Grandview Police Department
6/11/2019, Animal Problem, W 3Rd St, Grandview
6/11/2019, Parking Problem, Blk W 3Rd St, Grandview
6/11/2019, Found Property, Division St, Grandview
6/11/2019, Citizen Dispute, E 4Th St, Grandview
6/11/2019, Mal Mischief, Cedar St; Eastside Park, G
6/11/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 2Nd St; Compass High Sch
6/11/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
6/11/2019, Animal Problem, Arteaga Circle, Grandview,
6/11/2019, Traffic Stop, Mountainview Rd & Canyon R
6/11/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
6/11/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
6/11/2019, Citizen Assist, Vivian Dr, Grandview
6/11/2019, Citizen Assist, E 4Th St, Grandview
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd & Stover
6/11/2019, Suicidal Person, Division St, Grandview
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park, Gr
6/11/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk W 3Rd St, Grandview
6/11/2019, Citizen Assist, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 3Rd St & Birch St, Grand
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cherry Ln, Grandview
6/12/2019, Citizen Assist, Avenue E, Grandview
6/12/2019, Traffic Offense, Blk W 3Rd St, Grandview, W
6/12/2019, Animal Problem, N Euclid Rd, Grandview
6/12/2019, Civil Matter, Avenue E, Grandview
6/12/2019, Wanted Person, Avenue E, Grandview
6/12/2019, Welfare Check, Blk E 2Nd St, Grandview, W
6/12/2019, Parking Problem, W Wine Country Rd & Higgin
6/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
6/12/2019, Parking Problem, Arteaga Cir & Meadowlark D
6/12/2019, Domestic, Wilson Hwy, Grandview
6/12/2019, Domestic, Hickory Rd, Grandview
6/12/2019, Assault, S Euclid Rd, Grandview
6/12/2019, Animal Problem, Opal Ave & N 4Th St, Grand
6/12/2019, Accident No Inj, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
6/12/2019, Alarm Business, Division St; Meat Market,
6/12/2019, Traffic Hazard, I 82 Off-Ramp Eb Exit 75;
6/12/2019, Warrant Service, W Winecountry Rd; Grandvie
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
6/12/2019, Dui, Blk E 3Rd St, Grandview, W
6/13/2019, Drugs, W Winecountry Rd; Grandvie
6/13/2019, Unwanted Guest, Grandridge Rd; A4, Grandvi
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vista Grande Way & E Wine
6/13/2019, Mal Mischief , Birch St; Dykstra House, G C
6/13/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview
6/13/2019, Warrant Service, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
6/13/2019, Welfare Check, Stover Rd; Platt Electric
6/13/2019, Wanted Person, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
6/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd & Higgin
6/13/2019, Animal Noise, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
6/13/2019, Accident No Inj, W Main St & Ave G, Grandvi
6/13/2019, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 5Th St, Grandview
6/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
6/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, Cherry Ln, Grandview
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Vista Grande Way; Grandvie
6/13/2019, Assault, E 4Th St, Grandview
6/13/2019, Citizen Assist, W 5Th St; 28, Grandview, W
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Rocky Ford Rd & Vivian Dr,
6/13/2019, Domestic, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, Midvale Rd & Murray Rd, Ma
6/14/2019, Agency Assist, Cedar St, Grandview
6/14/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Wilson Hwy; 81, Grandview,
6/14/2019, Animal Problem , Crescent Dr, Grandview C
6/14/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Mcclure Elementa
6/14/2019, Information, Blk Avenue E, Grandview, W
6/14/2019, Information, W 2Nd St & Avenue G; Wests
6/14/2019, Information, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
6/14/2019, Intoxication, W 3Rd St & Ave D, Grandvie
6/14/2019, Parking Problem, Avenue E, Grandview
6/14/2019, Domestic, E 4Th St, Grandview
6/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Butternut Rd, Grandview, W
6/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Wilson Hwy, Grandview
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, W Forsell & Forrest Rd, Gr
6/14/2019, Domestic, W 5Th St & Grandridge Rd,
6/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
6/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, N Elm St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Agency Assist, Benson Ave; Prosser, ,
6/15/2019, Citizen Assist, W Wine Country Rd; Lower V C
6/15/2019, Alarm Business, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
6/15/2019, Domestic, Powell St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Court Order Ser, N 5Th St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Citizen Assist, N 5Th St & Opal Ave, Grand
6/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
6/15/2019, Mal Mischief, N 5Th St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Harassment, Hillcrest Rd; B1, Grandvie
6/15/2019, Utility Problem, Wyant Way, Grandview
6/15/2019, Traffic Stop, Elm St & E 3Rd St, Grandvi
6/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk Avenue A;City Plot, Gr
6/15/2019, Information, Ash St; Su Mercadito, Gran
6/15/2019, Runaway Juv, W 4Th St; 412 1/2, Grandvi
6/15/2019, Traffic Stop, W 2Nd St & Grandridge Rd,
6/15/2019, Parking Problem, Avenue G, Grandview
6/15/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
6/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd & Stover
6/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Euclid Rd; U:25, Grandvi
6/15/2019, Animal Problem, Elm St, Grandview
6/15/2019, Domestic, Acoma Dr, Grandview
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, Highland Rd, Grandview
6/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Blk N 5Th St, Grandview, W
6/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Opal Ave & N 5Th St, Grand
6/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Douglas St, Grandview
6/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St & Meadowlark Dr,
6/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, Puterbaugh Rd & W 5Th St,
6/16/2019, Parking Problem, Wolfe Ln, Grandview
6/16/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Grandridge Rd; C104, Grand
6/16/2019, Alarm Business, Stover Rd; Platt Electric
6/16/2019, Alarm Business, E 2Nd St, Grandview
6/16/2019, Assault, Elm St, Grandview
6/16/2019, Domestic, E 2Nd St, Grandview
6/16/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
6/16/2019, Alarm Resident, King St, Grandview
6/16/2019, Custodial Inter, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
6/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Wolfe Ln, Grandview
6/16/2019, Custodial Inter, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
6/16/2019, Parking Problem, Division St, Grandview
6/16/2019, Welfare Check, Butternut Rd, Grandview, W
6/16/2019, Animal Problem, Groom Ln, Grandview
6/16/2019, Court Order Vio, N 4Th St, Grandview
6/16/2019, Accident Hitrun, Pleasant Ave, Grandview, W
6/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 4Th St, Grandview
6/17/2019, Citizen Assist, E Stover Rd, Grandview
6/17/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ E, 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa C
6/17/2019, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St & Ave E, Grandvie
6/17/2019, Alarm Business, Division St; Life Options,
6/17/2019, Information, Deangela Dr, Grandview, Wa
6/17/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 5Th St & Meadowlark Dr,
6/17/2019, Theft, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
6/17/2019, Fire Auto Alm 1, W Main St; Yakima Valley C
6/17/2019, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Birch Street Med
6/17/2019, Parking Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
6/17/2019, Parking Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
6/17/2019, Alarm Business, N Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
6/17/2019, Trespassing, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
6/17/2019, Fraud, E Wine Country Rd; Thomas
6/17/2019, Alarm Business, E Wine Country Rd; Santana
6/17/2019, Citizen Assist, E 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
6/17/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
6/17/2019, Welfare Check, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
6/18/2019, Citizen Assist, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
6/18/2019, Public Service, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
Granger Police Department
6/11/2019, Welfare Check , E St E#63;U:22, Granger,
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ,, Dean Ave Granger
6/12/2019, Information, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
6/12/2019, Code Enforce, E 3Rd St, Granger
6/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, E C St, Granger
6/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grangerave, Granger,
6/14/2019, Welfare Check, F Ave; Our Lady Of Guadalu
6/14/2019, Welfare Check, F Ave; Our Lady Of Guadalu
6/14/2019, Information, E 2Nd St, Grandview
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, E A St, Granger
6/15/2019, Welfare Check, F Ave; Our Lady Of Guadalu
6/15/2019, Alarm Business , E Ave; Granger School Dist
6/15/2019, Agency Assist , N Chestnut St, Toppenish
6/15/2019, Illegal Burning , Dean Ave, Granger
6/15/2019, Domestic , La Pierre Rd #19; Pheasant
6/15/2019, Mal Mischief , Liberty Ave, Granger
6/15/2019, Alarm Business , Main St, Granger
6/16/2019, Information, Mark Ave. Granger
6/17/2019, Welfare Check, 4Th Ave, Granger, Wa
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, E E St ; 90, Granger
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, 6Th Ave, Granger, Wa
Mabton Police Department
6/11/2019, Recovrd Stolen, 2Nd Ave, Mabton
6/11/2019, Domestic, E Arrowsmith Ave, Sunnysid
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, Sr22; Mp22, Mabton
6/15/2019, Theft, Boundary Rd, Mabton
Sunnyside Police Department
6/11/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
6/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
6/11/2019, Code Enforce, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Banner Bank,
6/11/2019, Drugs, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley & N 16Th St,
6/11/2019, Code Enforce, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Hi Wa
6/11/2019, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Allen Rd & Wesley Way, Sun
6/11/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Papa Murphy
6/11/2019, Code Enforce, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
6/11/2019, Domestic, E Arrowsmith Ave, Sunnysid
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
6/11/2019, Juvenile Probm, Cascade Way; 55, Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
6/11/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
6/11/2019, Information, Yakima Valley Hwy; Money T
6/11/2019, Warrant Service, Bagley Dr; C, Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; La Ba
6/11/2019, Fraud, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Animal Problem, Quail Ln & Allen Rd, Sunny
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Park Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
6/11/2019, Mal Mischief, W South Hill Rd & Wells Rd
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park
6/11/2019, Domestic, S 6Th St; E2, Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Rd; Sunnyside Air
6/11/2019, Alarm Business, E Edison Ave;
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St; Central Park
6/12/2019, Alarm Business, Picard Pl; Burger King
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, Green Valley Rd, Mabton
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; 16Th St Market,
6/12/2019, Domestic, Cascade Way; 24, Sunnyside
6/12/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
6/12/2019, Code Enforce, North Ave, Sunnyside
6/12/2019, Abandoned Vehic, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
6/12/2019, Code Enforce, E Warehouse Ave & N 1St St
6/12/2019, Alarm Resident, E South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
6/12/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
6/12/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Lincoln Ave
6/12/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
6/12/2019, Code Enforce, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dark
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
6/12/2019, Code Enforce, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
6/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
6/12/2019, Code Enforce, Saul Rd, Sunnyside
6/12/2019, Funeral Escort, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grant Ave, Sunnyside
6/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
6/12/2019, Code Enforce, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
6/12/2019, Welfare Check, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
6/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 7Th St; Port Of Sunnysid
6/12/2019, Animal Problem, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
6/12/2019, Code Enforce, E Yakima Valley Hwy; All V
6/12/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
6/12/2019, Accident No Inj, N 16Th St & Yakima Valley,
6/12/2019, Information, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
6/12/2019, Citizen Assist, S 13Th St; 9, Sunnyside, W
6/12/2019, Accident No Inj, S 5Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
6/12/2019, Parking Problem, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
6/12/2019, Welfare Check, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside
6/12/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave; C
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Allen Rd; C Speck Motors
6/12/2019, Accident Hitrun, North Ave; 3, Sunnyside, W
6/12/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Decatur Ave; B, Sunnysid
6/13/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
6/13/2019, Noise Complaint, Picard Pl; Quality Inn; 20
6/13/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
6/13/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
6/13/2019, Code Enforce, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Four
6/13/2019, Domestic, E Jackson Ave & S 11Th St,
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grant Ave; Sunnyside Libra
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
6/13/2019, Animal Problem, Lappin Ave, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Theft, Picard Pl, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy #7; La E
6/13/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
6/13/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
6/13/2019, Livestock Incid, Emerald Rd;, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 9Th St; Washington Eleme
6/13/2019, Unwanted Guest, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
6/13/2019, Transport, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
6/13/2019, Theft, S 16Th St, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Parking Problem, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
6/13/2019, Court Order Vio, S 11Th St, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Accident Unknow, North Ave, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Alarm Resident, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Overdose, Reeves Ct, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Theft-Vehicle, N 16Th St; Office; In Fron
6/13/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
6/13/2019, Theft, W Lincoln Ave; Valley View
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, Cemetery Rd; U:149, Sunnys
6/13/2019, Noise Complaint, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St & S Hill, Sunnysi
6/14/2019, Trespassing, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
6/14/2019, Mental Subject, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
6/14/2019, Transport , N Front St; Yakima County
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
6/14/2019, Unwanted Guest, N 13Th St, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Recovrd Stolen, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Welfare Check, S 5Th St;54, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
6/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
6/14/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
6/14/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
6/14/2019, Transport, W Okanogan Place; Benton C
6/14/2019, Fraud, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
6/14/2019, Sex Crime, S 8Th St, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy; Grocery
6/14/2019, Welfare Check, E Lincoln Ave; Sunnyside C
6/14/2019, Accident No Inj, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
6/14/2019, Accident Injury, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, W Edison Ave & W Maple Ave
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, Vine Ave, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Agency Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 19, S
6/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Rainier Ct, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Custodial Inter, W Maple Ave, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Citizen Assist, N 1St St, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Accident No Inj, S 5Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
6/14/2019, Citizen Assist, S 3Rd St & Blaine Ave, Sun
6/14/2019, Citizen Dispute, S 9Th St, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
6/14/2019, Loitering, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
6/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Midvale Rd; Rdo Equipment,
6/14/2019, Noise Complaint, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Theft, W South Hill Rd; 3, Sunnys
6/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St; Alley Way, Sunny
6/14/2019, Noise Complaint, S 11Th St, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave & S 13Th St,
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, Homer St, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St; Fashion Crossroa
6/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Dayton Dr, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Mal Mischief, Rossier St, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Warrant Service, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
6/15/2019, Rape, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
6/15/2019, Accident Hitrun S, 11Th St, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
6/15/2019, Code Enforce, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
6/15/2019, Animal Problem, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Citizen Assist, S 13Th St, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Trespassing, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
6/15/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hwy; Auto Zo
6/15/2019, Domestic, Chestnut Ave, Sunnyside, W
6/15/2019, Domestic, N Chestnut St, Toppenish,
6/15/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
6/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
6/15/2019, Theft, North Ave; Sunnyside Chris
6/15/2019, Agency Assist, S 6Th St #D; U:32, Sunnysi
6/15/2019, Traffic Hazard, Northbank Rd & Yakima Vall
6/15/2019, Welfare Check, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
6/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 6Th St & E Warehouse Ave
6/15/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 13Th St; B, Sunnyside, W
6/15/2019, Emr Medic, S 16Th St, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, S 10Th St & E Edison Ave,
6/15/2019, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
6/15/2019, Citizen Dispute, Cherry Ave, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
6/15/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St; Navarros Communi
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, S 8Th St; Home Day Care, S
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, S 8Th St; Home Day Care, S
6/15/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
6/15/2019, Found Property, W Yakima Valley Hwy; Roble
6/15/2019, Trespassing, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
6/15/2019, Shots Fired, Irving Ave & S 15Th St, Su
6/15/2019, Domestic, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
6/15/2019, Found Property, S 6Th St; Hapo Community C
6/15/2019, Code Enforce, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
6/15/2019, Domestic, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, Barnes Ct & S 9Th St, Sunn
6/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Grant Ave, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Emr Medic, Allen Rd; U:7, Sunnyside,
6/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, W South Hill Rd; Jack In T
6/16/2019, Shots Fired, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley Hy; Rodeway
6/16/2019, Trespassing, Heffron St, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Shots Fired, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Citizen Assist, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
6/16/2019, Citizen Assist A, Yrshire St, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Found Property, S 11Th St, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S 7Th St; Us Bank, Sunnysi
6/16/2019, Custodial Inter, W South Hill Rd; 18, Sunny
6/16/2019, Warrant Service, Reeves Way, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Garrison Law Off
6/16/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jav,
6/16/2019, Theft, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
6/16/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
6/16/2019, Alarm Resident, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
6/16/2019, Citizen Assist, S 7Th St, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Theft, Waneta Rd; Am Pm, Sunnysid
6/16/2019, Citizen Assist, Upland Dr, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Accident Hitrun, Yakima Valley Hwy #A; Pizz
6/16/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
6/16/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
6/16/2019, Animal Problem, S 16Th St, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Shots Fired, Area Of The High School, S
6/16/2019, Shots Fired, N 4Th St, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Alarm Resident, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
6/16/2019, Domestic, Jersey St, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Traffic Stop, Ray Rd & Yakima Valley, Su
6/16/2019, Transport, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
6/16/2019, Traffic Stop, I82; Mp 67 Westbound, Sunn
6/16/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ridgeway Loop, Sunnyside,
6/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St & Ida Belle Ln,
6/17/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
6/17/2019, Utility Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St, Sunnyside
6/17/2019, Domestic, Parkland Dr; U:52, Sunnysi
6/17/2019, Warrant Service, E Maple Way, Sunnyside
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Sylvia's Pr
6/17/2019, Welfare Check, Sunnyside Mabton Rd & Alle
6/17/2019, Transport N, Front St; Yakima County
6/17/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Harrison Ave, Sunnyside,
6/17/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave, S
6/17/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St; Office; 25, Sunn
6/17/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
6/17/2019, Code Enforce, N 13Th St & Yakima Valley,
6/17/2019, Code Enforce, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
6/17/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Littl
6/17/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
6/17/2019, Code Enforce, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart,
6/17/2019, Accident Injury, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
6/17/2019, Traffic Hazard, Midvale Rd; Blk, Sunnyside
6/17/2019, Civil Matter, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
6/17/2019, Civil Matter, North Ave; 16, Sunnyside,
6/17/2019, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Albre
6/17/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
6/17/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
6/17/2019, Public Service, Riverside Ter/Riverside, S
6/17/2019, Threats, Chestnut Ave, Sunnyside, W
6/17/2019, Agency Assist, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
6/17/2019, Agency Assist, Centennial Park, Sunnyside
6/17/2019, Agency Assist, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
6/17/2019, Agency Assist, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
6/17/2019, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunnyvie
6/18/2019, Assault, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
6/18/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
6/18/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
Wapato Police Department
6/11/2019, Domestic, Traders St; Martinez Body
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, Adams View Drpato
6/11/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Jose's Hardware,
6/11/2019, Domestic, E 2Nd St & S Wapato Ave
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, Progressive Rdpato
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; U:25Pato
6/12/2019, Traffic Stop, S Camas Avepato
6/12/2019, Agency Assist, S Frontage Rd; Woffords
6/13/2019, Theft, 1/2 W 8Th Stpato
6/13/2019, Trespassing, W 1St St; C & L Automotive
6/13/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Fort Rd; Yakamart, Toppeni
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Southpark Drpato
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
6/13/2019, Information, Yakima Valley Hy; Sawyer F
6/13/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Martp
6/13/2019, Burglary, S Naches Ave; Central Vall
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, Ashue Rdpato
6/13/2019, Alarm Business, N Track Rdpato
6/13/2019, Threats, N Lincoln Ave; #1/2Pat
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Camas Ave; U:8 Phase 2
6/13/2019, Assault, W 3Rd St; Wapato School Di
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, S Ahtanum Avepato
6/14/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Flores Coin Laun
6/14/2019, Drugs, S Kateri Ln; Wapato Middle
6/14/2019, Alarm Resident, W Elizabeth Stpato
6/14/2019, Runaway Juv, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
6/14/2019, Information, W 1St St; C & L Automotive
6/14/2019, Lost Property, W 3Rd St & S Wapato Ave, W
6/14/2019, Atmt To Locate, W 2Nd Stpato
6/14/2019, Intoxication, W 1St St; 1St Choice Pawn,
6/14/2019, Custodial Inter, N Lincoln Avepato
6/14/2019, Unwanted Guest, W D Stpato
6/14/2019, Harassment, S Wasco Ave #21Pato, W
6/14/2019, Noise Complaint, S Yakima Avepato
6/16/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Frontage Rd; Woffords Us
6/16/2019, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St & S Wapato Ave, W
6/16/2019, Information, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
6/16/2019, Parking Problem, N Camas Avepato
6/16/2019, Alarm Resident, W 8Th Stpato
6/16/2019, Accident Hitrun, E C Stpato
6/16/2019, Alarm Resident, S Simcoe Avepato
6/16/2019, Civil Matter, S Wasco Avepato
6/16/2019, Welfare Check, N Camas Ave & E C Stpa
6/16/2019, Vehicle Prowl, S Simcoe Avepato
6/17/2019, Accident Injury, Hoffer Rd; Valley Fruit, W
6/17/2019, Agency Assist W, 1St St; Flores Coin Laun C
6/17/2019, Lewd Conduct, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
6/17/2019, Wanted Person, W 1St St; Tinys Tavern, Wa
6/17/2019, Agency Assist, S Satus Ave; U:25, Wapato,
6/17/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa
6/17/2019, Theft, Hoffer Rd; Valley Fruit, W
6/17/2019, Animal Problem, N Wapato Ave & E Elizabeth
6/18/2019, Welfare Check, E Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
Yakima County Sheriff
6/11/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Independence Rd, Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Factory Rd, Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Accident Hitrun, Grandview Pavement Rd & Su
6/11/2019, Animal Problem, Albro Rd, Sunnyside
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Allen Rd; U:28, Sunnysid
6/11/2019, Noise Complaint, Willowcrest Dr, Sunnyside,
6/11/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
6/12/2019, Fire Structure, Green Valley Rd, Mabton
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gurley Rd, Granger
6/12/2019, Alarm Resident, Alexander Rd, Sunnyside, W
6/12/2019, Animal Problem, Van Belle Rd, Outlook
6/12/2019, Accident Injury, Hornby Rd, Grandview
6/12/2019, Livestock Theft, Thorp Rd; 16, Moxee
6/12/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Sr 241 & Arrowsmith Rd, Su
6/12/2019, Theft, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside
6/12/2019, Domestic, Hickory Rd, Grandview
6/12/2019, Domestic, Walnut Ln, Grandview
6/12/2019, Juvenile Probm, S Euclid Rd, Grandview
6/12/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
6/12/2019, Theft, Yakima Valley Hwypato,
6/12/2019, Suspicious Circ, Green Valley Rd, Mabton, W
6/12/2019, Alarm Business, Gilbert Rd, Zillah
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ S, Heller Rd & Bethany Rd, S
6/13/2019, Domestic, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Grand
6/13/2019, Citizen Complai, Stover Rd, Sunnyside
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
6/13/2019, Suicidal Person, Summit Dr, Grandview
6/13/2019, Accident Injury, E Euclid Rd; U:14, Mabton,
6/13/2019, Mal Mischief, Nightingale Rdpato
6/13/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Euclid Rd & Fisher Rd, M
6/13/2019, Citizen Assist, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Grand
6/13/2019, Domestic, Cemetery Rd; U:149, Sunnys
6/13/2019, Noise Complaint, Woodworth Rd, Sunnyside, W
6/13/2019, Accident Injury, Beam Rd, Granger
6/13/2019, Runaway Juv, Waneta Rd, Grandview
6/13/2019, Suspicious Circ, Outlook Rd, Outlook
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, Midvale Rd & Murray Rd, Ma
6/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Washout Rd, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Dekker Rd, Outlook
6/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Parker Heights Rdpat
6/14/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Bethany Rd, Grandview
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, Barker Rd, Granger
6/14/2019, Domestic, Gurley Rd, Granger
6/14/2019, Suspicious Circ, Green Valley Rd & Wendell
6/14/2019, Domestic, Scoon Rd & Van Belle Rd, S
6/14/2019, Welfare Check, Cemetery Rd & Van Belle Rd
6/14/2019, Accident Injury, Forsell Rd & Wing Hill Rd,
6/14/2019, Shots Fired, W Outlook Rd, Outlook
6/14/2019, Atmt To Locate, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Welfare Check, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside
6/14/2019, Welfare Check, Highland Dr #A1, Buena
6/14/2019, Agency Assist, Highland Dr; Triumph Treat
6/14/2019, Alarm Business, Beam Rd, Granger
6/14/2019, Noise Complaint, Palen Rd, Zillah
6/15/2019, Suspicious Circ, Tear Rd & Braden Rd, Grand
6/16/2019, Burglary, Linderman Rd, Mabton C
6/16/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Olmstead Rd, Grandview
6/16/2019, Information, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee
6/16/2019, Burglary, N Forsell Rd, Grandview, W
6/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, Alexander Extension Rd & W
6/16/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Bethany Rd, Sunnyside
6/16/2019, Alarm Resident, E Centennial Dr, Zillah, W
6/16/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy & Buena
6/16/2019, Alarm Business, Glade Rd;Biogrow, Mabton,
6/16/2019, Citizen Assist, Olmstead Rd, Grandview
6/17/2019, Accident No Inj, Chaffee Rd & Maple Grove R
6/17/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Yakima Valley Hwy, Buena,
6/17/2019, Domestic, Lucy Ln, Zillah, Wa
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, I 82 & Donald Wapato Rd; J
6/17/2019, Alarm Resident, Appleway Rd, Grandview, Wa
6/17/2019, Found Property, Factory Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
6/17/2019, Accident Injury, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
6/17/2019, Theft-Vehicle, Yakima Valley Hwy #6; 6A,
6/17/2019, Harassment, Harrison Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
6/17/2019, Welfare Check, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
6/17/2019, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
Zillah Police Department
6/11/2019, Theft, 1St Ave; Circle L Mini Mar
6/11/2019, Agency Assist, Dean Ave, Granger
6/12/2019, Suicidal Person, Merclyn Ln, Zillah,
6/13/2019, Agency Assist, S Beech St, Toppenish
6/14/2019, Agency Assist, Annahat Rd & S Track Rd
6/14/2019, Animal Problem, Sharon Dr, Zillah
6/14/2019, Citizen Assist, Zillah West Rd; Chevron We
6/14/2019, Welfare Check, 1St Ave; Zillah City Hall
6/14/2019, Unwanted Guest, 2Nd Ave, Zillah
6/15/2019, Agency Assist, N Chestnut St, Toppenish,
6/15/2019, Agency Assist, 7Th St; Zillah Police Depa
6/15/2019, Noise Complaint, 1St Ave; El Ranchito, Zill
6/15/2019, Traffic Offense, N Meyers & Mp 52, ,
6/16/2019, Noise Complaint, Cheyne Rd, Zillah
6/16/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 4Th Ave; Providence Hosp
6/17/2019, Citizen Assist , Concord St, Zillah, Wa
6/17/2019, Abandoned Vehic , Nob Hill Ave, Zillah, Wa
6/17/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; U:14, Toppenish
6/17/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Concord St, Zillah,
6/17/2019, Information, Park St, Zillah, Wa
