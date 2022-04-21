Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Town House Motel, 509 E Yakima Valley Hwy, on Tuesday, April 12.
The shooting left one 22-year-old, Fernando Parra-Cisneros, injured with two gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim and assisted medics in evacuating him.
Parra-Cisneros was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being transferred to an undisclosed hospital.
This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sunnyside Police Department, 509-836-6200.
