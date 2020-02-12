YAKIMA — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a rash of car thefts in the last three weeks ranging from the Benton County area to Toppenish.
Arrested are Sandra J. Rosales, 38, Juan G. Carrillo, 39, and Jesse Robledo, 33, now facing theft of motor vehicle as well as other charges in preliminary hearings in Yakima Superior Court.
On Jan. 20, a vehicle was stolen from a Benton county residence. The victim’s wallet was also in the vehicle which contained his credit cards and currency.
Sunnyside Police Department Officer J. Gusby of detained Rosales of Mabton after capturing video footage of her exiting the stolen vehicle and finding receipt records from Sunnyside’s Walmart, Park N Pak, and Safeway for purchases on the victim’s credit card for $536.10. She is also being charged with fraud.
Officer J. Vanderhoof of Toppenish Police Department arrested Carrillo of Sunnyside on Feb. 9 in Toppenish after noticing the Honda Prelude the suspect was driving had been reported stolen. After running the vehicle plates, Officer Vanderhoof advised dispatch of the suspicious man wherein he received word that Carrillo was being detained by Yakama Nation Police Department.
Robledo was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 10 after Toppenish Police Department Officer M. Weible received a call about a stolen vehicle at the Yakamart located at 111 Fort Road. After being booked into the Sunnyside City Jail, Sunnyside Officer Rosenow conducted a search of the stolen vehicle where he had found Robledo’s wallet containing methamphetamine, which were added to Robledo’s list of charges.
All vehicles were recovered.
