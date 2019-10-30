SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
October 22
Bernard R. Afterbuffalo, Jr., dob: 02/26/61, White Swan; criminal trespass.
Miguel A. Rodriguez, dob: 02/25/90, Sunnyside; investigation.
Robert A. Perales, Jr., dob: 04/30/85, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract, Offender Accountability Act.
Rebbeca V. Rodriguez, dob: 03/29/89, Grandview; two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
Rodolfo G. Rodriguez, dob: 11/26/88, Mabton; two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, harassment, third-degree malicious mischief, other agency hold.
Raymond L. Luther, dob: 04/23/88, Sunnyside; U.S. Marshall hold, other agency hold.
Bobby L. Ozuna, dob: 10/21/87, Prosser; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
Miguel Ajpacaja-Baquiax, dob: 12/31/91, Sunnyside; fourth- degree domestic violence.
October 23
Tarrance L. Yelder, dob: 03/11/86, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, third-degree driving with a suspended license, other agency hold.
Justin M. Sotelo, dob: 10/17/80, Yakima; second-degree criminal trespass, Sunnyside court commit.
October 24
Jesus J. Cienfuegos, dob: 03/07/91, Granger; resisting arrest.
Raul Medina-Hererra, dob: 12/13/78, Mabton; one count first-degree murder, one count first-degree attempted murder, assault.
Felipe P. Santos, dob: 08/23/73, Mabton; threat to do harm.
Gregoria Garibay, dob: 02/24/59, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commit.
Jose A. Martinez, dob: 12/16/82, Pasco; Sunnyside court commit.
Sandra J. Rosales, dob: 12/29/81, Toppenish; third-degree theft.
October 25
Leno S. Howard, dob: 08/07/83, Toppenish; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
October 26
Andrea V. Gallegos, dob: 08/13/94, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Isaac A. Mireles, dob: 01/20/00, Sunnyside; two counts of third-degree theft.
Cody W. Gillihan, dob: 07/31/83, Sunnyside; third- degree theft.
October 27
Benjamin N. Rivera, Jr., dob: 11/16/94, Sunnyside; disorderly conduct.
Jose A. Lopez Pineda, dob: 10/16/98, Sunnyside; disorderly conduct.
Jalisa C. Huizar, dob: 09/17/90, Zillah; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Dario B. Cervantes, dob: 05/14/88, Sunnyside; other agency hold, second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree theft.
October 28
Francisco Estrada, dob: 08/03/88, Grandview; Grandview court order commit.
Ulises N. Hernandez-Rivera, dob: 09/25/94, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, third degree driving with license suspended, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
SUNNYSIDE FIRE CALLS
October 17
Motor vehicle accident w2ith injuries at 66000 I-82.
Aid call to the 2000 block of South Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident with injury at the 500 block of West Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1100 block of Euclid Road.
Aid call to the 1100 block of Carriage Square Drive.
Aid call to 1000 bock of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 400 block of Second Avenue.
October 18
Building fire call to 500 block of Nicka Road, Grandview. Three units dispatched.
Aid call to the 1200 block of Euclid Road.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2900 block of Sunnyside-Mabton Highway.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 600 block of South Seventh Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2600 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of South Seventh Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of West Third Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of Ward Road.
Aid call to the 800 block of South 16th Street.
Aid call to the 6400 block of Van Belle Road.
Aid call to the 1200 block of Euclid Road,
Aid call to the 400 block of Second Avenue.
October 19
Aid call to the 400 block of Homer Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 200 block of Nicolai Avenue.
Aid call to the 2800 block of East Lincoln Avenue
Aid call to the 200 block of Columbia Avenue.
October 20
Aid call to the 700 block of Barker Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1400 block of North Outlook Road.
Aid call to the 1600 block of Jersey Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of McClain Drive.
Aid call to 1500 block of South Sixth Street.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Carnation Drive.
Aid call to the 600 block of South Sixth Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of West Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 21 block of E Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
October 21
Aid call to the 1500 block of Bridgeman Road.
Aid call to the 2100 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of South 12th Street.
Aid call to the 1800 block of East Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of Division Street.
Motor vehicle accident with injury on Midvale Road.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Sunnyside-Mabton Highway.
October 22
Aid call to the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
Aid call in the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
Aid call in the 500 block of South Fourth Street.
Aid call to the 600 block of Grant Court.
October 23
Aid call to the 1300 block of Vista Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 Wallace Way.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of East Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
October 24
Aid call to the 200 block of First Avenue.
Aid call to the 1300 block of West Riverside Avenue.
Aid call to the 400 block of North Elm Street.
Aid call to the 1600 block of Olmstead Road.
Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to Crewport.
Aid call to the 2300 block of Holmason Road.
Aid call to the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of Fourth Avenue.
October 25
Aid call to the 500 block of Meadowlark Lane.
Aid call to the 3500 block of Roza Drive.
Aid call to the 800 block of South 16th Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of First Street.
Aid call to Hudson Road.
Aid call the 300 block of Dayton Drive.
Aid call to the 500 block of South 15th Street. Cancelled
October 26
Aid call to the 500 block of South 15th Street. Cancelled.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 2600 block of E. Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 200 block of Valley View Lane.
Aid call to the 2200 block of Wilson Highway.
Aid call to the 21 E. Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
October 27
Aid call to the 400 block of North Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of South 15th Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of West Fourth Avenue.
Aid call to the 400 block of Elm Street.
Aid call to the 2200 block of Hornby Road.
Aid call to the 200 block of East Woodin Road.
October 28
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 600 block of South Hill Road.
Aid call to the 1400 block of South Eighth Street.
Aid call to the 3300 block of Washout Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of East Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Broadview Drive.
Aid call to the 700 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Grandview Police Department
10/23/2019, Traffic Hazard, Munson Ln & Grandridge Rd,
10/23/2019, Animal Problem, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
10/23/2019, Public Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/23/2019, Animal Problem, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
10/23/2019, Fraud, E Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
10/23/2019, Suicidal Person, E Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
10/23/2019, Theft, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
10/23/2019, Theft, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue D, Grandview, W
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St; Us Bank, Grandvi
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
10/23/2019, Information, Munson Ct, Grandview, Wa
10/23/2019, Theft, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
10/23/2019, Information, W Wine Country Rd; Smittys
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E 4Th St, Grandview, W
10/24/2019, Information, Grandridge Rd; C102, Grand
10/24/2019, Alarm Business, Division St, Grandview, Wa
10/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, W 2Nd St; 1/2, Grandview,
10/24/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Highland Rd, Grandview
10/24/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd & N Eucl
10/24/2019, Animal Problem, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
10/24/2019, Traffic Stop, W Wine Country Rd & Viall
10/24/2019, Animal Problem, Toivo Ct, Grandview, Wa
10/24/2019, Agency Assist, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/24/2019, Agency Assist, Ash St; 5, Grandview, Wa
10/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
10/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, Sage St & Andrew St, Grand
10/24/2019, Burglary, Grandridge Rd #B6, Grandvi
10/24/2019, Alarm Resident, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/24/2019, Traffic Hazard, N Euclid Rd & N 5Th St, Gr
10/24/2019, Alarm Resident, E 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/24/2019, Domestic, W Wine Country Rd; M & J T
10/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fir St; Church Of Christ,
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 4Th St & Hillcrest Rd, G
10/25/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ash St & E 3Rd St, Grandvi
10/25/2019, Parking Problem, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
10/25/2019, Animal Problem, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
10/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Wilson Hwy; 45, Grandview,
10/25/2019, Animal Problem, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Alarm Business, Wallace Way, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Parking Problem, Avenue G, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Animal Problem, Vista Dr, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Traffic Stop, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Accident No Inj, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
10/25/2019, Accident No Inj, Euclid Rd & W 5Th St, Gran
10/25/2019, Civil Matter, Division St, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, W King St, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Death Invest, S Euclid Rd; Quail Run Mob
10/25/2019, Welfare Check, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
10/25/2019, Lost Property, Olmstead Rd & Mccreadie Rd
10/25/2019, Disorderly, Beacon St & Larson St, Gra
10/25/2019, Domestic, E Wine Country Rd; 27, Gra
10/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Washington St; Grandview
10/25/2019, Information, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
10/25/2019, Animal Problem, Division St; U:16, Grandvi
10/25/2019, Emr Alarm Med, Dayton Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
10/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W 3Rd St; Alley Behind
10/26/2019, Wanted Person, Blk Avenue C, Grandview, W
10/26/2019, Theft, Division St, Grandview, Wa
10/26/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Avenue C, Grandview, W
10/26/2019, Burglary, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
10/26/2019, Wanted Person, Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi
10/26/2019, Wanted Person, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
10/26/2019, Animal Problem, Jackson Dr, Grandview, Wa
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/26/2019, Animal Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
10/26/2019, Animal Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
10/26/2019, Animal Problem, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
10/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wilson Hwy & W Wine Countr
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/26/2019, Alarm Business, Wallace Way; Shonan Usa, G
10/26/2019, Dui, Stover Rd; Realhall, Grand
10/26/2019, Noise Complaint, Avenue F; Alley, Grandview
10/26/2019, Domestic, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/27/2019, Domestic, Minor Ct, Grandview, Wa
10/27/2019, Welfare Check, Maxwell Ct, Grandview, Wa
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, Green Giant Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Blk N 4Th St, Grandview, W
10/27/2019, Animal Problem, Young St, Grandview, Wa
10/27/2019, Welfare Check, Ash St, Grandview, Wa
10/27/2019, Trespassing, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
10/27/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
10/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Wy; Ameristar Stor
10/27/2019, Trespassing, Coach Ct, Grandview, Wa
10/27/2019, Burglary, W 5Th St; Grandridge Mobil
10/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Carriage Ct, Grandview
10/28/2019, Animal Problem, Eberle Pl, Grandview, Wa
10/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
10/28/2019, Wanted Person, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
10/28/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Victoria Cir, Grandvie
10/28/2019, Animal Problem, E 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Wilson Hwy; 118, Grandview
10/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd; 79, Grandview
10/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
10/28/2019, Suicidal Person, Broadview Dr, Grandview, W
10/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Olmstead Rd & Mccreadie Rd
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
10/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Blk Oie, Grandview, Wa
10/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vista Grande Way; Grandvie
10/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Ela Lp, Grandview, Wa
Granger Police Department
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Main St, Granger, Wa
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Main St; Post Office
10/24/2019, Agency Assist, D St #A1; Apt A1, Granger,
10/25/2019, Agency Assist, Mathew St, Granger, Wa
10/25/2019, Assault, La Pierre Rd; Pheasanthill
10/25/2019, Agency Assist, Hudson Rd & Liberty Rd, Gr
10/25/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
10/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, Sr223; Mp3, Granger, Wa
10/26/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E 3Rd St ;#F, Granger, Wa
10/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Mentzer Ave E; U:19, Grang
10/26/2019, Agency Assist, Railroad Ave, Granger, Wa
10/27/2019, Shots Fired, Green Giant Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, Green Giant Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/27/2019, Assault Weapon, Maple Ct, Toppenish, Wa
10/27/2019, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; Mcdonalds, Topp
10/28/2019, Agency Assist, Emerald Rd, Granger, Wa
10/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mentzer Ave E, Granger, Wa
10/28/2019, Information, 2Nd Ave, Granger, Wa
Mabton Police Department
10/24/2019, Welfare Check, 1St Ave, Mabton,
10/24/2019, Agency Assist, 4Th Ave, Mabton,
10/25/2019, Theft, North St, Mabton, Wa
10/25/2019, Suicidal Person, 1St Ave, Mabton, Wa
10/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Sr 22 & Gulden Rd, Mabton,
10/25/2019, Domestic, C St #13, Mabton, Wa
10/26/2019, Noise Complaint, C St #13A, Mabton, Wa
Prosser Police Department
10/18/2019, Agency Assist, 900 Block Of Parkside Drive
10/18/2019, Information, Meade Ave. And Memorial Street
10/18/2019, Warrant, Ford Street And Highland Drive
10/18/2019, Traffic Stop, New Gate Drive And Old Inland Empire
10/18/2019, Agency Assist, 5400 Block Of Griffin Road
10/18/2019, Civil Assist, Bennett Avenue
10/18/2019, Suspicious Person, Old Inland Empire And Wine Country Road
10/18/2019, Traffic Stop, Old Inland Empire And Van Buren Road
10/18/2019, Malicious Mischief, 1200 Block Of Prosser Avenue
10/18/2019, Traffic Stop, 200 Block Of Chardonnay Avenue
10/19/2019, Noise Complaint, 1400 Block Of Grant Avenue
10/20/2019, Traffic Stop, Grant Avenue And Wine Country Road
10/20/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82
10/20/2019, Traffic Stop, 7Th Street And Wine Country Road
10/20/2019, Warrant Arrest, Bennett Avenue
10/20/2019, Warrant Arrest, 1100 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/20/2019, Suspicious Circumstance, Chardonnay Avenue And Wine Country Road
10/20/2019, Traffic Stop, 700 Block Of Memorial Street
10/21/2019, Traffic Stop, Cr 12 And Johnson Road
10/21/2019, Traffic Stop, Stacy Avenue And Wine Country Road
10/21/2019, Traffic Stop, Old Inland Empire And Wine Country Road
10/21/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 1200 Block Of Sommers Avenue
10/21/2019, Vehicle Theft, 10 Block Of Merlot Drive
10/21/2019, Hit-And-Run, 200 Block Of Wamba Road
10/21/2019, Traffic Stop, 700 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/22/2019, Agency Assist, 125000 Block Of Missimer Road
10/22/2019, Weapons Complaint, 200 Block Of Highland Drive
10/22/2019, Agency Assist, Cr 12 And King Tull Road
10/22/2019, Agency Assist, 174000 And King Tull Road
10/22/2019, Non Injury Vehicle Collision, Old Inland Empire And Wine Country Road
10/23/2019, Agency Assist, 175000 Block Of King Tull Road
10/24/2019, Animal Complaint, 300 Block Of Nunn Road
10/24/2019, Traffic Stop, Wamba Road And Merlot Drive
10/24/2019, Disturbance, 800 Block Of Market Street
10/24/2019, Fuel Spill, 1800 Block Of Wine Country Road
10/24/2019, Suspicious Person, 200 Block Of Gap Road
10/24/2019, Traffic Stop, Sr22 And Highland Drive
10/24/2019, Traffic Stop, Sr22 Milepost 32
10/24/2019, Traffic Stop, 100 Block Of Merlot Drive
Sunnyside Police Department
10/23/2019, Domestic, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
10/23/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; Washington State
10/23/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/23/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/23/2019, Agency Assist, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
10/23/2019, Code Enforce, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/23/2019, Citizen Assist, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/23/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/23/2019, Agency Assist, Van Belle Rd; Outlook Elem
10/23/2019, Citizen Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/23/2019, Animal Problem, Centennial Ave, Sunnyside,
10/23/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/23/2019, Code Enforce, Apple Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
10/23/2019, Code Enforce, Apple Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
10/23/2019, Code Enforce, Bountiful Ave, Sunnyside,
10/23/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele
10/23/2019, Traffic Offense, S 1St St; U:25, Sunnyside,
10/23/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 5Th St; 47, Sunnyside, W
10/23/2019, Welfare Check, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/23/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
10/23/2019, Alarm Resident, Grape Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
10/23/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/23/2019, Alarm Resident, N 6Th St; Woodworth Farms,
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
10/23/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/23/2019, Theft, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
10/23/2019, Welfare Check, E Ida Belle St; #2, Sunnys
10/24/2019, Unsecure Premis, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Sc
10/24/2019, Warrant Service, Yakima Valley & N 6Th St,
10/24/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/24/2019, Animal Problem, W Lincoln Ave & Heffron St
10/24/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/24/2019, Theft, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/24/2019, Found Property, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
10/24/2019, Assault, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/24/2019, Alarm Business, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/24/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Dk Baine, Su
10/24/2019, Public Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, Weatherwax St, Sunnyside,
10/24/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
10/24/2019, Domestic, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa
10/24/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
10/24/2019, Alarm Resident, Sunset Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
10/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa
10/24/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
10/24/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/24/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/24/2019, Citizen Assist, N 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/24/2019, Atmt To Locate, D St #A1; Apt A1, Granger,
10/24/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Helbe
10/24/2019, Civil Matter, Harrison Ave #20, Sunnysid
10/24/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
10/24/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St #H1, Sunnyside, W
10/24/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 316 B
10/24/2019, Harassment, E Yakima Valley Hwy; #1, S
10/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
10/24/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dshs
10/24/2019, Traffic Offense, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; U:10, Sunnys
10/25/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S 6Th St; Uptown Apartment
10/25/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/25/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; F, Sunnysid
10/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/25/2019, Mal Mischief, S 7Th St & E Edison Ave, S
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/25/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hiway, Sunny
10/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 13Th St & E Kearney Ave,
10/25/2019, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/25/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/25/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/25/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
10/25/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/25/2019, Domestic, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
10/25/2019, Threats, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/25/2019, Animal Bite, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
10/25/2019, Citizen Assist, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
10/25/2019, Welfare Check, Ida Belle Ln #121; U:14, S
10/25/2019, Accident Unknow, E Lincoln Ave & S 6Th St,
10/25/2019, Citizen Assist, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
10/25/2019, Runaway Juv, W South Hill Rd #8G, Sunny
10/25/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 6Th St; St Joseph Presch
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cascade Way, Sunnyside, Wa
10/25/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/26/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
10/26/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; H & H
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Reeves Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Dark Hor
10/26/2019, Noise Complaint, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
10/26/2019, Warrant Service, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
10/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
10/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,
10/26/2019, Disorderly, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
10/26/2019, Animal Problem, North Ave & Bagley Dr, Sun
10/26/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/26/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, N 13Th St & Yakima Valley,
10/26/2019, Welfare Check, S San Clemente Ave & Nw Cr
10/26/2019, Alarm Business, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/26/2019, Animal Noise, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; United Metho
10/26/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/26/2019, Alarm Resident, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
10/26/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
10/26/2019, Parking Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/26/2019, Disorderly, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
10/26/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
10/26/2019, Traffic Hazard, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
10/26/2019, Traffic Offense, E Lincoln Ave & S 6Th St,
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
10/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 6Th St; El Mejor Taquito
10/27/2019, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
10/27/2019, Accident Injury, North Ave & Scoon Rd, Sunn
10/27/2019, Burglary, S 6Th St; Office; E2, Sunn
10/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
10/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Scoon Rd & Outlook Rd, Sun
10/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Green Giant Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/27/2019, Alarm Business, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; 310 Prestige Car
10/27/2019, Assault, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/27/2019, Accident Hitrun, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
10/27/2019, Illegal Dumping, E Decatur Ave; Pepe’s Bak
10/27/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
10/27/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
10/27/2019, Warrant Service, Waneta Rd & Alexander Rd,
10/27/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
10/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, I-82 & Sunnyside Mabton Rd
10/27/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/27/2019, Citizen Assist, W Maple Ave; 3, Sunnyside,
10/27/2019, Domestic, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
10/27/2019, Warrant Service, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
10/27/2019, Noise Complaint, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
10/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, Cemetery Rd;I, Sunnyside,
10/27/2019, Welfare Check, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
10/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
10/28/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
10/28/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Accident Hitrun, E South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
10/28/2019, Mal Mischief, Mcclain Dr; A2, Sunnyside,
10/28/2019, Found Property, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; Wb, Outlo
10/28/2019, Traffic Stop, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Information, S 11Th St; #1, Sunnyside,
10/28/2019, Code Enforce, Hemlock Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Theft, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; B201, Sunnys
10/28/2019, Parking Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Les Schwab
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, Picard Pl; Grand Cinema, S
10/28/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; 63 Wb, O
10/28/2019, Traffic Stop, Sr241 & Allen Rd, Sunnysid
10/28/2019, Fraud, E Edison Ave; Banner Bank,
10/28/2019, Missing Person, Outlook Rd #23, Sunnyside,
10/28/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/28/2019, Domestic, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
10/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Taco
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
10/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Lantz Rd; U:14, Sunnyside,
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, Outlook Rd; Lower Valley H
10/28/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
10/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
10/28/2019, Livestock Incid, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/29/2019, Unsecure Premis, Midvale Rd; Rdo Equipment,
10/29/2019, Court Order Vio, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
Wapato Police Department
10/23/2019, Trespassing, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
10/23/2019, Agency Assist, W Wapato Rd; Wheelers Coun
10/23/2019, Emr Medic, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
10/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; Flores Coin Laun
10/23/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
10/23/2019, Vehicle Prowl, S Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/24/2019, Burglary, W 1St St; 1St Choice Pawn,
10/24/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
10/24/2019, Harassment, S Yakima Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/24/2019, Domestic, Donald Wapato Rd; U:8, Wap
10/25/2019, Robbery, W 1St St; International Ma
10/25/2019, Fraud, W 1St St; Suite A Easy Bu
10/25/2019, Assault, S Kateri Ln, Wapato, Wa
10/25/2019, Theft, S Wapato Ave; Napa Auto Pa
10/25/2019, Court Order Ser, W 8Th St, Wapato, Wa
10/25/2019, Theft, E C St, Wapato, Wa
10/25/2019, Trespassing, W 1St St; C & L Automotive
10/26/2019, Agency Assist, Evans Rd, Wapato, Wa
10/26/2019, Agency Assist, Sr 97 & Lateral 1 Rd, Wapa
10/26/2019, Citizen Assist, W 3Rd St; U:32, Wapato, Wa
10/26/2019, Accident Hitrun, Ward Rd, Toppenish, Wa
10/26/2019, Trespassing, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
10/26/2019, Assault, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/26/2019, Traffic Stop, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
10/26/2019, Domestic, Fir Ln; U:22, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Noise Complaint, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Eluding, W 1St Ave; Toppenish Polic
10/27/2019, Runaway Juv, N Central Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Suicidal Person, N Central Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Accident No Inj, N Track Rd & Donald Rd, Wa
10/27/2019, Alarm Business, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Assault Weapon, Maple Ct, Toppenish, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Resident, W 4Th St, Wapato, Wa
10/28/2019, Harassment, E 6Th St, Wapato, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, W 3Rd St, Wapato, Wa
10/28/2019, Agency Assist, Lateral A Rd, Wapato,
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
10/23/2019, Trespassing, Darby Rd & White Rd, Zilla
10/23/2019, Livestock Incid, Konnowac Pass Rd, Wapato,
10/23/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy; #15A, Z
10/23/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy; 11D, Bu
10/23/2019, Trespassing, Dekker Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/24/2019, Alarm Resident, Konnowac Pass Rd, Wapato,
10/24/2019, Wanted Person, High School Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/24/2019, Welfare Check, Bishop Rd; 1/2, Sunnyside,
10/24/2019, Burglary, E Zillah Dr, Zillah, Wa
10/24/2019, Livestock Incid, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
10/24/2019, Illegal Dumping, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
10/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Hornby Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/24/2019, Industrial Acc, Holmason Rd; Columbia Wine
10/24/2019, Theft, Snipes Pump Rd, Sunnyside,
10/24/2019, Animal Problem, 1St St, Buena, Wa
10/24/2019, Burglary, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
10/24/2019, Domestic, Donald Wapato Rd; Block, W
10/24/2019, Assault, Phipps Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/24/2019, Alarm Resident, Bus Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/24/2019, Shots Fired, Sand Hill Rd, Grandview, W
10/25/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy & Outloo
10/25/2019, Burglary, Oak Barrel Ln, Zillah, Wa
10/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Hudson Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/25/2019, Atmt To Locate, Highland Dr; Triumph Treat
10/25/2019, Alarm Resident, S Lester Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/25/2019, Alarm Resident, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
10/25/2019, Information, D St, Outlook, Wa
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Ray Rd & Factory Rd, Sunny
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy #14; A,
10/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, Hudson Rd & Liberty Rd, Gr
10/25/2019, Livestock Incid, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
10/25/2019, Runaway Juv, Robinson Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Robinson Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/26/2019, Overdose, Eagle Peak Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/26/2019, Information, Pleasant Ave; U:12, Grandv
10/26/2019, Animal Problem, Jackson St, Mabton, Wa
10/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, Yakima Valley Hwy; U:10, W
10/27/2019, Juvenile Probm, S Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, W
10/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Green Giant Rd, Mabton, Wa
10/27/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Naches Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Eluding, W 1St Ave; Toppenish Polic
10/27/2019, Runaway Juv, N Central Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Suicidal Person, N Central Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Accident No Inj, N Track Rd & Donald Rd, Wa
10/27/2019, Alarm Business, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
10/27/2019, Assault Weapon, Maple Ct, Toppenish, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Washout Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Thacker Rd; B, Granger, Wa
10/28/2019, Domestic, Washout Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Fraud, Buena Rd; Gold Nugget Mark
10/28/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
10/28/2019, Welfare Check, Fordyce Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
10/28/2019, Accident No Inj, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd, Granger, Wa
10/28/2019, Theft, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa
10/28/2019, Theft, Bella Terra Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/28/2019, Theft, Bella Terra Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, Buena Rd; Wilson Irrigatio
10/28/2019, Mental Subject, 1St Ave, Outlook, Wa
10/28/2019, Alarm Business, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
10/28/2019, Livestock Incid, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
10/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blue Goose Rd & Highland D
10/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee, Wa
Zillah Police Department
10/23/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave & Vintage Valley P
10/23/2019, Mal Mischief, 5Th St & 2Nd Ave, Zillah,
10/23/2019, Mal Mischief, 6Th St & 2Nd Ave, Zillah,
10/23/2019, Mal Mischief, Reed St & Carlsonia Rd, Zi
10/23/2019, Accident No Inj, 1St Ave & Cheyne Rd, Zilla
10/23/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk Zillah West Rd, Zillah
10/23/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/23/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
10/23/2019, Mal Mischief, Blk Zillah West Rd, Zillah
10/24/2019, Alarm Business, Zillah West Rd; River Rock
10/25/2019, Mal Mischief, Maple Way & 1St Ave, Zilla
10/25/2019, Mal Mischief, Glen Dr & Nob Hill Ave, Zi
10/25/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave; The Cherry Patch,
10/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Chenaur Dr; U:46, Zillah,
10/26/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave; Zillah Teapot, Zi
10/26/2019, Agency Assist, Guyette Ln; #B, Toppenish,
10/26/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk Chenaur St, Zillah, Wa
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, Bellingham Ave; Geo F Fadn
10/27/2019, Alarm Business, Zillah West Rd; River Rock
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, S Beech St, Toppenish, Wa
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, Maple Ct, Toppenish, Wa
10/27/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; Mcdonalds, Topp
10/28/2019, Information, F St, Zillah, Wa
10/28/2019, Mal Mischief, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
10/28/2019, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W, Zillah, W
10/29/2019, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; Bleyhls Farm Serv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.