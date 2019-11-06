SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

October 28

Santana J. Price, dob: 09/06/92, Wapato; failure to register as a sex offender.

October 29

Jose G. Martinez-Alvarez, dob: 12/20/96, Sunnyside, violation of domestic violence protection order.

Tarrance L. Yelder, dob: 03/11/86, Sunnyside; pretrial violation of harassment no contact order.

Evan G. Wienholz, dob: 03/14/95, Outlook; second-degree criminal trespass.

Jesus A. Gastelum, dob: 05/19/93, Mabton; Grandview court commitment.

October 30

Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr., dob: 10/30/80, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass.

Norman E. Sweowat, dob: 05/26/69, Wapato; offender accountability act.

Brandon M. Tvedt, dob: 04/24/91, Enumclaw; driving under the influence.

October 31

Santana J. Price, dob: 09/06/92, Wapato; failure to register as sex offender.

November 1

Bryant N. Alvarez-Hernandez, dob: 06/04/00, Grandview; hit-and-run unattended.

November 2

Nemias N. Rios, dob: 06/30/91, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

November 3

Brittany R. Mariscal, dob: 05/16/90, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

November 4

Erica Y. Gonzales, dob: 10/02/91, Granger; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Athena R. Samuels, dob: 06/23/82, Yakima; third-degree theft.

Cheryl L. Hopkins, dob: 03/08/63, Mabton; Grandview court commitment.

Eddy T. Cerda, dob: 07/18/79, Wapato; third-degree driving with license suspended.

Noe A. Gonzalez, dob: 10/05/96, Sunnyside; other agency hold, Department of Corrections contract Sunnyside.

Noe A. Gonzalez, dob: 10/05/96, Sunnyside; first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, offender accountability act.

Orlando Patina, Jr., dob: 01/16/90, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commitment.

Eliseo Campos, dob: 04/17/79, Toppenish; second-degree criminal trespass.

Juan A. Diaz, dob: 10/24/91, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended, first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Grandview Police Department

10/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson

10/29/2019, Theft, W Main St; Yakima Valley C

10/29/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

10/29/2019, Harassment, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle

10/29/2019, Information, Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest

10/29/2019, Welfare Check, Cedar St; Eastside Park, G

10/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar

10/29/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Washington St; Grandview

10/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr

10/29/2019, Citizen Assist, Birch St; U:16, Grandview,

10/29/2019, Information, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

10/29/2019, Information, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa

10/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa

10/30/2019, Citizen Assist, Higgins Way & W Wine Count

10/30/2019, Domestic, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa

10/30/2019, Animal Problem, Westridge Dr, Grandview, W

10/30/2019, Mal Mischief, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa

10/30/2019, Animal Problem, N 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

10/30/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

10/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

10/30/2019, Animal Problem, Young St, Grandview, Wa

10/30/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

10/30/2019, Civil Matter, W Wine Country Rd; 12; App

10/30/2019, Citizen Assist, W Bonnieview Rd, Grandview

10/30/2019, Domestic, Birch St, Grandview, Wa

10/30/2019, Accident No Inj, W 4Th St & Euclid Rd, Gran

10/30/2019, Citizen Assist, Carriage Ct; Quail Run Mob

10/30/2019, Agency Assist, High School Rd, Mabton, Wa

10/31/2019, Atmt To Locate, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

10/31/2019, Lost Property, Wallace Way; Ameristar Sto

10/31/2019, Information, W 5Th St; Grandridge Mobil

10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

10/31/2019, Animal Problem, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa

10/31/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa

10/31/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St; Birch Street Med

10/31/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle

10/31/2019, Parking Problem, E Wine Country Rd; Thomas

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr

10/31/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Broadway Dr, Grandview, Wa

10/31/2019, Alarm Business, W Wine Country Rd; Ziggys

10/31/2019, Fraud, S Euclid Rd; 78, Grandview

10/31/2019, Suicidal Person, Division St, Grandview, Wa

10/31/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk Avenue C, Grandview, W

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Elm St & E Washington St

10/31/2019, Agency Assist, Avenue F; 11, Grandview, W

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, King St & S Euclid Rd, Gra

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, Birch St, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Jessica Ct, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Washington St, Grandview,

11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W

11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, N Elm St, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Parking Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Accident No Inj, E 4Th St & Birch St, Grand

11/1/2019, Information, W 5Th St; Grandview High S

11/1/2019, Agency Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle

11/1/2019, Trespassing, E Wine Country Rd & Mccrea

11/1/2019, Traffic Stop, Victoria Circle, Grandview

11/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,

11/1/2019, Theft, Opal Ave, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Information, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Domestic, Willoughby Rd, Grandview,

11/1/2019, Animal Problem, Ash St; 1/2, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Noise Complaint, E 4Th St & Birch St, Grand

11/1/2019, Traffic Hazard, Carriage Square Dr, Grandv

11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, King St, Grandview, Wa

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; 5T

11/1/2019, Public Service, Blk Division St, Grandview

11/1/2019, Agency Assist, Division St; El Dorado

11/2/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/2/2019, Domestic, Wine Country/Wilgus, Grand

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/2/2019, Citizen Assist, W Wine Country Rd; Anderso

11/2/2019, Traffic Stop, W 5Th St & Appleway Rd, Gr

11/2/2019, Lost Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar

11/2/2019, Dui, W 5Th St & Division St, Gr

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi

11/2/2019, Agency Assist, Victoria Circle, Grandview

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; U:8, Gr

11/3/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; Walkers

11/3/2019, Dui, Nicka Rd & Bloom Ave, Gran

11/3/2019, Found Property, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr

11/3/2019, Agency Assist, S Euclid Rd; 78, Grandview

11/3/2019, Domestic, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa

11/3/2019, Citizen Assist, Vivian Dr, Grandview, Wa

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandview Range, Grandview

11/3/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd; #18 App

11/3/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/3/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/3/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,

11/3/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/3/2019, Animal Noise, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd; Walkers

11/4/2019, Runaway Juv, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa

11/4/2019, Lost Property, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway

11/4/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy & N 4Th St, Gra

11/4/2019, Welfare Check, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/4/2019, Alarm Resident, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa

11/4/2019, Information, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi

11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, Sandy Ln, Grandview, Wa

11/4/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/4/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr

11/4/2019, Trespassing, Avenue H, Grandview, Wa

11/4/2019, Mal Mischief, Munson Ct, Grandview, Wa

11/4/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mccreadie Rd & E Wine Coun

11/4/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St; Grandview High S

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Hill Dr & Butternut Rd, Gr

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra

Granger Police Department

10/30/2019, Accident No Inj, Sr 223 & Indian Church Rd,

10/31/2019, Unwanted Guest, E St #60, Granger, Wa

10/31/2019, Agency Assist, Liberty Rd & Yakima Valley

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Railroad Ave & Mentzer Ave

11/1/2019, Agency Assist, E C St, Granger, Wa

11/1/2019, Domestic, Zinfandel St, Granger, Wa

11/1/2019, Welfare Check, La Pierre Rd, Granger, Wa

11/1/2019, Animal Bite, E B St, Granger, Wa

11/1/2019, Accident Unknow, N Outlook Rd & Reeves Rd,

11/2/2019, Agency Assist, E A St, Granger, Wa

11/2/2019, Runaway Juv, E St #57, Granger, Wa

11/2/2019, Agency Assist, Main St; Us Post Office Gr

11/2/2019, Traffic Offense, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, La Pierre Rd, Granger, Wa

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 3Rd St & Main St, Grange

11/3/2019, Court Order Vio, F Ave #E, Granger, Wa

11/3/2019, Abandoned Vehic, West Blvd N, Granger,

11/3/2019, Welfare Check, E 2Nd St, Granger, Wa

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ave, Granger, Wa

11/4/2019, Unwanted Guest, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl

11/4/2019, Agency Assist, E Ave; U:719, Granger, Wa

Mabton Police Department

10/29/2019, Mal Mischief, North St; Blue Sky Market,

10/30/2019, Theft, 2Nd Ave, Mabton, Wa

10/30/2019, Theft, 1St Ave, Mabton, Wa

10/31/2019, Domestic, Wendell Phillips Rd,

11/1/2019, Accident Unknow, Bus Rd & E Euclid Rd, Mabt

11/2/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Washington St #L1, Mabton,

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, South St, Mabton, Wa

11/3/2019, Domestic, Factory Rd, Sunnyside,

11/4/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Washington St #F1; New Lif

11/4/2019, Threats, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa

Prosser Police Department

10/25/2019, Distrubance, 300 Block Of Canyon Drive

10/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Meade Av/ And Memorial Street

10/25/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 1100 Block Of Mead Ave.

10/25/2019, Animal Complaint, 300 Block Of Nunn Road

10/25/2019, Narcotic Complaint, 1400 Block Fo Paterson Road

10/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Gap Road And I-82

10/26/2019, Verbal Distrubance, 900 Block Of Kinney Way

10/26/2019, Traffic Stop, 100 Block Of Merlot Drive

10/26/2019, Verbal Distrubance, Park Ave. And Guernsy St.

10/26/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 100 Block Of Merlot Drive

10/26/2019, Suspicious Circumstance, 100 Block Of Walker Place

10/27/2019, Agency Assist, 400 Block Of Petra Ave.

10/27/2019, Agency Assist, 1300 Block Of Sommers Ave.

10/28/2019, Agency Assist, 1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.

10/28/2019, Lewd Conduct, 1200 Block Of Sommers Ave.

10/28/2019, Animal Complaint, 2000 Block Of Benson Ave.

10/28/2019, Traffic Stop, 7Th Street And Bennett Ave.

10/29/2019, Animal Complaint, 1300 Block Of Grant Ave.

10/29/2019, Threats, 1400 Block Of Meade Ave.

10/29/2019, Traffic Stop, Cr 12 And Albro Road

10/30/2019, Warrant Arrest, 300 Block Of Wine Country Road

10/30/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 700 Block Of Wine Country Road

10/30/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 1300 Block Of Meade Ave.

10/30/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 9Th Street And Grant Ave.

10/30/2019, Suspicious Circumstance, 800 Block Of Ellen Ave.

Sunnyside Police Department

10/29/2019, Traffic Stop, W Nicolai Ave & Heffron St

10/29/2019, Code Enforce, N 6Th St & E Warehouse Ave

10/29/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

10/29/2019, Citizen Assist, N 16Th St; Office; G1, Sun

10/29/2019, Accident Injury, South St & S 16Th St, Sunn

10/29/2019, Animal Problem, Doolittle Ave, Sunnyside,

10/29/2019, Trespassing, 1St & Railroad Tracks, Sun

10/29/2019, Information, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

10/29/2019, Threats, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

10/29/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

10/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Gregory Ave; Sears Roebu

10/29/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

10/29/2019, Theft, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S

10/29/2019, Animal Noise, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W

10/29/2019, Accident No Inj, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

10/29/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 9Th St & E Franklin Ave,

10/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, Saul Rd & Newhouse Ave, Su

10/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia

10/29/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

10/29/2019, Suicidal Person, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su

10/29/2019, Lost Property, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

10/29/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

10/29/2019, Agency Assist, Federal Way; 30, Sunnyside

10/30/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su

10/30/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele

10/30/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi

10/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

10/30/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

10/30/2019, Warrant Service, S 4Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,

10/30/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

10/30/2019, Wanted Person, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

10/30/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

10/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Gregory Ave; Sears Roebu

10/30/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

10/30/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

10/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

10/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Edison Ave; U:41, Sunnys

10/30/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

10/30/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

10/30/2019, Animal Noise, Vine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

10/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

10/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Kearney Ave; U:8, Sunnys

10/30/2019, Unwanted Guest, N 6Th St; La Super Bakery,

10/30/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

10/30/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

10/30/2019, Emr Amb, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

10/30/2019, Accident Unknow, Mcclain Dr & North Ave, Su

10/30/2019, Disorderly, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,

10/30/2019, Civil Matter, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

10/30/2019, Citizen Dispute, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

10/30/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy & Maple

10/30/2019, Fraud, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Hiway

10/30/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

10/30/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

10/30/2019, Public Service, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S

10/30/2019, Drugs, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys

10/30/2019, Unsecure Premis, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

10/30/2019, Domestic, High School Rd, Mabton, Wa

10/31/2019, Citizen Assist, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey

10/31/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy & Swan R

10/31/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Federal Way #43; 43, Sunny

10/31/2019, Code Enforce, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,

10/31/2019, Sex Crime, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Drugs, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm

10/31/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

10/31/2019, Code Enforce, S 5Th St; Melendrez Richar

10/31/2019, Transport, W Okanogan Ave.

10/31/2019, Animal Problem, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Theft, S 1St St; Portside Conoco,

10/31/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave; East Edison

10/31/2019, Fraud, N 6Th St; La Super Bakery,

10/31/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I

10/31/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

10/31/2019, Transport, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley

10/31/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

10/31/2019, Public Service, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

10/31/2019, Mal Mischief, Federal Way #2; Apt 2, Sun

10/31/2019, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,

10/31/2019, Animal Problem, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Code Enforce, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Apt 1, Sunnyside

10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & E Edison A

10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

10/31/2019, Civil Matter, S 6Th St;F, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Animal Noise, Blk Dayton Dr, Sunnyside,

10/31/2019, Citizen Assist, S 13Th St #G1, Sunnyside,

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ida Belle St, Sunnyside,

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Gregory Ave; Sears Roebu

11/1/2019, Theft, Ray Rd; Black Rock Creek G

11/1/2019, Threats, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

11/1/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest

11/1/2019, Traffic Offense, E Lincoln Ave & S 1St St,

11/1/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W

11/1/2019, Animal Problem, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,

11/1/2019, Animal Problem, Roosevelt Ct, Sunnyside, W

11/1/2019, Threats, S 7Th St; Luxe Salon, Sunn

11/1/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme

11/1/2019, Parking Problem, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/1/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

11/1/2019, Accident No Inj, S 6Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn

11/1/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/1/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Lincoln Ave; El Charrito

11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, Cemetery Rd & Fairview Ave

11/1/2019, Unwanted Guest, E Yakima Valley Hwy; El So

11/1/2019, Suicidal Person, Franklin Ct, Sunnyside, Wa

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 7Th St; Valley Performin

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 5Th St; Uptown Adult Cou

11/1/2019, Juvenile Probm, Alexander Rd, Sunnyside, W

11/1/2019, Accident Hitrun, Blk Yakima Valley Hwy, Sun

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su

11/2/2019, Public Service, North Ave; Cornerstone Ass

11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,

11/2/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; City Of Shop Ser

11/2/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St; Fashion Corner,

11/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, W Maple Ave #91, Sunnyside

11/2/2019, Burglary, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Photo

11/2/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi

11/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, Rossier St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 6Th St; U:52, Sunnyside,

11/2/2019, Abandoned Vehic, S 4Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,

11/2/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su

11/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/2/2019, Burglary, Reeves Way #E; Apt E, Sunn

11/2/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C

11/2/2019, Accident No Inj, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dolla

11/2/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rite

11/2/2019, Sex Crime, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/2/2019, Domestic, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave & Scoon Rd, Sunn

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Edison Ave, Sunnysid

11/2/2019, Citizen Assist, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W

11/3/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk S 9Th St, Sunnyside, W

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport

11/3/2019, Noise Complaint, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

11/3/2019, Disorderly, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T

11/3/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Juvenile Probm, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I

11/3/2019, Traffic Hazard, S Hill & S 1St St, Sunnysi

11/3/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Abandoned Vehic, E Martin Luther King Jr Bl

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,

11/3/2019, Domestic, Darrin Ct, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Agency Assist, S 9Th Ave; Yakima Regional

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Carls

11/3/2019, Welfare Check, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Animal Bite, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

11/3/2019, Assault, E Yakima Valley Hwy; U:5,

11/3/2019, Burglary, W South Hill Rd; Bi Mart,

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 7Th St; U:19, Sunnyside,

11/3/2019, Welfare Check, W South Hill Rd; Bi Mart,

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Park Dr & Terrace Ave, Sun

11/3/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,

11/3/2019, Runaway Juv, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,

11/4/2019, Domestic, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Livestock Incid, Saul Rd & S Hill, Sunnysid

11/4/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

11/4/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/4/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe

11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/4/2019, Court Order Vio, W South Hill Rd; 1G, Sunny

11/4/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi

11/4/2019, Threats, S 13Th St; J, Sunnyside, W

11/4/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police

11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

11/4/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Drugs, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle

11/4/2019, Warrant Service, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W

11/4/2019, Code Enforce, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,

11/4/2019, Fraud, Weatherwax St, Sunnyside,

11/4/2019, Weapon Offense, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

11/4/2019, Citizen Assist, N 1St St; Advanced Collisi

11/4/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

11/4/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Sun Valley T

11/4/2019, Fraud, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Threats, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Code Enforce, S 5Th St #33, Sunnyside, W

11/4/2019, Missing Person, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Accident No Inj, N 6Th St & E Yakima Valley

11/4/2019, Theft, Parkland Dr #107, Sunnysid

11/4/2019, Agency Assist, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View

11/4/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W

11/4/2019, Noise Complaint, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa

11/5/2019, Traffic Offense, S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,

11/5/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grending Ave; U:22, Sunnys

11/5/2019, Agency Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe

11/5/2019, Alarm Business, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny

Wapato Police Department

10/29/2019, Weapon Offense, Blk W 6Th St, Wapato, Wa

10/29/2019, Burglary, E 4Th St; R Sales Inc, Wap

10/29/2019, Alarm Business, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa

10/29/2019, Recovrd Stolen, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa

10/30/2019, Theft, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa

10/30/2019, Disorderly, Wapato Park, ,

10/30/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap

10/30/2019, Agency Assist, S Wapato Rd & Branch Rd, W

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Jones Rd, Wapato, Wa

10/31/2019, Alarm Business, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa

10/31/2019, Domestic, S Satus Ave; U:16, Wapato,

10/31/2019, Information, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa

10/31/2019, Unwanted Guest, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/1/2019, Domestic, W 9Th St, Wapato, Wa

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Ahtanum Ave #B8, Wapato,

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Tieton Ave; Across, Wapa

11/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; International Ma

11/1/2019, Traffic Stop, Road Runner Plot, ,

11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, E 3Rd St; Ivanhoe Apts, Wa

11/1/2019, Burglary, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Highland Dr; 4, Buena, Wa

11/2/2019, Emr Red, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,

11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, N Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, W B St, Wapato, Wa

11/2/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat

11/2/2019, Mal Mischief, S Frontage Rd; Wapato Fire

11/3/2019, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire

11/3/2019, Accident Injury, Jones Rd & Ashue Rd, Wapat

11/3/2019, Mal Mischief, E Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa

11/3/2019, Unwanted Guest, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/3/2019, Civil Matter, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/3/2019, Theft, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/3/2019, Agency Assist, Branch Rd, Toppenish, Wa

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, W D St, Wapato, Wa

11/3/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Southpark Dr; #D, Wapato,

11/4/2019, Agency Assist, Lincoln Ave & N B St, Topp

11/4/2019, Assault, S Wapato Ave; Compadres Sp

11/4/2019, Citizen Assist, Southpark Dr; #D, Wapato,

11/4/2019, Domestic, Wenas Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/4/2019, Information, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/4/2019, Threats, E D St, Wapato, Wa

11/4/2019, Agency Assist, N Central Ave, Wapato, Wa

11/4/2019, Alarm Business, S Wapato Ave; Carniceria L

11/5/2019, Traffic Stop, Emerald Care, ,

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

10/29/2019, Theft, Durham Rd, Zillah, Wa

10/29/2019, Alarm Business, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa

10/29/2019, Animal Problem, Tuttle Rd, Grandview, Wa

10/29/2019, Welfare Check, Fisher Rd, Mabton, Wa

10/29/2019, Burglary, Snipes Canal Rd, Sunnyside

10/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

10/30/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Yakima Valley Hwy & Hudson

10/30/2019, Court Order Vio, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa

10/30/2019, Court Order Vio, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,

10/30/2019, Burglary, Yakima Valley Hwy; #4B, Bu

10/30/2019, Shots Fired, S 3Rd St, Mabton, Wa

10/30/2019, Domestic, High School Rd, Mabton, Wa

10/31/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy & Beam R

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Zillah Dr & Thacker Rd,

10/31/2019, Animal Problem, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny

10/31/2019, Traffic Stop, Gurley Rd, Outlook, Wa

10/31/2019, Unwanted Guest, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, Glade Rd & Naught Rd, Mabt

10/31/2019, Accident No Inj, E Stover Rd & Wilson Hwy,

10/31/2019, Alarm Resident, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Abandoned Vehic, N Granger Rd, Granger, Wa

10/31/2019, Civil Matter, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto

10/31/2019, Fraud, Harrison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Traffic Hazard, Phillips Rd & Sr 22, Mabto

10/31/2019, Found Property, N County Line Rd, Sunnysid

10/31/2019, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd & Alex

10/31/2019, Domestic, Liberty Rd & Yakima Valley

10/31/2019, Burglary, Sandy Ln, Sunnyside, Wa

10/31/2019, Juvenile Probm, Yakima Valley Hwy #12B, Bu

10/31/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:19, Z

10/31/2019, Domestic, Wendell Phillips Rd, Mabto

11/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Flint

11/1/2019, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy, Outlook

11/1/2019, Shots Fired, Morse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/1/2019, Theft, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi

11/1/2019, Information, Rader Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/1/2019, Mal Mischief, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside

11/1/2019, Alarm Resident, Ferson Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/1/2019, Livestock Incid, Van Belle Rd & Albro Rd, S

11/1/2019, Lost Property, E Zillah Dr, Outlook, Wa

11/1/2019, Traffic Hazard, E I 82; Mp62 E, Granger, W

11/1/2019, Domestic, Willoughby Rd, Grandview,

11/1/2019, Domestic, Knight Hill Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/1/2019, Civil Matter, Quick Ln, Zillah, Wa

11/1/2019, Accident Unknow, Bus Rd & E Euclid Rd, Mabt

11/1/2019, Abandoned Vehic, N Outlook Rd & Reeves Rd,

11/2/2019, Traffic Stop, Gurley Rd & Beam Rd, Grang

11/2/2019, Assault, Highland Dr; 4, Buena, Wa

11/2/2019, Domestic, Highland Dr; #4 Buena Nuev

11/2/2019, Domestic, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa

11/2/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy & Parker

11/2/2019, Accident Injury, Stover Rd & Hornby Rd, Gra

11/2/2019, Livestock Incid, Swan Rd; U:25, Sunnyside,

11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,

11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/2/2019, Agency Assist, Burr St, Buena, Wa

11/2/2019, Accident Injury, Mountainview Rd & Canyon R

11/2/2019, Assault, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:22, G

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Houghton Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,

11/2/2019, Assault, Cantrell Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Information, Gilbert Rd; U:5, Zillah, W

11/2/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:19, W

11/3/2019, Welfare Check, Division Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Crewport Rd; U:5, Granger,

11/3/2019, Livestock Incid, Liberty Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/3/2019, Accident Unknow, Reeves Rd & N Outlook Rd,

11/3/2019, Animal Problem, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Outlook Rd & Reeves Rd,

11/3/2019, Agency Assist, S L I Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Theft, Thorp Rd, Moxee, Wa

11/3/2019, Accident No Inj, Alexander Extension Rd; Bl

11/3/2019, Domestic, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa

11/3/2019, Alarm Business, Gilbert Rd;Hyatt Vineyard,

11/3/2019, Alarm Resident, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/3/2019, Livestock Incid, Buena Loop Rd; U:14, Zilla

11/3/2019, Accident Unknow, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; U:8,

11/3/2019, Accident Unknow, Sunnyside Mabton Rd; U:36,

11/3/2019, Alarm Business, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/4/2019, Alarm Business, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/4/2019, Burglary, Yakima Valley Hwy; 5A, Bue

11/4/2019, Theft, Beam Rd, Granger, Wa

11/4/2019, Agency Assist, Gangl Rd, Wapato, Wa

11/4/2019, Noise Complaint, Rougk Ln, Sunnyside, Wa

11/4/2019, Suspicious Circ, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa

11/4/2019, Theft, Wendell Phillips Rd, Sunny

11/4/2019, Threats, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa

11/4/2019, Domestic, Willoughby Rd, Grandview,

Zillah Police Department

10/29/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; Bleyhls Farm

10/30/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Merclyn Ln, Zillah, Wa

10/30/2019, Agency Assist, S C St, Toppenish, Wa

10/31/2019, Disorderly, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern

10/31/2019, Alarm Resident, Glenwood Dr, Zillah, Wa

10/31/2019, Emr Lift Assist, 7Th St; 123 Rainier Vista

11/1/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk Concord St, Zillah, Wa

11/1/2019, Citizen Assist, Vintage Valley Pkwy, Zilla

11/1/2019, Information, Canal Rd & Mortz Dr, Zilla

11/1/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Sharon Dr, Zillah, Wa

11/2/2019, Agency Assist, Highland Dr; 4, Buena, Wa

11/2/2019, Wanted Person, 7Th St; Zillah Police Depa

11/2/2019, Alarm Resident, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa

11/2/2019, Information, Reed St, Zillah, Wa

11/2/2019, Agency Assist, La Pierre Rd, Granger, Wa

11/3/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; Bleyhls Farm Serv

11/3/2019, Welfare Check, Division Rd, Zillah, Wa

11/3/2019, Information, 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa

11/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, 3Rd Ave; #2, Zillah, Wa

11/3/2019, Traffic Offense, Carlsonia Rd & Cheyne Rd,

11/3/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Sunset Way, Zillah, Wa

11/4/2019, Civil Matter, Blossom Ln, Zillah, Wa

11/4/2019, Animal Problem, Chenaur Dr, Zillah, Wa

11/4/2019, Agency Assist, E Ave; U:719, Granger,

