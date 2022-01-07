The Sunnyside Fire Department responded to a record number of calls in 2021.
Crews responded to 4,052 calls, which is double the amount from just five years ago.
In addition, firefighters were part of charitable events, service acts to the community, and much more.
In a Facebook post, the union representing the firefighters thanked the community and said they were looking forward to 2022.
