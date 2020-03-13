GRANDVIEW — A rollover just west of Grandview’s city limits is under investigation as two of the five passengers were ejected from the vehicle and one more suffered injury.
The vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 82 when a fully marked Washington State Patrol vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop the vehicle.
A pursuit followed and the vehicle attempted to take Exit 73. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over, ejecting two of the occupants.
Driver Desmond Moore, 21, of Bremerton was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Kadlec Medical Center due to injuries. Charges are pending due to the early stages of investigation.
Thaddeus Bolton, 21, of Port Orchard did not wear a seatbelt and had to be transported to Prosser Memorial Hospital.
An unnamed minor did not wear a seatbelt and was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Kelsey Zuber, 21, of Tacoma was transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital due to injuries and it is unknown at this time if she wore a seatbelt.
Malik Nelson, 20, was also in the vehicle when it rolled over. He wore his seatbelt and was not injured.
No other information is available at this time. Updates will be made available as soon as possible.
