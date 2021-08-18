SCHNEIDER SPRINGS — According to a post by the Yakima County Sherriff’s Office, the Schneider Springs Fire has increased to 28,356 acres with zero containment as of Tuesday, August 17 at 8 a.m.
There is a total of 479 firefighting personnel, 26 engines, 12 hand crews, six dozers, six excavators, seven water tenders, and helicopters as needed.
Fire crews went into structure protection mode as the fire reached the river on Bumping Rive Rd. Crews held the fire between the river and the road. The Rattlesnake Springs drainage is currently holding well as are containment measures for the Bumping River Rd and Goose Prairie community.
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summitview Church of Christ, 100 N.72nd Avenue in Yakima.
Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation areas expanded on Hwy 410 from the Wood Shed/Eagle Rock north to Rock Creek Rd and from the Little Naches Rd west to Bumping River Rd. This means if you live in the area you need to prepare to leave. Residents and visitors are encouraged to sign up for geo-specific emergency alerts through Yakima County: https://www.yakimacounty.us/2222/Alert-Yakima
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation areas expanded from Rock Creek Rd to Little Naches Rd along Hwy 410. Bumping River Rd, the drainage, and the entire Bumping River Corridor is also Level 3. Leave immediately. Do not delay.
Road closures continue for all forest service roads, all forest service trails, and all forest service land. Hwy 410 is still open for travel. Expect delays, fire trucks, and equipment.
People can call the Naches Ranger District at (509) 653-1401 with questions.
The Naches Ranger District is urging people to stay out of the area to allow the firefighters and other employees to concentrate their efforts on this fire. Expect increased traffic from emergency responders on Hwy 12 and 410.
