GRANDVIEW — 45-year-old Alfonso Mejia Morales, also known as Alfredo Aguilar Morales, of Grandview faced a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11 in front of Judge Richard H. Bartheld for charges of assault in the second degree, interfering with a report of domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, harassment, assault in the fourth degree, driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence. He is being held on a $30,000 concurrent bond.
On Aug. 10, Deputy Cameron of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 2300 block of Charvet Road in response to a domestic violence.
According to court documents, the deputy spoke with Morales’ wife who had stated her husband had tried to kill her after she told Morales she wanted to leave him on Aug. 9. She drove to Grandview Police Department and went to learn how to file a restraining order.
When Mrs. Morales arrived home, Morales was allegedly intoxicated and began to yell at her, holding a pocketknife to her neck. Mrs. Morales claimed that Morales said he would kill her with his rifle, and she was afraid because he did have firearms.
Throughout the day on Aug. 10, Morales would continue to yell at Mrs. Morales and, according to court records, put his hands on her throat, grabbed her by the hair, put his 4-inch pocketknife to her throat, and threatened to kill her with his rifle.
After going outside, Mrs. Morales went outside to call 911 but Morales prevented her from finishing her call causing her to hang up. Documents show that the Sheriff’s Office called her back and after chasing her with his knife, Morales fled the area when Mrs. Morales informed police he had a knife.
At approximately 10:15 p.m., Sunnyside Police Officer Porter observed Morales crossing the center line approximately 10 times from Duffy Road onto state route 22 to state route 241.
Upon inspection of the vehicle, an open container of Budweiser was sitting in the driver’s side cupholder.
Morales was transported to the Yakima County Jail for a DUI processing and blew a .168 blood alcohol content on the Draeger machine 2 hours after being stopped by the police and it was discovered he was driving with a suspended license.
