SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
October 28
Santana J. Price, dob: 09/06/92, Wapato; failure to register as a sex offender.
October 29
Jose G. Martinez-Alvarez, dob: 12/20/96, Sunnyside, violation of domestic violence protection order.
Tarrance L. Yelder, dob: 03/11/86, Sunnyside; pretrial violation of harassment no contact order.
Evan G. Wienholz, dob: 03/14/95, Outlook; second-degree criminal trespass.
Jesus A. Gastelum, dob: 05/19/93, Mabton; Grandview court commitment.
October 30
Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr., dob: 10/30/80, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass.
Norman E. Sweowat, dob: 05/26/69, Wapato; offender accountability act.
Brandon M. Tvedt, dob: 04/24/91, Enumclaw; driving under the influence.
October 31
Santana J. Price, dob: 09/06/92, Wapato; failure to register as sex offender.
November 1
Bryant N. Alvarez-Hernandez, dob: 06/04/00, Grandview; hit-and-run unattended.
November 2
Nemias N. Rios, dob: 06/30/91, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
November 3
Brittany R. Mariscal, dob: 05/16/90, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
November 4
Erica Y. Gonzales, dob: 10/02/91, Granger; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Athena R. Samuels, dob: 06/23/82, Yakima; third-degree theft.
Cheryl L. Hopkins, dob: 03/08/63, Mabton; Grandview court commitment.
Eddy T. Cerda, dob: 07/18/79, Wapato; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Noe A. Gonzalez, dob: 10/05/96, Sunnyside; other agency hold, Department of Corrections contract Sunnyside.
Noe A. Gonzalez, dob: 10/05/96, Sunnyside; first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, offender accountability act.
Orlando Patina, Jr., dob: 01/16/90, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commitment.
Eliseo Campos, dob: 04/17/79, Toppenish; second-degree criminal trespass.
Juan A. Diaz, dob: 10/24/91, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended, first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Grandview Police Department
10/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson
10/29/2019, Theft, W Main St; Yakima Valley C
10/29/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/29/2019, Harassment, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
10/29/2019, Information, Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest
10/29/2019, Welfare Check, Cedar St; Eastside Park, G
10/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar
10/29/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Washington St; Grandview
10/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
10/29/2019, Citizen Assist, Birch St; U:16, Grandview,
10/29/2019, Information, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/29/2019, Information, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
10/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
10/30/2019, Citizen Assist, Higgins Way & W Wine Count
10/30/2019, Domestic, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/30/2019, Animal Problem, Westridge Dr, Grandview, W
10/30/2019, Mal Mischief, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/30/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/30/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
10/30/2019, Animal Problem, Young St, Grandview, Wa
10/30/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/30/2019, Civil Matter, W Wine Country Rd; 12; App
10/30/2019, Citizen Assist, W Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
10/30/2019, Domestic, Birch St, Grandview, Wa
10/30/2019, Accident No Inj, W 4Th St & Euclid Rd, Gran
10/30/2019, Citizen Assist, Carriage Ct; Quail Run Mob
10/30/2019, Agency Assist, High School Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/31/2019, Atmt To Locate, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/31/2019, Lost Property, Wallace Way; Ameristar Sto
10/31/2019, Information, W 5Th St; Grandridge Mobil
10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
10/31/2019, Animal Problem, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/31/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
10/31/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St; Birch Street Med
10/31/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
10/31/2019, Parking Problem, E Wine Country Rd; Thomas
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
10/31/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Broadway Dr, Grandview, Wa
10/31/2019, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd; Ziggys
10/31/2019, Fraud, S Euclid Rd; 78, Grandview
10/31/2019, Suicidal Person, Division St, Grandview, Wa
10/31/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk Avenue C, Grandview, W
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Elm St & E Washington St
10/31/2019, Agency Assist, Avenue F; 11, Grandview, W
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, King St & S Euclid Rd, Gra
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, Birch St, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Washington St, Grandview,
11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, N Elm St, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Accident No Inj, E 4Th St & Birch St, Grand
11/1/2019, Information, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
11/1/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
11/1/2019, Trespassing, E Wine Country Rd & Mccrea
11/1/2019, Traffic Stop, Victoria Circle, Grandview
11/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
11/1/2019, Theft, Opal Ave, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Information, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Domestic, Willoughby Rd, Grandview,
11/1/2019, Animal Problem, Ash St; 1/2, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Noise Complaint, E 4Th St & Birch St, Grand
11/1/2019, Traffic Hazard, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv
11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, King St, Grandview, Wa
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; 5T
11/1/2019, Public Service, Blk Division St, Grandview
11/1/2019, Agency Assist, Division St; El Dorado
11/2/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/2/2019, Domestic, Wine Country/Wilgus, Grand
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/2/2019, Citizen Assist, W Wine Country Rd; Anderso
11/2/2019, Traffic Stop, W 5Th St & Appleway Rd, Gr
11/2/2019, Lost Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar
11/2/2019, Dui, W 5Th St & Division St, Gr
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
11/2/2019, Agency Assist, Victoria Circle, Grandview
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; U:8, Gr
11/3/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; Walkers
11/3/2019, Dui, Nicka Rd & Bloom Ave, Gran
11/3/2019, Found Property, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
11/3/2019, Agency Assist, S Euclid Rd; 78, Grandview
11/3/2019, Domestic, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
11/3/2019, Citizen Assist, Vivian Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandview Range, Grandview
11/3/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd; #18 App
11/3/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/3/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/3/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
11/3/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/3/2019, Animal Noise, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; Walkers
11/4/2019, Runaway Juv, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/4/2019, Lost Property, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
11/4/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy & N 4Th St, Gra
11/4/2019, Welfare Check, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/4/2019, Alarm Resident, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa
11/4/2019, Information, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, Sandy Ln, Grandview, Wa
11/4/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/4/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
11/4/2019, Trespassing, Avenue H, Grandview, Wa
11/4/2019, Mal Mischief, Munson Ct, Grandview, Wa
11/4/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mccreadie Rd & E Wine Coun
11/4/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Hill Dr & Butternut Rd, Gr
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
Granger Police Department
10/30/2019, Accident No Inj, Sr 223 & Indian Church Rd,
10/31/2019, Unwanted Guest, E St #60, Granger, Wa
10/31/2019, Agency Assist, Liberty Rd & Yakima Valley
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Railroad Ave & Mentzer Ave
11/1/2019, Agency Assist, E C St, Granger, Wa
11/1/2019, Domestic, Zinfandel St, Granger, Wa
11/1/2019, Welfare Check, La Pierre Rd, Granger, Wa
11/1/2019, Animal Bite, E B St, Granger, Wa
11/1/2019, Accident Unknow, N Outlook Rd & Reeves Rd,
11/2/2019, Agency Assist, E A St, Granger, Wa
11/2/2019, Runaway Juv, E St #57, Granger, Wa
11/2/2019, Agency Assist, Main St; Us Post Office Gr
11/2/2019, Traffic Offense, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, La Pierre Rd, Granger, Wa
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 3Rd St & Main St, Grange
11/3/2019, Court Order Vio, F Ave #E, Granger, Wa
11/3/2019, Abandoned Vehic, West Blvd N, Granger,
11/3/2019, Welfare Check, E 2Nd St, Granger, Wa
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ave, Granger, Wa
11/4/2019, Unwanted Guest, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
11/4/2019, Agency Assist, E Ave; U:719, Granger, Wa
Mabton Police Department
10/29/2019, Mal Mischief, North St; Blue Sky Market,
10/30/2019, Theft, 2Nd Ave, Mabton, Wa
10/30/2019, Theft, 1St Ave, Mabton, Wa
10/31/2019, Domestic, Wendell Phillips Rd,
11/1/2019, Accident Unknow, Bus Rd & E Euclid Rd, Mabt
11/2/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Washington St #L1, Mabton,
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, South St, Mabton, Wa
11/3/2019, Domestic, Factory Rd, Sunnyside,
11/4/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Washington St #F1; New Lif
11/4/2019, Threats, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
Prosser Police Department
10/25/2019, Distrubance, 300 Block Of Canyon Drive
10/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Meade Av/ And Memorial Street
10/25/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 1100 Block Of Mead Ave.
10/25/2019, Animal Complaint, 300 Block Of Nunn Road
10/25/2019, Narcotic Complaint, 1400 Block Fo Paterson Road
10/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Gap Road And I-82
10/26/2019, Verbal Distrubance, 900 Block Of Kinney Way
10/26/2019, Traffic Stop, 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
10/26/2019, Verbal Distrubance, Park Ave. And Guernsy St.
10/26/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
10/26/2019, Suspicious Circumstance, 100 Block Of Walker Place
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, 400 Block Of Petra Ave.
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, 1300 Block Of Sommers Ave.
10/28/2019, Agency Assist, 1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.
10/28/2019, Lewd Conduct, 1200 Block Of Sommers Ave.
10/28/2019, Animal Complaint, 2000 Block Of Benson Ave.
10/28/2019, Traffic Stop, 7Th Street And Bennett Ave.
10/29/2019, Animal Complaint, 1300 Block Of Grant Ave.
10/29/2019, Threats, 1400 Block Of Meade Ave.
10/29/2019, Traffic Stop, Cr 12 And Albro Road
10/30/2019, Warrant Arrest, 300 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/30/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 700 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/30/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 1300 Block Of Meade Ave.
10/30/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 9Th Street And Grant Ave.
10/30/2019, Suspicious Circumstance, 800 Block Of Ellen Ave.
Sunnyside Police Department
10/29/2019, Traffic Stop, W Nicolai Ave & Heffron St
10/29/2019, Code Enforce, N 6Th St & E Warehouse Ave
10/29/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/29/2019, Citizen Assist, N 16Th St; Office; G1, Sun
10/29/2019, Accident Injury, South St & S 16Th St, Sunn
10/29/2019, Animal Problem, Doolittle Ave, Sunnyside,
10/29/2019, Trespassing, 1St & Railroad Tracks, Sun
10/29/2019, Information, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/29/2019, Threats, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/29/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Gregory Ave; Sears Roebu
10/29/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
10/29/2019, Theft, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
10/29/2019, Animal Noise, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/29/2019, Accident No Inj, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/29/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 9Th St & E Franklin Ave,
10/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, Saul Rd & Newhouse Ave, Su
10/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
10/29/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/29/2019, Suicidal Person, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
10/29/2019, Lost Property, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/29/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
10/29/2019, Agency Assist, Federal Way; 30, Sunnyside
10/30/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
10/30/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele
10/30/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
10/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/30/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/30/2019, Warrant Service, S 4Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
10/30/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/30/2019, Wanted Person, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/30/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Gregory Ave; Sears Roebu
10/30/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/30/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Edison Ave; U:41, Sunnys
10/30/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/30/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/30/2019, Animal Noise, Vine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
10/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Kearney Ave; U:8, Sunnys
10/30/2019, Unwanted Guest, N 6Th St; La Super Bakery,
10/30/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/30/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
10/30/2019, Emr Amb, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/30/2019, Accident Unknow, Mcclain Dr & North Ave, Su
10/30/2019, Disorderly, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
10/30/2019, Civil Matter, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/30/2019, Citizen Dispute, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/30/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy & Maple
10/30/2019, Fraud, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Hiway
10/30/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/30/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
10/30/2019, Public Service, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
10/30/2019, Drugs, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
10/30/2019, Unsecure Premis, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/30/2019, Domestic, High School Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/31/2019, Citizen Assist, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
10/31/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R
10/31/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Federal Way #43; 43, Sunny
10/31/2019, Code Enforce, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
10/31/2019, Sex Crime, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Drugs, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
10/31/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/31/2019, Code Enforce, S 5Th St; Melendrez Richar
10/31/2019, Transport, W Okanogan Ave.
10/31/2019, Animal Problem, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Theft, S 1St St; Portside Conoco,
10/31/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave; East Edison
10/31/2019, Fraud, N 6Th St; La Super Bakery,
10/31/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
10/31/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/31/2019, Transport, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
10/31/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/31/2019, Public Service, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/31/2019, Mal Mischief, Federal Way #2; Apt 2, Sun
10/31/2019, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
10/31/2019, Animal Problem, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Code Enforce, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Apt 1, Sunnyside
10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & E Edison A
10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/31/2019, Civil Matter, S 6Th St;F, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Animal Noise, Blk Dayton Dr, Sunnyside,
10/31/2019, Citizen Assist, S 13Th St #G1, Sunnyside,
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Gregory Ave; Sears Roebu
11/1/2019, Theft, Ray Rd; Black Rock Creek G
11/1/2019, Threats, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/1/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
11/1/2019, Traffic Offense, E Lincoln Ave & S 1St St,
11/1/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/1/2019, Animal Problem, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
11/1/2019, Animal Problem, Roosevelt Ct, Sunnyside, W
11/1/2019, Threats, S 7Th St; Luxe Salon, Sunn
11/1/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
11/1/2019, Parking Problem, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/1/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/1/2019, Accident No Inj, S 6Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
11/1/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/1/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Lincoln Ave; El Charrito
11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, Cemetery Rd & Fairview Ave
11/1/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Yakima Valley Hwy; El So
11/1/2019, Suicidal Person, Franklin Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 7Th St; Valley Performin
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 5Th St; Uptown Adult Cou
11/1/2019, Juvenile Probm, Alexander Rd, Sunnyside, W
11/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, Blk Yakima Valley Hwy, Sun
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
11/2/2019, Public Service, North Ave; Cornerstone Ass
11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
11/2/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; City Of Shop Ser
11/2/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St; Fashion Corner,
11/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, W Maple Ave #91, Sunnyside
11/2/2019, Burglary, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Photo
11/2/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
11/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, Rossier St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 6Th St; U:52, Sunnyside,
11/2/2019, Abandoned Vehic, S 4Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
11/2/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
11/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/2/2019, Burglary, Reeves Way #E; Apt E, Sunn
11/2/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C
11/2/2019, Accident No Inj, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dolla
11/2/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rite
11/2/2019, Sex Crime, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/2/2019, Domestic, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave & Scoon Rd, Sunn
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Edison Ave, Sunnysid
11/2/2019, Citizen Assist, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/3/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk S 9Th St, Sunnyside, W
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
11/3/2019, Noise Complaint, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
11/3/2019, Disorderly, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
11/3/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Juvenile Probm, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
11/3/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Hill & S 1St St, Sunnysi
11/3/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Abandoned Vehic, E Martin Luther King Jr Bl
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,
11/3/2019, Domestic, Darrin Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Agency Assist, S 9Th Ave; Yakima Regional
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Carls
11/3/2019, Welfare Check, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Animal Bite, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
11/3/2019, Assault, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:5,
11/3/2019, Burglary, W South Hill Rd; Bi Mart,
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 7Th St; U:19, Sunnyside,
11/3/2019, Welfare Check, W South Hill Rd; Bi Mart,
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Park Dr & Terrace Ave, Sun
11/3/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
11/3/2019, Runaway Juv, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
11/4/2019, Domestic, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Livestock Incid, Saul Rd & S Hill, Sunnysid
11/4/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/4/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/4/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/4/2019, Court Order Vio, W South Hill Rd; 1G, Sunny
11/4/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
11/4/2019, Threats, S 13Th St; J, Sunnyside, W
11/4/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/4/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Drugs, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
11/4/2019, Warrant Service, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/4/2019, Code Enforce, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
11/4/2019, Fraud, Weatherwax St, Sunnyside,
11/4/2019, Weapon Offense, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
11/4/2019, Citizen Assist, N 1St St; Advanced Collisi
11/4/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
11/4/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Sun Valley T
11/4/2019, Fraud, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Threats, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Code Enforce, S 5Th St #33, Sunnyside, W
11/4/2019, Missing Person, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Accident No Inj, N 6Th St & E Yakima Valley
11/4/2019, Theft, Parkland Dr #107, Sunnysid
11/4/2019, Agency Assist, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
11/4/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
11/4/2019, Noise Complaint, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
11/5/2019, Traffic Offense, S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
11/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grending Ave; U:22, Sunnys
11/5/2019, Agency Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
11/5/2019, Alarm Business, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
Wapato Police Department
10/29/2019, Weapon Offense, Blk W 6Th St, Wapato, Wa
10/29/2019, Burglary, E 4Th St; R Sales Inc, Wap
10/29/2019, Alarm Business, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
10/29/2019, Recovrd Stolen, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/30/2019, Theft, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/30/2019, Disorderly, Wapato Park, ,
10/30/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
10/30/2019, Agency Assist, S Wapato Rd & Branch Rd, W
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Jones Rd, Wapato, Wa
10/31/2019, Alarm Business, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/31/2019, Domestic, S Satus Ave; U:16, Wapato,
10/31/2019, Information, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/31/2019, Unwanted Guest, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/1/2019, Domestic, W 9Th St, Wapato, Wa
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Ahtanum Ave #B8, Wapato,
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Tieton Ave; Across, Wapa
11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; International Ma
11/1/2019, Traffic Stop, Road Runner Plot, ,
11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, E 3Rd St; Ivanhoe Apts, Wa
11/1/2019, Burglary, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Highland Dr; 4, Buena, Wa
11/2/2019, Emr Red, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, N Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, W B St, Wapato, Wa
11/2/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
11/2/2019, Mal Mischief, S Frontage Rd; Wapato Fire
11/3/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire
11/3/2019, Accident Injury, Jones Rd & Ashue Rd, Wapat
11/3/2019, Mal Mischief, E Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
11/3/2019, Unwanted Guest, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/3/2019, Civil Matter, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/3/2019, Theft, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/3/2019, Agency Assist, Branch Rd, Toppenish, Wa
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W D St, Wapato, Wa
11/3/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Southpark Dr; #D, Wapato,
11/4/2019, Agency Assist, Lincoln Ave & N B St, Topp
11/4/2019, Assault, S Wapato Ave; Compadres Sp
11/4/2019, Citizen Assist, Southpark Dr; #D, Wapato,
11/4/2019, Domestic, Wenas Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/4/2019, Information, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/4/2019, Threats, E D St, Wapato, Wa
11/4/2019, Agency Assist, N Central Ave, Wapato, Wa
11/4/2019, Alarm Business, S Wapato Ave; Carniceria L
11/5/2019, Traffic Stop, Emerald Care, ,
Yakima County Sheriff's Office
10/29/2019, Theft, Durham Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/29/2019, Alarm Business, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/29/2019, Animal Problem, Tuttle Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/29/2019, Welfare Check, Fisher Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/29/2019, Burglary, Snipes Canal Rd, Sunnyside
10/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/30/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Yakima Valley Hwy & Hudson
10/30/2019, Court Order Vio, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
10/30/2019, Court Order Vio, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
10/30/2019, Burglary, Yakima Valley Hwy; #4B, Bu
10/30/2019, Shots Fired, S 3Rd St, Mabton, Wa
10/30/2019, Domestic, High School Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/31/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy & Beam R
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Zillah Dr & Thacker Rd,
10/31/2019, Animal Problem, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
10/31/2019, Traffic Stop, Gurley Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/31/2019, Unwanted Guest, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, Glade Rd & Naught Rd, Mabt
10/31/2019, Accident No Inj, E Stover Rd & Wilson Hwy,
10/31/2019, Alarm Resident, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Abandoned Vehic, N Granger Rd, Granger, Wa
10/31/2019, Civil Matter, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto
10/31/2019, Fraud, Harrison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, Phillips Rd & Sr 22, Mabto
10/31/2019, Found Property, N County Line Rd, Sunnysid
10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd & Alex
10/31/2019, Domestic, Liberty Rd & Yakima Valley
10/31/2019, Burglary, Sandy Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
10/31/2019, Juvenile Probm, Yakima Valley Hwy #12B, Bu
10/31/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:19, Z
10/31/2019, Domestic, Wendell Phillips Rd, Mabto
11/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Flint
11/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy, Outlook
11/1/2019, Shots Fired, Morse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/1/2019, Theft, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
11/1/2019, Information, Rader Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
11/1/2019, Alarm Resident, Ferson Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/1/2019, Livestock Incid, Van Belle Rd & Albro Rd, S
11/1/2019, Lost Property, E Zillah Dr, Outlook, Wa
11/1/2019, Traffic Hazard, E I 82; Mp62 E, Granger, W
11/1/2019, Domestic, Willoughby Rd, Grandview,
11/1/2019, Domestic, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/1/2019, Civil Matter, Quick Ln, Zillah, Wa
11/1/2019, Accident Unknow, Bus Rd & E Euclid Rd, Mabt
11/1/2019, Abandoned Vehic, N Outlook Rd & Reeves Rd,
11/2/2019, Traffic Stop, Gurley Rd & Beam Rd, Grang
11/2/2019, Assault, Highland Dr; 4, Buena, Wa
11/2/2019, Domestic, Highland Dr; #4 Buena Nuev
11/2/2019, Domestic, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
11/2/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Parker
11/2/2019, Accident Injury, Stover Rd & Hornby Rd, Gra
11/2/2019, Livestock Incid, Swan Rd; U:25, Sunnyside,
11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/2/2019, Agency Assist, Burr St, Buena, Wa
11/2/2019, Accident Injury, Mountainview Rd & Canyon R
11/2/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:22, G
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Houghton Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
11/2/2019, Assault, Cantrell Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Information, Gilbert Rd; U:5, Zillah, W
11/2/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:19, W
11/3/2019, Welfare Check, Division Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Crewport Rd; U:5, Granger,
11/3/2019, Livestock Incid, Liberty Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/3/2019, Accident Unknow, Reeves Rd & N Outlook Rd,
11/3/2019, Animal Problem, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Outlook Rd & Reeves Rd,
11/3/2019, Agency Assist, S L I Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Theft, Thorp Rd, Moxee, Wa
11/3/2019, Accident No Inj, Alexander Extension Rd; Bl
11/3/2019, Domestic, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
11/3/2019, Alarm Business, Gilbert Rd;Hyatt Vineyard,
11/3/2019, Alarm Resident, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/3/2019, Livestock Incid, Buena Loop Rd; U:14, Zilla
11/3/2019, Accident Unknow, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; U:8,
11/3/2019, Accident Unknow, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; U:36,
11/3/2019, Alarm Business, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/4/2019, Alarm Business, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/4/2019, Burglary, Yakima Valley Hwy; 5A, Bue
11/4/2019, Theft, Beam Rd, Granger, Wa
11/4/2019, Agency Assist, Gangl Rd, Wapato, Wa
11/4/2019, Noise Complaint, Rougk Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
11/4/2019, Theft, Wendell Phillips Rd, Sunny
11/4/2019, Threats, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
11/4/2019, Domestic, Willoughby Rd, Grandview,
Zillah Police Department
10/29/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; Bleyhls Farm
10/30/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Merclyn Ln, Zillah, Wa
10/30/2019, Agency Assist, S C St, Toppenish, Wa
10/31/2019, Disorderly, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
10/31/2019, Alarm Resident, Glenwood Dr, Zillah, Wa
10/31/2019, Emr Lift Assist, 7Th St; 123 Rainier Vista
11/1/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk Concord St, Zillah, Wa
11/1/2019, Citizen Assist, Vintage Valley Pkwy, Zilla
11/1/2019, Information, Canal Rd & Mortz Dr, Zilla
11/1/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Sharon Dr, Zillah, Wa
11/2/2019, Agency Assist, Highland Dr; 4, Buena, Wa
11/2/2019, Wanted Person, 7Th St; Zillah Police Depa
11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
11/2/2019, Information, Reed St, Zillah, Wa
11/2/2019, Agency Assist, La Pierre Rd, Granger, Wa
11/3/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; Bleyhls Farm Serv
11/3/2019, Welfare Check, Division Rd, Zillah, Wa
11/3/2019, Information, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, 3Rd Ave; #2, Zillah, Wa
11/3/2019, Traffic Offense, Carlsonia Rd & Cheyne Rd,
11/3/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Sunset Way, Zillah, Wa
11/4/2019, Civil Matter, Blossom Ln, Zillah, Wa
11/4/2019, Animal Problem, Chenaur Dr, Zillah, Wa
11/4/2019, Agency Assist, E Ave; U:719, Granger,
