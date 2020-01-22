TOPPENISH — A 26-year-old Grandview man has been arrested in relation to Monday nights’ shooting that sent individuals to the Toppenish hospital.
As of press time, the alleged suspect was identified as Christian Stanley Gonzalez from Grandview. The two passengers in the suspect vehicle were also arrested on numerous felony warrants, according to Yakima Sheriff Office deputies.
Gonzales was being held on two counts of first- degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting.
Local enforcement officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West 1st Avenue in Toppenish to the incident reported around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20, in reference to a gunshot victim.
Toppenish Police and Yakama Tribal Police departments arrived in the area first. Tribal officers located the gunshot victim and was able to get medical aid to the area to treat the victim and transport to the hospital. A short time later the hospital contacted police regarding a second gunshot victim in connection with the incident.
Toppenish officers located a vehicle leaving the area at high rate of speed and conducted a high-risk traffic stop detaining several occupants.
Through continued interviews and investigation, a suspect was identified from the fleeing vehicle and taken into custody.
