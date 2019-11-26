Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
November 12
Mitigation Hearings
Pablo Alcantar Lopez, dob: 07/12/51; fail to stop/yield at intersection, $1000; Failure to renew expired registration, two months; $100.
Enrique Ruiz Bojorquez, dob: 03/10/51; dog registration and licenses $100; control of dogs, level 4 behavior, $500.
Ernestina Rivera Cisneros, dob: 04/09/62; three counts of animal license, fined $100 per count.
Mary R. Cook, dob: 06/09/63; no valid operator’s license with valid ID. $550. Failure to appear.
Jasmin Cortez Licea, dob: 08/19/92; no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID, dismissed.
Monique Axciliadora Duran, dob: 05/09/81; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $550.
Wendy Aglaeen Garza, dob: 08/06/95; no valid operator’s license with valid ID, $200; following too closely $190; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Silverstre Islas Romero, dob: 04/29/85; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $250.
Victor Manuel Lopez Paredes, dob: 09/18/93; speeding 14 miles over the limit (40 or under zone), $169.
Alma Liliana Munguia, dob: 06/27/81; operating moto vehicle without insurance, $250; unsafe or improper backing, $136.
J. Salvador Salazar Quesada, dob:01/16/52; failure to yield the right of way, $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $250.
Juan Carlos Garcia, dob: 10/07/85; defective license plate lamp, $139. Failed to appear.
Contested with Summons
Christopher Angel Roman, dob: 06/09/94; operating vehicle without insurance, $!53; failure to yield the right of way; $190. Failed to appear.
Contested Hearing
Christopher Angel Roman, dob: 06/09/94; Failure to renew expired registration >2 months, $231; failure to sign/display vehicle registration, $131; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $557. Failed to appear.
Mitigation with Summons
Marcos Ruiz Roman, 01/28/85; operating motor vehicle without insurance. $250.
Manuel Testa Galeana, dob: 05/08/79; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $553. Failed to appear.
Arraignment
Michael De La Rosa, 01/23/96; driving while licenses suspended, third degree. failed to appear. Warrant issued.
Araceli Maribel Duran, dob:11/13/73; theft third degree, failed to appear. Warrant.
Gabina Escobar, 04/27/89; driving while license suspended, third degree, amended. Fine $200.
Juan Carlos Garcia, dob: 10/07/85; driving while license suspended, third degree. Failed to appear, warrant issued.
Sommer Michelle Goetschius, dob: 03/23/71; theft third degree. failed to appear, warrant.
Marissa Lee Lopez, dob: 12/26/94; theft , third degree. Failed to appear. Warrant.
Jacinto Lupercio Martinez, dob: 05/21/94; no valid operating license without ID; failed to appear. Warrant.
Pretrial Conference
Jovany Andrade Mancilla, dob: 10/07/92; driving while license suspended, six-month stipulated order of compliance.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Carmen Delgado Armas, dob: 01/16/87; assault fourth degree. Dismissed. Conditions met.
SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
NOVEMBER 18
Faviola Z. Diaz, dob: 07/02/91, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Sunnyside fire
November 17
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of Homer Street.
November 18
Aid call to the 20th block of E. Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of Loomis Road.
Aid call to the Waneta Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of Homer Street.
Aid call of 1100 block of Midvale Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of West Main Street.
Aid call to the 1000 East Tacoma Avenue.
November 19
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 1100 block of South Ninth Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue.
Aid call to the 24000 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
November 20
Aid call at the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2600 E. Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to 3500 block of State Route 241.
Aid call to the 3200 block of Cemetery Road.
Aid call to the 2600 block Wilson Highway.
November 21
Aid call at the 20th block of E Street.
PROSSER POLICE
NOVEMBER 13
(34 calls for service)
Auto theft reported in the 1000 block of Sadie St. RP advised her vehicle had been stolen sometime between 2030 hours and 0730 hours. Vehicle was described as a blue Honda Civic.
Officers responded to an assault at Housel Middle School. Two juvenile females had gotten into a physical fight and a school employee attempting to break up the fight was kicked in the head. SRO investigating the incident.
Disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Dudley Ave. Officers contacted two females at the location who advised they were having a verbal only argument. One female left for a walk to avoid any further confrontation.
Officer interrupted what appeared to be a fight in progress at the City Park. The involved parties claimed to be friends and claimed they were doing “body blows” and not fighting. Both males were trespassed from the park for one year.
NOVEMBER 14
(25 calls for service)
Traffic stop in the 1900 block of Highland Dr. Male was cited and released for DWLS 3rd Degree. •
Officers assisted BCSO with a burglary that occurred on Old Inland Empire Hwy. BCSO later arrested a Yakima County resident in connection with the incident.
Suspicious circumstances in the 1200 block of Prosser Ave. The SRO was shown an image of a student holding what appeared to be narcotics with a dollar amount listed. Upon further investigation, it was determined to be a joke and the student had been holding broken pieces of deodorant.
Anonymous RP advised of a wanted individual near Old Inland Empire Hwy and Grant St. Officer contacted the male in question but found he did not have any active warrants.
November 8
(27 calls for service)
Suspicious female reported at the courthouse. The female advised that she was homeless and was waiting to catch the bus back to Pasco.
Suspicious item reported in the area of 5th St. and Bennett Ave. Responding Officer found the item to be a coat.
Officers assisted BCSO with a wanted subject. BCSO located the male and took him into custody for a DOC warrant and order violation.
Same female contacted at the courthouse was reported to be at City Hall creating problems. Female was given directions to the bus stop and was later observed boarding the bus headed towards Tri-Cities.
Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Kinney Way. RP reported a white truck was spinning its tires on the roadway then coming back and doing it again. Vehicle was gone before officers arrived.
Reckless traffic reported in the area of 10th St. and Wine Country Rd. RP stated that there was a car driving recklessly heading north on 10th St.
NOVEMBER 09
(14 calls for service)
Suspicious person reported at the Chevron on Merlot Dr. Female was reported as acting odd and waiving her arms around.
Officers assisted BCSO with locating a vehicle that had been involved in a hit and run. The vehicle was located in front of Loves.
Traffic hazard reported in the area of Wine Country Rd. and Merlot Dr. Vehicle had broken down in the intersection.
Traffic stop in the area of 8th St. and Wine Country Rd. Driver was found to have a suspended license and cited for DWLS 3rd Degree.
Officers assisted with small fires near the westbound lanes near mile post 81 on I-82.
Animal complaint received in the 3000 block of Wine Country Rd. RP advised of horses that appeared to be without water and looked skinny.
Weapons complaint in the area of Loves. RP who works at the tire center said he heard a gunshot behind the building.
NOVEMBER 10
(26 calls for service)
Hit and run reported in the 700 block of 6th St. Three parked vehicles were hit sometime in the early morning hours sustaining damage.
Officers responded to a disturbance report in the 800 block of Alexander Ct. Residents were contacted and advised they were in an argument about the male leaving last night. Both parties stated they were verbal only.
Follow-Up in the 800 block of Market St. A male called in to report that he may have hit a couple vehicles near 6th St. and Meade Ave. Male was cited for Hit and Run – Unattended Vehicle.
Suspicious person in the 1100 block of Spokane Ave. RP complained of a female in the area possibly taking photos. Female was contacted and stated she was just waiting for friend to pick her up.
Animal complaint in the 1100 block of Concord Way. RP complained of a howling dog in the area. Dog in question was not heard or located during area check.
Additional animal complaint received in the 1100 block of Concord Way. Officer was able to locate the dog and spoke with the homeowner regarding the complaints.
Reckless traffic reported in the area of Loves. Officers checked the area but could not locate the vehicle.
Theft report received in the 800 block of 6th St. RP reported money and a JBL speaker as being missing. Case is under investigation.
NOVEMBER 11
(15 calls for service)
Traffic stop in the area of N Gap Rd. and Wine Country Rd. Driver was found to have a suspended license. Male was cited and released for DWLS 3rd Degree and No Insurance.
Various traffic stops performed with multiple verbal warnings given.
NOVEMBER 12
(27 calls for service)
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Highland Drive for a report of a possible threats being made. Father and son were found to be having an issue over a lost wallet.
Lobby contact, female wanted to report that her husband had tried to run her off the road in the 700 block of Wine Country Rd. Officer was unable to locate the male, case is under investigation.
Possible theft of fuel from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Grant Ave. RP thought there was 1/2 tank left the day prior, but found their fuel was nearly empty in the morning.
Traffic hazard reported in the eastbound lane of I-82 at milepost 82. Small, tattered US flag was found hanging on a road sign. Officer recovered the flag.
Officers assisted WSP with a non-injury collision involving two vehicles in the area of Wine Country Rd. and SR22.
Assault report received in the area of 6th St. and Meade Ave. Officer contacted several juvenile males at Sharehouse. No crime committed.
Officers assisted BCSO in the area of 6th St. and Meade Ave. with a suicidal female who had jumped in front of a BCSO patrol unit. Female was transported to PMH for evaluation.
