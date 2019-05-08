Sunnyside Police
4/30/2019, Agency Assist, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
4/30/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/30/2019, Citizen Assist, S 12Th St & Tacoma Ave, Su
4/30/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/30/2019, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
4/30/2019, Citizen Assist, McClain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
4/30/2019, Kidnapping, Covey Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Welfare Check, S 12Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/30/2019, Wanted Person, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Code Enforce, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Transport, Jerome Ave; Juvenile Count
4/30/2019, Domestic, Yakima Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Code Enforce, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
4/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
4/30/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
4/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Oak St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
4/30/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 12Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Welfare Check, Cedar Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Transport, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
4/30/2019, Livestock Incid, Sw Crescent Ave & Heffron
4/30/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/30/2019, Agency Assist, Van Belle Rd; Outlook Elem
4/30/2019, Traffic Hazard, Waneta & Exit 69, Sunnysid
4/30/2019, Juvenile Probm, Bagley Dr & Beckner Al, Su
4/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Traffic Offense, N 6Th St & Yakima Valley,
4/30/2019, Theft, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Fraud, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/30/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 1, Su
4/30/2019, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
5/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
5/1/2019, Alarm Business, Federal Way; Senior Center
5/1/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S 6Th St #B, Sunnyside, Wa
5/1/2019, Transport N, Front St; Yakima County
5/1/2019, Alarm Resident, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/1/2019, Burglary, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
5/1/2019, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
5/1/2019, Found Property, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/1/2019, Juvenile Probm, Washington Elementary Scho
5/1/2019, Agency Assist, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
5/1/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/1/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/1/2019, Agency Assist, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
5/1/2019, Code Enforce, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/1/2019, Code Enforce, Waneta Rd, Grandview, Wa
5/1/2019, Traffic Offense, S 16Th St & Gregory Ave, S
5/1/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/1/2019, Agency Assist, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/1/2019, Alarm Business, N 16Th St; Sun Valley Elem
5/1/2019, Animal Problem, Taylor St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/1/2019, Animal Problem, Columbia Ave & Swan Rd, Su
5/1/2019, Animal Problem, Bagley Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
5/1/2019, Agency Assist, Terrace Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
5/1/2019, Alarm Resident, Vista Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
5/1/2019, Welfare Check, Parkland Dr; 45, Sunnyside
5/1/2019, Animal Problem, S 1St St; Sunnyside Chevro
5/1/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
5/2/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/2/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
5/2/2019, Alarm Resident, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/2/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/2/2019, Code Enforce, E Yakima Valley Hwy; La Ba
5/2/2019, Theft, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
5/2/2019, Parking Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/2/2019, Civil Matter, Liberty Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
5/2/2019, Weapon Offense, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
5/2/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/2/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
5/2/2019, Animal Problem, S Lookout Dr, Sunnyside, W
5/2/2019, Accident No Inj, S 13Th St; Minimart, Sunny
5/2/2019, Found Property, Blk S 13Th St, Sunnyside,
5/2/2019, Accident No Inj, Morgan Rd & Yakima Valley,
5/2/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
5/2/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
5/2/2019, Accident Hitrun, S 9Th St; D, Sunnyside, Wa
5/2/2019, Alarm Business, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/2/2019, Suspicious Circ, Parkland Dr #52, Sunnyside
5/2/2019, Harassment, N 6Th St; La Super Bakery,
5/2/2019, Trespassing, E Zillah Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/2/2019, Overdose, Federal Way #30, Sunnyside
5/2/2019, Welfare Check, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
5/2/2019, Traffic Hazard, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/2/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/2/2019, Accident No Inj, N 6Th St & E Yakima Valley
5/2/2019, Alarm Business, W Yakima Valley Hwy;Pionee
5/2/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
5/3/2019, Intoxication, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
5/3/2019, Citizen Assist, North Ave; Cornerstone Ass
5/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
5/3/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
5/3/2019, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.