SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
OCTOBER 15
Antonio M. Carrazco, dob: 06/12/58, Sunnyside; carry/exhibit and drawing dangerous weapon.
Leonil A. Ruiz, dob: 12/06/79, Sunnyside, third-degree driving with suspended license.
Ronald M. Runyon, dob: 03/30/74, Sunnyside; third-degree malicious mischief physical damage.
OCTOBER 16
Zachary A. Carcagno, dob: 05/28/91, Sunnyside; third-degree malicious mischief.
Marcos Herrera, Jr., dob: 09/08/95, Yakima; third-degree malicious mischief.
Ruben T. Salinas, III, dob: 01/16/98; Grandview; Grandview court commit.
Joel Barajas, Jr., dob: 01/18/00, Sunnyside; possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, theft, reckless endangerment.
OCTOBER 17
Andres Ivera, dob: 06/23/91, Mabton; other agency hold.
Jose A. Gonzalez, dob: 03/19/81, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commit.
Agustin B. Arteaga, dob: 06/10/52, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
OCTOBER 18
Marcial Sosa-Ruiz, dob: 09/28/81, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Bianca A. Ornelas, dob: 07/15/96, Pasco; offender accountability act, Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
Jeremy M. Russell, dob: 12/19/80, Homeless Yakima; Third-degree domestic violence protective order, other agency hold.
OCTOBER 19
Isaiah J. Cerrillo, dob: 12/10/95, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Miguel A. Rocha, dob: 02/02/82, Mabton; three counts of third-degree theft.
Alejandro A. Salcedo, dob: 06/10/68, Grandview; driving under the influence.
Angel A. Baldonado, dob: 08/31/98, Sunnyside; first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery.
Gabriela S. Candido, dob: 02/10/90, Sunnyside; resisting arrest, knowingly making a false statement.
Nathaniel J. Campos, dob: 03/02/01, Sunnyside; reckless endangerment domestic violence, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
OCTOBER 20
Jorge L. Delaobarrera, dob: 11/05/97, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Asencion Ocampo Romero, dob: 11/10/98, Mabton; disorderly conduct.
Juan A. Diaz, dob: 10/24/91, Mabton; Investigation.
Kevin A. Alvarez, dob: 10/07/92, Sunnyside; two counts first-degree robbery.
Julio Sanchez, dob: 02/21/88, Sunnyside; disorderly conduct, threat to do harm, domestic violence protection over, second-degree driving with license suspended.
OCTOBER 21
Ricardo H. Campuzano, dob: 08/26/93, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Gary L. Burton, dob: 05/03/83, Yakima; third-degree malicious mischief.
Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., dob: 01/06/91, transient; second-degree criminal trespass.
Kit. T Collins, dob: 03/10/93, Wapato; disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT
Judge Steven Michels
September 26
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE
Abraham Carrazco, dob: 06/21/93; vehicle theft tool make/use/possessions. Dismissed.
Reyes Garcia Cuevas, dob: 11/25/92; aiming or discharging firearm. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Cynthia Sue Fernandez, dob: 08/13/71; driving while license suspended, amended to no operator’s license, second degree, found guilty/pled guilty, sentenced 90/79 days suspended, Fined $550. Failure to stop/give information to officer. Fined $1,000, suspended.
Gregoria Garibay, dob: 02/24/59; theft third degree, amended to criminal trespass second degree. Pled guild/ found guilt, sentenced 90/30 days, Fined $528.
Anastacia Magana Vazquez, dob: 05/27/85; theft, third- degree. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Jose Alfredo Martinez, dob: 12/16/82; driving under the influence, amended to reckless driving. Sentenced 364/334. Fined $1,552.60.
Lisa Marie Montelongo, dob: 02/01/84; theft third-degree. Six-month compliance.
Perla Cristal Reyes, dob: 07/25/88: assault, fourth-degree, obstructing law enforcement officer. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Lynnette Corrine Toop, dob: 04/21/3; two counts of criminal trespass-second degree. Pled guilty/found guilty to each count. Sentenced 90/70 for each count. Fined $1,000, suspended for each count.
STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE
Maria Inez Castro, dob: 09/21/93; driving while license suspended. Bench warrant.
Maria Imelda Gaitan, dob: 05/13/72; theft, third degree. Dismissed.
Francisco Gomez Sanchez, dob: 10/25/78; driving while licenses suspended, third degree. Dismissed.
Mia Lee Ann Herrera-Gomez, dob: 12/07/97; malicious mischief, third degree. Dismissed.
Jesus Antonio Maya, dob: 12/11/91; driving while license suspended, third-degree. Dismissed.
Mariel Peralta Zaragoza, dob: 11/04/92; driving while license suspended. third degree. Dismissed.
Luis David Zepeda Ortega, dob: 04/18/93; two counts of no contact/protection order violence. Both dismissed. Resisting arrest, dismissed.
Luis David Zepeda Ortega, dob: 04/18/93; violation of harassment/no contact order. Dismissed.
MODIFY/RESCIND NCO
Perla Cristal Reyes, dob: 07/25/88: assault, fourth-degree, obstructing law enforcement officer. Granted.
Andrea Belen Valencia, dob: 05/04/98; assault, fourth degree. Denied.
Mitigation Hearings
Jose Alfredo Martinez, dob: 12/16/82; speeding 11 MPH over limit (inside 40 or under zone). Dismissed, court motion.
