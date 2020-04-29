YAKIMA — Yakima County Sheriff’s office has informed the public of the release of convicted level II sex offender Ricky Lee Ellison, 32, Sunnyside.
He is now living in the 3400th block of Sunnyside Mabton Highway.
He was convinced of sexual abuse in the second degree in June 2010. Ellison is not currently wanted by law enforcement at this time.
If there are any questions about the YSO community awareness program, may call 509-574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.