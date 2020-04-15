SUNNYSIDE — Robert Perales, Jr., 34, who was arrested on March 13 for theft of a motor vehicle and being in possession of vehicle theft tools, was arrested again and held on a $30,000 bond after his March 16 release.
Perales, along with Daniel Omar Castillo, 37, had stolen a small truck from Lower Valley Motors on Yakima Valley Highway in the early hours of March 13.
On April 5 at 9 a.m., police responded to a reporting party claiming her 2014 Dodge Dart was stolen. The vehicle also had important documents and the reporting party’s Bank of America debit card inside.
According to court documents, the reporting party stated there was approximately $500 worth of purchases she did not approve of made at the Sunnyside and Grandview Safeway made on victim’s debit card.
Police found video footage of a third suspect, Amber Rodriguez making the purchases on the stolen card.
Sunnyside Officer Lemmon was dispatched to Rodriguez’s residence where she and Perales were located.
After the two were detained, Perales stated he saw the key on the seat of the Dodge Dart and the doors were unlocked, so he got into it and drove away.
Perales is being held on a $30,000 bond for his theft of the motor vehicle and Rodriguez was booked into the Department of Corrections on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:55 a.m. for financial fraud, forgery, theft, and possession of stolen property.
