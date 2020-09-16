SUNNYSIDE — Floyd Edward Koontz, 66, had reported to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office of his recent change of address.
As a Level III sex offender, he is required to report any address changes to the sheriff’s office.
His new address is in the 1800 block of Quail Lane, Sunnyside.
He currently not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
Koontz is described as American Indian, with brown hair. He has served time for a May 1995 rape of a child in the first degree.
Toppenish
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of Level III offender Luiz Manuel Lopez, 37, who has moved to the 400 block of South Alder Street in Toppenish.
Lopez was convicted in June 2012 for rape of a child in the third degree. He also has convictions of indecent liberties, tampering with a witness, and attempted indecent liberties, all from Dec. 2016.
His aliases are Louis Manuel Lopez, Luis Manuel Lopez, Luis Parades, Luiz Parades, Luis Paredes, Luiz Paredes, and Luis A. Paredes.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.