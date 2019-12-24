SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
DECEMBER 16
Dee J. Merino, dob: 12/10/90, Yakima; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, other agency hold.
Alexander R. Vijarro, dob: 02/23/95, Sunnyside; two counts first-degree theft, two counts possession of stolen property.
Moses V. Winnier, dob: 05/01/85, Wapato; Sunnyside court commit.
Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass.
Angel E. V. Alpizar, dob: 01/16/00, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Isaiah J. Cerrillo, dob: 12/10/95, Sunnyside; threat to do harm, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
DECEMBER 17
Celeste E. Rodriguez, dob: 09/04/96, Grandview; hit-and-run attended.
Miguel Valencia, Jr., dob: 10/02/93, Sunnyside; other agency hold, federal judicial warrant.
Alejandro M. Garcia, dob: 02/07/95, Sunnyside; driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, second-degree driving with suspended license.
DECEMBER 18
Joseph M. Querin, dob: 01/17/54, Ilwaco; third-degree driving with license suspended.
William C. Whiteside, dob: 10/21/85, Warrenton, OR; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
Jackob J. Baldonado, dob: 06/19/93, Sunnyside; driving with suspended license, other agency hold.
Jeri K. Anderson, dob: 05/13/69, Granger; attempted third-degree theft.
Efrain Gaitan-Lopez, dob: 10/07/96, Grandview; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, two counts distance violation of no contact protection order.
DECEMBER 19
Ivan O. Jimenez Cervantes, dob: 10/20/92, Grandview; driving with no vehicle operating license without identification.
DECEMBER 20
Quincy J. Arquette, dob: 05/01/90, Toppenish; Sunnyside Court commit.
Daniel Diaz, dob: 05/29/88, Sunnyside; driving without valid operating license.
Christina L. Trottier, dob: 07/01/86, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Miguel A. Aguilar, dob: 08/28/94, Toppenish; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
DECEMBER 21
Isaac A. Mireles, dob: 01/20/00, Grandview; possession of stolen motor vehicle.
Ignacio R. Galindo-Cardenas, dob: 03/22/90, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence.
Candelario Gutierrez Perez, dob: 07/18/77, Sunnyside; driving with no vehicle operator license without identification, first-degree negligent driving.
DECEMBER 22
Latoia K. Zavala, dob: 11/07/78, Mabton; first-degree criminal trespass.
Cruz Quiroga-Baltazar, dob: 03/03/91, Grandview; unattended hit-and-run, driving under the influence.
Yolanda F. Mendoza, dob: 11/06/66, Grandview; driving under the influence.
Sunnyside Fire
Dec. 18, 2019
Aid call to the 100 block of Hornby Road.
Aid call to the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Dec. 19, 2019
Aid call to the 1200 block of State Route 223.
Aid call to the 2600 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.
Aid call the 400 block of West Maple Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Victory Way.
Aid call to the 700 block of North Third Street.
Dec. 20, 2019
Aid call to the 1400 block of Grant Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of Snipes Canal Road.
Aid call to the 1500 block of Oak Street.
Aid call to the 1200 block of East Edison Avenue.
Dec. 21, 2019
Building fire in the 700 block of Woods Road.
Aid call to the 2600 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 3500 block of Cheyne Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Bell Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.
Dec. 22, 2019
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the 400 block of homer Street.
Aid call to the 1100 block of South Euclid Road.
Dec. 23, 2019
Aid call to the 600 block of Charvet Road.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
Dec. 4, 2019
Pretrial Hearings
Miquel Antonio-Amada, dob: 05/08/83; negligent driving, second degree. Dismissed. Operating motor vehicle without insurance.
Miquel Antonio-Amada, dob: 05/08/83; no valid operator’s license without ID compliance, Fined $550.
Angel Victor Arias, dob: 05/19/99; two counts of assault, fourth degree.
Adriana Brito Castaneda, dob; 06/21/01; reckless driving, no valid operating license without ID. Bench warrant.
Rodney Charles Bright, dob: 06/07066; false statement to public services.
Joshwana Max Estrada, dob: 03/14/98; theft third degree.
Clarinda Rose Gopher, dob: 10/15/77; theft third degree. Given a Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Jessica Guzman, dob: 05/29/79; Legend drug-possession, no prescription. Guilty.
Amanda J. James, dob: 07/04/88; criminal trespass, first degree. Bench warrant.
Jonathan Dean Malatare, dob:05/29/96; criminal trespass – second degree. Bench warrant.
Idelfonso Manzo, Jr., dob: 11/25/97; criminal trespass- second degree. Dismissed
Salvador Munoz-Gonzalez, dob: 02/26/76; no valid operating licenses without ID, amended to an infraction.
Natividad Rabadan Mendoza, dob: 08/18/89; driving under influence, negligent driving, driving while license suspended, third degree.
Natividad Rabadan Mendoza, dob: 08/18/89; disorderly conduct. Dismissed.
Stipulated Order of Compliance Review
Jessie Ray Arroyo, dob: 07/16/92; driving while license suspended, third degree. Dismissed.
Artemio Gomez, dob: 05/16/94; criminal trespass – second degree. Bench Warrant.
Craig Carlos Gutierrez, dob: 08/01/95; driving while license suspended. third degree; amended to an infraction.
Javier Manuel Hart, Jr., 06/09/98; theft third degree. Bench warrant.
Valentin Romero Ramirez, dob” 02/14/89; criminal trespass, first degree. Bench warrant.
Jaime Herrera Munguia, dob: 11/03/96; obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest. Bench warrant.
Santiago Diaz Ocampo, dob: 11/15/61; assault fourth degree.
Ramon Mirada Ochoa, dob: 05/18/86; driving while license suspended. third degree.
Misael Orozco, dob: 01/31/76; assault fourth degree.
Stipulated Order of Hearing
Jennifer Marie Arthur, dob: 10/01/81; operating vehicle without ignition interlock, driving ‘while license suspended. Warrant $2,500.
Alejandro Cruz Santiago, dob: 07/09/95; assault fourth degree.
Christian Angel Delacruz, dob:08/07/94; reckless driving, driving while license suspended. Bench warrant.
Hector Jose Flores, dob: 04/01/99; obstructing law enforcement officer. Bench Warrant.
Alicia Marie Jardinez, dob: 01/21/93; possession stolen [property, third degree., bench warrant.
Mitigation Hearing
Salvador Munoz- Gonzales, dob: 02/26/76; operating /possession vehicle without registration. Committed.
