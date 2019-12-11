SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
DECEMBER 3
Orlando Patina, Jr., dob: 01/16/90, Sunnyside; violation of harassment no contact order pretrial, third-degree driving with license suspended, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Lindsey N. Escamilla, dob: 04/25/01, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Luis D. Zepeda Ortega, dob: 04/18/93, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass, violation of domestic violence protection order.
Moises J. Galindo, dob: 07/20/00, Prosser; third-degree theft.
DECEMBER 4
Samantha F. Smartlowit, dob: 12/29/82, Wapato; Toppenish Police Department Contract.
Roel R. Rivera, dob: 07/03/89, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Sarah V. Herrera, dob: 06/22/79, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Daniel C. Cruz-Cisneros, dob: 12/29/96, Yakima; hit-and-run unattened, third-degree drving with license suspended.
DECEMBER 5
Velma J. Manuel, dob: 03/31/57, Toppenish; two counts consuming liquor in public place, physical contact while intoxicated, third-degree driving with license suspended, disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass, second-degree criminal trespass.
Fernando Rodriguez, Jr., dob: 12/25/98, Yakima; disorderly conduct.
DECEMBER 6
Juan M.Tapia-Rodriguez, dob: 01/09/69, Wapato; driving under the influence.
Francisco E. Martinez, dob: 06/11/90, Transient/Grandview; Fourth-degree domestic violence assualt.
DECEMBER 7
Crystal M. Torres, dob: 04/07/86, Grandview; driving under the inflluence.
Antonio C. Arriaga, dob: 11/13/80, Sunnyside; disorderly conduct.
DECEMBER 8
Valentin M. Morales, dob: 01/04/75, Sunnyside; investigaton.
DECEMBER 9
Alicia Espinoza, dob: 05/21/81, Sunnyside; other agency hold.
Jose H. Ruiz, dob: 04/30/94, Woodland, Calif.; other agency hold.
Cesar I. Munoz Gonzalez, dob: 10/01/91, Oakland, Calif; failure to transfer title within 45 days, driving with no valid operation license.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
Dec. 3, 2019
Mitigation Hearings
Simona Arellano, dob: 05/22/50; control of dogs- level 3 behavior; dog registration and licenses. Committed.
Mario A. Camacho Herrera, dob: 09/05/80; display altered, obscured license plate. Dismissed.
Jonathan Pastor Cebrera, dob: 10/19/02; no valid operator’s license with valid ID; operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to stop at signal marking. Committed.
Carmen I. dob(not recorded) parking in disabled parking space. Committed.
Hector Aldonye Guerrero, dob: 02/16/92; failure to renew expired registration >two months. Operating motor vehicle without insurance. Committed.
Jesus Macias Rodriguez, dob: 10/03/50; following too closely. Committed.
Contested Hearing
Agustin Recio Guevara, dob: 08/28/52; animal licensing required, dangerous dogs off premises, first degree. Committed.
Dismissal Hearing
Marielena Juliessa Navarro, dob: 08/29/01; no valid operator’s license with valid ID. Dismissed.
Contested with Summons
Christopher Angel Roman, dob: 06/09/94; operating motor without insurance, failure to yield the right of way. Committed. Failure to renew expired registration >two months; failure to sign/carry/display vehicle registration; operation motor vehicle without insurance. Committed.
Arraignment
Gerardo Javier Gonzalez, dob: 09/06/79; false statement to public servant. Warrant $1,500.
Jesus Macias Rodriguez, dob: 10/03/50; driving while license suspended, third degree. Amended to an infraction.
Gabriel Peter Veliz, dob: 03/23/00; theft third degree. Summons sent.
Orlando Patina Jr., dob: 01/16/90; two counts of no contact/protection order violations. Both dismissed.
Pretrial Conference
Frank Ross Espinoza, dob: 12/27/87; criminal trespassing, pled guilty, found guilty, sentenced 90/60 days, fined $630.50. Disorderly conduct, dismissed; displaying weapon: dismissed.
Andrea V. Gallegos, dob: 03/13/94; theft , third degree. dismissed.
Marcos Herrera, Jr., dob: 09/08/95; malicious mischief – third degree; six-month stimulated order of compliance.
Asencion Ocampo Romero, dob: 11/10/98; disorderly conduct. Dismissed.
Jose Carlos Ortiz Maysonet, dob: 12/26/94; malicious mischief third degree-physical damage. Six-months stipulated order of compliance.
Orlando Patina Jr. 01/16/90; no contact /protection order violation. Dismissed.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Orlando Patina Jr., dob: 01/16/90; assault fourth degree. Dismissed.
Orlando Patina Jr., dob: 01/16/90; driving while license suspended. Dismissed.
Scott Michael Daniel Ryel, dob: 05/01/89; hit and run unattended vehicle. Dismissed. Conditions met.
Sunnyside Fire
Dec. 5
Aid call to the 2600 block of East Lincoln
Aid call to the 100 block of West South Hill Road.
Aid call to the 2300 block of Dekker Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of South 15th Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of East Wine Country Road.
Aid call the 2600 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call the 600 block of East Adams Street.
Aid call to the 253 block of First Avenue.
Dec. 6
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of Division Street.
Power line down at 1023 West Grandview Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 block of Weatherwax Street.
Aid call to the 1200 block of East Edison Avenue.
Aid call tote 100 block of South Euclid Road.
Replace a smoke alarm at 111 Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.
Aid call to the 200 block of Wilson Highway.
Dec. 7
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on East Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 400 Homer Street.
Aid call to the 20 0block of Opal Street.
Overheated engine at 400 Homer Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of Dayton Drive.
Authorized burning at the 500 block of Woodin Road.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 1200 North 16th Street.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at States Route 241.
Aid call to the 400 block of Nicka Avenue.
Aid call to 100 block of Van Avenue.
Aid call to the 1400 block of Cheyne Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Sunnyside Police Department
December 3
Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
Alarm Business, S 6Th St; Washington State
Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
Animal Problem, Allen Rd & Sunnyside Mabto
Accident No Inj, E Lincoln Ave; Les Schwab
Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
Theft-Vehicle, Mcclain Dr; Apt K-1, Sunny
Theft, Doolittle Ave, Sunnyside,
Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Accident No Inj, E South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
Theft, S 7Th St; Us Bank, Sunnysi
Domestic, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
Trespassing, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St & Newhouse Ave, S
Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave & Yakima Vall
Juvenile Probm, Bagley Dr & Sage Ct, Sunny
Harassment, Stackhouse St, Sunnyside,
Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
Agency Assist, W Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
December 4
Welfare Check, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
Agency Assist, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
Code Enforce, Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
Assault, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
Animal Problem, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
Code Enforce, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
Traffic Offense, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
Runaway Juv, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
Animal Problem, Carnation Dr, Sunnyside, W
Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
Transport, Yakima County Juvenile Dep
Court Order Vio, W Maple Ave; 42, Sunnyside
Alarm Resident, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
Accident Hitrun, S 4Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
Alarm Business, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
Suspicious Circ, Fairview Ave & Ismo Loop,
Transport, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
Suspicious Circ, Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
Accident No Inj, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Trespassing, Carnation Dr, Sunnyside, W
Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Holy Trinity
December 5
Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
Traffic Offense, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
Traffic Offense, S 7Th St & E Edison Ave, S
Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
Wanted Person, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
Animal Problem, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
Agency Assist, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
Mal Mischief, North Ave; Sunnyside Chris
Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave & Saul Rd, S
Suspicious Circ, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
Animal Problem, N 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
Theft, Villareal Dr, Sunnyside, W
Missing Person, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
Wanted Person, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
Animal Problem, Spaulding Ave, Sunnyside,
Accident No Inj, S 7Th St; U:19, Sunnyside,
Alarm Business, E Franklin Ave; Astria Bus
Parking Problem, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
Welfare Check, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
Agency Assist, S 14Th St, Sunnyside
Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St #G2, Sunnyside, W
December 6
Fireworks, S 4Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Trave
Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy; #208 Tr
Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
Alarm Business, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
Vehicle Prowl, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
Citizen Assist, Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
Unwanted Guest, E Edison Ave; Bossardt Wil
Accident No Inj, W Grandview Ave & Upland D
Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St; A, Sunnyside, W
Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Aaron
Runaway Juv, Sunnyside Ave, Sunnyside,
Citizen Assist, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Theft, N 1St St; Sunshine Car Was
Agency Assist, Weatherwax St, Sunnyside,
Animal Problem, Blaine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
Animal Noise, Victory Way, Sunnyside, Wa
Animal Problem, Terry St, Sunnyside, Wa
Atmt To Locate, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
Animal Problem, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
Animal Problem, Outlook Rd; Office; 8, Sun
Lost Property, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
Suspicious Circ, Mcclain Dr #F, Sunnyside,
Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St & Harrison Ave, S
Civil Matter, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Suspicious Circ, N 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Welfare Check, S 15Th St & South St, Sunn
Mal Mischief, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
Citizen Assist, Cascade Way; 52, Sunnyside
Suspicious Circ, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave & Yakima Vall
December 7
Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St, Sunnyside
Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
Assault, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
Assault, Yakima Valley Hwy; La Foga
Assault, Yakima Valley Hwy; La Foga
Accident Hitrun, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
Traffic Stop, Park Dr & E Edison Ave, Su
Public Service, S 1St St; Sunnyside Commun
Agency Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ace H
Suspicious Circ, S 1St St; Sunnyside Commun
Alarm Business, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
Found Property, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
Unwanted Guest, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ace H
Recovrd Stolen, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
Suspicious Circ, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Accident Injury, E Edison Ave & Yakima Vall
Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave & Sr 241, Sun
Disorderly, Global Landing, Sunnyside,
Traffic Stop, Sr 241 & Sheller Rd, Sunny
Disorderly, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
Traffic Offense, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
Public Service, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
Mal Mischief, Carnation Dr, Sunnyside, W
Accident Injury, Washout Rd & Van Belle Rd,
Mal Mischief, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
Citizen Assist, Carnation Dr, Sunnyside, W
December 8
Noise Complaint, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
Noise Complaint, W Maple Ave; 29, Sunnyside
Suspicious Circ, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
Agency Assist, I 82/State Route 241, Sunn
Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Civil Matter, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Big S
Mal Mischief, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Robbery, Tacoma Ave; Tw Market, Sun
Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
Noise Complaint, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave & Flower St,
Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Domestic, S 6Th St; H, Sunnyside, Wa
Suspicious Circ, Gregory Ave; 1500 Blk, Sun
Burglary, Cemetery Rd #C, Sunnyside,
Suspicious Circ, Dayton Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
Juvenile Probm, Federal Way #3, Sunnyside,
December 9
Citizen Assist, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
Intoxication, S 5Th St; Uptown Adult Cou
Warrant Service, S 3Rd St & Blaine Ave, Sun
Alarm Business, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Accident No Inj, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
Runaway Juv, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
Domestic, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
Runaway Juv, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
Livestock Incid, Maple Grove & Yakima Valle
Juvenile Probm, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Parking Problem, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Trespassing, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
Juvenile Probm, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
Wanted Person, E Edison Ave #3, Sunnyside
Theft, S 4Th St; Valley Mfg Housi
Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ritea
Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
Accident No Inj, E Lincoln Ave; Lincoln Ave
Bomb Th Found, E Lincoln Ave; Les Schwab
Citizen Assist, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
Trespassing, Alexander Rd, Sunnyside, W
Lost Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Vibra
Accident Hitrun, Allen Rd & Waneta Rd, Sunn
Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Subwa
Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care; #
Traffic Stop, S 13Th St & Grant Ave, Sun
Suspicious Circ, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
Accident No Inj, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
Information, S 4Th St; Valley Mfg Housi
December 10
Suspicious Circ, Waneta Rd; Am Pm, Sunnysid
Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St #10; Sunnyside Ma
