31/78, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Gary L. Swearngin, dob: 09/14/66, Yakima; US Marshall hold.
Joshua Marez, dob: 06/04/80, Sunnyside; first-degree criminal trespass.
Jose G. Martinez-Alvarez, dob: 12/20/96, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
September 28
Antonio N. Rivera, Jr., dob: 06/18/78, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Orlando Patina, Jr., dob: 01/16/90, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer, reckless assault in violation of domestic violence protection order, domestic violence stalking, imprisonment, violation of domestic violence protection order.
Orlando Patina, Jr., dob: 01/16/90, Sunnyside; imprisonment, violation of domestic violence protection order, second-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, reckless assault in violation of domestic violence protection order.
Evan G. Wienholz, dob: 03/14/95, Yakima; Department of Correction contract, third-degree theft.
September 30
Rogelio R. Torres, dob: 01/03/64, Sunnyside; investigation.
Jorge Justo Delapaz, dob: 07/20/69, Sunnyside; investigation.
Noel R. Garza, dob: 06/03/76, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Gerardo Ramos, Jr., dob: 04/16/94, Mabton; violation of ignition interlock, second-degree driving with suspended license.
Leonil A. Ruiz, dob: 12/06/79, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with suspended license, attended hit-and-run.
