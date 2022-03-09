On Thursday, March 3 at approximately 6:15 p.m., Sunnyside Police officers responded to report of shots fired at 1700 Cascade Way, apartment No. 27.
One individual, identified as Jorge Cruz, 19, of Sunnyside, sustained a minor injury, an abrasion from a bullet grazing his back.
Officers recovered several shell casings from the scene as evidence.
The incident is believed to be gang related, but none of the victims or witnesses were able to provide information that would identify a suspect in this case.
