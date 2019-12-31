SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
DECEMBER 23
Adrian S. Leos, dob: 10/10/87, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, pretrial violation of harassment no contact order.
Rebbeca V. Rodriguez, dob: 03/29/89, Grandview; second-degree criminal trespass.
DECEMBER 24
Troy D. Brink, dob: 06/13/61, Yakima; third-degree theft.
DECEMBER 26
Armando Magana, dob: 05/28/97, Sunnyside; fourth-degree reckless endangerment domestic violence assault, resisting arrest.
Alisha M. Gonzalez, dob: 07/14/97, Sunnyside; third-degree malicious mischief domestic violence.
DECEMBER 27
Charles A. Tollini, dob: 11/11/68, White Swan; failure to bury dead livestock.
DECEMBER 28
Tricia L. Johnley, dob: 09/27/74, Wapato; three counts unlawful issue of bank checks, third-degree driving with license suspended.
David Nunez Garcia, dob: 06/22/90, Mattawa; driving under the influence.
DECEMBER 29
Luis J .Martinez, Jr., dob: 04/16/94, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., dob: 01/06/91, Sunnyside transient; second-degree criminal trespass.
Bexzahida Nunez, dob: 11/02/98, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Nicholas R. Villanueva, dob: 08/07/85, Yakima transient; third-degree theft, drug paraphernalia violation.
Yesenia Cisneros-Santana, dob: 07/11/87, Sunnyside; investigation.
Prosser Police
DECEMBER 17
Possible order violation in the 500 block of Eastgate Dr. RP found an item in their yard that they believed to belong to a person with whom they have an active protection order with it. Graffiti located at the skate park. Graffiti did not appear to be gang related and was done with permanent marker. Pictures were taken of the damage. Traffic stop in the area of Anna Street and Bennett Ave. Male passenger was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail on 10 active warrants.
Assault reported in the 900 block of Scenic Drive. RP advised that a fight had occurred at her residence that involved her juvenile son and two other males. RP stated the fight was connected to an assault that had occurred earlier in the day at the High School. The RP’s son did not want to talk to officers in regards to the fight. The RP was advised that her son would need to complete a statement and was given information on how to obtain a no contact order.
Suspicious person reported in the 100 block of Nunn Road. RP reported that a male came to their door saying he was there to check on their TV. Officers checked the area but were not able to locate anyone matching the description given by the RP. Dec. 18 (22 calls for service)
Theft report received at Love’s. RP stated they had stopped at the location to eat breakfast and when they returned to their truck, they noticed that a laptop and TV had been stolen. RP stated they had last used the items two days prior in Utah and had stopped at multiple truck stops before ending in Prosser and they were not sure if the items were stolen in Prosser or elsewhere.
Request for a welfare check received in the 900 block of Florence Street. RP hadn’t been able to reach a male that lives at the location for some time. Officers checked on the residence but did not receive an answer at the door.
Officers received information of a 911 hang-up near Alexander Court. No problems were found.
DECEMBER 19
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 900 block of Alexander Court. No problems were found, residents were having a welcome back party.
Runaway report received in the 2100 block of Eastgate Court. RP advised her daughters had not returned home. RP later found the juveniles at a friend’s house and took them home.
Disturbance at Prosser High School, reported threats of an assault. Incident was handled by the SRO.
DECEMBER 16
Malicious mischief complaint received at Prosser High School. Report of one student causing damage to another student’s vehicle. Charges of Malicious Mischief 3rd referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for one juvenile male.
Fraud complaint received in the 800 block of Ellen Ave. Reporting party (RP) who lives in Louisiana thought he was engaged to a female that he had connected with online and stated he had given her his cell phone account information on the pretense that she would be purchasing three IPhone 11’s through the account, but using her own credit card information. It was later discovered that multiple phones had been charged to his account and shipped to an address in Prosser. RP found out that he was being scammed and had not actually been in contact with a female, but possibly a middle-aged man residing in Prosser. Case is under investigation.
Accident report received in the area of Prosser Heights Elementary. RP advised she had parked her vehicle on Miller Ave. in front of the school and when she returned a few minutes later, she noticed cracks and scratches on the rear bumper indicating it had been involved in a collision. RP was not sure if the collision occurred at the location, but that was when she first noticed the damage. RP was provided with a case number for insurance purposes.
Officers assisted BCSO in the 12600 block of W Hanks Road with a verbal disturbance.
Suspicious circumstances reported at McDonald’s. RP called saying he thought there were some people in a car in the parking lot that had been drinking and that it looked like they were passed out. Officers contacted the individuals in the vehicle and found that they had been driving from Spokane and were heading towards Yakima when they decided to stop and take a nap because they were tired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.