YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office announced an address change for registered sex offender Jason Matthews Wane to the 500 block of North Eight St., Zillah.
Wane, who was arrested for child molestation in the second degree in April 27, 2017, has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts.
He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
