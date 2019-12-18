SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
DECEMBER 10
Pedro Valencia, dob: 06/17/83, Sunnyside; contempt of court, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault.
Jose A. Gonzalez, dob: 03/19/81, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commit.
Salvador M. Gonzalez, dob: 06/23/81, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
DECEMBER 11
Leo C. Vergara, dob: 05/15/96, Sunnyside; violation of domestic violence protective order, failure to transfer title within 45 days.
DECEMBER 12
Pedro Almaguer, dob: 11/15/94, Outlook; third-degree theft.
Adrian S. Leos, dob: 10/10/87, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended, violation of harassment no contact order pretrial.
DECEMBER 13
Miguel A. Rocha, dob: 02/02/82, Mabton; third-degree theft.
Leonardo Varela Andres; dob: 01/04/85; driving with non-valid operating license identification.
DECEMBER 14
Federico Rodelo-Quintero, dob: 01/29/86, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Anthony P. Ortiz, dob: 07/06/76, Sunnyside; driving with non-valid operating license identification, driving under the influence.
Sebastian P. Jimenez, dob: 07/11/97, Grandview; driving under the influence, third-degree driving with license suspended, hit-and-run unattended.
Fulgencio M. Garcia, dob: 12/03/60, Yakima; driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Aerianah Soliz, dob: 05/30/01, Granger; investigation.
Aref B. Musabeh, dob: 03/30/88, Sunnyside; interference with report of domestic violence, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
DECEMBER 15
Noe A. Gonzalez, dob: 10/05/96, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
