GRANGER — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects in relation to an attempted burglary on the 900 block of Van Belle Road in Granger that resulted in shots being fired.
On Friday morning, Aug. 21, at 6:13 a.m., a 911 call was placed that reported an unknown person or persons had forced open the door of the resident’s home while he was asleep on the couch. The reporting party explained how he woke up and yelled at the two suspects while they were in the hallway.
Both individuals fled from the residence in what the reporting party described as an early 2000s dark green Ford extended cab truck.
The homeowner attempted to disable the vehicle as it was driving away with a shot to the rear tire with his shotgun. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Van Belle Road.
The homeowner described one of the suspects as being a dark skinned white or Latino male with an average height and build and short dark hair, covered by a dark baseball cap.
No items were taken from the residence according to the homeowner.
Please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or Crimes Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org if you have any information related to this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.