SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
NOVEMBER 8
Kori A. Fife, dob: 0/25/77, Yakima; other agency hold.
Emmanuel T. Escobar, dob: 12/15/83, Grandview; other agency hold, possession of legend drug, knowingly making a false statement.
Celso Gomez, III, dob: 06/15/86, Sunnyside; other agency hold.
Brisa I. Cruz-Linares, dob: 12/01/82, Sunnyside; third-degree theft, fourth-degree assault.
Steven A. Gutierrez, dob: 09/03/83, Kennewick; driving without ignition interlock, driving with license suspended, driving under the influence.
Michael N. Garcia, dob: 09/12/75, Sunnyside; third degree driving with license suspended.
NOVEMBER 9
Alan H. Oropeza, dob: 05/28/94, Mabton; hit-and-run, unattended vehicle, driving under the influence, third-degree driving with license suspended, reckless driving.
Gumaro Ramos-Saucedo, dob: 10/10/90, Prosser; related incidents.
Irene Guzman, dob: 03/21/67, Grandview; reckless driving, obstructing a law enforcement officer, failure to obey police office, driving under the influence.
Jose R. Acevedo, dob: 04/30/99, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with a license suspended.
NOVEMBER 10
Yazmin Mota, dob: 07/23/92, Sunnyside; driving without ignition interlock, hit-and-run, unattended vehicle, third-degree driving with license suspended, driving under the influence.
Ramon Magana, Jr., dob: 01/18/89, Sunnyside; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Maria A. Pelagio, dob: 09/04/78, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
NOVEMBER 11
Celso Gomez, III, dob: 06/15/86, Sunnyside; possession of controlled substance.
Miguel A. Moran, dob: 01/06/94, Outlook; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Jose A. Gonzalez, dob: 03/19/81, Sunnyside; driving under the influence, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Noel A. Chavez, Jr., dob: 04/18/96, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commitment.
Sunnyside Fire
November 4
Aid call to the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of South Fourth Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of E. Avenue.
Aid call to the 2000 E. Yakima Valley Highway.
November 5
Aid call to the 700 block of Broadway Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call top the 100 block of East Second Street.
Aid call to Elm Street.
Aid call 300 block of Lucy Lane.
Aid call to the 1900 block of Penn Avenue.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the 1100 block of South Euclid Road.
Aid call to the 300 block of Main Street.
November 6
Aid call to the 1000 Wallace Way.
Aid call to the 300 block of First Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 East Second Street.
Aid call to the 60 block of Cody Lane.
November 7
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
October 8, 2019
Mitigation Hearings
Alberto Bravo-Godinez, dob: 12/07/98; deflective exhaust, first offenses. Fined $100.
Rodrigo Hernandez Romero, dob: 10/05/90; operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.
Jeffery James Hornbarger, dob: 10/12/89; operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.
Monica Robledo, dob: 03/04/00; following to close, fined $139. Operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $553.
Jose Luis Sanchez- Romero, operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.
Maria Guadalupe Silva, dob:02/23/94; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.
Magali Villegas. dob:09/18/80; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.
Noe Avalos, dob: 06/04/94; marijuana in motor vehicle violations. Failed to appear.
Adrian de Jesus Hernandez, dob: 12/22/88; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Dismissed. Negligent driving, second degree; Fined $553.
Nicholas Nathaniel Martinez, dob: 03/29/83; operating motor vehicle without insurance, Fined $100. Moving unsafe vehicle or vehicles with deflective equipment. Fined $100.
Arraignments
Eustolio J. Alvarez Alvarez, dob: 08/03/64; driving while licenses suspended, third degree, flip license plate violation/false registration violation. Failed to appear. $2500 warrant.
Noe Avalos, dob: 06/04/94; driving while license suspended-third degree. Failed to appear. $2,500 warrant.
Darcey Delina Maass, dob:02/26/68; theft, third-degree. Failed to appear. $2,500 warrant.
Dee Jay Merino, dob:12/10/90; theft third degree. Dismissed.
Jason Anthony Pina, dob; 08/13/81; theft, third-degree. Failed to appear. Warrant $2,500.
Jose A. Ruiz Martinez, dob: 09/26/93; Driving under influence. Failed to appear. $2,500 warrant.
Javier Trujillo, dob; 07/19/86. driving while license suspended. third degree. Failed to appear. $2,500 warrant.
Sarah Janel John, DOB: 08/23/84; disorderly conduct, failed to appear. $1,000 warrant.
Jose Antonio Romero, dob: 01/05/89; theft , third degree. Failed to appear. $2,500 warrant.
Bryon Ray Spencer, dob: 02/09/65; consume liquor in a public place prohibited. Failed to Appear. $2,500 warrant.
Pre-Trial Conference
Sydney Leigh Alegria, dob: 08/31/99; criminal trespass, second degree. Six Months Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Chelsea Tillian Brito, dob: 07/15/84; malicious mischief , third degree, physical damage, Bench warrant.
Israel Ceja Fajardo, dob: 07/06/00; marijuana possession less/equal to 40 grams. Dismissed. City’s motion.
Israel Ceja Fajardo, dob: 07/06/00; malicious mischief – third degree physical damage. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr. dob: 10/30/80; criminal trespass – second degree. Bench Warrant.
Adrian De Jesus Hernandez, dob: 12/22/88; reckless driving. Dismissed.
Edwin Eduardo Herrera, dob: 12/16/98; driving under influence, amended to negligent driving, $364 days suspended. Fined $1,3,70.50.
William Jay Kamphouse, dob: 08/02/49; driving under influence. Amended to negligent driving first degree. 90 days suspended, fined $1,130.50.
Nicholas Nathaniel Martinez, dob: 05/24/85; assault, fourth degree. Dismissed.
Nicholas Nathaniel Martinez, dob: 05/24/85; driving while license suspended, third degree., pled guilty/found guilty. 90/66 days suspended. Fined $530.50; operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, dismissed.
Isidro Pedroza, dob: 03/18/86; criminal trespass second degree. Pled guilty/found guilty. 90/70 suspended. Fined $378. Vehicle prowling, second degree. Dismissed. Theft third attempt. Dismissed.
Monique Willingham, dob: 03/09/96; assault, fourth degree. Six-month Stimulated Order of Compliance.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Erica Ann Hardesty, dob: 06/07/85; theft third degree. Dismissed.
Sherale Aries Singer, dob: 08/22/90;assault, fourth degree. Dismissed.
Modify/Rescind No Contact Order
Israel Ceja Fajardo, dob: 07/06/00; malicious mischief, third degree damage. Granted.
Judge John E. Maxwell
October 9, 2019
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Vanessa Lynne Yallup, dob: 09/17/54; theft rental/lease property <$750. Dismissed.
Judge Steven Michels
October 9, 2019
MODIFY/RESCIND NO CONTACT ORDER
David Almodovar, dob: 01/17/90; assault, fourth degree. Dismissed.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Edgar Avalos, dob: 12/)4/81; criminal trespass first degree. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Edgar Avalos, dob: 12/04/81; malicious mischief third degree physical damage.
Seferina Marie Martinez, dob: 05/25/89’ driving while license suspended, third degree. Found guilty.
Sandra Jane Rosales, dob: 12/29/81; theft third degree. Bench warrant,
J Jesus Sanchez, Diaz, dob: 06/05/67; stalking, gross misdemeanor. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE
Christian Noe Madrid-Aragonez, dob: 09/27/82; no valid operating license without identification. Bench warrant. False Statement to public servant. Bench warrant.
Israel Carrasco Ramos, dob; 08/07/72; assault fourth degree. no change.
Nichole Chisten Stoops, dob: 05/13/80; driving while license suspended, third degree; criminal trespass, second degree. Guilty.
MODIFY/RESCIND NO CONTACT ORDER
Graciela Zaragoza, 07/23/79; assault fourth degree. Denied.
