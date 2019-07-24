Sunnyside Arrests
July 9
Rafael Valencia-Castillo, dob: 1/16/83; fourth degree domestic violence.
Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., dob: 1/6/91; DOC contract Sunnyside.
Jesus A. Gastelum, doc: 5/19/93; violation of domestic violence protection order, driving while license suspended.
Edita Torres-Valencia, dob: 2/7/88; Sunnyside court commit.
July 10
Female juvenile officer, dob: 11/23/04; third degree malicious mischief, fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Miquel A. Moran, dob: 1/6/94; criminal trespass.
Jeremy J. Perez, dob: 8/31/90; third degree theft, third degree malicious mischief.
Shallisk K. Rodriguez, dob: 11/10/93; Grandview Court commit.
July 11
Martin G. Villanueva, dob: 7/12/61; third degree theft.
David Almodovara, dob: 1/17/90; second degree robbery.
Alfonso M. Gonzalez, dob: 12/15/83; stalking.
Efrain Gaitan-Lopez, dob: 10/7/96; violation of domestic protection order.
July 12
Jonathan L. Swanberg, dob: 9/20/68; agency hold.
Alexis M. Ryel, dob: 12/9/90; agency hold.
Yolanda Bustamente, dob: 1/1/85; Sunnyside Court commit.
July 13
Bridget E. Duffy, dob: 8/11/80; third degree theft.
Luis Huitron-Maldonado, dob: 11/20/91; third degree theft; criminal trespass.
Jose H. Gomez-Mendoza, dob: 10/28/57; violation of occupancy license registration, DUI, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock; driving while license suspended.
Chelsea B. Sambrano, dob: 2/11/92; malicious mischief- physical damage.
Itzel V. Morales, dob: 9/10/95; criminal trespass, driving while license suspended. third degree theft.
July 14
Lorissa L. Libby, dob: 1/17/91; criminal trespass.
Chelsea T. Brito, dob: 7/15/84; third degree malicious mischief-physical damage.
Jeremy J. Perez, dob: 8/31/90; reckless driving.
Carlos R. Luna, dob: 3/11/82;city of Zillah arrest.
Bobby L. Ozuna, dob: 10/21/87; Doc Contract, Sunnyside; offender accountability act.
Erwin E. Herrera, dob: 12/18/98; DUI.
July 15
Jose E. Botello-Diego , dob: 11/11/97; Sunnyside court commit.
Valeriano M. Martinez-Marin, Dob: 1/2/86; Court commitment.
Alberto J. Canales, dob: 12/31/83; DOC contract- Sunnyside; offender accountability act.
July 16
Irene M. Quiltanenock, dob: 10/15/81; third degree theft.
Jesus Mata, dob:9/3/92; obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Santana A. Lopez, dob; 11/05/99; possession of marijuana
Jesus A. Gastelum, dob; 5/19/93; Grandview Court commit.
July 17
Alfonso M. Gonzalez, dob: 12/15/83; Grandview Court commit.
Patricia R. Geronimo, dob: 7/17/84; Toppenish Court commit.
Crystal T. Cerda. Dob; 9/16/94; driving while license suspended.
Novena V. Switzler, dob: 5/3/01; violation sentence conditions/patrol violation.
Sebastian P. Jimenez, dob: 7/11/97; Grandview Court commit.
Becky A. Solis, dob: 12/2/91;criminal trespass.
Homma Valencia, dob: 10/25/93; driving while license suspended.
July 18
Tana Yanez, dob: 6/15/72; Sunnyside Court commit.
Juan Zuniga, dob: 10/14/91; Department of Corrections contract-Sunnyside.
Jose D. Jr. Olvera, dob: 3/30/74; Department of Corrections contact-Sunnyside.
Orlando Patina Jr., dob: 1/16/90; assault/reckless endangerment violation of domestic violence protection order.
Jose I. Galindo, dob: 4/26/59; driving while license suspended.
Juan N. Salgado Labra, dob: 6/24/87; fourth degree assault.
Christopher Medelez, dob: 1/27/86; Department of Correction contract-Sunnyside.
July 19
Elena Lua-Magana, dob: 8/18/86; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Mercedez D. Perez, dob: 3/19/92; obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Pablo J. Echeverria, dob: 6/18/82; second degree assault, second degree malicious mischief.
July 20
Erik I. Romero, dob: 10/12/92;Driving while under the influence.
Sindy N. Jimenez-Pacheco, dob: 8/28/92; Sunnyside Court commit.
July 21
Robert V. Rangel, dob: 2/5/71; driving under the influence.
Raul Farias, dob: 4/29/79; disorderly conduct, third degree domestic violence malicious mischief, fourth degree domestic violence assault.
July 22
Angel R. Escareno-Ceballos, dob: 8/2/91; harassment.
Teodoro Bojorquez, dob: 7/8/89; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Leo A. Mendoza, dob: 6/30/00; investigation.
Mercedez D. Perez, dob: 3/19/92;obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Juana Jaime Avila, dob: 9/6/91; negligent driving.
Sunnyside Police Department
7/16/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/16/2019, Transport, W Naches Ave, Selah
7/16/2019, Mal Mischief, S 15Th St, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/16/2019, Theft, Cascade Way; 49, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/16/2019, Mal Mischief, Rouse Rd; Storage, Sunnysi
7/16/2019, Animal Problem, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
7/16/2019, Citizen Assist, N 16Th St; Office, Sunnysi
7/16/2019, Mental Subject, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Sizzl
7/16/2019, Fraud, S 6Th St; Hapo Community C
7/16/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/16/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/16/2019, Animal Problem, W Maple Ave; 36, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Fireworks, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Alarm Resident, North Ave, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Transport, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
7/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
7/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Victory Way, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Abuse Neglect, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
7/16/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
7/16/2019, Wanted Person, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
7/16/2019, Information, Mcclain Dr #A; Apt A, Sunn
7/16/2019, Wanted Person, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
7/16/2019, Theft, Cascade Way #49; 49, Sunny
7/16/2019, Alarm Business, Allen Rd; Homestretch Espr
7/16/2019, Domestic, Mcclain Dr #E; Unt E, Sunn
7/16/2019, Welfare Check, S 13Th St & Blaine Ave, Su
7/16/2019, Welfare Check, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/16/2019, Animal Problem, Bridge St; Blk, Sunnyside,
7/16/2019, Welfare Check, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/16/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/16/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/16/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/16/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/16/2019, Lewd Conduct, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/16/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Suite
7/16/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/17/2019, Citizen Assist, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
7/17/2019, Burglary, W South Hill Rd; 2E, Sunny
7/17/2019, Threats, S 14Th St, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Alarm Business, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/17/2019, Theft, S 4Th St & Harrison Ave, S
7/17/2019, Harassment, S 4Th St; U:28, Sunnyside,
7/17/2019, Parking Problem, Park Dr; Blk, Sunnyside, W
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 15Th St; South Of, Sunny
7/17/2019, Parking Problem, S 11Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
7/17/2019, Parking Problem, S 11Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
7/17/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
7/17/2019, Domestic, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/17/2019, Warrant Service, N 6Th St & Reeves Way, Sun
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/17/2019, Civil Matter, S 9Th St, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Civil Matter, S 9Th St; U:5, Sunnyside,
7/17/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/17/2019, Found Property, E Railroad Ave; Oic, Sunny
7/17/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/17/2019, Alarm Resident, Swan Rd & Vine Ave, Sunnys
7/17/2019, Traffic Offense, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/17/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Home
7/17/2019, Citizen Assist, W Maple Ave #61, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Animal Problem, Stackhouse St & Crescent A
7/17/2019, Animal Problem, Kie, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, Heffron St, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Animal Problem, Newhouse Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St; Sunnyside School
7/17/2019, Court Order Ser, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
7/17/2019, Domestic, N Ray Rd, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Civil Matter, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Welfare Check, Irving Ave, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Funeral Escort, S 16Th St; Valley Hills Fu
7/17/2019, Alarm Business, Allen Rd; Astria Health Ce
7/17/2019, Transport, W Okanogan Pl;Benton Co Ja
7/17/2019, Juvenile Probm, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy #C; Ri
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/17/2019, Noise Complaint, Parkland Dr; 59, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/18/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 16Th St & Penn Ave, Sunn
7/18/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
7/18/2019, Transport , S 3Rd St; Us Supreme Court
7/18/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/18/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/18/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/18/2019, Theft, North Ave, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Information, Ravine Dr, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Found Property, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/18/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Yakim
7/18/2019, Warrant Service, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
7/18/2019, Information, S 6Th St; Turtle Lounge, S
7/18/2019, Warrant Service, & I-82, ,
7/18/2019, Juvenile Probm, Blaine Ave; Valley Process
7/18/2019, Found Property, N 6Th St, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Warrant Service, W South Hill Rd #J8, Sunny
7/18/2019, Traffic Offense, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/18/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/18/2019, Information, S 11Th St, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
7/18/2019, Threats, Rouse Rd #1; Northstar Mob
7/18/2019, Accident Hitrun, Yakima Valley & E Edison A
7/18/2019, Domestic, W Maple Ave #40, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Traffic Offense, E Lincoln Ave; Les Schwab
7/18/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
7/18/2019, Unwanted Guest, Yakima Valley Hy; Snipes M
7/18/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd; Ych, Sunn
7/18/2019, Alarm Business, Federal Way; Senior Center
7/18/2019, Unwanted Guest, Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/18/2019, Wanted Person, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
7/18/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/19/2019, Fireworks, Reeves Way, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, Waneta Rd; Outpost; Outpos
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/19/2019, Alarm Business, E Warehouse Ave; Pioneer T
7/19/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; City Shop, Sunny
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Decatur Ave; Aspire Comm
7/19/2019, Utility Problem S, 9Th St, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; U:32, Sunny
7/19/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
7/19/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immei
7/19/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/19/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
7/19/2019, Information, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/19/2019, Welfare Check, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
7/19/2019, Alarm Business, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Museum
7/19/2019, Lost Property, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
7/19/2019, Lost Property, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, Scoon Rd; Yakima Neighborh
7/19/2019, Lost Property, S 8Th St, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, Ayrshire St, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Disorderly, North Ave & Rouse Rd, Sunn
7/19/2019, Juvenile Probm, North Ave, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
7/19/2019, Traffic Stop, Oak St & N 16Th St, Sunnys
7/19/2019, Domestic, North Ave & Rouse Rd, Sunn
7/19/2019, Noise Complaint, Upland Dr, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Citizen Dispute, S 6Th St; Flying Dutchman
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mayhew St, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/19/2019, Alarm Business, Picard Place, Sunnyside, W
7/19/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
7/19/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & E Edison A
7/19/2019, Noise Complaint, North Ave & Woods Rd, Sunn
7/19/2019, Welfare Check, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
7/19/2019, Domestic, Wallace Way; U:10, Grandvi
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, Harrison Ave; 32, Sunnysid
7/19/2019, Welfare Check, S 11Th St & E Jackson Ave,
7/19/2019, Assault, Cascade Way #81, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Traffic Offense, Cascade Way #42; U:7 P
7/19/2019, Assault, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 3, Su
7/19/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, S 7Th St, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/20/2019, Noise Complaint, Saul Rd, Sunnyside
7/20/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St #4, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, Upland Dr, Sunnyside
7/20/2019, Trespassing, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
7/20/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Cemetery Rd; B-2, Sunnysid
7/20/2019, Dui, N 16Th St & North Ave, Sun
7/20/2019, Accident Hitrun, North Ave, Sunnyside
7/20/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
7/21/2019, Welfare Check , E Yakima Valley Hwy; Maid
7/21/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
7/21/2019, Unwanted Guest, Irving Ave, Sunnyside
7/21/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Irving Ave;Blk, Sunnyside,
7/21/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Irving Ave;Blk, Sunnyside,
7/21/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St #A9, Sunnyside,
7/21/2019, Public Service, Main St; Valley Mall, Unio
7/21/2019, Noise Complaint, E Decatur Ave;Approx Locat
7/21/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/21/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; Washington State
7/21/2019, Alarm Business, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside
7/21/2019, Domestic, Julia Ave, Sunnyside
7/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 9Th St & Yakima Valley,
7/21/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
7/21/2019, Harassment, S 6Th St; Office; A2, Sunn
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/21/2019, Noise Complaint, S 6Th St; Office, Sunnysid
7/21/2019, Dui, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside
7/22/2019, Dui, Maple Grove & Yvh
7/22/2019, Welfare Check, Swan Rd & Columbia Ave, Su
7/22/2019, Transport , N Front St; Yakima County
7/22/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/22/2019, Mal Mischief, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
7/22/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
7/22/2019, Mal Mischief, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/22/2019, Alarm Business, S 16Th St;16Th St Market,
7/22/2019, Threats, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/22/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdonal
7/22/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/22/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 11Th St #1; 1, Sunnyside
7/22/2019, Alarm Business, Allen Rd; North West Farm
7/22/2019, Domestic, Federal Way, Sunnyside, Wa
7/22/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
7/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rohman St; Paleteria La No
7/22/2019, Fraud, Morgan Rd; Big 5, Sunnysid
7/22/2019, Animal Problem, Doolittle Ave, Sunnyside,
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/22/2019, Animal Problem, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W
7/22/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/22/2019, Accident Hitrun, N 16Th St; Office; Manager
7/22/2019, Traffic Offense, W Yakima Valley Hwy; Blk,
7/22/2019, Threats, Unk Funeral Home, Sunnysid
7/22/2019, Shots Fired, Cemetery Rd #B1, Sunnyside
7/22/2019, Theft, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
7/22/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
7/22/2019, Citizen Assist, Rohman St; Paleteria La No
7/22/2019, Abuse Neglect, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
7/22/2019, Alarm Resident, Centennial Ave, Sunnyside,
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Park, Sunnyside
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
7/22/2019, Mal Mischief, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
7/22/2019, Welfare Check, N 16Th St & Yakima Valley,
7/22/2019, Citizen Assist, E Kearney Ave; Blk, Sunnys
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St; 1, Sunnyside, W
7/23/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St; 1, Sunnyside, W
7/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Grandview Police Department
7/16/2019, Mal Mischief, N Elm St, Grandview
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk E 5Th St, Grandview, W
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Esperanza Ct, Grandvie
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Victoria Cir & Esperanza D
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Esperanza Ct, Grandvie
7/16/2019, Illegal Burning, Elm St, Grandview
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk E 4Th St, Grandview, W
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Douglas St, Grandview,
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Arikara Dr, Grandview
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Cedar St, Grandview, W
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Arikara Dr, Grandview
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Division St, Grandview
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Cedar St, Grandview, W
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Munson Ct, Grandview,
7/16/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Cedar St, Grandview, W
7/16/2019, Animal Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview
7/16/2019, Code Enforce, Coach Ct, Grandview
7/16/2019, Information, E Wine Country Rd;, Grandv
7/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Ash St, Grandview
7/16/2019, Found Property, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
7/16/2019, Animal Problem, Vista Dr, Grandview
7/16/2019, Traffic Stop, W 5Th St & Stassen Way, Gr
7/16/2019, Domestic, Wilson Hwy; 101, Grandview
7/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Stassen Way, Grandview
7/16/2019, Illegal Dumping, W 3Rd St, Grandview
7/16/2019, Welfare Check, Wyant Way, Grandview
7/16/2019, Information, W Wine Country Rd; Les Sch
7/16/2019, Information, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rocky Ford Rd & Stassen Wa
7/16/2019, Atmt To Locate, Stassen Way, Grandview
7/16/2019, Shots Fired, Avenue G, Grandview
7/16/2019, Trespassing, Crescent Dr, Grandview
7/17/2019, Parking Problem, Blk W 3Rd St, Grandview, W
7/17/2019, Unsecure Premis, W 2Nd St; Marthas Cut And
7/17/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk Nicka Rd, Grandview, W
7/17/2019, Animal Problem, N 4Th St, Grandview
7/17/2019, Animal Problem, Velma Ave, Grandview
7/17/2019, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview
7/17/2019, Animal Problem, Wilson Hwy; 19, Grandview,
7/17/2019, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
7/17/2019, Welfare Check, Grant Ct, Grandview
7/17/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Washington St; Across St
7/18/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Interstate 82 W, Grandview
7/18/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/18/2019, Vehicle Prowl, W Wine Country Rd; Garcias
7/18/2019, Accident No Inj, Wyant Way, Grandview
7/18/2019, Fireworks, W 2Nd St & Avenue G; Wests
7/18/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St, Grandview
7/18/2019, Animal Problem, W King St, Grandview
7/18/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview
7/18/2019, Animal Problem, Arteaga Circle, Grandview,
7/18/2019, Citizen Assist, E 4Th St, Grandview
7/18/2019, Citizen Assist, Douglas St, Grandview
7/18/2019, Citizen Assist, Cedar St, Grandview
7/18/2019, Information, Oie & Elm St, Grandview, W
7/18/2019, Court Order Ser, Fir St, Grandview
7/18/2019, Welfare Check, E Concord Ave, Grandview,
7/18/2019, Atmt To Locate, Wilson Hwy, Grandview
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Way, Grandview
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St & Avenue G; Wests
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St, Grandview
7/18/2019, Citizen Assist, E Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
7/18/2019, Citizen Assist, Apache Dr, Grandview
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park;Euc
7/19/2019, Accident Hitrun, Blk Division St, Grandview
7/19/2019, Public Service, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, La Pierre Rd, Granger
7/17/2019, Mal Mischief, Sunnyside Ave; Kona Radio
7/17/2019, Wanted Person, La Pierre Rd, Granger
7/17/2019, Atmt To Locate, Harris Ave, Granger
7/17/2019, Parking Problem, E St #38, Granger
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, Ela Loop, Grandview
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, Wolfe Ln, Grandview
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview
7/19/2019, Civil Matter, N 4Th St, Grandview
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/19/2019, Information, Vista Dr, Grandview
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, Princeville Rd, Grandview,
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/19/2019, Threats, Wallace Way, Grandview
7/19/2019, Alarm Resident, Wolfe Ln, Grandview
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, Cedar St, Grandview
7/19/2019, Animal Problem, Blk W 5Th St, Grandview, W
7/19/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/19/2019, Domestic, Wallace Way; U:10, Grandvi
7/19/2019, Traffic Stop, I 82 On-Ramp Wb Exit 73; E
7/19/2019, Traffic Hazard, Stover Rd; U:7, Grandview,
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Elm St, Grandview
7/19/2019, Citizen Dispute, Division St, Grandview
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; W
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 4Th St; Alley, Grandview
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue J, Grandview, W
7/19/2019, Noise Complaint, Elm St, Grandview
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
7/20/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Main St; Yakima Valley C
7/20/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview
7/20/2019, Arking Problem Bl, K Elm St, Grandview C
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, Westridge Dr;59, Grandview
7/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wolfe Ln & W 5Th St, Grand
7/21/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/21/2019, Traffic Stop, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
7/21/2019, Fraud, Deangela Dr, Grandview
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St ; 101, Grandview,
7/21/2019, Alarm Business, Division St; Life Options,
7/21/2019, Welfare Check, Missouri St; Blessed Sacra
7/21/2019, Information, Beacon St, Grandview
7/21/2019, Welfare Check, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
7/21/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview
7/21/2019, Fraud, W Main St, Grandview
7/21/2019, Trespassing, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Willoughby Rd; Grandview
7/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, Highland Rd, Grandview
7/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rocky Ford Rd & Vivian Dr,
7/22/2019, Utility Problem , Birch St, Grandview, W C
7/22/2019, Mal Mischief, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar
7/22/2019, Harassment, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
7/22/2019, Animal Problem, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
7/22/2019, Trespassing, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
7/22/2019, Mal Mischief, Nicka Rd; D, Grandview, Wa
7/22/2019, Parking Problem, Port Pt & Wallace Way, Gra
7/22/2019, Assault, Miller Rd; U:7, Mabton, Wa
7/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
7/22/2019, Threats, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
7/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, Carriage Square, Grandview
Granger Police Department
7/18/2019, Alarm Business , Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig Cgr Clo
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ , W Hudson Rd, Granger Cgr Clo
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, Sunnyside Ave, Granger,
7/19/2019, Wanted Person, Chardonnay St, Granger,
7/19/2019, Information, E 1St St, Granger
7/19/2019, Information, E 1St St, Granger
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, E St, Granger
7/19/2019, Juvenile Probm, E St, Granger
7/20/2019, Suspicious Circ, Main St; Granger Police
7/21/2019, Welfare Check, Railroad Ave,
7/22/2019, Burglary, Bridge St, Granger, Wa
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, Van Belle Rd, Granger,
Mabton Police Department
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Main St; Food Bank, Mabton
7/18/2019, Alarm Resident, 3Rd Ave, Mabton
7/18/2019, Atmt To Locate, Cedar St, Mabton
7/18/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Washington St Mabton
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Washington St #F1, Mabton,
7/18/2019, Animal Bite, Maple St, Mabton
7/19/2019, Court Order Vio, Cedar St, Mabton
7/19/2019, Accident No Inj, Rose St & S 2Nd St, Mabton
7/19/2019, Alarm Business, Washington St; Artz Fox El
7/19/2019, Mal Mischief, High School Rd ; #101, Mab
7/21/2019, Alarm Resident, 3Rd Ave,
7/22/2019, Assault, Miller Rd;
Prosser Police Department
7/12/2019, Theft, 1800 Block Of Wine Country Road
7/12/2019, Animal Problem, Bennett Avenue
7/12/2019, Suspicious Circumstance , 600 Block Of New Gate Drive
7/12/2019, Traffic Stop , 700 Block Of Wine Country Road
7/12/2019, Traffic Stop , Sr 22 And Highland Drive
7/13/2019, Lobby Contact, Domestic Disturbance
7/13/2019, Suspicious Circumstance , 700 Block Of Wine Country Road
7/13/2019, Traffic Stop , 7Th Street And Stacy Avenue
7/13/2019, Traffic Stop , Bennett Avenue
7/14/2019, Verbal Disturbance , 800 Block Of Market Street
7/14/2019, Animal Complaint , Benson Ave. And Mercer Court
7/14/2019, Malicious Mischief , 1400 Block Of Paterson Road
7/14/2019, Traffic Stop , 800 Block Of Evans Ave
7/14/2019, Traffic Stop , Nunn Road And Wine Country Road
7/15/2019, Suspicious Circumstance , 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
7/16/2019, Traffic Stop , 300 Block Of Wine Country Road
7/16/2019, Malicious Mischief , 1300 Block Of Meade Ave
7/16/2019, Malicious Mischief , 3200 Block Of Wine Country Road
7/17/2019, Theft, 1300 Block Of Meade Ave
7/17/2019, Malicious Mischief , 1200 Block Of Prosser Ave
7/17/2019, Animal Complaint , 5Th Street And Sherman Avenue
7/17/2019, Traffic Stop , 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
7/18/2019, Traffic Stop , 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
7/18/2019, Traffic Stop , Oie And Wamba Road
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circumstance , 700 Block Of Wine Country Road
Wapato Police Department
7/16/2019, Citizen Assist N, Satus Ave; U:22Pato, Cw
7/16/2019, Mal Mischief, N Satus Avepato
7/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, W 5Th Stpato
7/16/2019, Trespassing, S Simcoe Avepato
7/16/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Dollar Store
7/16/2019, Alarm Business, Sitcum Avepato
7/16/2019, Vehicle Prowl, S Camas Ave; Wapato High S
7/16/2019, Sex Crime, N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald Cir
7/16/2019, Threats, S Wasco Avepato
7/16/2019, Noise Complaint, N Wasco Avepato
7/17/2019, Mal Mischief, E Elizabeth Stpato C
7/17/2019, Mal Mischief, S Yakima Avepato
7/17/2019, Mal Mischief, S Frontage Rd; Wapato Fire
7/17/2019, Welfare Check, N Lincoln Avepato
7/17/2019, Animal Noise, W 8Th Stpato
7/18/2019, Animal Problem, W 1St St & N Satus Ave
7/17/2019, Domestic, Mckinley Ave #4, Yakima, W
7/18/2019, Burglary, E 4Th Stpato
7/18/2019, Traffic Stop, W 3Rd Stpato
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 3Rd Stpato
7/18/2019, Accident No Inj, Donald Rd & N Track Rd
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; Central Valley B
7/18/2019, Domestic, W 1St St; Key Bankpato
7/18/2019, Unwanted Guest, S Tieton Avepato
7/18/2019, Abandoned Vehic, S Wasco Avepato
7/19/19 A, Larm Resident S, Naches Avepato C
7/19/2019, Parking Problem, Blk S Tieton Ave; Alley, W
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, S Ahtanum Ave; U:28Pat
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, W 1St St; Mid Valley Famil
7/19/2019, Assault, W 1St St; Mid Valley Famil
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, W 3Rd St; Merritt Funeral
7/19/2019, Abuse Neglect, N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald Cir
7/19/2019, Atmt To Locate, N Camas Avepato
7/19/2019, Domestic, W 6Th Stpato
7/19/2019, Welfare Check, E 4Th St; R Sales Incp
7/19/2019, Unwanted Guest, S Frontage Rd; Wapato Fire
7/19/2019, Accident No Inj, E 5Th St & S Wapato Ave, W
7/19/2019, Mal Mischief, S Yakima Avepato
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Arkpat
7/19/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St St; Carquestpato
7/20/2019, Theft-Vehicle, N Satus Avepato
7/20/2019, Agency Assist, Mcdonald Rd & S Wapato Rd,
7/20/2019, Agency Assist , Birchfield Rd, Moxee C
7/21/2019, Citizen Assist, N Satus Ave; U:16Pato,
7/21/2019, Information, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
7/21/2019, Theft, N Track Rd; Crossroads Mar
7/21/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Martp
7/21/2019, Burglary, W 1St St; Miramar Auto Rep
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, W Wapato Rdpato
7/21/2019, Information, W C Stpato
7/21/2019, Domestic, W C Stpato
7/21/2019, Atmt To Locate, W 6Th Stpato
7/22/2019, Assault, Sa Wapato Ave; Compadres Sp
7/22/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Camas Ave; Wayne’s Tire,
7/22/2019, Accident Hitrun, N Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
7/22/2019, Animal Problem, W 9Th St, Wapato, Wa
7/22/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Frontage Rd; Woffords Us
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
7/16/2019, Animal Problem , Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny C
7/16/2019, Abuse Neglect, S Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, W
7/16/2019, Public Service, Penn Ave, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Welfare Check, W Woodin Rd, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Public Service, S Mclean Rd, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Burglary, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Illegal Dumping, N Meyers Rd & I 82, Zillah
7/16/2019, Theft, G St, Outlook
7/16/2019, Citizen Dispute, Arms Rd, Outlook
7/16/2019, Juvenile Probm, Highland Dr #H5
7/16/2019, Burglary, Thorp Rd, Moxee
7/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
7/16/2019, Welfare Check, Vance Rd; U:16, Mabton
7/16/2019, Fireworks, Zickler Rd, Zillah
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Linderman Rd, Mabton
7/17/2019, Domestic , Highland Dr, Zillah
7/17/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Sr 241 & Arrowsmith Rd, Su
7/17/2019, Animal Problem, Outlook Rd, Outlook
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gangl Rd; Teveri Cellars,
7/17/2019, Abuse Neglect, Elmore Rd, Zillah
7/17/2019, Alarm Resident, Swan Rd, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Domestic, N Ray Rd, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave, Outlook
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, W Riverside Ave, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Outlook Rd & Hudson Rd,
7/17/2019, Sex Crime, S Fisher Rd, Mabton
7/17/2019, Domestic, Hickory Rd, Grandview
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Phipps Rd, Sunnyside
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Buena Loop Rd, Zillah
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Phipps Rd, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Northbank Rd, Outlook
7/18/2019, Alarm Resident , Lombard Loop Rd, Zillah, W
7/18/2019, Welfare Check, Van Belle Rd & Nichols Rd,
7/18/2019, Welfare Check, Independence Rd, Outlook,
7/18/2019, Welfare Check, Donald Wapato Rd; U:3P
7/18/2019, Accident Unknow, Interstate 82 W; U:52, Gra
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
7/18/2019, Animal Problem, S Lester Rd, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto
7/18/2019, Mal Mischief, Orchardvale Rd, Zillah
7/18/2019, Livestock Incid, Gap Rd; U:52, Granger
7/18/2019, Domestic, Lombard Loop Rdpato, W
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Highland Dr, Zillah
7/18/2019, Runaway Juv, Morrow Ln, Zillah
7/18/2019, Livestock Incid, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Northbank Rd, Sunnyside, W
7/19/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Animal Problem , Continental Rd, Sunnyside, C
7/19/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Yakima Valley Hwy & Divisi
7/19/2019, Alarm Resident, E Alexander Rd, Sunnyside,
7/19/2019, Shots Fired, Wendell Phillips Rd, Sunny
7/19/2019, Alarm Resident, Cornue Rd, Zillah
7/19/2019, Found Property, Outlook Rd, Outlook
7/19/2019, Runaway Juv, Kriner Rd, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Citizen Assist, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside
7/19/2019, Alarm Resident, Wasson Rd, Grandview
7/19/2019, Traffic Offense, Highland Dr #B1, Buena
7/19/2019, Fireworks, Buena Rd, Buena
7/19/2019, Alarm Resident, N Outlook Rd, Outlook
7/19/2019, Shots Fired, 2Nd Ave, Outlook
7/20/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
7/21/2019, Burglary , Stover Rd, Grandview C
7/21/2019, Citizen Assist, Lucy Ln, Zillah
7/21/2019, Citizen Assist, Lucy Ln, Zillah
7/21/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:10, W
7/21/2019, Citizen Assist, Lucy Ln, Zillah
7/21/2019, Animal Problem, Beam Rd, Granger
7/21/2019, Citizen Assist, Lucy Ln, Zillah
7/21/2019, Illegal Dumping, Hickory Rd, Grandview
7/21/2019, Mal Mischief, Alexander Rd, Sunnyside, W
7/21/2019, Unwanted Guest, Van Belle Rd, Outlook
7/21/2019, Information, W South Hill Rd & Sw Cresc
7/21/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gap Rd, Granger
7/21/2019, Atmt To Locate, Highland Dr, Zillah
7/21/2019, Drugs, Highland Rd, Grandview
7/22/2019, Domestic, Woodworth Rd; U:488, Grand
7/22/2019, Welfare Check B, Uena Rd, Buena, Wa C
7/22/2019, Weapon Offense, Valleyview Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/22/2019, Harassment, Wellner Rd, Outlook, Wa
7/22/2019, Fraud, Sainsbury Ln, Zillah, Wa
7/22/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Ferry Rd & Monroe St, Mabt
7/22/2019, Animal Problem, Carpenter Rd, Granger, Wa
7/22/2019, Mal Mischief, Miller Rd; U:7, Mabton, Wa
7/22/2019, Information, Sunnyside Mabton Rd & Fors
7/22/2019, Alarm Business, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/22/2019, Domestic, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
7/22/2019, Shots Fired, Washout Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
7/23/2019, Accident Injury, Van Belle Rd, Granger, Wa
Zillah Police Department
7/16/2019, Welfare Check, Rainier Ave; Daley Apartme
7/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, 2Nd Ave; Zillah High Schoo
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, Blk W 1St Ave, Toppenish,
7/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St Ave; Safeway, Toppen
7/17/2019, Agency Assist, Highland Dr, Zillah
7/17/2019, Welfare Check, Vintage Valley Py #B;
7/18/2019, Fraud, Railroad Ave; The Old Ware
7/18/2019, Suspicious Circ, Zillah West Rd; Davita, Zi
7/19/2019, Welfare Check, Blk Vintage Valley Pkwy,
7/19/2019, Alarm Resident, Chenaur Dr, Zillah
7/19/2019, Noise Complaint, Kagley Way, Zillah
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, Lucy Ln, Zillah,
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; 7-11, Toppenish
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, Blk W 2Nd Ave, Toppenish
7/21/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; Exit 54
7/21/2019, Traffic Offense, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
7/22/2019, Domestic, N Date St, Toppenish
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, Lleyview Rd, Zillah, Wa C
7/22/2019, Accident No Inj, Westwind Dr #11, Zillah, W
7/22/2019, Alarm Business, Zillah Ave; Toppenish Scho
7/22/2019, Burglary, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
7/22/2019, Citizen Complai, Fountain Blvd, Zillah, Wa
7/22/2019, Accident Hitrun, Zillah West Rd, Zillah, Wa
7/22/2019, Animal Problem, Cheyne Rd & Northstone Pkw
7/22/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
7/23/2019, Agency Assist, Jackson St; Toppenish Migr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.