SUNNYSIDE — A collision occurring at the intersection of Scoon Road and Independence Road on July 26 at 11:32 a.m. between two trucks resulted in multiple injuries and the death of a driver of the at-fault vehicle according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Allegedly, the deceased driver had failed to yield at the intersection’s stop sign on southbound Scoon Rd. Three other passengers, including two children, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
A passenger and a driver were in the stricken truck and were taken to the hospital for evaluation of their injuries from the collision.
YSO stated that at this time, there was no indication of alcohol or drugs as a factor in the collision, however, it is still under investigation.
