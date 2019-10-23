YAKIMA — Francisco Estrada, 31, faced Judge Richard Bartheld in Yakima Superior Court Tuesday, Oct. 22 after being arrested by Grandview police Sunday, Oct. 20.
His arrest came after police observed him driving erratically. According to the court records, Estrada was observed driving over the yellow lines on Division Street and then attempted to flee when the police officer flashed his emergency lights.
The suspect was later captured in a residential area off Ash Street, but not before resisting arrest, according to the court records.
He is being held in Yakima County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, obstruction a law enforcement officer; in addition to driving while license suspended, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree assault.
